Coronavirus latest news: New strain of Covid identified in UK as Tier 4 widened

A new strain of Sars-Cov-2, which is believed to have originated in South Africa, has been detected in the UK, the health secretary has confirmed.

Authorities are learning about its properties, however, initial evidence suggests that the new strain is more transmissible.

In response, the Government has implemented restrictions on travel from South Africa and is calling for travellers, including their close contacts, who have arrived in the UK in the last two weeks to immediately quarantine.

It comes as the Health Secretary announced a raft of new restrictions. From one minute past midnight on Boxing Day, more regions of England will join London and much of the south-east in Tier four.

Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Cambridge, the whole of Essex, Waverley in Surrey, and Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton will all be escalated to the highest Tier, he said.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, including the North Somerset council-area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire, as well as Cheshire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier three.

While Cornwall and Herefordshire will be bumped up to Tier two.

"This is not news that anybody wants to deliver and I'm truly sorry for the disruption that it causes," the health secretary said.

"But I think people know how important it is that we take decisions like this to keep people safe."

04:14 PM

04:13 PM

UK records 39,000 new deaths against 744 deaths

Official figures show UK has recorded 39,237 new daily cases of Covid-19 and a further 744 deaths.

04:12 PM

NHS org praises Government's decisive action

The government needs to be decisive in the coming days and be prepared to take further action to stop the spread of coronavirus, the group which represents NHS trusts in England said.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “It is right to respond to rising infections, hospitalisations and deaths, which are nearly at the level of the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April.

“Moving more areas into higher tiers is an important next step and we would call on the Government to move as decisively as possible over the coming days should the spread accelerate further.

“It is important to remember that there is a long lag between imposing stricter lockdown measures and reducing the demands made on the NHS - which is already stretched to capacity no matter what the setting.

The emergence of new variants is worrying. It makes containing the spread absolutely critical.”

04:10 PM

04:05 PM

Back to normal before 2022?

Mr Hancock says, he is "highly confident that we'll get things back to normal before 2022."

This is "based on the speed at which we can roll out the vaccine, and not least because it's really important that the speed of rollout of the vaccine is accelerating all the time," he adds.

And with that he wishes the country a happy Christmas and ends the briefing.

04:02 PM

How many people will be vaccinated by Easter?

Mr Hancock says he would love "to have a stab at the answer" but it depends hugely on the speed of production on the array of different vaccines that the UK has purchased.

He says he does not want to put pressure on regulators in terms of approving the Astra-Zeneca Oxford vaccine, knowing that they will undertake their work as thoroughly as possible.

"We've made really good strides over the month of December, so far, and we will go as fast as we possibly can," he says.

The roll-out of the vaccine will be a "big task" for the NHS and "the true answer will be as fast as we possibly can."

03:53 PM

'Don't give in to temptation over holidays', says Hancock

Asked how the success of tier four will be measured, Matt Hancock says a lot will "depend on how people behave" in sticking by the rules and minimising social interactions - something the vast majority of people have done up to now, he adds.

Mr Hancock urges people to "stick at it and not give in to temptation" over Christmas and the New Year.

"This is a partnership. There is something that every single person should do," he says. "It is on us all."

Dr Harries says it is not inevitable the sharp rise in cases will continue if people adhere to the rules.

03:51 PM

No evidence that the vaccine won't work on new strains

Responding to a question from ITV, Dr Susan Hopkins from Public Health England has said that there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine won't work on the new variants but the Government is carefully monitoring those who have already had it.

Hancock says the government will publish vaccine data tomorrow.

03:45 PM

Hancock defends tier system

A reporter from the BBC asks why tier four restrictions were not being extended to more of England and implemented immediately, given its spread, and asks if the government was "wasting valuable time".

Mr Hancock said ministers had acted incredibly quickly to bring in tier four and this was now being broadened.

"On Friday afternoon... we acted incredibly fast to put the fourth tier in place, and then today we've broadened that there were parts of the country where the cases rates thankfully have been coming down.

"The whole basis of the tiered system is to take a proportionate approach to the areas where we need the reform action and other areas where we clearly need restrictions," he says, stressing the importance of personal responsibility by the public over Christmas and the new year period.

On the new South African variant, Dr Hopkins says the authorities are learning about its properties all the time but the initial evidence is that it is a new more transmissible mutation.

She says it will be kept under genomic surveillance and she is confident the new tiering measures will keep it in check.

Dr Harries adds that further new variants are not a surprise.

03:41 PM

Will teachers get the vaccine early?

A member of the public asks about schools returning in the new year.

Will the Government consider a move to online learning for schools for a longer period than five days currently planned to the end of January term and is the health secretary considering rolling out the vaccine for vulnerable teachers?

"We put in place a new plan for for the new year to ensure that there's testing in secondary schools to keep students safe but also to keep the teacher safe," Matt Hancock says.

On the vaccine, Dr Harries says the data doesn't suggest that teachers themselves are at risk.

She acknowledges that teachers who are clinically vulnerable will be anxious - and says they will be included in "group six", meaning they can get the vaccine earlier than others.

03:37 PM

Hospitalisations nearing April's peak: Harries

While the number of cases attributable to the old variant is holding steady or tailing off in some areas, Dr Harries says there has been a very sharp rise in cases of the new variant.

This is translating into rising pressures on hospitals, she says.

"Looking at Covid-positive occupied beds, [they are] again heading very much towards the spring peak" of about 21,000, Dr Harries says, including in London.

"Obviously we're trying to treat Covid patients, but every time the bed is occupied by Covid patient, of course, we need to think through of the impact in others seeking hospital treatment," she adds.

03:34 PM

Cases rising 'very rapidly': Harries

Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, is now talking through the latest data.

She starts by saying cases have continued to go up at a “very rapid pace” in the last week, particularly in London, the south east and east of England, which entered tier four restrictions last weekend, as well as parts of Wales.

She says the rate of change is also stark in areas bordering tier four areas, such as Suffolk, Norfolk and the south-west of England.

Focusing on areas that are set to go into tier four, she says they are following the same case trajectory as areas already in the highest tier of measures and that this is down to the new variant.

03:31 PM

Brighter skies ahead, says Hancock, as he urges country not to give up

"I know how hard 2020 has been for everybody," the health secretary has said. "And after delivering some really difficult news, I want to end on a reflection of where we are as a country."

"This Christmas, and the start of 2021 is going to be tough new variant makes everything a lot harder, because it spreads, so much faster.

"But we mustn't give up now... especially after so much sacrifice.

"I know that some of these decisions are tough, but I believe in that everybody, making the right decisions.

"And I believe that everybody will do what is needed to keep themselves and others safe, especially this Christmas.

"There are brighter skies ahead."

03:26 PM

Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has submitted full data set to regulatory authority, Hancock says

"I'm delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the [regulatory authority] for approval," Matt Hancock has announced.

This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of a vaccine, which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK, he says.

"We are of course continuing to deploy the Pfizer biontech vaccine, which is being delivered from over 500 sites all across the UK, and we're adding more all the time, and accelerating the rollout."

03:23 PM

South African strain detected in UK

A new strain of Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in South Africa, has been detected in the UK, the health secretary has confirmed.

"This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant has been discovered in the UK," he said, before announcing the following actions already taken by the Government:

First, we are quarantine in cases and close contacts of cases, found here in the UK.

Second, we're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.

And finally, the Government is asking anyone in the UK, who has been in South Africa, in the past fortnight, and anyone who has had close contact with someone who's been in South Africa, in the last fortnight, immediately quarantine.

"We'll be changing the law to get this legal effect imminently," he said, adding that these "measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain which is shortly to be analysed at Porton down."

03:18 PM

Hancock announces new restrictions

More of the East and South East of England will enter the toughest Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Cambridge, the whole of Essex, Waverley in Surrey, and Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton, but, with the exception of the New Forest will all be escalated to tier four, he said.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, including the North Somerset council-area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire, as well as Cheshire and Warrington will all be escalated to tier three.

While Cornwall and Herefordshire will be bumped up to tier two.

03:11 PM

Cases have risen 57% in the last week: Hancock

Across the country, cases have risen by at least 57 per cent in the last week, Matt Hancock has announced.

The average Covid hospital admissions, are 1909, a day, that's the highest figure since mid April, he says. Currently there are 18,943 people in hospital with coronavirus right now.

"That's almost as many as the word that peak," he adds.

Yesterday there were 691 deaths reported. "That's 691, people who have died just before Christmas, and our hearts go out to their families, their loved ones. As with all who died from this horrible disease. You know the pain that this causes," he says.

"Against this backdrop of rising infections. Rising hospitalizations and rising numbers of people dying from coronavirus. It is absolutely vital that we act, simply cannot have the kind of Christmas that we all yearn for."

03:09 PM

Downing Street press conference begins

The Downing Street press conference has started, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock taking to the lectern.

Stay with us as we publish the latest updates.

02:41 PM

Scientist brands Tony Blair's calls for people to be given just one vaccine dose 'ridiculous'

Scientists have questioned a call by former prime minister Tony Blair for the government to overhaul its vaccination strategy so people receive just one dose of vaccine instead of the recommended two to curb the rapid spread of the new virus variant.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – currently being administered across the country – and the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, set to gain approval by the end of the year, are given in two doses.

But Mr Blair said the second dose should not be held back, but instead given out to more people. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is 95 per cent effective whereas efficacy falls to 52 per cent with one dose. The picture is a bit less clear for the AstraZeneca vaccine – efficacy was 62 per cent for those given two full doses but rose to 90 per cent for those given a half dose and then a second full dose.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said the plan was "ridiculous", adding there was no evidence that giving just one dose would confer benefits.

Anne Gulland spoke to the experts.

Tony Blair said the 'economic and health damage, physical and mental, caused' by a slow vaccine roll out would be 'colossal' - Stefan Rousseau / PA

02:17 PM

Covid-19 vaccinations to begin in Mexico on Thursday, president says

Covid-19 vaccinations will begin in Mexico on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

The first batch of vaccines, produced by Pfizer Inc, are expected to arrive in Mexico on Wednesday.

02:06 PM

02:03 PM

01:47 PM

England's R-value could be as high as 1.4, latest data shows

The R upper bound estimate for England has increased compared to last week with the R-value estimated to be between between 1.1 and 1.4, data published by the Government has shown.

All NHS England regions have R estimates that are above or span 1, suggesting the epidemic is growing in much of the country, with London, ,the South East, and the East of England clearly above 1.

The latest R estimate for the whole of the UK is between 1.1 and 1.3, and the growth rate estimate for the UK is between +1 per cent and +6 per cent. The estimated growth rate means that the number of new infections is growing by between 1 per cent and 6 per cent every day.

R value estimates in UK as of 18 Dec

Estimates for R and growth rates are shown as a range, and the true values are likely to lie within these ranges. There has been a divergence in policies across the four nations that constitute the UK, so the estimate of R for the entire UK has become less meaningful in recent weeks.

Estimates are based on the latest data available up to December 18. R is a lagging indicator and so these estimates cannot account for the most recent impact of policy changes or changes in transmission that have not yet been reflected in epidemiological data.

01:41 PM

UK begins testing truckers

Britain began testing trucker drivers for Covid-19 on Wednesday but said there were still severe delays and implored truckers to avoid southern England.

"Testing has begun as we look to get traffic moving again between the UK and France," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"However, French border police only acting on agreement from this morning and severe delays continue. Please avoid Kent while the backlog is cleared. Arriving in the area will delay your journey," he said on Twitter.

01:39 PM

WHO Wuhan probe not looking for Covid 'guilty' parties

The World Health Organization's international mission to China to investigate the origins of Covid-19 will explore all avenues and is not looking to find "guilty" parties, a team member told AFP news outlet.

Investigators will head to China in January and to Wuhan, where the first cases were detected 12 months ago in the pandemic that has swept the world, causing giant global health and economic crises.

"The meetings we had so far with Chinese colleagues were really productive and very good," said Fabian Leendertz from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's central disease control body.

"My impression, at the moment, is that the Chinese - on the government, but also on the population level - they're really interested in finding out what happened."

Leendertz, 48, is an expert in zoonoses - infectious diseases that cross the species barrier - and is among 10 eminent scientists tasked by the WHO with trying to find the origins of the novel coronavirus and work out how it jumped from animals to humans.

A year after the first cluster was detected in Wuhan, they will travel to China for the first time on a mission expected to last between five and six weeks - the first two spent in quarantine.

The 10 scientists will also be accompanied by Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert on food safety and zoonoses.

"This is not about finding a guilty country or a guilty authority," said Leendertz. "This is about understanding what happened to avoid that in the future, to reduce the risk."

01:27 PM

German crematorium overflowing as daily death rate broken again

Corpses are being temporarily stored outside a crematorium in the eastern German city of Zittau struggles to deal with the number of dead.

Zittau Mayor Thomas Zenker said bodies are being kept in a warehouse used to store flood prevention materials, with bodies transported from the flood plain to the crematorium when a space opens up.

It comes as Germany on Wednesday experienced a record number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Daniel Wighton has more here.

01:22 PM

Sweden logs 6,000 new cases

Sweden registered 6,609 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, data from its health agency showed.

The increase compared with high of 9,654 daily cases recorded last week.

Sweden registered 112 new deaths, taking the total to 8,279. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the health agency’s tally which is updated four times per week.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

01:08 PM

Scotland records 1,190 cases against 47 deaths

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a further 1,190 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in Scotland to 115,566.

1,025 patients are in hospital with Covid (down 20), with 56 being treated in intensive care (down four).

A further 47 people in Scotland, who tested positive in the preceding 28 days, have died.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures indicate 203 people died in the week ending 20 December, a decrease of 23 from the previous week.

#NRSStats show as at 20 December a total of 6,298 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 203 deaths were registered between 14 - 20 December, a decrease of 23 deaths from the previous week. https://t.co/Kos5k0XGkQ pic.twitter.com/2kTUYSy70e — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) December 23, 2020

01:07 PM

Wales reports 3,000 new cases against 51 deaths

There have been a further 3,013 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 131,102.

Public Health Wales reported another 51 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,200.

01:01 PM

Dithering and delay cost 21,000 lives in spring, analysis confirms

Imposing a national lockdown one week earlier would have saved 21,000 lives during the first wave of Covid-19, new analysis has found, confirming that the Government's dithering had deadly consequences.

According to an end of year report from Imperial College assessing the key drivers of the pandemic in the UK–- and the impact of interventions – the “timing of the initial national lockdown was crucial” in determining the death toll in the spring.

Had stringent restrictions been imposed a week earlier, fatalities would have been cut from 36,700 to 15,700. Delaying by another week, by contrast, would have resulted in a death toll as high as 102,600.

Sarah Newey has more here.

A Covid-19 patient at the Royal Brompton Hospital Adult Intensive Care Unit earlier this year - Simon Townsley

01:00 PM

Sturgeon apologises for breach of mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised in the Scottish Parliament for breaking coronavirus rules, having been photographed not wearing a face mask.

Speaking at the start of First Minister's Questions, she said: "I want to take this opportunity to say how sorry I am for my breach of rules that I ask all of us to follow every single day.

"I took my face mask off while briefly attending a funeral last week, I'm sure everyone will have seen in the media this morning a picture of me without it.

"I want to be clear today that regardless of the circumstances I was in the wrong. There are no excuses. These rules do apply to me just as they do to everyone else and the rules really matter.

"I am kicking myself very hard, possibly harder than my worst critic ever could, but more importantly I'll be making sure I don't drop my guard again."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologises after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake - SKY NEWS

12:48 PM

New variant has spread across the UK, says expert

Professor Neil Ferguson told the Commons Science and Technology Committee in the UK that the new strain of coronavirus is “everywhere now”, but said he anticipated the impact of new Tier 4 restrictions and revised strict measures over Christmas elsewhere would have a beneficial impact.

He said: “Schools are now shut, we are in a near-lockdown situation across the country.

“Contact rates are lower over Christmas.

I expect, though I hesitate to make any sort of predictions, we will see a flattening of the curve in the next two weeks. We will see at least a slowing of growth.

“The critical question is what happens in January and the extent we want to make public health measures more uniform across the country if the new variant is everywhere.”

12:41 PM

Border reopened and lorries have priority

The French border has reopened and lorries have priority in crossing the Channel, Priti Patel tweeted.

The UK-French border is reopening. Priority is to get lorries moving & mass testing is underway.



We urge hauliers not to travel to Kent as we work to alleviate congestion - travelling now will slow things down. Tourist travellers who are not French residents should not travel. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) December 23, 2020

12:27 PM

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more Covid-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by July next year, the US drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States to 200 million, allowing for 100 million people to be vaccinated.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, the company said.

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses, bringing the total paid to Pfizer to nearly $4 billion.

The government already has a deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of the vaccine, which are being rolled out across the country after the shot won emergency use authorization earlier this month.

Pfizer's two-dose shot is one of the two granted emergency approval in the United States, the other being rival Moderna Inc's vaccine based on a similar technology.

12:21 PM

12:20 PM

Irish Cabinet member positive

The Irish Government has said a member of the Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19.

All other ministers will now restrict their movements pending coronavirus tests and results.

"A member of Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19," said a Government statement.

"In line with public health advice, all ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a Covid test and result."

12:15 PM

Macron showing signs of improvement

French President Emmanuel Macron is showing signs of improvement after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, his office said.

Macron, 43, is in quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles.

12:13 PM

Scientists dismiss Tony Blair's vaccine claims as 'too risky'

Nervtag member Professor Wendy Barclay dismissed the suggestion from former prime minister Tony Blair that the first dose of the two-stage Pfizer vaccine should be given to as many people as possible initially, instead of current policy which sees half as many people get both required doses of the jab.

Prof Barclay told the Commons Science and Technology Committee: "I think that the issue with that (Mr Blair's suggestion) is that the vaccine is on the basis of being given two doses, and the efficacy is on that basis.

"To change at that point, one would have to see a lot more analysis coming out from perhaps the clinical trial data."

She agreed with the suggestion of Labour's committee member Graham Stringer that any such change to the established vaccine policy was "too risky".

11:58 AM

Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising virus cases

Egypt has called off all New Year's celebrations in order to stem rising coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday.

"There will be no New Year's celebrations or gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to confront the coronavirus," the premier said in a statement released after a cabinet meeting.

Egypt's daily novel coronavirus caseload has been increasing steadily in recent weeks, and the Arab world's most populous country has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths.

While the official recovery rate remains high, limited testing of the general population has stoked fears that cases are going undetected.

On Monday, Mohammed al-Nady, a member of Egypt's national coronavirus crisis committee, told prominent talk show host Lamees al-Hadidi that "infections, in reality, are at least 10 times higher than what is officially announced, and that's being kind".

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told Wednesday's cabinet meeting that 364 hospitals nationwide, with a capacity of 5,000 "care beds" and equipped with 2,400 respirators, would be ready to receive critically ill Covid-19 patients when needed, according to the statement.

11:55 AM

UK variant detected in Hong Kong

The new variant of Sars-Cov-2 appears to have infected two students who returned to Hong Kong from the UK, Hong Kong's Department of Health said on Wednesday, as the city secured 22.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Virus samples from the two students, who returned to the Asian financial hub in December, appeared to match the British variant of the coronavirus, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, an agency under the Department of Health, told a daily press briefing.

More analysis needed to be done to verify the samples, she said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, at a separate news briefing on Wednesday, said the government had secured 7.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and was looking for a fourth source to ensure adequate supply for the city's 7.5 million residents.

Residents would be able to choose which vaccine they want to take, in response to safety concerns, she said.

"I urge the public to get vaccinated for the good of themselves and their loved ones," Lam said.

11:43 AM

Has UK been 'penalised' by tougher virus surveillance?

Asked by Science and Technology Committee chairman Greg Clark whether the UK was being "penalised" for having the expertise to detect the new strain, which resulted in dozens of countries closing routes with the UK, Professor Peter Horby said: "I think it's fair to say countries that have more extensive and rigorous science and are more transparent do expose themselves to important information being made available to others.

"But it's a global public good.

"It's in our interest that we know about these viruses so we can control the spread."

11:35 AM

Meanwhile in Dover a man has been arrested after clashes with police

A man has been arrested after disturbances in Dover and the nearby Manston lorry park.

The man is being held for obstructing a highway in Dover, Kent Police said.

A spokesman added: "Officers on the ground at both locations are working with partner agencies to make sure those hoping to travel to the continent adhere to the latest Government travel requirements regarding Covid testing."

Some lorry drivers clashed with police early on Wednesday in Dover as they continued to be held up because of the impact of the now-lifted French travel ban.

11:32 AM

Significant shift in number of positive cases in children a concern

Asked about the possibility of children being more susceptible to the new variant, Prof Ferguson says comparisons with the non-variant show a statistically significant proportion of cases in under-15s.

“Beyond that we know nothing,” he says, adding there could be a number of hypotheses as to why that is the case. He emphasises that while it is a significant shifts, it’s “not a huge shift”.

Increased infectiousness poses a challenge for maintaining infection control, Prof Ferguson says. If children are found to be more infectious, it will pose a challenge to control measures, including what will be done with schools.

11:31 AM

Seriousness of new strain hasn't been 'egged' up, scientist says

Professor Peter Horby also denied any suggestion that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had overstated the transmission rates of the mutant strain in order to cancel Christmas.

He said: "I don't think there's been any 'egging up', as far as I can tell. This is a new variant which is of concern."

The analysis suggests the virus is behaving biologically differently, he says.

11:21 AM

Could lax lockdown attitudes caused new variant to spread?

Asked if a lax attitude towards lockdown measures could have caused the mutant strain to spread, Nervtag member Professor Neil Ferguson said corroboration of other data suggested otherwise.

He said: "There was nothing special about what was going on in Kent and the south of England during lockdown compared with other areas of the country.

"We saw the non-variant decline in a particular week and place, whilst the variant increased in the same week and place in the same population."

11:17 AM

Unclear why new variant appears to be spreading faster than others

Prof Horby also said there were a number of possible reasons why the mutant strain of the virus appeared to be spreading faster than others.

He told the Commons Science and Technology Committee: "The underlying mechanism is not fully clear - it could be because the virus replicates faster, which means you get higher viral loads which means you are more infectious.

"It could be that it takes a shorter time between being exposed and being infectious - if that timeframe shortens you get quicker transmission.

"Or it could mean the duration of infectiousness is longer."

11:15 AM

Scientists unsure if new strain will undercut vaccine immunity

Scientists are still exploring whether the new mutant coronavirus strain could sidestep immunity caused by vaccine or prior infection, Professor Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), has said.

Speaking during an evidence session of the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday morning, he said: "What we don't know yet is if there's any difference in the severity of disease, the age distribution of cases, or most importantly whether there is any immune escape."

Prof Horby also said the strain likely started from one person in Kent, and could have been caused by "random errors" when the virus copies.

11:06 AM

Swiss start Covid-19 vaccinations

Switzerland started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Wednesday, with a care home resident in her 90s becoming the first person in the country to receive the jab.

The woman, who lives in the Lucerne region in central Switzerland, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, just four days after it was approved by national regulators.

"I am very satisfied that we have now been able to start vaccinations in the canton of Lucerne," the region's health services chief Guido Graf said in a statement.

"These vaccinations are an important element in the fight against the coronavirus."

The European Union, of which Switzerland is not a member, is scheduled to start vaccinations on December 27.

11:04 AM

Baltic states team up to repatriate citizens

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on 28 December, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The three Baltic states were among dozens of countries to suspend flights from Britain or shut their borders due to concern over the more transmissible variant that has sent cases soaring in the United Kingdom.

The three countries will divide the 150 places on the flight equally between their citizens, giving priority to those with health emergencies or urgent family reasons such as funerals, the minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, told reporters in Vilnius.

“It’s a humanitarian mission,” the minister said.

The passengers will be required to purchase tickets and provide negative coronavirus tests from the previous 48 hours, or face a 10 days self-isolation after returning, he said.

11:03 AM

Doctors dance in celebration of Israel's vaccine roll out

Doctors at the Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel Aviv danced to celebrate the country's vaccine roll out.

The hospital delivered vaccines from Sunday December 20, one day after Prime Minister Netanyahu received the country's first jab.

10:51 AM

Serbia to start Covid-19 vaccinations from Thursday

Serbia will begin vaccinating people against Covid-19 on Thursday, President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday, making the Balkan state one of the first in Europe to launch a campaign with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Officials said Serbia has received nearly 5,000 doses of the vaccine, which is already in use in the United States and Britain.

Meanwhile European Union countries plan to roll out the vaccine on December 27.

"Vaccination starts tomorrow in Serbia," Vucic told the press, adding that the first jabs would go to the elderly in retirement homes.

"It is important to protect these people... more than 80 percent of the people who have died from this terrible virus are the elderly and they are most at risk," he said.

Serbia, an EU candidate country home to seven million people, has lost almost 2,800 to the novel coronavirus while more than 300,000 have been infected.

10:45 AM

Sturgeon apologises for mask slip

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph published in the Scottish Sun showed the First Minister chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Under Scottish Government coronavirus rules, customers in hospitality venues must wear a face covering except when seated and must wear one when moving around.

Ms Sturgeon was attending a funeral wake for a Scottish Government civil servant.

She said: "Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I'm really sorry.

"I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I'm not going to offer any excuses.

"I was in the wrong, I'm kicking myself, and I'm sorry."

10:14 AM

WATCH: Lorry drivers clash with police over Dover backlog

10:13 AM

UK could approve AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after Christmas

The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine could be approved by UK regulators “shortly after” Christmas, according to a medical scientist.

Professor Sir John Bell, Oxford University’s regius professor of medicine, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he expects approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) “pretty shortly”.

He said: “They got data quite a long time ago but that was the first set of data. They receive multiple sets of data. So we are getting to be about prime time now, I would expect some news pretty shortly.

“I doubt we’ll make Christmas now, but just after Christmas I would expect. I have no concerns whatsoever that the data looks better than ever.”

Approval of the Oxford vaccine would be a major boost to efforts to control Covid-19 because it is easier to distribute than the Pfizer/BioNTech jab currently being used in the UK.

The government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with around 40 million available by the end of March.

10:06 AM

Japan and South Korea announce new restrictions for UK travellers

Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo:

South Korea and Japan are imposing new restrictions on travellers to and from Great Britain due to concerns over the new strain of the coronavirus.

South Korean health authorities announced Wednesday that all flights from the UK have been halted until December 31, while the embassy in London has halted the issuance of quarantine waivers.

Britons arriving in Korea from elsewhere will be required to undergo additional quarantine measures at airports, with the heightened measures going into effect immediately.

Japan announced that new border controls are being imposed on passengers arriving from Britain on Thursday, with all arrivals required to take a virus test 72 hours before departing from the UK and presenting the paperwork to show that they are not infected upon arrival in Japan.

“We have decided to swiftly take action to thoroughly prevent the spread of the virus within Japan and make people feel safe”, Katsunobu Kato, the chief cabinet secretary, said at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan has shut its borders to virtually all arrivals, with only Japanese nationals returning home, foreign nationals with permanent resident status and a limited number of business travellers permitted to enter the country. No tourists are being permitted to enter the country.

Health authorities have stated that no cases of the new strain of the virus have been detected in either Japan or South Korea.

09:55 AM

Volunteers in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine trials will no longer receive placebo

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the developer of first Russian vaccine against Covid-19, said on Wednesday that volunteers in the trials for the Sputnik V shot will no longer receive placebos, RIA news agency reported.

09:42 AM

Keep calm, Taiwan says after first local Covid-19 case in 8 months

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people on Wednesday to keep calm after the island confirmed its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since April 12.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread use of masks, with all new cases for more than the last 250 days being among travellers arriving on the island.

But the government was jolted by Tuesday's announcement of the domestic infection of a lady who is a friend of a New Zealand pilot confirmed to have been infected earlier this week.

Tsai called on people to remain calm, follow official health guidance and not spread fake news.

"This case has a confirmed source of infection," she told reporters. "Please don't panic excessively."

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, speaking at a separate news conference, said 170 of the woman's contacts had tested negative for the virus, while three others are awaiting results.

A woman wears a protective mask while waiting for customers in Taipei - ANN WANG/REUTERS

09:34 AM

Lorry drivers and police clash after days sat at the border

Hauliers and police have clashed in the Port of Dover as lorry drivers vented their fury at being left in Kent for days with no route home.

The Government says the first crossings could take place this morning, but the backlog of up to 4,000 trucks near Dover could take days to clear.

Protests began yesterday, with lorry drivers trying to push their way through police to get to the port - which is currently closed.

Here are the latest photos of the protests:

A man is restrained by a police officer at the Port of Dover - Dan Kitwood / Getty

A man remonstrates with a police officer outside the port - Steve Parsons / PA

Travellers to Europe are stopped by police officers at the Port of Dover - Dan Kitwood / Getty

09:30 AM

Fauci warns against overreacting to news of new variant

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned against overreacting to the new coronavirus variant.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "RNA viruses mutate, we know that, they continue to mutate - they have mutated in the past and they will mutate in the future.

"The mutations that have been noticed in the south-eastern part of the UK and in South Africa, there is this concern that it is more readily transmissible.

"That has not been completely proven, although one has to keep an eye on it.

"There doesn't seem to be any impact on virulence of the virus and there is no reason to believe that it would evade the polyclonal antibody response that is induced by a vaccine.

"I don't think that this is something that would require draconian changes in policy so we have to be careful that we don't overreact to something that is the natural evolution of the virus that might not have any strong impact on how we handle the virus in any way."

09:20 AM

Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia

Malaysia is in talks to buy 6.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and wants to increase its purchases from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech, as the country looks to beef up its arsenal against the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation is spending about $500 million to buy enough vaccines to inoculate 26.5 million people, or 82.8% of its people.

It has already bought vaccines from Pfizer and Britain's AstraZeneca and expects to secure more from Chinese and Russian manufacturers, as well as from its participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

The government had increased its vaccine supply targets to take into account risks that some vaccines may not be approved by regulators or if manufacturers failed to deliver, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

"We want to have a little bit more of a buffer," he said.

In addition to the talks with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the developer of the Sputnik V Vaccine, Malaysia is also in discussions with Chinese manufacturers Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSino Biologics to purchase their vaccines.

09:05 AM

Covid-19 is not under control in France, says Paris hospital official

The coronavirus pandemic is not under control in France and a new lockdown must remain an option, Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris' Saint-Antoine hospital, said on Wednesday.

"On the epidemiological front, the epidemic is by no means under control," Lacombe told BFM TV.

Medical experts have voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in France and Europe. Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

08:56 AM

Police release footage of Londoners breaking Tier 4 rules

The Metropolitan Police has warned Londoners to obey Tier 4 rules as it releases footage of people breaking rules last weekend.

The video shows Met officers engaging with rule breakers at a pub in Tottenham, stopping a house party in lford and closing down a music event in Barking.

Commander Alex Murray said: “Over the weekend just been, as we have been for most of the year, Met officers were out and about responding to flagrant breaches and issuing fines to those who thought they could organise warehouse parties and put many of us at risk of the virus.

“Most Londoners want to see the enforcement we are taking against those who think the tier 4 rules don’t apply to them – I hope that this shows just a glimpse of the work we were doing.

“Our message is clear. Anyone who thinks the rules are there to be broken, ignored, or do not apply to them is very mistaken. The rules are that you should stay at home. It is for your safety, the safety of your family and friends, and the safety of your communities.”

08:50 AM

First care home residents in England to get Covid-19 vaccines in early Christmas present

Care home residents and staff in England are set to get their first Covid-19 vaccines this week, including on Christmas Eve, in an early present for a sector that has been devastated by the virus.

GPs will begin administering Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations in care homes all over the country over the next few days, after being asked if they could start the programme over the weekend.

Jennifer Rigby has the latest

Care homes across the country have been hit particularly hard by coronavirus - John Phillips / Getty Images Europe

08:45 AM

Japan's hospitals feel the strain of Covid-19

Providing medical care to Covid-19 patients and other patients in Japan is becoming difficult, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday, as daily infections rose to record highs this month.

“I understand frontline medical workers, who have been working desperately, are exhausted. I am getting reports that it is getting difficult to juggle responses to the coronavirus and offering regular medical care,” Nishimura said.

08:40 AM

Donald Trump rejects $900bn coronavirus relief bill

Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a massive Covid economic relief package passed by Congress, branding it "a disgrace" in an act of political brinkmanship less than a month before he must leave office and when millions of Americans are suffering fallout from the pandemic.

The US President dropped the bombshell via a pre-recorded statement made in the White House and sent out on Twitter.

07:51 AM

'Don't panic buy,' Robert Jenrick says

The Communities Secretary told Sky News that the backlog of lorries in Kent "is an issue" to supply chains but "there is no material shortage of food".

"If we all behave rationally, if we all just shop for what we need for Christmas in the normal way there shouldn't be any problem whatsoever," he said.

07:38 AM

Thousands of lorries caught in border backlog

Robert Jenrick said around 4,000 lorries may be caught up in the Kent backlog.

The UK and France yesterday agreed a deal for France to lift its travel ban and allow the mass testing of freight drivers in a bid to end the ports chaos.

Mobile units, overseen by Army logistics experts, will administer the tests, but Government sources admitted it would take several days to clear the truckers. Our story has the details in full here.

"I hope that this morning you will see people and HGVs crossing the Channel," Mr Jenrick said.

The Communities Secretary said as of 7pm on Tuesday night there were just under 3,000 lorries at the disused airfield site at Manston, Kent.

Between 7-800 were part of Operation Stack on the M20, he said but "other HGVs and smaller vehicles are parked elsewhere in Kent".

"Whatever the number is, whether it is 4,000 or more, it is a significant number to work through," he acknowledged as he advised hauliers not to travel to Kent.

Police officers speak to drivers at the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

07:33 AM

Robert Jenrick: 'It may be necessary to take further action'

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said "it may be necessary to take further action" to limit the spread of the new coronavirus variant amid speculation of wider lockdown measures.

He told Sky News: "We don't have a timetable for that. The Government's Covid operations committee is meeting later today to review further evidence.

"We keep this under review, we are constantly hearing from our scientific advisers about what we should do."

The new variant is "very concerning" and was "prevalent probably in most regions of the country".

You can read our Global Health team's analysis of the variant here.

07:30 AM

Tier 4 restrictions expected to be widened on Boxing Day

A swathe of areas hit by surging coronavirus rates are likely to be placed into Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day, ministers will announce on Wednesday.

Ministers are expected to sign off plans for tougher measures for many areas at a meeting of the Covid-O operations committee as concern grows about the virus mutation spreading from the South-East.

Government sources have warned that there is a "high chance" of a full national lockdown in the New Year.

Read the full story by Laura Donnelly and Lucy Fisher here.

06:55 AM

Speed up vaccine delivery, Government urged

The Government is being urged to speed up delivery of the coronavirus vaccine amid growing concerns over the new Covid variant.

The Guardian reports "more than half" of hospital trusts and two-thirds of GPs are yet to receive their vaccine supplies as the highly transmissible mutant strain continues to spread throughout the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.

Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association's GP committee, has warned lives would be lost if delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was not accelerated.

He told the paper: "We need millions of doses to be made available as soon as possible - urgently - because it's the number one priority for GP practices, our patients and the nation, especially given the new mutant strain.

"GPs who haven't got it yet are frustrated because they want to be getting on and vaccinating their patients as well."

05:55 AM

UK travel ban inflicting more woes for stranded Australians

The flight bans being imposed around the world against the UK is heaping more misery on stranded Australians trying to get home.

Singapore has banned travellers from the UK transiting through its airport while Hong Kong has also introduced restrictions. Both are common routes for flying Down Under.

With fewer fights to Australia and strict hotel quarantine measures once people land, it has been difficult for many Australians to return home in recent months.

Jess Romero told ABC News that she had a flight booked from London to Brisbane, via Singapore, for the end of December.

"[The] airline hasn't officially cancelled my tickets but are offering me a refund and saying it won't go ahead," she told the broadcaster.

"They haven't offered to rebook as they don't know when they'll be able to resume flights."

Describing the news as devastating, she urged the Australian government to arrange more repatriation flights.

05:32 AM

South Korea halts flights from UK

South Korea is halting air travel from Britain at least through December 31 over concerns of the new variant of the virus that has been identified in southeast England.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho said during a virus briefing that South Korean diplomatic offices in Britain will also stop issuing quarantine waivers so that all passengers coming from the country are placed under isolation for at least two weeks until a negative test.

Thirty-two of the new cases reported by the country were linked to international arrivals, including four passengers arriving from Britain. South Korean authorities have not yet reported a local case of the new variant of the virus.

A medical staff member (in white) wearing protective gear prepares to test visitors for the COVID-19 coronavirus - AFP

It comes as the country grapples with a resurgence of the virus that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government's ability to handle the outbreak.

South Korea added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone, according to figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seventeen Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 739 as concerns grow about a shortage in intensive care beds. At least 284 of the country's 15,085 active patients were in serious or critical condition.

The government will clamp down on private social gatherings of five or more people between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3. Restaurants could be fined if they accept large groups, ski resorts and national parks will be closed, and hotels cannot sell more than 50% of their rooms during the period.

01:23 AM

Sturgeon sorry for rule breach

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised and admitted she made a “stupid mistake” after she broke her own coronavirus rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

Scotland’s First Minister was photographed speaking to three elderly women last week while standing with her face uncovered in an Edinburgh pub.

Under laws passed by Ms Sturgeon’s government, which she has relentlessly urged the Scottish public to follow, customers in hospitality venues must wear masks unless seated at a table.

The photograph, obtained by The Scottish Sun, was published just hours after Ms Sturgeon reminded the public at Holyrood of the importance of wearing face coverings.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon breaches her own coronavirus rules

Nicola Sturgeon - GETTY IMAGES

01:07 AM

