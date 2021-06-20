Coronavirus latest news: Booster vaccine rollout in autumn needs to be planned now, warn senior NHS leaders

Anyone in England over the age of 18 can now book a Covid-19 vaccination - PA

The Government must start planning for the booster vaccine rollout in autumn now, senior health leaders have warned.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, and Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, have said that unanswered questions about the booster jab programme will add significant complexity to the health service.

Mr Hopson said the health service needs time to plan for potential Covid-19 vaccine booster campaigns to make them "business as usual" instead of "emergency response".

"Any changes - a mix and match approach to vaccines, or adding more vaccines to our supply roster, or combining flu and Covid-19 jabs, or vaccinating children - will add significant complexity to the frontline delivery task.

"We wouldn’t be able to start a booster or re-vaccination campaign until these questions have been answered," they said.

The Government said it was planning for a booster programme later this year, but added that final decisions on what the rollout would be like depended on the data from ongoing trials.

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast that they are expecting the clinical data on what vaccine combinations are most effective "in the next few weeks".

He said: "When we know the results of that then we will set out the full plans of the booster jabs over the autumn".

JCVI Deputy Chair Anthony Harnden told the Today programme that the decisions "will be data-driven" but that the group are "conscious of the need for programme planning".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:41 AM

Vaccinating children 'could open education up', says Sage member

Story continues

Asked whether vaccinating children would be to protect vulnerable adults or perhaps to stop spread in the classroom, Professor Calum Semple told Sky News: "That's a really good argument that can be made for vaccinating children.

"If there was a situation where the Government was to say that after two doses there would no longer be a need to isolate with symptoms, then double vaccination or evidence of double vaccination could open education up and prevent whole classes being sent home.

"Remember, this winter we're going to have all the other usual respiratory viruses out there causing misery and they will be the cause of it, not necessarily Covid.

"So, if you go purely on a crude symptom-based approach, you're going to have lots more people isolating unnecessarily. So, the presence of double vaccination could mitigate against that."

09:34 AM

Scotland footballer Billy Gilmour tests postivie for Covid-19

The Scotland national team has confirmed that midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate for 10 days, which means he will miss the Euros 2020 match against Croatia tomorrow.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.



Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

09:27 AM

'Really close call' on whether children should be vaccinated, says Sage member

Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, told Sky News "it's a really close call" on whether children should be vaccinated.

"Children still are not at risk of severe disease, even taking into account the multi-inflammatory syndrome, which is also rare, and long Covid - they're much less at risk of severe disease," he said.

"So if there was to be a push to vaccinate them, it'd be a case of vaccinating them to reduce transmission in the community, rather than primarily to protect them.

"And we've still got a much greater impetus to vaccinate the adult population, particularly those sectors of the adult community which are harder to reach, are hesitant about being vaccinated.

"An ethical and moral question could then be raised that, if we then have vaccine left over, it would still be better to probably send it to other countries where they are in greater need of the vaccine and where more lives are likely to be saved by it. So it's a really close call as well."

Have your say in our poll:

09:13 AM

Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo Olympics events

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic events, organisers said Monday, warning competition could move behind closed doors if infections surge.

The decision, just weeks before the opening ceremony, ends months of speculation about whether spectators will be allowed at the pandemic-postponed Games. Overseas fans were banned in March.

"In light of the government's restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people in all venues," organisers said in a statement.

A decision on spectators at the Paralympics will be delayed until July 16, a week before the Olympics open. Officials left open the possibility of a reversal if the virus rebounds.

"If there should be major dramatic change in the infection situation, we may need to revisit this matter amongst ourselves and we may need to consider the option of having no spectators in the venues," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

09:06 AM

Health Secretary says 'hopeless' comment from PM feels like 'ancient history'

Asked how he felt about being described as hopeless at his job, which former aide Dominic Cummings claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a message to him about Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "Well, honestly, it feels like ancient history.

"The vaccine programme is a huge success. At times of stress, people say all sorts of things in private."

Asked if it is embarrassing for his boss to have said those things, Mr Hancock said: "No, it isn't really because of all the things we've delivered together, and you know we're here talking about the success of that vaccine programme."

He added: "But what I can tell you is that the delivery of that programme has been absolutely fantastic, and if you look across other areas, whether it's protecting the NHS and dealing with this backlog now that we're talking about, or working on social care, we work incredibly closely together, and especially over the past six or seven months, especially after the autumn."

08:55 AM

Matt Hancock: 'We'll take a specific look two weeks into the four-week delay'

Asked whether the remaining restrictions are likely to be lifted before the new roadmap date for England of July 19, Matt Hancock said: "We are looking at the data, and we've said that we'll take a specific look two weeks into the four-week delay that we had to put in place to get more people vaccinated, so we'll do that.

"But I have every confidence that the more people get vaccinated, the easier it is, the safer it is to lift restrictions. We had to have the delay in order to get more people vaccinated, especially those second vaccines to protect people, we're being careful, we're being cautious.

"But I have a high degree of confidence that this vaccine is going to get us out of this, and the more people who come forward, the easier that will be."

He said more than a million second jabs for people over the age of 50 have been done in just 10 days.

"So we are getting there," he added. "We're not quite there yet but we're getting there and you can see it in the data, you can see the protection that people are getting."

08:49 AM

Self-isolation for double-vaccinated may be removed in pilot plan, says Matt Hancock

Britain is piloting a plan to ditch the self-isolation requirement for people who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine if they are exposed to someone with the virus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We are piloting that approach that if you've had two jabs, instead of having to isolate if you're a contact, then you have a testing regime," Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast.

"We're piloting that now to check that that will be effective. It is something that we're working on, we're not ready to be able to take that step yet."

08:45 AM

Hospital admissions 'slowly rising' but nothing like rates in previous waves

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said hospital admissions are "slowly rising" but are nothing like the rates seen during previous waves.

He told Times Radio: "Two weeks ago, on June 4, we had 800 Covid-19 patients in hospital; as of Friday it was 1,170.

"In November there were 14,700 and (in the) January/February peak, there were 34,000 people in hospitals with Covid-19.

"It's rising relatively slowly but it's nowhere near anything like the kind of numbers we've had in previous waves.

"In terms of who is coming into hospital, it tends to be younger people, people who haven't been vaccinated, and it's very, very few people who've had double vaccinations and the chance to have that two- to three-week protection build-up."

08:36 AM

Clinical data for booster jabs should be available in next few weeks, says Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is working on the booster jab programme and should have clinical data in the next few weeks.

He told BBC Breakfast that second jabs offer very strong protection "but there is more protection still that we think that you can get from a booster jab and we're currently trialling which combinations of jabs are the most effective".

"When we know the results of that, then we will set out the full plans for the booster programme over the autumn," he said.

"We've got to make sure we get the logistics right; for instance, GPs have been so heavily involved in this vaccination effort, but GPs have also got to do their day job, so that's something we're working hard on now, and, in the next few weeks, when we get the clinical data through on what's the most effective combinations to have... then we'll set out all the details of the booster programme for the autumn."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells #BBCBreakfast details of the Covid booster jab programme for this autumn will be announced in the next few weeks.

https://t.co/Y5zm0U70S0 pic.twitter.com/ERgZNfOCNB — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 21, 2021

08:19 AM

Health service needs time to plan for booster jab campaigns, says NHS leader

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the health service needs time to plan for potential Covid-19 vaccine booster campaigns to make them "business as usual" instead of "emergency response".

"There are a bunch of questions that really do need to be answered in terms of looking forward to the next phase," he told Times Radio.

Mr Hopson added: "Flu jabs start in September, so if we're going to do one jab in one arm, one jab in the other, we really do need to know quite quickly.

"And that's why we've called today for the Government to do all it can to get us the answers to those questions. We need those answers really pretty quickly if we're to carry on our fantastic success."

He added: "To be frank, we're probably going to need to do these vaccinations, probably on an annual basis for, I don't know, at least five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years."

18-year-old Solomon Bird receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at Tottenham Hotspur's football stadium in London - WILL EDWARDS/AFP

08:11 AM

Booster programme needs to be 'adequately resourced to allow us to do it well'

On any potential Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign, Professor Martin Marshall, chair of Royal College of GPs' Council, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I do believe that general practice has a very important role to play because we were part of the successes of the current programme because general practice knows how to do it.

"But it needs to be adequately resourced to allow us to do it well.

"We can't have GPs and practice nurses and pharmacists diverted away from normal business, because we can't afford to let our patients down on all the many other things that we do in general practice."

08:04 AM

Flu could be a 'bigger problem' than Covid this winter, says JCVI Deputy Chair

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the JCVI, said flu could be a "bigger problem" than Covid-19 this winter.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that data on whether the flu and Covid-19 jabs could be given at the same time is expected soon.

He added: "Reactogenicity, or how they react with each other, and what sort of side-effect profile that they give when given together, is really important.

"I will emphasise that actually flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid.

"We've had a very, very low prevalence of flu for the last few years, particularly virtually nil during lockdown, and we do know that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers immunity drops in the population, and it comes back to bite us. So, flu can be really, really important this winter."

Asked about giving children Covid-19 vaccines, he added: "We need to think very carefully what the benefits are to children themselves and those would be the deliberations we'll be making in the next few years."

07:51 AM

'We have to act quickly', says John Swinney in defence of Manchester and Salford travel ban

Deputy First Minister for Scotland John Swinney has said Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's call for compensation after residents from Manchester and Salford were temporarily banned from entering the nation due to a rise in coronavirus cases is not "a relevant point".

"We obviously face many challenges in the suppression of coronavirus," Mr Swinney told the BBC's Today programme.

"We have in place, in Scotland, business support that we have made available to companies to try and sustain them, there will be support in place in England for exactly the same circumstances.

"We have got to take decisions based on the data that presents itself and sometimes that is very uncomfortable data for us.

"We have to act quickly to try to make sure we are doing everything possible to suppress the spread of the virus, and that is what members of the public would expect of us."

07:39 AM

John Swinney defends last-minute ban of people entering Scotland from certain parts of England

Scotland's Deputy First Minister has defended the Scottish Government's decision to implement a last-minute ban of people entering the nation from certain parts of England.

John Swinney said it had acted within the realms of what the public would expect from them after it announced on Friday that residents from Greater Manchester and Salford have been temporarily banned from travelling to Scotland and vice versa.

He told the Today programme: "We have got to take decisions based on the data and the evidence that presents itself, and take decisions which are designed to stop the spread of the virus.

"In our judgment, the rising case numbers and the high levels of the virus in the Greater Manchester and Salford area justified the decision we took and we are taking that to try and minimise the circulation of the virus."

07:35 AM

Booster campaigns should be given by non-clinical trained vaccination staff to free up GPs

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs' Council, suggested booster campaigns might be conducted by non-clinical, trained staff to free up time for doctors and nurses.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We do need to (look) into what the programme looks like for an endemic condition, when we're outside the crisis mode that we've been in the last six months.

"We do need to know, first of all, whether a booster vaccination programme is needed? Who will need it? We need to know where it will be given and by whom.

"In general practice, for example, where three-quarters of the vaccines have been given, our GPs and nurses are exceptionally busy. Is it possible that a booster campaign can be given by non-clinical trained vaccination staff?"

He added that general practices administer large flu campaigns in the winter and asked whether it would be possible to give a Covid-19 jab at the same time as "clearly that would be a very efficient process".

07:15 AM

Autumn booster campaigns will be 'data-driven', says JCVI Deputy Chair

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said decisions about future Covid-19 vaccine booster campaigns would be data-driven but would consider the need for planning within the NHS.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The most key question is how long do these vaccines last? ie. what is the duration of protection? Whether we can mix vaccine schedules is important and the Government have commissioned a study which will be reporting on mixing the schedules of seven different vaccines - AstraZeneca; Pfizer; Moderna; Novavax; Janssen; CuraVac and Valneva.

"We need to think about various vaccines and we need to think about age groups, and we need to think about mixing with flu vaccines and there is a study ongoing at the moment of combining the flu with a Covid vaccine.

"One of the key things is that these vaccines have been incredibly successful and I think that if we can get two doses into the majority of the adult population, then we'll be in a really good place, but we may not be so with flu, and flu is going to be really important this winter to get vaccinated against."

07:10 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph for Monday, June 21.

tel

07:00 AM

Social media giants join UK vaccine drive

Users of social media platforms including Snapchat and Tik Tok will be able to upload virtual NHS stickers to show they have been vaccinated as part of a Government Covid-19 vaccination drive for the over-18s.

The leading social media platforms have signed up to a partnership aimed at further accelerating the final stages of the UK’s vaccine programme.

Snapchat users will now be able to share on their accounts NHS stickers, a filter, and later this month an augmented reality lens which will read "I’ve had my vaccine".

An NHS vaccination filter is available for use on social media applications in a partnership between Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok and Youtube with the Government, in a bid to encourage more young people to get vaccinated - Freuds/PA Wire

The app is also hosting a series of question and answer sessions with medical experts on the Prime Minister’s snapchat account.

Meanwhile, TikTok has also added NHS vaccine stickers to its library for users to share, and is working with a group of scientists to provide the latest information on vaccines with entertaining and shareable videos.

Reddit has hosted two live Q&A sessions on its coronavirus forum, featuring experts answering a range of questions.

While YouTube has rolled out a video campaign with the tagline ‘Let’s Not Go Back’, which is aimed at its viewers aged between 18 and 34 to remind them of the impact that lockdowns have had on their lives.

06:54 AM

'Unlikely' that restrictions will be lifted before July 19, says the Business Secretary

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said it is "unlikely" that coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted before July 19.

Boris Johnson last week delayed the lifting of lockdown controls to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant, which originated in India, but said there would could be a review after two weeks.

However, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News he did not expect that to lead to an earlier relaxation of the current measures.

"I would always err on the side of caution and I would look to July 19. It could be before but I think that is unlikely. Generally we have stuck to the dates we have set," he said.

"I think now I am very focused on July 19."

06:24 AM

Cabinet minister says pretty sure pension 'triple lock' will stay

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday he was "pretty sure" the so-called 'triple lock' system for increasing state pensions would not be changed to pay for the cost of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lots of things have been discussed in government, I don't think that that's necessarily the way forward," Kwarteng told Sky News. "I'm pretty sure the triple lock will stay."

05:43 AM

Dongguan latest city in China's Guangdong to be hit by virus

The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's most populous province of Guangdong launched mass testing on Monday for the coronavirus and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections in the current outbreak.

The delta variant has dominated infections in the provincial upsurge, the first time it has hit China.

Dongguan launched a citywide testing programme on Monday, following two cases reported since last Friday. City authorities told residents not to leave, except for essential reasons.

Even then, those leaving must show negative test results within 48 hours of departure.

05:06 AM

Indonesia to tighten restrictions for 2 weeks after cases rise

Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in Covid-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship, a minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference on Monday the curbs would apply to "red zones" where infections have been rising more quickly.

The Southeast Asian country reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest daily rise since Jan 30, with deaths from the respiratory disease also rising. Indonesia has recorded a total of 1.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 54,600 fatalities.

A relative weeps during a funeral at a Covid-19 dedicated cemetery in Jakarta - MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:59 AM

Flexible rail tickets to save passengers up to £350 a year

Train passengers in England can buy flexible season tickets from Monday, with commuters able to save up to £350 a year compared to some typical annual fares.

In the first part of a major shakeup of the railways post-Covid, the scheme will offer workers commuting into the office two or three days a week savings on routes across the country.

The paperless flexible tickets, which can be used from June 28, will allow travel for eight days over a 28-day period.

They have been introduced following the shift to working from home during the pandemic, with many workers commuting to and from towns and cities expected to permanently switch to more flexible ways of working.

Read the full story

02:20 AM

Support rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this summer

Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 per cent last month, a new poll showed on Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic.

The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just over a month before the July 23 opening ceremony.

Support for holding the virus-postponed Games rose to 34 per cent, according to the poll by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper published on Monday.

However, 32 per cent still want the Games to be cancelled altogether and 30 per cent want the games to be delayed again, down from 43 per cent and 40 per cent in last month's survey, respectively.

The Asahi survey was conducted on June 19 and 20, with 1,469 responses from people contacted on home and mobile phones.

Anti-Olympics group's members display a banner during their protest march, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo - Reuters

01:58 AM

Vaccine bookings top one million in two days

More than one million Covid-19 jabs were booked in just two days after the NHS opened its vaccination programme to all remaining adults in England.

A total of 1,008,472 appointments were arranged over Friday and Saturday through the booking service, NHS England said - an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second.

The full figure is likely to be higher as it does not include appointments at local GP-led vaccination services or people getting the jab at walk-in centres.

Read more: JCVI scientists ‘in dark’ over whether children will be offered vaccines

01:56 AM

Today's top stories