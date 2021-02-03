Coronavirus latest news: Community transmission now the key to lifting lockdown, insists Sage scientist

Hospital staff move equipment from the Emergency department at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel - Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The decline in community transmission is now the most important measure for lifting lockdown, a Sage scientist has said.

It emerged on Wednesday night that Rishi Sunak fears scientific advisers are "moving the goalposts" on the requirements for ending lockdown amid growing frustration within the Government over the issue.

The Chancellor is concerned that the original target of protecting the NHS and saving lives has been replaced by scientists with a focus on getting case numbers down, potentially delaying the end of restrictions.

When this was put to Prof Andrew Hayward, who advises the Government, asked what was the key to getting out of lockdown, he said: "I think we would want to see a continual decline in community cases. So really that's the most important measure.

"It's the number of community cases that drives the number of deaths - that's fairly straightforward."

He also said that "we would be more or less back to normal in the summer, I'd imagine".

Follow the latest updates below.

10:56 AM

China bat caves need exploring in search for COVID origins, WHO team member says

A member of the World Health Organization-led team searching for clues to the origins of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said work was needed to try to trace genetic elements of the virus in bat caves.

Peter Daszak, a zoologist and animal disease expert, said the team in Wuhan had been receiving new information about how the virus, first identified in the city in late 2019, led to a pandemic.

He did not elaborate but said there was no evidence to suggest it emerged from a lab.

It is unclear whether China is currently sampling its many bat caves, but viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 had previously been found in the southwest province of Yunnan.

Story continues

One scenario being scrutinised more closely by the team is the possibility that the virus could have been circulating long before it was first identified in Wuhan.

"That's something our group is looking at very intensely to see what level of community transmission could have been happening earlier.

"The real work we are doing here is to trace back from the first cases back to an animal reservoir, and that's a much more convoluted path, and may have happened over a number of months or even years," Daszak said.

Members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid are seen on the screen of a thermal detector in Wuhan, Hubei province, China - ALY SONG/REUTERS

10:46 AM

Basement poker party shut down for breaching Covid regulations

A poker games night at an N16 property was shut down on Tuesday night for breaching Covid regulations.

Officers were called to an address on Foulden Road following concerns from local residents.

In the basement of a flat, a group of men had set up a number of different gambling tables, to play poker and use other gambling machines.

Those there claimed this gambling night was a wake, claims which were not substantiated in any way.

As a result, 25 people are now facing a possible £800 fine for breaking government Covid rules.

PC Aimee Murton, from the local Covid enforcement team, said: “This was a foolish and ignorant event to hold.

"Those there risked spreading the virus, which has already claimed countless lives across our city.

“Because of their selfish actions, they are each now facing an £800 fine.

"I would urge each of those who attended this gambling night seriously consider their actions, otherwise they could face an even higher fine for further breaches.”

A poker games night at a basement flat in Stoke Newington was shut down on Tuesday night for breaching the Covid regulations; 25 people were found to be present https://t.co/CyyUHnjkk1 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 4, 2021

10:40 AM

One in 10 hospital trusts had no spare critical care beds last week

NHS England figures show that around one in 10 major hospital trusts in England had no spare adult critical care beds from January 25 to 31.

A total of 15 out of 140 acute trusts reported 100% occupancy of all "open" beds each day last week.

These included University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, one of the largest trusts in England, along with Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

The figure is down slightly on 18 out of 140 acute trusts that reported 100% occupancy of critical care beds each day from January 18 to 24.

10:37 AM

No date set for over-50s vaccination deadline

The vaccines minister has declined to put a date on when all over-50s can expect to receive a Covid-19 jab but figures suggest late March may be an option if supplies continue.

Previously, NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said the aim is for all over-50s and those at risk to be vaccinated by the end of April.

But pressed on BBC Breakfast about when all over-50s and higher priority groups would be vaccinated, Mr Zahawi declined to set a firm date.

He said: "We will set out our target (for vaccinating groups 5-9) after we have hit our February 15 target.

"But you can do the maths. We did 600,000 in a single day - the deployment infrastructure that we've built can do as much vaccines as we get supply, so the limiting factor will be vaccine supply.

"You can see that in the next 10 or so days, we've got to do another almost touching five million and so if we keep that rate up, we will very quickly go down the list of the top nine."

10:23 AM

Hoteliers 'need some assurance' over government's plans for hotel quarantine

A major hotel chain boss has criticised the Government's delay in releasing details of its new quarantine policy for international arrivals.

Best Western chief executive Rob Paterson said his firm has been "kept in the dark" and if he announced a major programme with no details, "I'm not sure I'd have a job".

UK nationals and residents returning from "red list" countries will be kept in quarantine hotels for 10 days to slow the spread of new coronavirus strains.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons on January 27 the Government would "set out further details" this week.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the "operational elements of this policy" next week.

Mr Paterson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that hoteliers "need some assurance" over demand levels, pricing and security measures.

"In any normal company... I'm not sure I would have a job."



Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western Hotels, tells @bbcnickrobinson about the government announcing there will be quarantine hotels but still failing to give details of how they will do it. #R4Today pic.twitter.com/keSY1a22GJ — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 4, 2021

10:08 AM

North Korea to receive nearly two million doses of Oxford vaccine

North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday.

COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund.

North Korea has not reported a single case of Covid-19 till date, according to the WHO website.

09:58 AM

Thailand to import Oxford vaccine from Asia not EU

Thailand will import the first doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from Asia after Europe enforced export controls, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

The European Union (EU) last week set restrictions on the export of vaccines from the bloc through to March to ensure it will secure the supplies it had bought in advance, including shots from AstraZeneca Plc.

Thailand will still import the first 50,000 of 150,000 "early doses" of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this month, just not from Europe as previously planned, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

"The producer will source the vaccine from another supply chain outside of the EU," minister of public health Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

"It will be from somewhere in Asia," he said without elaborating because he said otherwise there was a risk of another intervention to safeguard supplies.

09:57 AM

Lowest level of patients this winter waiting more than an hour from ambulance to A&E

The number of patients waiting longer than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England has fallen to its lowest level this winter.

A total of 2,339 delays of more than 60 minutes were recorded across all acute trusts in the seven days to January 31, according to figures published by NHS England.

This compares with 3,283 in the previous week, and 5,513 in the seven days to January 10 - the highest weekly figure so far this winter.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department, but staff were not available to complete the handover.

09:46 AM

Wimbledon organisers looking at reduced capacity championships

Stuart Fraser, tennis correspondent for The Times, tweeted the news this morning.

An update from Wimbledon organisers this morning to say that "the majority of our planning focus is currently centred on the option of a reduced capacity championships". But they are not yet in a position to rule out playing with a full capacity crowd or behind closed doors. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) February 4, 2021

09:41 AM

'I don't think any shine has been taken off' Oxford jab

Asked whether the decision made by certain European countries - such as Germany, France and Italy - to not use the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for older people is taking the shine off the vaccine, Professor Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said the decision is up to those countries and AstraZeneca.

He said: "We are interested in preventing (Covid-19) disease as best we can with the vaccines, and we are thrilled they are being deployed here in the UK and in many other countries.

"The results continue to come out from the studies that have been done here in Oxford, showing the effectiveness of this vaccine - even with a single dose.

"So, I don't think any shine has been taken off really at all."

09:37 AM

Welsh health minister: there cannot be a 'huge splurge of reopening'

Vaughan Gething has said there cannot be a "huge splurge of reopening" in the country despite Covid-19 rates falling since before Christmas.

He told Times Radio that the "first priority" for the Welsh Government is to start a return to face-to-face teaching in some schools.

"We're hopeful that we'll be able to start that after half-term, so from the week beginning February 22, and we think we're going to be able to focus that on our youngest children in primary schools initially," he said.

"We had eye-watering levels before Christmas at nearly 700 cases per 100,000. So really good progress but still high and our NHS is still very pressured.

"Critical care today is operating at 130% of its normal capacity. So we can't have a huge splurge of reopening because we really do think that would lead to a significant bounce-back in cases and potentially overwhelm our service."

09:29 AM

Three South African variant cases discovered in Wales with no travel link

Officials in Wales will meet later to discuss the South African variant after three cases with no clear link to travel were identified in the country.

Health minister Vaughan Gething told Times Radio that health experts will be examining who the cases had been in contact with and where they had been "to try to pinpoint" how they became infected with the variant.

"The three are quite different instances as well, so each of them will tell us something different," Mr Gething said.

"We're looking at targeted testing at this point to help us as we identify more people they've been in contact with.

"We don't think there's a sensible basis to have the wider community testing that you're seeing in England."

09:27 AM

Coronavirus around the world, in pictures

People wait to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at the basket ball court at the River Plate stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina - MATIAS BAGLIETTO/REUTERS

Nurse at Kirklareli Provincial Health Directorate Dilber Akturk photographed during an exclusive interview on their working process in Kirklareli, Turkey - Anadolu Agency/ Getty Contributor

Women wearing protective face masks wash a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia - AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS

09:16 AM

Over 60 percent of first four priority groups in Wales vaccinated

More than 60 percent of the first four priority groups in Wales have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, health minister Vaughan Gething said.

He told Times Radio that more than 400 sites across Wales are now delivering vaccines, with the number of mass vaccination centres in the country expected to increase to 40.

"That's happened because we work so closely between the health service and local government, and with the assistance of military planners too, so it's been a real team Wales effort," Mr Gething said.

He added that vaccinations at all older adult care homes in Wales, apart from a "handful" that had experienced an active Covid-19 outbreak, have been completed.

"We've now done over 60% of priority groups one to four, so really rapid progress now," he said.

09:08 AM

Hotel quarantine work 'should have been done', says Labour MP

Labour MP Yvette Cooper said of the Government on the quarantine hotels issue: "They do have to get the practicalities right, which is why it's troubling they don't seem to be talking to some of the major hotel chains already."

The chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We've always been warned about both second waves and new variants; the work should have been done a long time ago.

"The problem is, of course, as long as we're waiting, not just for this system but for stronger measures, we know that the system isn't working at the moment.

"We can see that because the South Africa variant is spreading across the country, that's the evidence that too many cases are getting into the country, then spreading in the country."

09:04 AM

Norway becomes latest European country to not offer Oxford jab to over 65s

Norway will not offer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to individuals over the age of 65, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Thursday, making it the latest European country to restrict its use.

So far, some 135,000 individuals in Norway have received their first dose against the disease and some 35,000 have received their second shot, from vaccines made by Moderna and from a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech, the agency said.

The FHI said there had been few participants above the age of 65 in the trial conducted by AstraZeneca, meaning there was a lack of documentation as to the effect of the vaccine on older age groups.

The Nordic country has 5.4 million inhabitants.

09:01 AM

'No great hurry' to reopen schools

Professor Matthew Snape, who is chief investigator in the Com-Cov study into the use of a mixture of Covid-19 vaccines, said that with new coronavirus variants emerging at the end of last year, he believes the decision not to reopen schools in January was right.

He told Sky News: "I have always said that reopening schools has to be a major priority when it comes to reopening the economy."

Prof Snape said that, as more vulnerable people get vaccinated, the balance of risk versus benefit will start to shift, but added there is "no great hurry" to reopen schools.

"We need to get the number of cases down and the number of hospitalisations down," he said.

"And then, as things start to open up, I do hope schools will be number one on the list of things that we do reopen."

08:58 AM

Vaccines minister backs campaign for statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Nadhim Zahawi said he backs the campaign to have a "great big" statue built in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"What Captain Tom represents, I think, is the best of the United Kingdom," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"I see it every day in the vaccination deployment programme - the whole nation, the army of volunteers, he was one of those and he became a beacon of light in these grim, dark days of this pandemic.

"So I am absolutely in favour of making sure we recognise that, and a great big statue would be a wonderful way, not just for this generation to remember Captain Tom but for future generations."

‘I’m absolutely in favour of a great big statue.’



Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi joins the calls for a statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore for current and future generations to remember him. pic.twitter.com/s2f6Wd6J6T — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 4, 2021

08:56 AM

People aged 50 and over to take part in mixing jabs study

Dr Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, has said he is looking for people aged 50 and over to take part in a Government-backed study to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first and second doses.

Speaking on Sky News, he said those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease will be able to take part in the trial, dubbed Com-Cov, because "we are trying to get a population that is representative of the UK".

He said the study will look at whether mixing doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines is as good as using two doses of the same Covid-19 jab.

"We are looking to see if the immune response that generates is as good as the currently approved schedules," he said.

08:52 AM

Health Secretary will lay out plans for hotel quarantine next week

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lay out the "operational plan" for hotel quarantines next week, Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.

The vaccines minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Next week the Secretary of State for Health will be setting out the operational elements of this policy.

"We will absolutely be setting out how the quarantine hotels will work next week."

Asked whether he had been frustrated by the delay in implementing the tighter border restrictions, Mr Zahawi replied: "No, because it is one part of a greater piece.

"(There is) the passenger locator form - you will be refused by the airlines to get on a flight if you haven't filled in a passenger locator form - so we know exactly where you are, so we can check where you are and that you are quarantined, and you get fined - and I make no apology for the 40,000 fines that we've issued already.

"But, as I say, it is one part, and next week you will have the operational plan for how we are implementing the hotel quarantine."

08:40 AM

Minister refuses to give target date for vaccines

The vaccines minister declined to give a date for when the first nine groups in the priority list will have received their vaccine, but said people could "do the maths".

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Nadhim Zahawi said: "We will set out our target (for vaccinating groups 5-9) after we have hit our February 15 target.

"But you can do the maths. We did 600,000 in a single day - the deployment infrastructure that we've built can do as much vaccines as we get supply, so the limiting factor will be vaccine supply.

"You can see that in the next 10 or so days, we've got to do another almost touching five million and so if we keep that rate up we will very quickly go down the list of the top nine."

08:36 AM

Covid in the UK, in pictures

Police officers outside the Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre joining in with a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Ben Birchall/PA

Members of the fire brigade and other emergency services go door-to-door to collect Covid-19 tests from residents homes in Maidstone - Dan Kitwood/Getty

NHS Nursing staff at a Vaccine Hub join together to clap in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Newbridge, Wales - Huw Fairclough/Getty

08:30 AM

'We're still in a very serious situation', says Sage scientist

While Professor Andrew Hayward hailed reaching the 10million vaccination milestone, he said we are not out of the woods quite yet.

"We're still in a very serious situation," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

"We know when we begin to release, then the rates will begin to bounce back very quickly and we know that it's fantastic that we've vaccinated 10million people.

"But there are still a lot of vulnerable people yet to be vaccinated so it's too early to release just yet."

08:27 AM

Hotel chain boss criticises lack of Government communication

A hotel chain boss has criticised a lack of communication from the Government over quarantining international arrivals in hotels.

Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western hotels, told the Today programme: "We got the understanding that quarantine hotels was something going to be considered in the UK quite some time ago and we're yet to understand exactly what the protocols are required of the hotels.

"We've set out a set of protocols, suggested protocols, we've shared that information, and we've offered our support and we're yet to hear anything.

"I think in any normal company if you went out and announced a programme nationally and you hadn't thought about how you were going to plan that and you hadn't spoken to the people involved, I'm not sure I'd have a job if I did that in my company. To this day we simply haven't heard anything despite multiple offers."

08:25 AM

Care home residents and health worker transmission could hold key to reopening economy, minister says

Nadhim Zahawi said infection transmission studies among vaccinated care home residents and frontline health care workers would provide more information on a "roadmap" for reopening the economy.

The vaccine minister told BBC Breakfast: "The phase one, the top nine (groups), is 99% of mortality so I think we should be by then having really good robust data.

"We've got two sets of data we're waiting for.

"One is in care homes where Public Health England are testing residents in care homes because they are in category one, and one with health frontline workers who are category two of that top nine.

"Those pieces of evidence, coupled with other pieces of evidence from other countries as well, will hopefully give us a very clear road map to opening the economy where we see a huge reduction, hopefully, in deaths and hospitalisation."

Here is the minister on the Oxford jab study.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi tells #BBCBreakfast that the government is funding a study into mixing different vaccines.⁰⁰



The study of 800 volunteers will report in the summer and the current regimen remains unchanged. https://t.co/NHqD1C4Gqg pic.twitter.com/a7Ftgxkbu7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 4, 2021

08:18 AM

'We would more or less be back to normal in the summer'

There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to Professor Andrew Hayward.

He said: "Once the most vulnerable people - particularly those over 50 and those with chronic illness have been vaccinated then yes I think we can see a return to normality."

The Government adviser said that by this stage, Covid-19 would emulate the flu and that "we can live with it".

He added: "We would be more or less back to normal in the summer, I'd imagine".

08:14 AM

Sage scientist confronted with Telegraph front page

A Sage scientist was confronted with the Daily Telegraph's front page on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

It said that the Chancellor is concerned scientists are moving the goalposts - first protecting the NHS was the most important, then it was the death rate, then the R rate and the list went on.

Asked which was the most important measure to be able to lift lockdown, Professor Andrew Hayward said: "It's the number of community cases that drives the number of deaths - that's fairly straightforward.

"But if you look at the moment you might have one in 40 or one in 50 of us infected and that would be the same in school aged children.

"So that's one in every class or two and that is quite quickly going to spread and we also know that when infections do spread in schools that it can contribute to broader community spread and that will spread to an older age group over time as we're trying to vaccinate down the age groups."

08:11 AM

Single Pfizer jab still highly protective after three weeks

A new study has found that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provided a "very high" level of protection from Covid-19 after just 21 days, without the need for a second "top-up" vaccination.

Experts at the University of East Anglia analysed data from Israel, where the vaccine has already been rolled out, and found that the Pfizer jab became 90 per cent effective after three weeks, supporting UK plans to delay the timing of a second injection.

While it is not yet known how long immunity lasts beyond 21 days without a second dose, researchers believe it is "unlikely" to majorly decline during the following nine weeks.

But scientists warned people's risk of infection doubled in the first eight days after the Pfizer vaccine jab, citing people becoming less cautious as a possible cause.

07:51 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

National Guard members hold up colored flags as they work the line of people at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois - Mark Welsh/Daily Herald

Cocker Spaniel Joe sniffs a training machine for Corona detection dogs at the University of Veterinary Medicine (TiHo) - Ole Spata/DPA Picture Alliance

A falcon handler holds a falcon during Fazza Championship for Falconry - Telwah in Dubai - Francois Nel/Getty

07:42 AM

Study into mixing jabs to report after summer

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said a Government-backed study to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first and second doses would not impact on the current rollout.

He told Sky News: "It will report probably after the summer and of course it will have no impact on the deployment.

"If you have currently had the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, you will get your Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as your second dose, your booster dose. And of course if you have the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, you'll get the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

"This is more longer-term, keeping us ahead of - at least in a leadership position, I should say - in the world, in helping the whole world because no one is safe until we are all safe.

"If we understand more about how we can use vaccines together then we should be in a much stronger position in terms of vaccinating the United Kingdom, but also the rest of the world."

07:33 AM

Oxford jab not signed off for use in Switzerland

Dr Claus Bolte, head of authorisation at medicines regulator Swiss Medic, said it had requested more information from AstraZeneca after deciding not to sign-off on the use of the Oxford vaccine in Switzerland.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme his team were "not satisfied with the data we have received".

Dr Bolte said the precise details of their concerns were confidential but added: "What I can say is that yes, it pertains to different age groups, over-65s and over-55s as well.

"It pertains to comorbidities, pre-existing conditions like asthma, hypertension, diabetes.

"It also pertains to the way some laboratories assessments were made."

He added that the results of large-scale clinical trials in the US and South America using the Oxford vaccine would help to provide more sufficient data.

07:31 AM

There are 4,000 variants of Covid worldwide, minister says

The Government vaccines tsar Nadhim Zahawi said there was a "library" of coronavirus mutations being stored to ensure the UK was ready to respond with updated vaccines.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "All manufacturers - Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and others - are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure we are ready for any variant.

"There are about 4,000 variants around the world of Covid now.

"We have the largest genome sequencing industry - we have about 50% of the world's genome sequencing industry - and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to be able to respond, whether in the autumn or beyond, to any challenge the virus may present, and produce the next vaccine so we can always protect the United Kingdom and of course the rest of the world as well."

07:29 AM

Schools may reopen in first week of March

The vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "If we work to the date that we're talking about which is the mid-February target of vaccinating the most vulnerable top four cohorts, in that phase one.

"Phase one goes down to nine cohorts, so it will continue after mid-February to keep going as fast as we can to vaccinate all nine.

"Mid-February - if you add another three weeks to that which is when the vaccine protection really does begin to kick in - you're in the first week of March.

"So that's when we will first begin to open schools and begin a gradual reopening of the economy if we continue to see good data."

07:17 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Feb 4.

dt

07:03 AM

Gulf states take tougher approach to fight virus

Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of a coronavirus resurgence across their countries.

With populations including largely young and healthy foreign labourers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world.

However, reported case numbers appear to be rising since the New Year, sparking concern even as several regional countries have some of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the world.

In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the US, officials also ordered that all weddings and parties be suspended.

It closed all shopping malls, gyms and other locations for 10 days, as well as indoor dining. Authorities warned the new measures could be extended.

The kingdom also ordered cemeteries to conduct graveside funerals with a distance of 100 meters (328 feet) between them.

06:58 AM

10 million more vaccines for Australia

Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," he said.

Australia last week approved the Pfizer vaccine for people aged over 16 years.

The country expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.

06:36 AM

Chancellor concerned about 'moving goalposts' on lockdown

Rishi Sunak fears scientific advisers are "moving the goalposts" on the requirements for ending lockdown amid growing frustration within the Government.

The Chancellor is concerned that scientists have replaced the original target of protecting the NHS and saving lives with a focus on getting case numbers down, potentially delaying the end of the restrictions.

He has told allies that Britain is approaching a "fat lady sings moment" when lockdown must be lifted, never to return.

Read the full story here.

05:16 AM

Hundreds of Australian Open tennis players and staff in isolation

The Grand Hyatt hotel seen from Melbourne Park - Hamish Blair/AP

More than 500 tennis players and officials were ordered into isolation in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday as authorities reintroduced coronavirus restrictions after a worker at a quarantine hotel tested positive.

We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible.



There will be no matches at Melbourne Park on Thursday. An update on the schedule for Friday will be announced later today. #AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 3, 2021

The city reimposed an order for masks indoors and a limit on gatherings of 15 people after the state's run of 28 days with no new local cases came to an end.

Melbourne is preparing to host the Australian Open tennis tournament from Monday but play at six warm-up events was heavily disrupted by the new infection with organiser Tennis Australia calling off all matches for Thursday.

The case of the infected Grand Hyatt worker was announced late on Wednesday and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said an initial round of tests had found no new cases.

The Australian Open was likely to go ahead, but "there were no guarantees", he said.

READ MORE: Doubt surrounds Australian Open as staff member at players' hotel tests positive

04:46 AM

Overseas travel had major impact on first wave deaths

International travel had the biggest impact on death rates for countries that were worst hit during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen examined a range of factors including border arrivals, population density, the percentage of people living in urban areas, age, average body mass index and smoking prevalence.

They found an increase of a million international arrivals was associated with a 3.4pc rise in the mean daily increase in Covid-19 deaths during the first wave of the pandemic across the 37 worst-hit countries.

04:26 AM

Fears of 'eruption' of violence after lockdown

Official figures show that knife crime surged by 25 per cent after the first lockdown, prompting warnings there could be an “eruption” of violence once the current Covid- 19 restrictions are lifted.

Police warned there could be a similar increase when the country comes out of lockdown.

“We expect to see crime across the board rise - knife crime, retail crime and public order will all do so as they did last time,” said a senior policing source.

READ MORE: Knife crime surge prompts fears of 'eruption' of violence after lockdown is lifted

03:13 AM

Pandemic fear puts people off seeking help for cancer

People are being urged to seek help for potential symptoms of cancer after it emerged that fewer are coming forward during the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the latest NHS data for England shows fewer people are being referred for help for lung cancer and urological cancers because they are not asking for help.

People are urged to speak to their GP if they are worried about symptoms because cancer diagnosed at an earlier stage is more likely to be successfully treated.

The NHS has robust measures in place to protect cancer patients and those being screened for cancer, from Covid-19, DHSC said.

READ MORE: Health chiefs issue warning over missed lung and prostate cancers, as tests referrals remain low

03:09 AM

Football clubs among mass vaccination centres

Crystal Palace Football Club will open its gates to the public once more as it becomes one of the latest NHS vaccination sites, officials have announced.

The club donated Selhurst Park, its home ground in south-east London, to the NHS to be used as a vaccination centre.

The Glaziers Lounge in the Main Stand has been adapted to accommodate NHS staff, volunteers and local residents who have been invited to get their vaccination.

Colchester FC's Jobserve Community Stadium also will become a vaccination centre.

The clubs are among new mass vaccination centres that came online on Thursday.

Basingstoke Fire Station has also become a vaccination centre - with firefighters helping out with the programme when they are not responding to emergency calls.

There are now 90 large vaccination centres, 192 sites run by High Street pharmacies, more than 1,000 GP-led vaccination services and 250 hospital "hubs" delivering jabs.

02:50 AM

Teachers skipping Covid vaccine queue

Teachers are abusing the vaccine booking system and skipping the queue ahead of the elderly, a council warned as it introduced tighter rules.

Headteachers in Rochdale were contacted after the NHS alerted council chiefs in Greater Manchester that teachers had got hold of the booking link for vaccines and were turning up to be inoculated.

Read the full story here.

02:48 AM

Headteachers call for vaccinations ahead of schools reopening

Dozens of school leaders have urged the Government to vaccinate all teachers as they supported plans for children to return to the classroom from March.

Some 135 headteachers, mostly from independent schools, signed a letter calling for staff from all educational settings to be vaccinated.

They said they were heartened by the progress of the vaccination programme and encouraged that the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15 is "likely to be reached".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that it is "prudent" to stick to the planned March 8 opening date for schools in England, stating that the proposed date was three weeks after the most vulnerable should have been vaccinated.

02:41 AM

'Mix-and-match' jabs to be tested on young

A Government-backed study is being launched to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first and second doses.

The programme, which has received £7 million in funding from the Government's Vaccine Taskforce, aims to establish whether a mixed-dose vaccine regimen is better than, or a good alternative to, using two doses of the same Covid-19 jab.

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who is the senior responsible officer for the new study, said being able to mix vaccines would mean greater flexibility in future.

The study, dubbed Com-Cov, will initially look at mixing doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, as well as different intervals between doses.

But researchers at the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium, which is carrying out the study, said more vaccines would be added to the list as they became approved for use.

READ MORE: Younger people could be given doses of two different Covid vaccines

02:29 AM

Vaccine highly protective after three weeks

A new study has found that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provided a "very high" level of protection from Covid-19 after just 21 days, without the need for a second "top-up" vaccination.

Experts at the University of East Anglia analysed data from Israel, where the vaccine has already been rolled out, and found that the Pfizer jab became 90 per cent effective after three weeks, supporting UK plans to delay the timing of a second injection.

While it is not yet known how long immunity lasts beyond 21 days without a second dose, researchers believe it is "unlikely" to majorly decline during the following nine weeks.

But scientists warned people's risk of infection doubled in the first eight days after the Pfizer vaccine jab, citing people becoming less cautious as a possible cause.

READ MORE: Pfizer vaccine highly protective after three weeks without second jab, study shows

01:54 AM

Today's top stories