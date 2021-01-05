Coronavirus latest news: More than 1,000 Covid deaths in highest UK toll since April

More than 1,000 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the UK's highest daily toll since April.

1,041 more Britons have died with coronavirus, taking the UK's death toll to 77,346, according to the Department of Health.

This is the highest death toll since April 12. It is also the highest figure recorded in the space of 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, as the figures logged in April were subsequently revised upwards.

A further 62,322 confirmed cases have also been announced. This takes the UK's caseload in the last seven days to 403,914, and cases since the start of the pandemic to 2.83 million.

The figures come after Boris Johnson said that lockdown restrictions were only likely to be removed on a "gradual" basis until the end of March, while promising schools would the first thing to reopen.

The new measures, which MPs will vote on tonight, "protect the NHS whilst it carries out vaccinations that will finally free us from this wretched virus", he said.

Mr Johnson added that vaccines are "our means of escape" and pledged that the Government "will use every available second of this lockdown to place this shield around the elderly and the vulnerable".

However he did not rule out the prospect of the third nationwide lockdown lasting until Easter.

06:56 PM

'The situation is a joke': students are paying more than £1,000 for accommodation they can't use

In the latest round of government restrictions, students have been advised to “remain where they are wherever possible”, writes Sabrina Miller.

This means thousands of students have been discouraged from returning to university until at least February 15.

Whilst students are trying to follow government guidelines, many are struggling to understand why they are still being made to pay full rent on accommodation they have been told they should not live in.

There are currently no legal requirements for universities or private landlords to offer refunds, however when asked in a press conference on January 5th, Boris Johnson told Rachel, a member of the public, that the government “will have to look” at university accommodation costs to ensure students are being treated fairly.

Read more: Rent pressure on students despite 'stay-at-home' instructions

06:52 PM

Third lockdown: Government accused of 'state capture' by Sir Desmond Swayne

Sir Desmond Swayne accused the Government of "state capture" in the ongoing debate in the Commons on the new lockdown laws.

He said that while the rules are "driving a lobby that has manifestly failed". tighter restrictions are being applied "in the hope that it might finally work".

Sir Desmond said: "When the devastating economic consequences of this policy come home to roost; double dip recession, years of slow growth ... those same voters who were so enthusiastic will abandon them and they'll be back to point a finger of blame."

06:44 PM

Hospital admissions with Covid rise to record high

Hospital admissions of people with coronavirus have reached another record high, NHS England figures released this evening show.

A total of 3,587 admissions in England were reported for January 4, passing the previous day's record of 3,351.

During the first wave of the virus, admissions peaked at 3,099 on April 1 last year.

06:33 PM

UK Covid deaths to rise further in coming weeks, warns Sage member

Andrew Hayward, professor of infectious diseases epidemiology at University College London, has said that he expects coronavirus-related deaths to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

It comes after confirmation from the Government that a further 1,041 Britons have died with coronavirus, taking the UK's death toll to 77,346. This is the first time that deaths have surpassed 1,000 in a day since April.

Prof Hayward, a member of the Government's Sage advisory group, told BBC Radio 4: "It is a grim milestone and I think sadly we can expect the number of deaths to continue to increase for the next few weeks because they'll lag two or three weeks behind the number of cases in the community, and those have been increasing.

"I think the lockdown measures will turn that number of deaths around but it is going to take a little while."

06:22 PM

Care providers 'stuck' because staff cannot test themselves for Covid at home

Care providers are "stuck between a rock and a hard place", with staff banned from swabbing themselves for coronavirus at home, managers claim.

NHS workers are permitted to test themselves at home before going to work in healthcare settings such as hospitals and doctors' surgeries, but the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has not issued similar guidance for social care staff.

As a result, care workers – who receive mandatory weekly testing for the virus – must come to work half an hour early to be tested on site with lateral flow devices that give results within 30 minutes but are less than 50 per cent accurate.

David Crabtreee, the owner of Crabtree Care Homes in Bradford, West Yorkshire, said it was unfair to expect carers to come to work early in order to be tested but not receive any remuneration for their time.

Gabriella Swerling has more details.

06:11 PM

EU approves Moderna vaccine, paving way for 160 million extra doses

The EU's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, opening the door for the bloc's 27 members to get access to 160 million doses, writes Sam Morgan.

The European Medicines Agency granted "conditional marketing authorisation" for the jab, under a fast-track process designed for use during health crises amid criticism that the bloc is moving more slowly on vaccine approval than other countries.

Moderna's jab comes in two doses, similar to the already approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but should be administered 28 days apart. EMA confirmed Moderna's claims of a 94.1 per cent efficacy rate.

It is the most expensive of the EU's vaccine candidates at $18 (€15) per dose, according to leaked figures. But because it only needs to be kept at around -20 degrees Celsius, it is easier to store than Pfizer's jab, which needs to be kept at -70 Celsius.

05:58 PM

Africa hit by 'extremely aggressive' second wave of infections

A second wave of coronavirus infections hitting African countries is "extremely aggressive" and stronger than the first, as fears mount new variants of the virus are behind the faster spread, writes Anna Pujol-Mazzini.

Since December, Africa has recorded the fastest rise in new cases in the world. The number of new infections rose by 13 per cent in the past week while it declined or stayed unchanged on every other continent, according to figures from the World Health Organisation.

"I think this is serious, the second wave is extremely aggressive," Dr John Nkengasong, who heads the African Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said on Wednesday.

Two patients with Covid at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa - Rodger Bosch/AFP

The region, which was reporting 18,000 new infections at a previous peak in July, is now recording 30,000 new cases every day.

Still, Sub-Saharan Africa has so far recorded about 45,000 confirmed deaths and two million cases, a fraction of the world's caseload.

Full story: Africa sees biggest global case rise over last week

05:50 PM

Ireland coronavirus lockdown measures to last until at least end of January

New lockdown measures in Ireland will last until at least the end of January, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Hospitals are currently "under siege" amid a surge in patients, he said, confirming that primary and secondary schools will close and non-essential construction is to stop from Friday.

Leaving Cert students will return to school from Monday, it has been confirmed, and will attend three days of in-person classes each week.

The Taoiseach pointed to research which shows that the new variant of Covid-19 increases the R number by between 0.4 and 0.7. "This can lead to growth way beyond worst case scenarios," he said.

“Forget about takeaway pints and takeaway alcohol,” the Taoiseach added. “Nobody should be selling takeaway alcohol, it leads to gatherings.”

05:29 PM

Teachers could be given Covid vaccine as priority after mid-February

Teachers could be considered to get the vaccine as a priority group after Spring, the deputy chief medical officer has suggested.

School staff could be among key workers who are pushed to the top of the queue when the second phase of the vaccine roll-out gets underway, according to Dr Jenny Harries.

She was briefing MPs along with the schools minister Nick Gibb about the decision to close schools until February half-term at the earliest.

Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jenny Harries has said vaccinations for teachers will be considered as part of the "hierarchy of needs" - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has published the nine priority groups for the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

Within the first phase it is aimed that the first four groups - which includes care home residents and carers, front-line health and social care workers, everyone over the age of 70 and the clinically extremely vulnerable - will be vaccinated by the middle of February.

Camilla Turner has the full story here.

05:15 PM

NHS capacity in danger of 'falling over', warns Manchester council leader

NHS hospitals are in danger of "falling over" in Greater Manchester after police were called to more than 1,000 New Year's Eve house parties in the region, the leader of Manchester City Council has warned.

Sir Richard Leese warned that patients being stuck on hospital trolleys or in ambulance queues is a "real risk" amid what he called a "phenomenal change" in patient admissions in recent weeks.

He told a briefing: "On New Year's Eve, GMP (Greater Manchester Police) attended over 1,000 house parties. Over 1,000 house parties.

"This is people being stupid and selfish in their behaviour and they are putting lives at risk, by and large not their own lives."

Half of all coronavirus deaths in Greater Manchester were in people aged over 80, and a further 40 per cent in those aged between 60 and 80, figures show.

04:57 PM

Government grants are 'not fit for purpose' say beauty industry leaders

On Tuesday the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a further £4.6bn worth of support for businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors, in light of the lockdown announced by Boris Johnson on Monday evening, writes Sonia Haria.

However beauty industry groups have hit back at the finance plan, saying the measures don’t go far enough for the hair and beauty sector, who have endured an extending lockdown in 2020 and no sector-specific support.

Closed notices on the door of a salon in Grantham, Lincolnshire - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“These one-off grants and will have to last longer than a month, as it doesn’t cover the fixed costs that many salons face,” Millie Kendall, chief executive of the British Beauty Council, tells the Telegraph. “The fact is time and time again there is no proper consideration of the overheads a salon has.

"We have documented it and shared it with government, but we have just received countless letters back responding with the list of measures made available to non-essential retail,” adds Kendall. In an exclusive Telegraph survey with the Local Data Company, it was revealed last month that 4,587 salons have already closed in the UK for good.

Read more: Sector-specific support a pressing concern for salons

04:32 PM

Britain's oldest identical twins reveal they are both battling Covid

The oldest identical twins in Britain have revealed they are both battling coronavirus after testing positive for the disease.

Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday, aged 96, confirmed the news on their social media page as they urged their followers to take the virus seriously.

Ms Cox recently developed a high temperature and Ms Hobday has had a cough, despite both of them having stayed indoors throughout the Christmas period.

The Tipton twins pictured on a visit to Asda in August 2020 on what was their first trip out of the house for six months - Roland Leon/Daily Mirror

The twins amused television audiences during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last year when they joked that the secret to a long life was “plenty of sex”.

Presenter Piers Morgan expressed his well wishes on Tuesday and urged people to keep the twins in their prayers, describing them as “wonderful ladies”.

04:13 PM

More than 1,000 daily Covid deaths confirmed for first time since April

More than 1,000 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the UK's highest daily toll since April.

1,041 more Britons have died with coronavirus, taking the UK's death toll to 77,346, according to the Department of Health.

A further 62,322 confirmed cases have also been announced. This takes the UK's caseload in the last seven days to 403,914, and cases since the start of the pandemic to 2.83 million.

04:03 PM

School closures: Report schools to Ofsted if children not given enough work in lockdown, says Gavin Williamson

The Education Secretary has told parents to report schools to Ofsted if their children do not get enough work during the latest lockdown, reports Camilla Turner.

Gavin Williamson said parents whose children are not receiving good quality remote education should complain to the schools watchdog, which will investigate if it believes there is cause for concern. He told the Commons schoolchildren should receive between three and five hours of teaching a day, depending on their age.

"If parents feel their child's school is not providing suitable remote education, they should first raise their concerns with the teacher or headteacher and, failing that, report the matter to Ofsted," he said.

"Ofsted will inspect schools – of any grade – where it has serious concerns about the quality of remote education being provided."

Mr Williamson's statement came after Boris Johnson announced on Monday night that schools will remain closed to all but the children of key workers and the most vulnerable youngsters until the February half-term at the earliest.

Read more: Education Secretary says children should receive 3-5 hours daily teaching

03:54 PM

Britons now more worried about coronavirus than at any time since April

Brits are more worried about Coronavirus now than at any time since during the first lockdown in April, according to the latest figures from pollsters Savanta.

The latest data show 51 per cent of UK adult were at least 'very' worried about coronavirus at of the week ending January 3, the highest figure since the week ending April 19, 2020.

Fewer Britons were also leaving the house in the week ending January 3 even before Boris Johnson's announcement of a full national lockdown, with a weekly average of just 54 per cent of people leaving the house on a given day.

The approval rating of Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has risen to -8 per cent from -13 per cent the week before, his highest figure since August, while Boris Johnson's approval remains at -11 per cent and Sir Keir Starmer's -8 per cent, the lowest it has been since records of his popularity began in April.

03:43 PM

Travel news: Repatriation flights begin for stranded Britons

British travellers are being urged to return home immediately, as airlines begin cancelling flights.

EasyJet, the UK’s largest airline, told Telegraph Travel that it would be "required to further reduce" flights, and focus on the repatriation of Britons who are currently abroad.

“We will be operating flights up to and including the 10th January focused on repatriating any customers who need to return to the UK. We urge customers needing to return to transfer onto these flights as soon as possible as options to travel after this date will be reduced,” a spokesperson said.

Tough new Covid-19 restrictions are leading airlines to axe flights into at least the middle of February - Adrian Dennis/AFP

England's third national lockdown begins today, with measures including a stay-at-home order. MPs are set to vote retrospectively on it later.

03:29 PM

Nursery lockdown rules defied by council closures

A number of nurseries in England have taken the decision to partially close as councils have cited concerns about the risks of coronavirus transmission.

While Gavin Williamson today reiterated that early years settings should remain open to all children, the Early Years Alliance (EYA) has said that a number of providers have taken the decision to only open for key worker and vulnerable children.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the EYA, said: "With the Government still failing to provide any clear evidence on transmission risks in early years settings, we know that a number of providers have chosen to take the very difficult decision to partially close.

"It is simply not acceptable that providers are being forced to choose between their welfare and their financial stability. If the Government wants providers to stay open at a time where nearly everyone else is being told to stay at home, it must ensure that it is both safe and viable to do so."

Brighton and Hove Council said that all of its council-run nurseries will be closed to all but vulnerable children and children of key workers from tomorrow onward.

03:20 PM

Matt Hancock: Restrictions will not last 'a moment longer' than necessary

Matt Hancock said the Government will "watch [cases and deaths data] like a hawk, and my aim is not to keep these restrictions in place not a moment longer than they are necessary".

The Health Secretary also confirmed that the Government today "removed a series of the unnecessary training modules that had been put in place" , including fire safety and terrorism prevention training among others.

"I am a fan of busting bureaucracy and I agree that it is not necessary to undergo anti-terrorism training in order to inject vaccines", he said.

03:16 PM

What happens if the NHS is overwhelmed?

The prospect of what emergency triage - in other words, what happens if the NHS is overwhelmed in the coming weeks - have sparked intense interest and debate.

Why are NHS doctors having to device their own protocols for deciding who should be treated and who should be passed over? Has the Department of Health and Social Care "abdicated responsibility" on this most sensitive of questions, as some claim?

Read the news story here and a detailed analysis of the issue here.

Our Global Health Security Editor Paul Nuki has a detailed thread on Twitter here.

03:07 PM

Matt Hancock: 'I regret the huge costs' of new lockdown

Matt Hancock has began the debate among MPs ahead of a new vote on lockdown legislation.

There has been "no choice but to respond", the Health Secretary says. "I regret the huge costs that these bring, but I know surely that these costs are outweighed by the costs if we had taken no action.

"Today I come to the House seeking approval of these regulations knowing from the huge pressure on the NHS right now that this action is necessary, today. But also with the certain knowledge that we have a way out."

Mr Hancock says the UK was the first in the world to deploy two vaccines, and that vaccination will eventually be the way out of "all of the restrictions we've found ourselves in".

02:54 PM

China blocks World Health Organisation investigators at the last minute

A World Health Organisation team of experts due to arrive in China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic has been prevented from entering the country at the last minute, writes our own Anne Gulland.

Two members of the 10-strong international team of scientists had already set off before getting the news that their visas had not yet been granted.

This handout TV grab taken on January 5, 2021 shows World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopian Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing - World Health Organisation/AFP

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Tuesday that Chinese officials had not finalised the "necessary permissions" for the international scientific team, which was due to arrive in the country over the next day or so.

Dr Tedros said he was "very disappointed" with the news, as two members of the team had already begun their journeys and others had to cancel travel plans at the last minute.

Read more: WHO blocked from China amid pandemic origins probe

02:48 PM

Boris Johnson has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson

Boris Johnson's press secretary Allegra Stratton has said that the Prime Minister has full confidence in Gavin Williamson.

"It's a huge brief and the PM believes the education secretary is doing it to the utmost of his ability," she said.

02:34 PM

Exams cancelled for 2021: Education Policy Institute says alternative plan 'will not be easy'

Commenting on the decision to cancel exams and establish an alternative system of assessment, Natalie Perera, chief executive of the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:

We welcome the confirmation that 2021 GCSE and A level exams will not now go ahead. The loss of learning during the pandemic has affected children in such a varied way that the existing exam system could not have been fair.



Devising a robust alternative to award grades will not be easy, and it is right that some time is now being taken to reflect and consult. Today’s statement was notably short on detail, particularly if contingency plans on exams have already been prepared, as the Secretary of State suggested.



The Government and Ofqual now need to act with some speed, so that students and schools can quickly adapt to the new expectations. The new system needs to be fair, command student and public support, and create incentives for pupils to go on learning for the rest of the school year."

It comes after Gavin Williamson confirmed that this year's GCSE, A Level and AS Level grades will all be awarded on a teacher-assessed basis.

02:24 PM

Lockdown rules could ease significantly next month, says Tony Blair

Tony Blair has said that the new lockdown restrictions could ease "significantly in February" as he revealed details of a plan under which half of all Britons could be vaccinated by the end of March.

The former Prime Minister said in a new report that the UK's vaccination programme against Covid-19 must accelerate "dramatically" and the Government should aim to vaccinate five million people a week.

He told Good Morning Britain the new variant of coronavirus spreading rapidly "means we've got to alter our plans for vaccination".

Within the next two weeks AstraZeneca should be able to supply two million vaccines a week, Mr Blair said.

02:11 PM

NHS facing 'most dangerous four weeks' of pandemic, says doctor

The NHS is facing the most dangerous four weeks of the pandemic so far, a doctor has warned, as he rubbished rumours circulating online that hospitals were empty, writes Gareth Davies.

Dr Kevin Fong, consultant anaesthetist and national clinical adviser to NHS England's emergency preparedness resilience and response team for Covid-19, was asked if NHS services could be overwhelmed.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that alert level five "by definition means that there is a risk in the next 21 days of services being overwhelmed".

- A paramedic is seen by a line of ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London - Justin Tallis/AFP

He added: "I think what we've got coming up now are the most dangerous four to six weeks of the whole pandemic and we need this last push to get us through, and we need everybody's help... to help choke off the supply of these cases coming through.

"We need the public to help us, we're out there to help you. We need you to help us."

02:03 PM

Lockdown rules: Police to stop people in the street and ask them why they are out

Police are to stop people in the street and ask them to explain why they are out during the lockdown, senior officers have warned.

In a new hardline approach, Scotland Yard warned that people will face fines if they have not got a legitimate explanation.

In a statement on the eve of Wednesday’s Commons vote on the new Covid rules, the Met Police said: "With fewer ‘reasonable excuses’ for people to be away from their home in the regulations, Londoners can expect officers to be more inquisitive as to why they see them out and about.

An anti-lockdown protester was arrested by police officers in Parliament Square outside the House of Commons today - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

"Where officers identify people without a lawful reason to be away from home they can expect officers to move more quickly to enforcement."

People caught breaking the new Covid lockdown laws face initial fines of £200, potentially doubling for each subsequent breach, as well as penalties of up to £10,000 for organising events like house parties.

Our home affairs editor Charles Hymas has the full story.

01:52 PM

Schools closed: Gavin Williamson promises closures will not last a 'moment longer than they need to'

Gavin Williamson says he will not let schools be closed "a moment longer than they need to be".

"I know that is the best place for children. That is what I want for my children, but that is what we want for our nation's children and that is why I will give everything to make sure schools will be the first thing opened in every instance. Because that is the best thing for our children".

Robert Halfon, the chair of the education select committee, asks whether those on the "wrong side of the digital divide" - without access to laptops and necessary technology at home - will be able to attend school alongside vulnerable children and key worker children.

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that GCSE and A Level exams will not go ahead this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - Robert Bodman/AFP

The devices package is being expanded as it was in in the spring lockdown, confirms Mr Williamson, and that children affected will be able to attend in-person education.

"In terms of the centre-assessed grades and teacher assessment, we'll be doing everything we can do to make sure children are not marked down," he says.

01:42 PM

Oxford Covid vaccine: From laboratory to arm, this is how it is created

On Monday, six NHS Trusts began administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to vulnerable people. It followed months of trials in which 11,500 volunteers from the UK and Brazil received the vaccine, and which found it to be 70.4 per cent effective on average, writes Sarah Newey.

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first person to receive his jab in the UK, at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Churchill Hospital, saying he was "so pleased to be getting the Covid vaccine and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford".

Later this week inoculations will be scaled up with the vaccine being administered by GP-led services, in addition to NHS Trusts. This is how the vaccine was created.

For years a team at the Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group, both based at the University of Oxford, have been developing a vaccine to combat "Disease X" – an as yet unknown virus that could wreak havoc the world over.

The team had also already developed a ChAdOx1 vaccine for Mers, a close relative of Sars-Cov-2. This enabled them to act quickly when the coronavirus’s genetic sequence was published online on January 11, 2020.

Read the full story here.

01:35 PM

Schools reopening 'the moment the virus permits', says Gavin Williamson

"The moment that the virus permits all our children will be back in schools with their teachers and their friends," says Gavin Williamson.

"But until then we have put the measures in place to make sure they continue to progress."

01:33 PM

2021 exams: A Level exams cancelled as well as AS Levels and GCSEs, confirms Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson tells the House of Commons that the impact of the pandemic means "it is not possible to have these exams this year".

I can confirm that GCSEs, A Levels and AS Level exams will not go ahead this summer.



This year we're putting our trust in teachers, not algorithms. The Department and Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options.



While the details will need to be fine-tuned in conjunction with Ofqual, the exam boards and teaching representative organisations, I can confirm now that I intend to use a form of teacher-assessed grades, with training and support provided to ensure these are awarded fairly and consistently across the country.



I know students and staff have worked hard to prepare for January examinations - and we want to allow them to proceed with these assessments where it is right to do so. No college should feel pressure to offer these and we will ensure all students are able to progress fairly, just as we will with PTQs in summer.

01:28 PM

Gavin Williamson: 'We are now better prepared' for online learning

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, is currently delivering an update to the House of Commons on exam cancellations and school closures.

He says those at university will predominantly study online but there are a small number of exceptions, including those studying healthcare and education.

"We are now better prepared to deliver online learning," he says of school closures. "This is an important step forward in helping children make progress with the education they so desperately need.

"I would also like to thank those parents and carers who are having to step up once more to take the challenge of home learning."

He says that Ofsted will inspect schools where there are "serious concerns about the quality of remote education provided."

01:17 PM

Compulsory vaccines will not happen in UK, says Prime Minister

Kate Griffiths, one of the 2019 intake of Tory MPs, asks Boris Johnson if he will "consider the consent process when looking at ways to speed up the roll-out".

She says that a national consent model would speed up the process of GP approval for vaccines, which currently takes between 10 and 15 minutes per patient.

Boris Johnson describes this as an "interesting suggestion, but I should stress we have no plans to make vaccines compulsory in this country".

He joins Ms Griffiths in encouraging everyone who is offered a vaccine "to take it up as soon as possible".

01:12 PM

Boris Johnson: 'Pandemic has not allowed' schools to stay open

Boris Johnson pays tribute to "everybody involved in the education sector" and says that it was "important to do everything that we could as a country to keep kids in schools if we possibly could".

"I understand why the Opposition wanted to keep schools open, we all wanted to keep schools open.

"Alas, the pandemic has not allowed that and I hope they will support that."

01:04 PM

Oxygen supply in hospitals will be looked into 'immediately'

Dame Margaret Hodge, the Labour Party MP for Barking, has drawn attention to the lack of oxygen supply within hospitals.

She asked what contingency plans are in place in order to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed and closed, to which Boris Johnson said he will "immediately" look at issues which are specifically affecting her constitutency.

12:54 PM

New lockdown rules could stretch to end of March

Lockdown measures will be removed "brick by brick" from mid-February, Boris Johnson has told MPs, ahead of a vote on the restrictions this evening.

Speaking in the Commons this morning the Prime Minister promised that schools will be "the very first things to reopen" when possible, which "may come" after the February half term, although he insisted he remained "very cautious" about the timetable.

12:49 PM

Moderna Covid vaccine approved for use in EU by medicine agency

The European Medicines Agency has today approved the Moderna vaccine for use in the EU, writes Sam Morgan.

The agency has granted "conditional marketing authorisation" for the jab, which comes in two doses and should be given 28 days apart.

EMA confirmed Moderna's claims that the vaccine has a 94.1 per cent efficacy rate.

In this file photo taken on December 24, 2020 a person unpacks a special refrigerated box of Moderna Covid-19 at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center - Joseph Prezioso/AFP

The EU has an order of 160 million doses on its books but has been criticised for moving more slowly on vaccine approval than others, like the United Kingdom.

A review of the AstraZeneca vaccine is ongoing, but the EMA has not given any indication as to a deadline.

12:36 PM

Covid vaccine roll-out will include pharmacies, minister insists

Pharmacies are to be included as part of the Covid vaccine rollout, a Government minister has insisted, after The Telegraph revealed their offer to give jabs had been snubbed by ministers.

Covid Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News he was confident that the UK will hit the "stretching target" of vaccinating almost 14million people by mid-February, and that community pharmacies will play a role.

Medicine is measured out at a high street pharmacy - Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Royal Pharmaceutical Society president Sandra Gidley said there were thousands of high street pharmacies who were "ready, willing and able" to assist in the rollout of the programme, but were being excluded because they had to be able to guarantee they could deliver at least 950 doses per day.

Mr Zahawi insisted "every sector will play a part in this", and specifically mentioned pharmacies, saying that after hospitals and GPs surgeries, "the community pharmacies and the independent pharmacy sector [will play a role] as well".

Gareth Davies has the story.

12:32 PM

Covid vaccine: 'No reason' to think new variants will be vaccine resistant, says PM

Jeremy Hunt, the former Health Secretary, says he fully supports the measures and appreciates that difficult decisions are needed.

He asks Boris Johnson for an update on testing at Porton Down which commenced in December to ascertain "within a couple of weeks whether the vaccines worked against the new strain".

"There is no reason to think that any new strain of the virus is vaccine-resistant," says Mr Johnson.

Mass lateral flow testing in communities across the country will continue to be rolled out, he says, as the Government still believes in its usefulness.

12:28 PM

Boris Johnson: 'Things will be much better by spring'

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, says that "normal people really do understand the need for this lockdown".

However he says that he worries about the UK's economy, jobs, educational attainment and mental health. Mr Everitt asks how "normal people will know that things are getting better".

Boris Johnson says that "if the vaccine roll-out can accelerate in a way everyone would want, we can reach an important moment on February 15".

"As I've said many times in this House, I believe things will be much better by spring," he says.

12:19 PM

Third lockdown 'will remove basic liberties' from Britons, says DUP MP

Sammy Wilson, the DUP MP, says that the Government has "for the third time in nine months introduced a damaging lockdown policy which we know will cause thousands of businesses to go bankrupt, cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, damage children's education, lead the national debt to soar, remove basic liberties from people.

"All because we need to suppress the virus, protect the NHS and protect the vulnerable. Since those objectives were not achieved by the third lockdown , why does the Prime Minister believe they will be achieved this time?"

Boris Johnson says that nobody in the House of Commons "takes any pleasure or satisfaction in what we are being forced to do".

However he adds that lockdowns have taken place across much of western Europe "because we have to protect our health service and stop it being overwhelmed", which he says the last lockdowns achieved.

Boris Johnson says that the death toll from coronavirus if it wasn't for lockdowns would be "unconscionable".

12:11 PM

BTec exams chaos as students left in the dark about whether or not to turn up

BTec exams were plunged into a state of chaos this morning as students were left in the dark about whether or not to turn up to sit their papers, reports India McTaggart.

Vocational students have been told just hours before their exams and assessments were scheduled to take place this morning that they can now be cancelled.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced an about-turn yesterday and said that colleges should decide for themselves whether their vocational and technical exams should go ahead this month as planned.

The January exam series involves more than 100,000 BTec students.

The statement came just one day after the DfE confirmed that these exams should take place as scheduled, even though summer GCSE and A-level exams are set to be cancelled.

Read the full story here.

12:06 PM

Boris Johnson speech hails 'natural strength of UK economy'

Boris Johnson says that he will make sure the UK "protects its borders from the readmission of the virus".

"I'm delighted to say that the whole of the UK has benefited from the natural strength of the UK economy to make these commitments, and the mere fact that every part of the United Kingdom has received the vaccine is entirely thanks to our national NHS," he says in response to a question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

"It is thanks to the strength of UK companies that we are able to distribute a lifesaving vaccine across the whole of the country."

12:01 PM

Boris Johnson: Covid rules will hopefully be 'substantially relaxed' before end of March

Tory MP Chris Grayling asks if Boris Johnson will commit to reviewing restrictions before the end of March.

"I hope substantially before the end of March," Mr Johnson says. "What we're trying to do is vaccinate the first four cohorts in the JCVI by the middle of February.

"If we can do that, if we think there is no new mutation in the virus and the vaccine programme proceeds as planned, I believe there will be substantial opportunities to relax restrictions, and schools will be our priority".

11:59 AM

Support for self-employed already 'massive', says Boris Johnson

Responding to Sir Keir Starmer's comments, Boris Johnson says that "most people do understand" that the spread of coronavirus has been seen across western Europe and has not been exclusive to the UK.

Mr Johnson says that support has already been given to the self-employed in particular "as part of a massive package of support".

He says that more clarity will be provided later today on Btec exams, before accusing Sir Keir of "derision" towards the efforts of the Vaccine Task Force at previous Prime Minister's Questions.

"Not only did this country devise the first effective treatment of Covid, and secure the first statutory approval of the vaccine, and was the first to produce a vaccine that can be used at fridge temperature, the country has vaccinated more people than the rest of Europe combined."

11:54 AM

Keir Starmer: Current situation 'darkest moment of the pandemic'

The current situation is "perhaps the darkest moment of the pandemic", Sir Keir Starmer says, amid rising hospital admissions and deaths.

"In those circumstances tougher restrictions are necessary. We will support them, we will vote for them and urge everybody to comply with the new rules - stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.

However he claims that the Government has been "too slow to act" and says that Test and Trace and the tiered system "didn't work".

"The most recent advice about the situation we're now in was given on December 22, but no action was taken until the Monday of this week," says Sir Keir.

"These are the decisions that have led us to the position that we are now in, and the vaccine is the only way out. Let's be the first country to roll out the vaccine programme - but we need a plan to work to."

He says that the three million people excluded from Government support is the result of an "unforgivable" policy oversight.

11:50 AM

Boris Johnson: Stay at home lockdown gives vaccinators 'biggest head start'

"The miracle of scientific endeavour, much of it here in the UK, has given us not only the sight of the finish line, but a clear route to get there," Boris Johnson says.

He likens the new lockdown to a sprint and describes it as a "race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"If we're going to win this race, we have to give our army of vaccinators the biggest head start we possibly can," Mr Johnson concludes.

"And to do that we must once again stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

11:47 AM

End of lockdown will 'not be a big bang but gradual unravelling'

Boris Johnson says that it will "not be possible or fair" for many exams to proceed as normal this summer, a subject which Gavin Williamson will address later today.

He says: "Many people will ask if the decision on schools could have been reached sooner, and we have been doing everything in our power to keep them open until every other option has been exhausted.

"That's why schools were the very last thing to close as I promised they would be. And when we begin to move out of lockdown, I promise they will be the very first thing to reopen."

The easing of the new lockdown may come "after the February half-term", the Prime Minister adds, but he urges caution on the timetable.

"The emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unravelling. That is why the legislation this house will vote on runs until March 31 - not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then, but to allow a steady, controlled, evidence-led move down through the tiers on a regional basis."

Mr Johnson says that the lockdown legislation will be reviewed every two weeks.

11:44 AM

Boris Johnson: School closures justified despite 'vanishingly small' risk to children

The Prime Minister says that "we are once again instructing people to stay at home - everyone stay at home."

He reminds MPs of the limited reasons for Britons to leave their houses - shopping for essentials, work where people absolutely cannot work from home, exercise, medical assistance, to escape injury or harm.

"All the evidence shows that school is the best place for our children and all the evidence shows that schools are safe, and the risk posed to children by coronavirus is vanishingly small," Mr Johnson says.

"The most dangerous part of going to school - even in a global pandemic - is crossing the road to get there.

"However the data showed that the measures would not be efficient if schools continued to act as a vector - or a potential vector - for spreading the virus between households."

11:40 AM

Boris Johnson: 'We have no choice but to return to a national lockdown'

Boris Johnson says that he will give the House of Commons "maximum transparency" on vaccinations through daily online updates from Monday.

"As we take this giant leap towards finally overcoming the virus and reclaiming our lives, we have to contend with the new variant, which is between 50 and 70 per cent more contagious," he says.

He insists that the tiers "were working with the old variant but alas this mutation, spreading with frightening speed and ease, has led to more cases than we've seen ever before".

"When the Office for National Statistics reports that more than two per cent of the population are now infected, and the number of people in hospital is 40 per cent higher than the first peak in April, it is inescapable that the facts are changing and we must change our response," he says.

"We have no choice to return to a national lockdown in England... so we can control this new variant until we can take the most likely victims out of its path with vaccines."

11:37 AM

Boris Johnson speech: 'Third lockdown will protect the NHS' while it vaccinates

Boris Johnson says that the new measures will "protect the NHS whilst it carries out vaccinations that will finally free us from this wretched virus."

He says that vaccines are "our means of escape and we will use every available second of this lockdown to place this shield around the elderly and the vulnerable".

"Already, with Pfizer and AstraZeneca combined we have immunised over 1.1 million in England and 1.3 million in the UK."

The vaccination strategy will "save the most lives in the quickest possible time", he says, and "within two to three weeks almost one in four of the most vulnerable group will have a significant degree of immunity".

He reiterates the target he has set the NHS to vaccinate more than 13 million people in the four most vulnerable groups in the UK.

11:29 AM

Coming up: Boris Johnson addresses Parliament as MPs prepare to debate lockdown laws

In a few minutes the Prime Minister will address MPs as Parliament is recalled to debate legislation around the nation's third lockdown.

On Monday, Mr Johnson said in a televised address to the nation: "In England, we must go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant.

"That means the Government is once again instructing you to stay at home."

The majority of MPs will vote virtually on the new legislation, and any rebellion is likely to be much smaller than at the start of the second lockdown.

The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of lockdown sceptics is expected to vote with the Government and only a small number of MPs have so far indicated that they will rebel.

11:25 AM

Netherlands becomes last EU country to begin vaccination campaign

The Netherlands has become the last European Union country to begin its coronavirus vaccine roll-out nearly two weeks after the majority of member states.

Sanna Elkadiri, a nurse at a nursing home for people with dementia, was the first to receive a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday that preparations had been focused on the more easily transported Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to actually be approved in the EU, amid fierce criticism of his premiership for its late start to vaccinations.

"Finally, after 10 months of crisis, today we are starting to end this crisis," said Hugo De Jonge, the Dutch health minister.

However, he warned that, "it will take a while before we have all the misery behind us. "

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage before it's used, is the only shot that has been approved so far by the European Medicines Agency.

Almost 12,000 deaths with coronavirus have been confirmed in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic, though the true number is higher because not all people who died with symptoms were tested.

11:11 AM

'Clap for Our Carers' back with new name

The woman behind the 'Clap for Our Carers' initiative of the first lockdown has confirmed that it will return from tomorrow in its old time slot of 8pm on Thursdays.

Annemarie Plas has now widened the message of the gesture to 'Clap for Heroes' in order to "acknowledge every hero who has played their part during the pandemic".

"This time let's do it for all the heroes," she wrote. "We are bringing back the 8pm applause - in the third lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit of all of us. Carers, teachers, homeschooling parents, those who shield and all who are pushing us through this difficult time."

We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!#clapforheroes pic.twitter.com/Tl27BlzqlH — Annemarie (@AnnemariePlas) January 6, 2021

11:04 AM

France coronavirus cases 'two months behind England'

France is "two months behind England" regarding the spread of the new Covid variant, according to a top expert, as the country's sluggish vaccination rollout was on Wednesday blamed on a woeful lack of logistical foresight, Henry Samuel reports from Paris.

France officially has registered between 10 to 15 cases of the new, more contagious variant that is ravaging the UK.

However, Yazdan Yazdanpanah, a member of France’s scientific council, which advises the government, said: “The true number is probably far higher than the 10 to 15 announced.”

“True carriers are no doubt dotted around the country,” he told Le Figaro, but he said that he didn’t think the variant’s presence was “very high” at present.

Emmanuel Macron has faced intense personal criticism for his part in France's slow roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine. - Loic Venance/Pool via Reuters

French schools all opened on Monday and the country has a curfew in place but no blanket lockdown like in the UK.

Fears of the new variant came as major logistical failings were on Wednesday blamed on France’s slow start to vaccinations.

President Emmanuel Macron has come in for intense personal criticism after it transpired that France had only administered a paltry 516 jabs in the first week.

10:56 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

Self testing COVID-19 vending machines on campus at UC San Diego as students return to classes - Mike Blake/Reuters

Artists perform during the Blacks and Whites Carnival in Pasto, Colombia - Daniel Rivera/AFP

A health care worker directs people lined up in the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Ukiah, California - The Mendocino Voice/Jethro Bowers

10:49 AM

WHO: No data to back up 12-week Pfizer delay

The second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine should only be delayed for up to six weeks, global health leaders have said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) experts met to discuss policy recommendations for the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday.

Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation - also known as Sage but not to be confused with the British Sage group of scientists - said that in "exceptional" circumstances the second dose of the vaccine could be delayed.

The group concluded that it could be delayed for up to six weeks, which was the "outer limit" observed in the clinical trials for the vaccine.

10:37 AM

Biggest decline in new car sales since 1943

The number of new cars sold in the UK last year fell by almost a third amid the coronavirus crisis and uncertainty over Brexit, figures show.

New car registrations dropped to just over 1.6 million, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which warned of a "rocky" few months ahead.

The trade organisation said a 10.9% decline in December wrapped up a "turbulent" 12 months, which saw demand fall by 680,076 units to the lowest level of registrations since 1992.

New car sales fell by around 29% on 2019, the biggest year-on-year decline since 1943.

10:23 AM

Warning over fraudulent messages about vaccines

People in the UK should be wary of fraudulent messages offering them access to coronavirus vaccinations, trading standards authorities have warned.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said that text messages had been sent out including links to fake NHS websites that asked recipients for bank details, supposedly for verification purposes.

Such messages were first reported at the end of December on the Western Isles of Scotland, but the CTSI says they are "by no means limited to the region".

10:01 AM

Children under 12 should be able to see friends, says children's commissioner

The children’s commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said that despite them not being in school, efforts should be made to allow children to see friends as much as possible.

"For children, time has a different meaning - they remember that endless period during the first lockdown and how they missed their friends," she said, speaking on BBC Breakfast.

"We know that children were worried about missing friends but also about the future, what it would mean.”

Longfield added that the Government "really seriously" needed to look at the idea of letting children under 12 see their friends in person, as has been permitted in other countries already. "I want children to have as much contact as they can with their friends," she said, emphasizing the importance of talking to children in order to reassure them.

09:56 AM

Quarter of all deaths in England and Wales in week to Christmas Day involved Covid

A total of 2,912 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending December 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down slightly from 2,986 deaths in the week to December 18, but the ONS said that the number of registrations will have been affected by the Christmas Day bank holiday.

A quarter (25.3%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to December 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

09:48 AM

Vaccination rates scenarios

The Government - in tandem with the NHS, GPs surgeries and now pharmacies - need to distribute upward of 2million vaccines a week in order to hit its target of 14million vaccinations by mid-February.

Here is how it might look:

09:23 AM

Situation with schools 'a mess'

Education Select Committee chairman Robert Halfon described the situation with schools as "a mess".

"Clearly it has been a mess but we are where we are", the Conservative MP told Sky News.

"We know that in the last lockdown millions of students did hardly any learning at all, despite the individual efforts of many teachers and many schools. We also know that despite hundreds of thousands of laptops going to students from the Government there are still hundreds of thousands of students on the wrong side of the digital divide."

Halfon emphasized the importance of having an exam system which provides a "level playing field for students" and is "fair to the disadvantaged".

09:22 AM

Watch: Zahawi and Piers Morgan debate border testing

In a heated debate with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi defended the decision not to test people at UK airports.

‘That test at the border is near pointless.’



Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells @piersmorgan the government hasn’t tested a single person arriving in the UK since the pandemic started.



He explains why the government think a border test is ‘pointless’. pic.twitter.com/kOzfxLwOcY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 6, 2021

He said the Transport Secretary was looking at the testing regime.

09:13 AM

It's 'possible' UK could emerge from lockdown in mid-February, Sage member says

Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a member of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the country could emerge from the lockdown in mid-February.

Speaking in a personal capacity, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think it's possible, I mean that's obviously a Government decision what they decided to do at what point. But it really depends upon what happens over the next five weeks in terms of the infection rates, it's much like in March and April.

"We know more now but nonetheless we're still looking at the the epidemic increasing and looking for that peak and hoping it happens soon."

08:58 AM

Timings for the Commons today

Here is how to set your reminders from our Political Editor Gordon Rayner.

In the Commons today Boris Johnson will give a Covid update at 11.30, Gavin Williamson will announce what's happening with exams (probably 1pm) and MPs will vote on the new lockdown at around 7pm — Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) January 6, 2021

08:55 AM

Doctor rubbishes those downplaying seriousness of pandemic

Of comments on social media downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, he said: "I have been a doctor for 22 years, I'm trained in anaesthesia and intensive care.

"I spent my Christmas moving patients around from hospital to hospital trying to find spare beds that we can park them into, and I have been embedded with the Covid-19 response since March.

"So you can believe me that the hospitals are full, or you can believe people who are sitting at a keyboard who've never put on a shred of PPE and never seen the inside of an intensive care unit, let alone during Covid-19."

08:50 AM

Intensive care units 'at full stretch', says Government adviser

Dr Kevin Fong, consultant anaesthetist and national clinical adviser to NHS England's emergency preparedness resilience and response team for Covid-19, said things were "pretty tough" in intensive care units.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think my colleagues in intensive care are out at full stretch, they have been for some time now, and this is as hard as I've ever seen the teams work. We are grateful that the lockdown has come. It gives us a fighting chance, but I have never seen anything like it."

He said "staffing is a problem because of isolation - people having to go into isolation because of contacts - people being sick themselves, and just the staff being exhausted really".

He added: "So yes, all of these pressures are building up in the system."

08:47 AM

Vaccination locations in England

As the Government eye up the target of vaccinating 14million, here are the vaccination sites across the country.

08:42 AM

Teachers should be vaccine priority, says Tory MP

Robert Halfon, chairman of the Education Select Committee, called for teachers and support staff to be added to the vaccine priority list alongside NHS workers.

The Conservative MP told Times Radio: "I think there is an argument about supporting one group of workers over another, but my view is that children - educating our children - is the most important thing we can do.

"We are damaging their life chances every day that they are not in school, we're increasing mental health worries, we know there are safeguarding hazards for children being at home, so the priority must be to get our kids back into school.

"Surely teachers and support staff must be made a priority alongside NHS workers for vaccination."

08:35 AM

Almost all Covid deaths can be reduced by vaccinating, minister insists

Almost all Covid-19 deaths (99%) can be reduced by vaccinating people in the nine categories listed by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), according to the Covid vaccine deployment minister.

Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio that "the average age of a person dying from Covid is about 83 in hospital", but "there are still people between the ages of 50 and 65 who are needing hospitalisation for two or three days for additional oxygen support before they can overcome this terrible virus".

He added: "99% of mortality is reduced by protecting those nine categories, the most vulnerable."

When asked how long it would take to give jabs to those groups, Mr Zahawi said: "I'm very hopeful that by the spring we will get through the nine categories."

08:28 AM

Expect to be fined if you're not wearing a mask, Met police say

Londoners breaching lockdown are increasingly likely to face fines as the new national restrictions come into force today, Scotland Yard has said.

The Met has issued refreshed instructions to officers to issue fines more quickly to anyone committing obvious, wilful and serious breaches.

In practice this will mean:

All those attending parties, unlicensed music events or large illegal gatherings, can expect to be fined – not just the organisers of such events Those not wearing masks where they should be and without good reason can expect to be fined - not reasoned with With fewer “reasonable excuses” for people to be away from their home in the regulations, Londoners can expect officers to be more inquisitive as to why they see them out and about Where officers identify people without a lawful reason to be away from home they can expect officers to move more quickly to enforcement

08:23 AM

Restrictions next winter will be a political decision, says minister

Asked about the prospect that some measures could be needed next winter to control the virus, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "I think, as (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty also said, this will be a political decision when we get to that point of inflection between where community transmission is really impacted by the vaccination programme and, of course, by continuing to ramp up the testing infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

"Then the decision for Government, for us, is to say 'well you know when is it right to begin to lift some of the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we're having to make' - like the current lockdown that we are in - there will come a moment when we see where we can basically manage this virus and be able to bring it back under control. And that is a decision for the Government."

08:18 AM

'Every sector will play a part in this'

National vaccination centres will start to be seen "imminently", deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

Setting out the different routes of vaccination, he told Sky News: "What we did was stand up the hospital first, because when you have a novel vaccine, you want to make sure that as you increase the numbers of people being vaccinated you do it in a careful way where we can observe people.

"The regulator has a what is called a "yellow card system" so that we see how people are reacting to the vaccine, in a very safe way. And then we go to GPs - GPs are the most effective way of getting into, say, for example, care homes.

"Then into national vaccination centres, which you will see imminently. And then into the community pharmacies in the independent sector. So every sector will play a part in this."

08:16 AM

UK lockdown, in pictures

Empty shelves in Sainsbury's in Haverhill, Suffolk - Alamy

A man walks past St Martins Church in Birmingham - Getty

A man walks down an empty street in Glasgow - Alamy

08:12 AM

Pharmacies 'far more effective' than rehiring retired medics

Simon Dukes, chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Negotiating Services Committee, said that using pharmacies would be far more effective than recruiting retired medics, as the Government was trying to do.

"Rather than scrabbling around trying to find retired GPs and nurses and anyone who has possibly dated skills, you've got an army of thousands of pharmacists up and down the country who administer the flu jab every winter," he told The Telegraph.

"We've been telling the NHS that we're ready, willing and desperate to help. But we've been met by a de facto silence."

08:12 AM

Government accused of ignoring 'army' of small pharmacies

The Government has been accused of ignoring an "army" of small pharmacies in the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine.

Royal Pharmaceutical Society president Sandra Gidley said there were thousands of high street pharmacies who were "ready, willing and able" to assist in the rollout of the programme.

Ms Gidley said that under the Government plans some larger pharmacies were involved, but they had to be able to guarantee they could deliver at least 950 doses per day.

"We are already used to delivering the flu vaccine. You have got an army of trained vaccinators who are ready, willing and able to play and part," she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"There are over 11,000 pharmacies. If each of those does 20-a-day that is 1.3 million-a-week extra vaccines that can be provided, very often to those who are hardest to reach.

"Why would any government not want to do that?"

08:11 AM

Policing of third lockdown to be ramped up

Policing of the third lockdown is to be stepped up, with senior officers warning of more fines and less tolerance of any breaches.

Police chiefs said officers would move more quickly to fine offenders under the new tough rules and would no longer accept ignorance as an excuse.

They also anticipate an increase in the number of breaches amid a growing sense of public fatigue and frustration among the public over the extension of bans on household mixing, shopping and most outdoor contacts and sports.

Police said they would continue with a hardline New Year-style approach to flagrant breaches and serial offenders that saw the Metropolitan Police alone break up 58 unlicensed music events on New Year's Eve, fining 222 people including five for a possible £10,000 each.

07:48 AM

07:45 AM

Target a stretch, but minister confident 'we can deliver'

Covid vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said the target to get almost 14 million people vaccinated by next month is a "stretching target" but he was confident it would be delivered.

He told Sky News: "It's a big target, and I think the Prime Minister is right to set challenging targets... The military are embedded in the team.

"So it is a coming together of the nation to deliver this. It is a stretching target no doubt, very stretching target. But I'm confident that with this plan that the NHS have put together we will deliver this."

07:33 AM

Vaccine programme was 'Herculean' effort

Covid vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said the vaccine programme was a 'Herculean' effort.

"The NHS in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have got a very clear, delivery plan," he told Sky News.

"The plan is, as we launched initially with Pfizer, a novel vaccine in hospital hubs, then into what are called Primary Care Networks - so a network of five or six GPS coming together - that has grown massively. We then go to national vaccination hubs that the NHS have got planned. And of course the community pharmacies and the independent pharmacy sector as well.

"They have delivered over 1.3 million doses already - a quarter of those, so one in four 80-year-olds have already had the first vaccination, and in a couple of weeks time, that those 25% of 80-year-olds will be protected, and of course will then get their second job as well, so it is a Herculean effort."

07:21 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, Jan 6.

Telegraph

06:50 AM

Italy considers extending state of emergency

Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the Covid-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday.

The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that stifles decision-making in Italy.

"The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months", the daily said, without citing sources.

Read more: With resorts closed, Italian skiers take to the steps and alleyways of tiny mountain village

A man walks on the nearly deserted piazza Navona in Rome - ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:24 AM

Indonesia ramps up restrictions

ndonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11, and in the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.

The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.

05:25 AM

US House Republican Kevin Brady tests positive

US Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House of Representatives tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine.

Brady, 65, is the second House member to report testing positive for the virus this week. An aide to Representative Kay Granger, 77, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, announced on Monday that the lawmaker had tested positive.

A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 last month, more than a week after receiving the first dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine.

Experts say a second dose of the vaccine is needed to ramp up protection against the virus.

Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined.



As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day.



Begin treatment tomorrow.

Shld be fine.🙏🏼 — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 6, 2021

05:00 AM

Kirin beer executive questions shutdowns of late-night bars

The head of Kirin Holdings' beer business on Wednesday questioned imposing across-the-board closings of late-night bars and restaurants around Tokyo, saying some establishments had already implemented stringent safety measures.

Tokyo's coronavirus cases topped 1,500 on Wednesday a new daily record, local media reported, as Japan braces for a renewed state of emergency for the Greater metropolitan area. Residents are expected to be urged to refrain from non-essential outings after 8 pm, and bars and restaurants will be asked to close by that time.

"We don't yet know the specifics of the new state of emergency... but I do somewhat question taking a sweeping approach, when there are establishments which have taken very strict measures to prevent virus transmissions," Takayuki Fuse, head of Kirin Brewery Company, said.

Fuse said Kirin would accept any government decision, but added that he was deeply concerned about the impact of a second lockdown on the industry and jobs.

"The restaurant and bar industry is estimated to be worth 26 trillion yen, supporting the jobs of over 4 million people," he said during a presentation to investors outlining the brewer's strategy for the year.

Read more: UK deficit could hit £450bn on third lockdown

Read more: 'Selling takeaway pints helped us top up our furloughed staff's wages – but we're not giving up'

People enjoy drinks and dinner at a Japanese izakaya pub, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo - Reuters

04:28 AM

S. Korea begins mass prison testing, considers extending UK flight ban

South Korea rolled out mass testing for 52 prisons in the country after a massive prison outbreak and may extend flight suspensions from Britain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Over half of the total 2,292 inmates and personnel in a prison in southeastern Seoul were tested positive after a first cluster infection was reported within the prison last month, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

The justice ministry is separating the confirmed inmates by transferring them to a designated hospital, said Yoon.

Authorities will complete mass testing on some 70,000 prison inmates and staff nationwide, as the number of confirmed cases linked to prisons throughout the country surged to 1,191.

The health authorities will also decide whether to extend flight suspensions from Britain after at least 12 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus had been found, said Yoon.

The country had already extended a ban on direct flights from Britain until Jan. 7, and required any passengers arriving from that country or South Africa to undergo testing before departure.

A health worker collects swabs from a citizen for coronavirus testing at a makeshift clinic outside the Seoul city hall - JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:53 AM

China shut sections of highway in effort to stave off another wave

Chinese authorities shut sections of highways running through Hebei province that surrounds Beijing on Wednesday and closed a key long distance bus terminal in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang in efforts to stave off another coronavirus wave.

The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days.

The total number of new mainland cases, including those originating from overseas, fell to 32 from 33 a day earlier. Hebei also accounted for 43 of the 64 new asymptomatic cases.

Read more: WHO team investigating pandemic origins prevented from entering China

02:02 AM

Georgia confirms case of 'UK variant' as country's death toll climbs

Georgia officials say they have confirmed the state's first case of the variant that was first seen in the United Kingdom.

The Georgia Department of Health said Tuesday that lab tests found an 18-year-old Georgia man is infected with the variant. It says he man had no travel history and is in isolation at his home.

Cases of the United Kingdom variant have also been reported in Colorado, California, Florida and New York.

The confirmation came as the US broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again on Tuesday, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university.

The country also recorded 250,173 new cases in the period up until 8.30 pm Tuesday (0130 GMT Wednesday), the Baltimore-based university's records showed.

That brings the US to more than 21 million cases and 357,067 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

01:57 AM

Australia-India Boxing Day Test declared possible Covid hotspot

A spectator at Australia's showpiece Boxing Day Test against India has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, warning fans seated nearby that they must get tested and isolate.

State health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre.

"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health said. "We're encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result."

The Boxing Day Test is a centrepiece of Australia's sporting calendar and just under 30,000 people attended this year, well short of capacity.

Read the full story

Read more: England squad face nervous wait for Covid results

01:49 AM

Colombia regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Colombia's food and drug regulator on Tuesday authorised emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, joining other countries that have already approved vaccines.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has shown a 95 per cent success rate, was formally approved by the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima).

The country now awaits approval for vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit Janssen, Mr Duque said.

Colombia has agreed to buy 10 million doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as 9 million from Janssen. The country has also secured 20 million vaccine doses via the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX mechanism.

Colombia will receive its first delivery of 1.7 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses in February, with vaccinations beginning immediately, according to the minister of health.

A military policeman patrols in one of the neighbourhoods where the mayor's office decreed strict quarantine, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Bogota - Reuters

01:43 AM

Today's top stories