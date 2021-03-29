Coronavirus latest news: Vaccines for every UK adult is Government focus, says minister, despite calls for international treaty

Boris Johnson's first press conference at the new Downing Street briefing room - Reuters

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writing for The Telegraph on Tuesday alongside Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the world needs a global settlement like that forged after the Second World War to protect countries in the wake of Covid.

07:18 AM

Sir Lenny Henry leads campaign urging black people to get Covid jab

Sir Lenny Henry and Chiwetel Ejiofor are leading a campaign urging black people to have the Covid jab, as new figures reveal huge differences in uptake between ethnic groups.

The actors are among dozens of leading voices from the black community speaking out after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that people of black African origin are five and a half times more likely not to have received a first jab compared to white British.

Those in the black Caribbean community were nearly four times more likely.

The ONS said that while poverty, education and geography played a part, these factors accounted only for a fraction of the difference between ethnicities.

In an open letter to black Britons, Sir Lenny urged people to “trust the facts about the vaccine, from our own professors, doctors, scientists involved in the vaccine's development, GPs, not just in the UK but across the world including the Caribbean and Africa”.

07:03 AM

Watch: First Downing Street press conference at new briefing room

If you missed Boris Johnson's first press conference at the new briefing room - you can catch up with it here.

07:00 AM

Social media misinformation could be to blame for jab hesitancy

Kwasi Kwarteng said there had been "great strides" in reaching out to those who are sceptical over Covid-19 vaccinations.

Asked on Sky News about hesitancy in the black community around taking vaccines, he said: "I think there's possibly a degree of misinformation, people share things on social media. I think there's a wariness sometimes.

"But what I would say on that is that I think at the beginning of the vaccine process there was a lot more scepticism amongst certain communities here in the UK than there is today, I think we've made great strides actually.

"And there's still a way to go, but I think there's been a huge improvement and a huge increase in uptake amongst vulnerable communities and amongst BAME communities as well."

Mr Kwarteng added: "I think that people are sceptical, I think we've got a job as Government, as political leaders, to reach out to as many people in this country as possible.

"The coronavirus doesn't discriminate between people, I think we're all very vulnerable to it and we have a job to do to convince people this is the safe way to go and I think there has been progress made."

06:47 AM

Priority must be to vaccinate in UK, says Cabinet minister

Kwasi Kwarteng indicated that the priority must be to vaccinate as many people in the UK as possible.

He said: "I think our main focus at the moment is to try and vaccinate the whole adult population and we're still a way to go on that.

"And also the other thing we have to stick to is of course the road map and in order to get the road map and towards reopening the economy we've got to vaccinate as many people in our country as possible."

Asked whether the UK could share doses with Ireland, the Business Secretary continued: "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britons safe, we want to work co-operatively as well with other countries.

"But the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout. Let's just work through our vaccine programme, it's been quite successful. This isn't the time to let up on it.

"And then we can go through the road map and then if there are surplus vaccine doses then we can share them, but there are no surpluses at the moment, we've still got a huge number to vaccinate."

06:44 AM

'It's really important that we work collaboratively, internationally'

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has outlined the importance of countries working together as part of vaccination efforts.

He told Sky News: "I think it's really important that we work collaboratively, internationally, with friends and partners in all countries to deal with what is after all a global problem.

"The pandemic emerged at the beginning of last year and has caused huge amounts of devastation, it's set economies back, it's taken thousands of lives and I think it's absolutely the right thing for us to work internationally and co-operatively."

Mr Kwarteng continued: "What we've tried to do in the UK is roll out the vaccine as widely as possible and we've had something like 30 million people receive the first dose which is more than half the population.

"And we're working as well with European friends and allies to try and make sure that their populations are also vaccinated.

"So I don't think it's a competitive situation, I think that's an unfortunate way of looking at it."

06:39 AM

Bolton Wanderers stadium begins new life as Nightingale court

The home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club will begin a new life as a temporary court this week, joining the national effort to tackle the impact of coronavirus on the criminal justice system.

The £25 million all-seater University of Bolton stadium will swap referees with judges as it transformed into a Nightingale court.

It will host two courtrooms that will hear non-custodial criminal cases and be able to issue fines and community service orders. Any cases deemed serious enough for time in prison will be sent back to a Crown Court for sentencing.

Cases will be heard in rooms beneath the terraces of the Nat Lofthouse Stand (East) and West Stand, which are normally used for conferences.

The venue will help to free up space at the nearby Crown Court for more jury trials – reducing delays and delivering speedier justice for people across the north-west.

06:33 AM

Flight attendant convicted of spreading Covid

A court in Vietnam handed a two-year suspended jail term to a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant on Tuesday after finding him guilty of breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, police said.

Duong Tan Hau, 29, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at the one-day trial at the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Vietnam has been praised for its efforts to contain the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict centralised quarantining. It has recorded fewer than 2,600 Covid-19 infections and only 35 deaths due to the disease.

Hau breached the country's 14-day quarantine regulations and met 46 other people following his flight from Japan in November, according to the indictment posted on a police ministry website.

Hau had mingled with other people during a stint in state quarantine and according to the indictment visited cafes, restaurants and attended English classes while he was supposed to be self-isolating. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 28.

06:17 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, Mar 30.

05:52 AM

The flawed technologies behind vaccine passports

Vaccine passports are supposed to be our ticket to freedom, providing a much-longed for route to normality after the tedium of lockdown.

Countries around the world are now rushing to develop the technology to underpin them, with the UK due to launch its Covid 'certification' review in early April.

But in the race to create passports app, experts warn we could be placing our privacy and security at risk.

Read the full story

05:24 AM

India records slight reduction in daily cases

India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Authorities in Maharashtra were considering whether to impose stricter curbs starting on Thursday to contain the rapid spread of the virus, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a lockdown.

Revellers covered with silver paint, wearing personal protective gear honour frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, celebrate the Holi festival in Mumbai - DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:30 AM

Honduras puts temporary ban on arrivals from South America

Honduras said on Monday it would temporary restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant of the coronavirus entering its territory.

Honduras' national risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens who had stayed in South America in the last 15 days.

The measure was announced after authorities from neighboring Panama reported a case of the Brazilian variant, which is considered more infectious.

02:11 AM

Trump blasts Fauci and Birx as 'self-promoters'

Former President Donald Trump is slamming two of his most prominent coronavirus advisers. He says Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx are "two self-promoters trying to reinvent history".

Dr Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, and in a statement released on Monday evening, Mr Trump calls him "the king of 'flip-flops". He accuses Mr Fauci of "moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible".

Dr Birx managed the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and Mr Trump says she "is a proven liar with very little credibility left".

Read the full story

A hotel worker sweeps a quiet street near Times Square where some of the area's Broadway theatres are located in New York - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:04 AM

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-55s

Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's risks and benefits based on age and gender.

The moves follow reports from Europe of rare but serious blood clots, bleeding and in some cases death after vaccination, mainly in young women. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered.

The National Advisory Council of Immunisation, an independent expert panel, said on Monday that the rate at which the clotting complication happens was not yet clear. So far, 40 per cent of people who have developed it have died, but that may fall as more cases are identified and treated early, it said.

"From what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age," the council said in a written recommendation.

12:01 AM

Brazil health minister seek deal for delivery of 20m doses from US

Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday that he was pushing Brazilian and US diplomats to get an earlier delivery of 20 million doses of vaccines from the United States to help slow the country's raging pandemic.

Speaking with senators in Brasilia, Queiroga said he would be meeting with US Ambassador Todd Chapman on Tuesday to seek a breakthrough in getting access as soon as possible to the Pfizer vaccine, and had already discussed the issue with Brazil's top diplomat in Washington, Nestor Forster.

Brazil is facing the worst stage of its pandemic, hurt by a lack of federal restrictions on social distancing and other measures, an infectious new variant, and a patchy vaccine rollout.

Brazil has a 100-million dose deal with Pfizer for 2021, but delivery is only scheduled to begin in May with 2 million shots.

Read more: British pharma giant to 'fill and finish' Novavax Covid vaccines amid threat of jabs trade war

A health professional prepares a vaccine in front of a panel in honour of the victims of Covid in Brasilia Ceilandia - Getty

11:49 PM

