Coronavirus latest news: Herd immunity still possible despite mounting Indian variant fears, says JCVI scientist

Gareth Davies
·13 min read
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor before the match against Liverpool as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues - Clive Mason/Reuters
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor before the match against Liverpool as a limited number of fans are permitted at outdoor sports venues - Clive Mason/Reuters

Britain can achieve population immunity despite the spread of the Indian variant, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) has said.

Professor Adam Finn, a JCVI scientist from the University of Bristol, insisted he was "optimistic" the UK can overcome Covid.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "The question is a bit of a moving targets because of course, we're now confronted with, yet again, another version of the virus and we're still in the process of understanding how infectious it is.

"The proportion of the population and the evenness with which you give them the vaccine, ultimately will determine when you achieve population immunity for any infection. I'm optimistic that we, particularly in the UK, with the high coverage we're achieving and the extremely effective vaccines we've got that we can achieve population immunity."

And the Government is tentatively positive that the June 21 reopening is "looking in better shape", a senior official told Politico. A health official added: "We are learning more about the variant almost every hour and the mood music has definitely improved."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:21 AM

Transport Secretary wants red and amber list arrivals to be segregated at airports

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted passengers arriving from amber and red list countries to be segregated in airports.

"A lot of this is to do with the practicalities, of course, and everybody has to be tested before they are even able to get on to a flight to the UK," he told the BBC.

"But I do want to see people separated out as much as is practically possible and we have asked, and I think Heathrow will respond to this at the beginning of next month."

There was "excess space" due to the low level of travel and Heathrow is examining using a "spare terminal to bring in perhaps the red flights separately".

07:12 AM

'We ask people not to', says minister on amber list holidays

Asked if it was "irresponsible" to go on holiday to an amber list country, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We ask people not to... that is the situation.

"If you do go away to an amber country - for whatever reason - you end up having to take a vast series of tests: pre-departure tests before you can return, one on day two, one on day eight, if you wanted to release early one on day five as well, there's a lot of cost involved in that," he told the BBC.

"You have to quarantine at home, people will come and visit you.

"So there's an awful lot that you have to do and clearly most people are not going to want to go through all of that when a little bit of patience is starting to see other countries catch up."

07:09 AM

Prince William gets Covid vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge has received his Covid vaccine.

Prince William, 38, received the jab on Thursday morning.

Sharing a picture on the family's official Twitter account, he said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

06:48 AM

Be patient, urges Transport Secretary on amber list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people to be patient and wait for the global coronavirus situation to improve if they wanted to go on holiday to countries which were currently on the "amber list".

Asked why holidays were still being sold to countries which are on that list, Mr Shapps told Sky News the Government had moved away from a system where things were "banned and illegal" to a situation where people were expected to "apply a bit of common sense".

He urged people to have "a little more patience as the world catches up with our vaccine programme".

06:44 AM

Minister defends direct flights from India

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the continued availability of direct flights from countries such as India on the coronavirus "red list".

He told Sky News: "You cannot prevent British citizens from returning home, no country can ban its own citizens."

People on the flights were only British or Irish citizens, or those with permanent residence, and "it's illegal come here as a holidaymaker from a red list country".

Mr Shapps said it was simpler to send people to quarantine hotels from a direct flight.

If there were no direct flights "you would be forcing a situation where people end up spread amongst many other flights and making it harder to carry out the mandatory hotel quarantine".

06:39 AM

Smoking likely to have killed more than Covid last year, says Whitty

Smoking has probably killed more people than Covid in the same time period and places a severe strain on hospital services, Prof Chris Whitty has said.

In a lecture on the future of health trends, the chief medical officer said "a small number of companies" were killing people for profit.

Prof Whitty said almost no progress was being made in fighting lung cancer, and that smoking-related diseases killed around 90,000 people each year – more than the pandemic. He said most of those deaths were avoidable.

Speaking at Gresham College in London, he said: "Lung cancer is now the UK's number one killer in cancer. Almost one in five people will die from this.

"The reason that people like me get very concerned and upset about this cancer is it's almost entirely caused for profit. The great majority of people who die of this cancer die so that a small number of companies make profits from the people that have become addicted in young ages and then keep addicted to something which they know will kill them."

The latest figures suggest that 14.1 per cent of those aged 18 smoke cigarettes – around 6.9 million people.

06:27 AM

JCVI member 'optimistic' UK can achieve population immunity

JCVI member Prof Adam Finn said he was "optimistic that we are, in particularly in the UK with the high coverage we're achieving, and the extremely effective vaccines we've got, that we can achieve population immunity, and I'm afraid it's an open question as to whether we need to immunise any children at all. And if we do, how many children we need to immunise."

06:26 AM

'We shouldn't immunise children as matter of principle'

On the ethics of vaccinating young people in the UK when adults are dying abroad, Prof Finn said: "Well there is the global perspective but even if we just look at it as a domestic issue, I think in normal times, just as in pandemic times, we simply wouldn't want to immunise anybody without needing to.

"It's an invasive thing to do, it costs money and it causes a certain amount of discomfort, and vaccines have side-effects, so if we can control this virus without immunising children we shouldn't immunise children as a matter of principle."

06:19 AM

Children 'not very' infectious to adults around them

Asked about children spreading the virus, Prof Finn of the JCVI said: "Well actually the evidence we've got with children, particularly young children, is that they are not very infectious to each other or to adults around them, and that the majority of the transmission of the infection is in the adult population in fact.

"Because we've immunised so many older adults, that's now tending to be in younger adults, and there is a certain amount of transmission going on in secondary school so in teenagers, but in fact we've been surprised about how little transmission we've picked up in schools and of course this time around, there's been a lot more testing and awareness of what's going on in schools."

06:18 AM

JCVI still undecided on vaccinating children

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme

it had not been decided whether to vaccinate children but he was confident the UK could reach population immunity.

He said: "It's undecided at this point. I don't think it's been ruled out, but I do think that we're clear that the main priority at the moment is to try and immunise as many people as possible who are at risk of getting really sick with this virus, because that's the one thing we want to avoid is another big surge of hospitalisations and deaths.

"That isn't going to happen in children because fortunately one of the few good things about this pandemic is children are very rarely seriously affected by this infection."

06:17 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, May 20.

dt
dt

05:53 AM

US weighs changes to travel restrictions

The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from coming to the US, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a news conference on Wednesday that any decision to lift restrictions "ultimately is a public health decision and there is an interagency process and obviously the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)" is taking a leading role.

Read more: Almost 300,000 will fly to ‘amber list’ countries by Sunday

05:34 AM

Doctors warn on Australian vaccine hesitancy

Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for Covid-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.

The Australian Medical Association said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to rollout a more effective advertising campaign.

Australia's federal government budget assumes vaccination of the country's 20 million adult population will be completed by the end of year. The rollout has gained pace in recent weeks - around a third of the 3.3 million doses administered so far were given in the last three weeks - but remains behind many other developed nations.

04:56 AM

India reports 276,110 new infections

India reported on Thursday 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,874.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 25.77 million, with a death toll of 287,122, health ministry data showed.

04:17 AM

Welsh Government announces £100m to help clear NHS backlog

The Welsh Government has announced a £100 million investment aimed at reducing the record backlog plaguing the country's health system and "kick-starting" the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the money will be spent on new equipment, staff, technology and finding new ways of working to help health boards improve services by increasing capacity and cutting waiting times.

According to statistics from NHS Wales, a record 549,353 people were awaiting treatment or surgery by the end of February 2021 - the highest number since data first started being collected in 2011.

The allocation of the initial £100m will include £13m for Cardiff and Vale to increase capacity for a range of therapies and diagnostics, including staff recruitment and two new mobile theatres

02:31 AM

Singapore asks big tech to carry correction notice on virus strain

Children walk home with their guardians as the country prepares to shut all schools and switch to home-based learning until the end of the term due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases - AFP
Children walk home with their guardians as the country prepares to shut all schools and switch to home-based learning until the end of the term due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases - AFP

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.

The ministry of health said it was aware of the statement circulating online on media outlets and social media platforms, which implied that a new, previously unknown variant of originated in Singapore and risked spreading to India from the city-state.

The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter post this week that a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children had come to Singapore, and urged for a ban on flights.

Both the Singapore and Indian governments have criticised the opposition politician, saying his comments were not based on facts and were "irresponsible".

11:54 PM

Young people suffering long Covid, research suggests

Younger people are among the one in seven adults with coronavirus who go on to suffer long Covid, new research suggests.

US experts found that people with Covid-19 were more likely to suffer health problems stretching into the long term than those who had never had coronavirus.

They found that one in seven (14 per cent) adults aged under 65 had at least one new condition that required medical care in the three-week to six-month period after catching Covid.

This was 5 per cent higher than a comparison group of people without coronavirus in 2020.

The figures match those for long Covid produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which said in April that almost one in seven people in the UK who test positive for Covid-19 are still suffering symptoms three months later.

The US research, published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), looked at the period from three weeks to six months after initial infection and found that people suffered a range of conditions.

11:07 PM

