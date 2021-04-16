Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

Revellers in Soho, London, when lockdown restrictions eased on April 12 - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Revellers in Soho, London, when lockdown restrictions eased on April 12 - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests.

Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission.

They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible.

Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people.

Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others.

"Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19."

04:34 AM

Safety fears may see Taiwan dispose of AstraZeneca jabs

Taiwan’s health authorities have admitted they may have to dispose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines because of a public reluctance to get the jab, The Telegraph's Asia correspondent Nicola Smith reports below:

To date, Taiwan has received 117,000 vaccine doses directly from AstraZeneca, with an expiration date of June 15, and 199,200 of the same brand supplied through COVAX, which are due to expire on May 31.

However, only 28,465 of its almost 24 million population has been inoculated.

Chuang Jen-hsiang, a senior official at the Centres for Disease Control, said the authorities had been instructed to ask the vaccine’s manufacturers about extending their shelf life.

In the worst case, the expiration date would be unalterable and the vaccines disposed of, he said, according to the Taipei Times.

The reluctance has been attributed to safety fears after reports of European countries stopping the rollout of the vaccine despite its approval by the World Health Organisation.

Hesitancy has also been fuelled by a lack of urgency in Taiwan, which stopped community spread of Covid-19 last April through strict quarantine requirements and border closures.

It has so far seen only 1,069 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

03:26 AM

Patients face at least year’s wait for hospital care

Nearly one in 10 patients in need of hospital care faces a wait of more than a year, according to figures that reveal the toll of Covid on the NHS.

At least 387,885 people had been waiting for more than 52 weeks in February, a 240-fold rise on the year before when the number was 1,613, data shows.

Health experts said it would take the NHS years to return to normal levels of service, adding that the backlog could get worse, even as pressure from the virus eases, as patients with long-term illnesses who have coped at home for the past year begin to return to hospital.

Read the full story here.

02:00 AM

Lockdown restrictions continue to ease in Scotland

Some coronavirus travel restrictions have been removed in Scotland and more people are now able to meet outdoors.

The latest stage in lockdown easing was announced at an unscheduled Covid-19 briefing by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

She said the continued decline in virus cases meant the restrictions could be eased earlier than planned.

From Friday, Scots can travel across local authority boundaries for outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise.

But they must follow the "stay local" order for other purposes such as non-essential shopping, and travel to some islands is not allowed.

Rules on gatherings have also been relaxed, with groups of up to six adults from six households now allowed to meet outdoors.

Children under 12 do not count towards the limit.

01:33 AM

Half of Heathrow's passport control booths unused

Chaotic queues of up to six hours at Heathrow are being compounded by half the passport control booths being unused because of a lack of perspex screens, a union has claimed.

The lack of side screens means half the 40 desks are unattended because border staff cannot work alongside each other, according to Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the ISU immigration and border officers.

The problem emerged amid growing complaints about the queues for arrivals at the airport that average between two and six hours.

READ MORE: Half of Heathrow's passport control booths unused because of lack of perspex screens

01:28 AM

Today's top stories

