Coronavirus latest news: Bringing AstraZeneca second dose forward four weeks 'makes sense', says JCVI member

Bringing the second dose of AstraZeneca forward by four weeks "makes sense", the deputy chair of the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.

Scotland has changed its official guidance to say the second vaccine should be given nearer to eight weeks from the first, the gap having previously been 12 weeks.

Asked if England should follow suit, Professor Anthony Harnden told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "We are still vaccinating over 50s with their second dose in the UK at the moment so we want to complete that and we want to carry on reaching out those unvaccinated individuals...but as we move down the age groups, particularly with plentiful supply of AstraZeneca vaccine, it would make sense to shorten that dose interval from 12 to eight weeks."

A move would help vaccinate the population quicker amid the spread of the Delta variant first identified in India.

The spread of the mutation and the desire for more people to have had their jab is thought to be behind the Government's delay of the June 21 reopening, which will be announced by the Prime Minister Monday night.

08:17 AM

Minister doesn't rule out shortening vaccine dose gap

Health minister Edward Argar said he does not rule out shortening the gap between coronavirus vaccine doses for younger adults in England.

"We have shortened the gap for the over-50s from 12 to eight weeks," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But we will be guided by the advice of JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) and the scientists on this.

"At the moment, we believe the right thing to do is to shorten the gap for the over-50s, but we are always open to scientific advice.

"If that is the scientific advice, of course we will look at it very carefully - but at the moment the advice we are getting is the approach that we are following, which is the over-50s, and we have got the supplies to do that."

08:05 AM

'We're really trying to break that chain between cases and hospitalisations'

Professor Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said a third wave of cases largely in younger age groups was already happening "but the worry is that this will slowly move, like it has in previous waves, into older groups", some of whom are not yet fully protected.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the goal was to "make this a manageable health issue" and use vaccines and testing to "keep the burden off health services".

She added: "We're really trying to break that chain between cases and hospitalisations and severe disease and maintain NHS capacity when burnout is already an issue within the NHS."

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told the programme: "We're still very worried about the small numbers percentage wise, but probably large numbers of people, that are still unvaccinated in the higher risk groups."

He added that the JCVI was "looking carefully at what the Scottish Government has done" with regards to urging over-40s to have their second dose at eight weeks, adding that "it seems to be a sensible strategy, and we will advise the Government accordingly".

07:52 AM

Boris Johnson to address the nation at 6pm

The Prime Minister will be hold a Downing Street press conference at 6pm on Monday.

07:48 AM

Delay would mean 10million extra second doses

Health minister Edward Argar said that if the June 21 lockdown easing were to be delayed for one month, another 10 million second coronavirus vaccine doses would go into arms in this time.

"Were there to be a delay, were that to be what the Prime Minister announces, we will see what he says and he will make a judgment if he were to delay it on how long by," he told BBC Breakfast.

"If we are going at a run rate of about 250,000 to 300,000 second jabs being done each day, a month gives you roughly that 10 million, which closes the gap... 10 million you have got to do to get from 29 million to 40 million, so that all 40 million have had their second jabs."

07:45 AM

Anti-Covid mediators deliver hydroalcoholic solutions to customers on a bar terrace in Strasbourg, eastern France - Frederick Florin/AFP

A man wears a face mask reading "Bolsonaro out", as Indigenous Brazilians protest their country hosting the Copa America football tournament amid the pandemic - Adriano Machado/Reuters

07:33 AM

Wedding restrictions could be eased, minister suggests

Health minister Edward Argar suggested that England's restrictions on weddings are set to be eased, as he said couples waiting to wed are "very much" in the mind of Boris Johnson at the moment.

"There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped, to do it, put a line through it, done it again and rescheduled again," he told Sky News.

"Not only does that cost money, but emotionally that is incredibly difficult for couples who want to have their special day and want to get married.

"Again, I'm not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it's one of the things he has been looking at."

07:31 AM

Proportion of people in hospital half of what it was in 2020, says scientist

Professor Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh, told LBC that the variant first identified in India now accounted for the majority of UK cases, but the death rate among people with this infection was low.

"You can see amongst people who were infected with this variant, the mortality rate was 0.7%, just 12 people," she said. We think they are all the people who had underlying health conditions and died with Covid, not from Covid necessarily.

"So the proportion of people in hospital now is half of what it was, if we were in the previous situation in 2020 and 2021."

She added: "We have weakened that link between infections and hospitalisations and death but we haven't broken it. And I think we can break it or certainly have it at a much higher level, if more people have both doses."

Prof Bauld continued: "We have increasing evidence the vaccines reduce transmission so what we're trying to head towards is population immunity, where the virus just has less chance to move between individuals and that will involve not only reducing severe infections but even mild infections where long Covid might occur."

07:16 AM

South African president says Africa needs more vaccine assistance

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said the country needs "more assistance" as it faces a third wave of coronavirus.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Hospital beds are becoming shorter, we don't have enough hospital beds, ICU beds, and deaths are increasing so we are really in a desperate situation."

He said former British prime minister Gordon Brown was "absolutely right" to brand the gap in vaccinations between rich and poor nations a "moral failure" following the G7 summit.

Mr Ramaphosa added: "I think I should say that there has been great assistance but we need more. We need more assistance, but we also need more demonstration of solidarity. Those who are more well-endowed, who are more capable, should help those who are less capable."

07:14 AM

PM to urge Britons to stick to the rules now to avoid future lockdown

Sticking to the rules now is worth it to avoid a future lockdown. That is expected to be the Prime Minister's message to the nation at a Downing Street press conference this evening.

Well-placed figures across Whitehall expect Boris Johnson to announce a four-week delay in the final step of reopening, taking the new date from June 21 to July 19, with a review after two weeks.

However, there are fears the delay could last even longer if the third wave of Covid cases continues to soar.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister did not rule out further future delays when asked by The Telegraph at the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall, raising fears of the lockdown stretching into August.

Downing Street’s argument for the extension is that it buys the country more time to monitor the Indian variant and deliver millions more vaccine doses.

07:01 AM

There cannot be a 'zero-Covid approach', insists minister

Health minister Edward Argar said that there cannot be a "zero Covid approach" and that vaccination was the key to living with the virus.

On those admitted to hospital with the virus, he told Sky News: "We are seeing some really positive news on that, although with the Delta variant we are seeing the numbers in hospital creeping up a bit, I think they were just over 1,000 at the weekend.

"But when you look back, it was something like 38,000 at the peak in January. So we are seeing that severing of the link between the disease and hospitalisations and death.

"I think that on that basis, everyone will recognise that there comes a point where we do have to live with this disease and recognise that you cannot go for a zero Covid approach, you have to live with it, and vaccination is the key to that.

"So I think once we have got those second doses in people's arms, once we have got that level of protection up to around that 81%, then I think people will be more comfortable with it."

06:58 AM

Delay 'proportionate' to stop further lockdown, says scientist

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said that a delay to lockdown easing is "proportionate" to prevent further lockdowns.

She told LBC: "We need to buy some more time to have more people receive a vaccine.

"We've just got about half of people with a second dose and we know that in the face of this Delta variant, that second dose is really important to provide the protection that is needed to avoid more people going into hospital."

She added: "If we can provide more protection to the population through vaccines, then it means that we won't have to take a step back again.

"If you look around the world, in Latin America, Chile, which has a great vaccination programme, they've had to lock down Santiago again with quite strict measures.

"And that's really something we don't want to have to do heading into, for example, later in the summer or the autumn.

"So this is why an additional four weeks, which is what we expect will be announced, I think is proportionate."

06:51 AM

Minister defends delay on adding India to red list

Health minister Edward Argar defended the Government's action on when India was added to the travel red list, amid the spread of the variant first identified there within the UK.

He told Sky News: "We have some of the toughest border regimes in the world when it comes to tackling coronavirus and I think we acted swiftly and decisively when that was put on the list of variants of concern."

06:44 AM

Tory MP: Delay should not happen 'without really good reason'...and he can't see evidence

Conservative MP Peter Bone said a delay to the lifting of restrictions should not happen "without really good reason" and that currently he "can't see the evidence why we should be postponing our freedom".

Asked if he would vote against a delay if put to a vote in Parliament, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What I would do is listen to what the Prime Minister says, listen to the arguments, and if I'm not convinced that these restrictions are necessary then I would of course vote against it and I hope every member of the House of Commons will listen to the argument and make their minds up.

"There has to be a vote in the House of Commons. This can't be decided by a few ministers sitting behind closed doors. It has to be an open and transparent decision."

He said there should only be restrictions "if there is a very clear danger to society".

06:43 AM

Council leader warns of 'devastating' impact if lockdown is delayed

The leader of a central London council has warned of the "devastating" effects on the West End if the end of lockdown is delayed.

Westminster City Council leader Rachael Robathan said: "We are all braced for a delay today in the lifting of social distancing rules - while that will be extremely disappointing and devastating for some sectors, the Government's priority has got to be to protect people's health.

"But central London cannot afford any slippage in the fight to revive our economy. Footfall numbers are still down, office workers are staying away in significant numbers and central areas of the city are hurting.

"That makes the case for action now even more compelling. In the West End we continue to support al fresco dining, we are preparing to launch a new campaign to attract visitors to Westminster and we will soon be putting the finishing touches to the new Marble Arch Mound tourist attraction."

06:21 AM

Here is your Daily Telegraph front page.

05:38 AM

Olympic social distancing includes plan for 150,000 condoms

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to give away about 150,000 condoms at next month's Games, but are telling athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village where social distancing rules and coronavirus measures are the top priority.

Athletes have been told to keep their distance from each other, meaning fewer opportunities to mingle and more.

Dining has become another issue. Organisers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls – the largest one with a capacity to seat 4,500 people at once. But now, the organisers will ask athletes to dine alone, maintain social distancing with others, and wipe down surfaces after eating.

05:30 AM

Military authorities arrest Myanmar medics

The former head of Myanmar's Covid immunisation programme has been arrested and faces charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military authorities, state media reported today.

Myanmar's healthcare system and coronavirus prevention measures have collapsed since the army seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had successfully stopped two waves of the virus.

On Sunday, reported cases surged to their highest since shortly after the coup.

Doctors and other medical workers have been at the forefront of a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), leading strikes that have paralysed official and private business. Dozens have been arrested and hundreds more are wanted.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said Htar Htar Lin was arrested on June 10 and accused of working with the underground National Unity Government (NUG).

The paper said she and 11 other doctors would face charges that included high treason, incitement and colluding with an illegal organisation.

The junta has branded the NUG set up by supporters of Suu Kyi and other opponents of military rule as a terrorist group.

05:01 AM

PM will urge public to accept 'one last heave' to freedom

Boris Johnson is set to urge the public to accept “one last heave” to freedom as he delays the final step of lockdown reopening.

On Sunday night the Prime Minister was finalising his plan to push back the June 21 reopening in England by up to four weeks owing to a surge in Covid cases. Earlier in the day he had refused to rule out further delays in the future.

It means rules ordering the wearing of masks, limiting groups to six people indoors and 30 outdoors, and keeping nightclubs shut are set to remain in place.

Mr Johnson's message to the nation at a Downing Street press conference on Monday evening is expected to be that sticking to the rules now is worth it to avoid a future lockdown.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson will urge public to accept ‘one last heave’ to freedom as he gets set to delay June 21

04:52 AM

Coronavirus figures from around the world...

India has reported 70,421 new infections over the past 24 hours; its total now reaching 29.51 million. The total number of fatalities is 374,305 - with 3,921 deaths overnight.

Peru has passed two million cases, with 188,443 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Lebanon administered more than 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend. Nearly 50 centres offered jabs on a walk-in basis to anyone over the age of 55 who had not yet received a single dose.

Paris police have detained three people after officers used tear gas to disperse hundreds of youths gathered for a street party in defiance of social distancing limits and an 11pm curfew. The so-called Project X gathering on Saturday, on the vast lawns in front of the Invalides war museum, was the third party at the site since Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 3.8 million lives worldwide since it emerged in December 2019. There have been 175,910,592 cases and 2,342,590,899 vaccine doses administered.

04:29 AM

Factory outbreaks affect Thai exports

A series of coronavirus outbreaks in Thai factories is raising concerns that the export sector could be hit hard, threatening to further undermine the country's economy as it struggles to recover from the pandemic's crippling blow to its crucial tourism industry.

The virus has swept through more than 130 factories, including those supplying international brands, with more than 7,100 cases across 11 provinces.

Manufacturing is now one of the country's top sources of infections along with prisons and construction camps.

The affected plants are just a fraction of about 63,000 factories in Thailand that employ 3.4 million people, government data shows, but officials worry about the impact on exports that have kept the struggling economy moving as income from tourism has collapsed.

Electronics, rubber gloves, and food are among the export sectors hit by infections.

Some manufacturers affected by the outbreak have had to curtail production; for example one instant noodle maker closed a factory. Overseas sales accounted for about a third of the company's semi-finished food sales.

03:27 AM

Nurse refusing Covid jab will 'need to work somewhere else'

A federal judge in the United States has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid.

District Judge Lynn Hughes upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's policy mandating employees be vaccinated, in a ruling issued on Saturday.

Jennifer Bridges, a nurse and the lead plaintiff in the case, had argued that if she was fired for refusing a vaccine, it should be considered wrongful termination. She also said the vaccines are experimental and dangerous.

Jennifer Bridges, left, led a protest against the hospital's rule - Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle

The judge did not find merit in either argument.

"Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the Covid-19 virus," the judge wrote in a five-page decision. "It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer.

"Bridges can freely choose to accept or refuse a Covid-19 vaccine; however, if she refuses, she will simply need to work somewhere else."

03:19 AM

Positive news for South Korean treatment for Covid

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion has announced positive results for its experimental antibody Covid-19 treatment that it said was safe and reduced the treatment period by nearly five days in Phase 3 global clinical trials.

The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries, including in South Korea, the United States, Spain and Romania, Celltrion said.

The treatment slowed severe symptoms in more than 70pc of patients, including the high-risk group with underlying conditions. It also cut the recovery period by 4.9 days, the company said.

In February South Korea, granted conditional approval to the antibody treatment, making it the first locally made coronavirus treatment in the country to win such approval.

01:10 AM

