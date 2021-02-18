Coronavirus latest news: South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection, Pfizer says

Farmworkers wait to receive the Pfizer vaccine in California on Wednesday - BLOOMBERG

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the jab will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday.

The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralise the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said.

For the study, scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch developed an engineered virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351.

The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many Covid-19 vaccines.

10:42 AM

Prince Charles giving speech

The Prince of Wales is giving a speech about the importance of getting a Covid vaccine - particularly those in BAME communities.

Grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales @ClarenceHouse for opening our webinar:

"What saddens me even further is to hear that those challenges are being made even worse by the variable uptake of the vaccines which finally offer us a way out of the suffering of the past year.” pic.twitter.com/8fxqiKtXeJ — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) February 18, 2021

10:31 AM

'Invasion' of new variants sparks lockdown fears in Italy

One of Italy's most prominent virologists has said his hospital has been "invaded" by new variants of coronavirus and he fears that a new lockdown will be needed, reports Richard Evans.

Massimo Galli, an infectious diseases professor and a doctor at the Sacco hospital in Milan, said everyone wanted to ease Italy's restrictions but the spread of new variants such as the English one made a new full lockdown a more likely outcome.

Currently many Italian regions are "yellow zones", in which non-essential shops are open, bars and restaurants can open until 6pm and movement within the region is allowed.

"We all agree that we'd like to reopen but I find a ward in my hospital invaded by new variants and that is the case all over Italy, which makes it easy to predict that we will soon have more serious problems," Prof Galli said on Italian television.

"Warnings are coming from what is happening in other European countries. The new variants are more contagious and therefore have more capacity to spread in situations that are not completely safe."

10:25 AM

Handforth Parish Council's latest Zoom meeting dogged by arguments and public interruptions

The return of a parish council which became an internet sensation was watched by thousands on Wednesday night and dogged by repeated interruptions by members of the public.

Handforth Parish Council, which rose to stardom earlier this month after a chaotic Zoom call on December 10 went viral, met again for the first time in two months on Wednesday evening.

The reunion, which did not include former star Jackie Weaver because the council's usual clerk, Ashley Dawson, returned, was watched live by more than 3,000 people on YouTube - with many more also joining the conference call directly.

10:24 AM

Holding hands will be allowed at care home visit, hints minister

Rules on care home visits could be relaxed to allow people to hold hands with relatives before they have received their second vaccine dose, a Government minister has indicated.

With a 12-week delay between the first and second doses, Care Minister Helen Whately said "I want us to open up sooner than that", suggesting that some of the restrictions could be eased in the coming months.

She said "even if it's to be able to hold hands again ... I really want to make that happen".

10:07 AM

Covid prevalence 'really high' despite lockdown causing infection rates to fall by two-thirds

Lockdown measures are driving down coronavirus infection levels but the overall rate remains high, according to new figures.

The research, which saw more than 85,000 swab tests carried out across England between February 4 and 13, showed that Covid-19 infections remained high but had dropped to just one in 200 people testing positive.

The findings from Imperial College London's React study show that infections in England declined markedly from January into February.

According to the study, the R number is 0.72 and the number of infections is halving every 14.6 days.

09:49 AM

Staff absences and logistical factors to blame for care home workers missing jabs

Health minister Helen Whateley said logistical factors such as staff absences could explain why a third of care home workers have yet to be vaccinated.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain programme, she said: "What the Health Secretary shared on Monday was about two-thirds who have had it and a third who have yet to have it.

"But, as I have said, for instance, understand that there will have been people the first time around who may have been within 28 days of a positive test. There will have been other care home workers who, for instance, have not been on the shift when the vaccination team came around.

"That's why we're seeing, as the teams go back into care homes, more care workers getting vaccinated day by day."

09:28 AM

Rail unions threaten strike action if on-train ticket inspections isn't scrapped

Rail union leaders are calling for on-train revenue protection and ticket inspection to be halted amid Covid-related safety fears.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said several train operators still require staff to check tickets on trains, despite the risk of working in confined spaces.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "While the majority of train operating companies have suspended these tasks, a significant minority are putting workers at increased and unnecessary risk by requiring staff to undertake on-train revenue inspection and ticket inspection duties in confined spaces.

"I am seeking confirmation from the DfT by no later than February 22 that it will immediately ensure that these duties are suspended for the duration of the current lockdown across all train operating companies. If the DfT fails to do this, RMT will have no option but to consider what further action it can take to ensure its members' safety during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

09:11 AM

'Be patient', minister urges public waiting to fly abroad

Health minister Helen Whately urged the public to be "patient" while waiting for the return of freedoms such as going abroad.

Asked about booking summer holidays, she told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "We need to be a bit patient.

"We're seeing really good data coming through, clearly on the rates coming right down, though I should remind you and remind viewers that we still have got over 20,000 patients in hospital with Covid.

"On Saturday alone we had over 1,000 new admissions with Covid. So people are still catching it and still being hospitalised. So we need to take this step by step.

"But on Monday the Prime Minister is going to set out the road map for coming out of this and we will see more information then about the steps that we're going to be able to take to ease the restrictions and get back more towards normal."

09:05 AM

'Negligent' not to compensate people off work with long Covid, says BMA

Dr Helena McKeown, chairwoman of the British Medical Association's representative body, said it would be "negligent" to wait too long before compensating frontline workers who have long Covid.

When it was put to her that the Government might argue it is focusing on investing in research to understand the condition before thinking about compensation, she told BBC Breakfast: "I think that's negligent of them.

"We know people - doctors, nurses, other frontline key workers - who contracted Covid back in the spring (last year) and still have symptoms.

"Some people have already lost their livelihoods. We know GPs who have had to leave their practices, and other doctors and healthcare workers."

She said the Government cannot "just say 'Wait whilst we get evidence in five years' time or so'.

"What about these people now who need help with their families and their livelihoods?"

09:03 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

Ski season opens in Switzerland, but with 50% capacity and restaurants only offering takeaways - Massimo Viegi/Shutterstock

Patty Trejo, left, holds the hands of her husband Joseph Trejo on ventilator, as nurse Celina Mande, center, holds a phone displaying mariachi band playing his favorite song in the parking lot St Jude Medical Centre in Fullerton, California - Irfan Khan/Shutterstock

The 'Carnavalovirus' in Nice has proved controversial - FRAT

08:47 AM

Plans for school testing 'a working in progress'

Health minister Helen Whately said plans for schools testing are a "work in progress". The Telegraph revealed that parents will be responsible for testing their children at home twice a week as part of the schools reopening.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said: "There is work being done to look at how testing will help schools come back.

"But there will be more details set out about that next week."

Asked about press reports that parents could be asked to test their children at home, she added: "I'm not going to get drawn into that, there is work in progress looking at how testing can support schools to come back.

"There's already testing going on in schools where you have children of key workers and teachers in schools at the moment because schools aren't completely closed, and there is work going on at the moment about the details of the return to schools, and there will be more said about that next week."

08:42 AM

Labour calls for clarity to avoid 'extinction' of night-time economy

Asked about a possible "extinction" of the night-time economy, the Shadow Chancellor said that "more certainty" was needed from the Government to avoid further closure of businesses.

Anneliese Dodds said that clear wage support was needed for those in creative and night-time sectors.

"If (the Government) provided more certainty then I think we would be in a different situation to where we are now, where we see record redundancies, unfortunately, and many business owners throwing in the towel because they just can't see that future for their business," she told Sky News.

"That's bad for all of us, not just for them."

08:35 AM

Care home visitors still expected to wear PPE

Health minister Helen Whately said visitors to care homes would still be expected to wear PPE to protect residents even if visiting rules are relaxed.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: "There is still a way to go to see, for instance, whether the vaccine stops people from being infectious and how it plays through.

"Visiting will be taken step by step and we will, for instance, when people come back to more normal visiting, still be asking people to use PPE and follow those kinds of procedures."

She added: "I don't want to have to wait for the second vaccination dose. Clearly, that's really important to give care home residents maximum protection, but I really want us to be able to open up cautiously and carefully.

"To enable residents some contact with family members, because I know it's just so, so important."

08:21 AM

Here is Boris Johnson talking yesterday about how lockdown will end.

08:20 AM

Labour repeatedly urged Government to 'get a grip', says MP

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said that Labour had repeatedly urged the Government to "get a grip" on public-sector spending as the pandemic continued.

"There are opportunities that we can't afford not to seize because of the impact of this period, particularly on our economy," she told Sky News.

"I would say the Chancellor hasn't even taken the decisions he should have taken yesterday around things like continuing the business rates holiday, for example.

"We've urged the Government repeatedly to get a grip on this, get a grip on those contracts that aren't delivering but also make sure that spending is really targeted."

08:14 AM

Mutations the most important factor to stop healthcare systems becoming overwhelmed

Health experts have said that is the most important factor in keeping stretched healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed.

More work is needed to understand whether the vaccine works against the South African variant, Shi said, including clinical trials and the development of correlates of protection - the benchmarks to determine what antibody levels are protective.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they were doing similar lab work to understand whether their vaccine is effective against another variant first found in Brazil. Moderna published a correspondence in NEJM on Wednesday with similar data previously disclosed elsewhere that showed a sixfold drop antibody levels versus the South African variant.

Moderna also said the actual efficacy of its vaccine against the South African variant is yet to be determined.

The company has previously said it believes the vaccine will work against the variant, but the companies are said to be talking to regulators about developing an updated version of their mRNA vaccine or a booster shot, if needed.

08:13 AM

Professor says Pfizer vaccine likely to protect from death

UTMB professor and study co-author Pei-Yong Shi said he believes the Pfizer vaccine will likely be protective against the variant.

"We don't know what the minimum neutralizing number is. We don't have that cutoff line," he said, adding that he suspects the immune response observed is likely to be significantly above where it needs to be to provide protection.

That is because in clinical trials, both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and a similar shot from Moderna Inc conferred some protection after a single dose with an antibody response lower than the reduced levels caused by the South African variant in the laboratory study.

Even if the concerning variant significantly reduces effectiveness, the vaccine should still help protect against severe disease and death, he noted.

08:12 AM

How the SA variant study worked

For the study, scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) developed an engineered virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351.

The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many COVID-19 vaccines.

Researchers tested the engineered virus against blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine, and found a two- thirds reduction in the level of neutralizing antibodies compared with its effect on the most common version of the virus prevalent in US trials.

Their findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Because there is no established benchmark yet to determine what level of antibodies are needed to protect against the virus, it is unclear whether that two-thirds reduction will render the vaccine ineffective against the variant spreading around the world.

08:00 AM

Care home visits could restart in weeks, minister says

Helen Whately told Sky News that care home visits could restart again imminently, as she said she believed residents only needed a first dose of vaccine.

She told Sky News: "I really, really want to open visiting care homes more.

"As we come out of national lockdown... I don't see we have to wait for second vaccination dose, I want to open up sooner than that."

She said they would have to be cautious as "most residents have only had their first dose, some only recently", but said she was hopeful that people would soon be able to "go back to hold hands again and see somebody you haven't been able to".

07:54 AM

'Lack of resilience' in public services before pandemic contributed to damage, says shadow minister

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Anneliese Dodds has said a "lack of resilience" in public services before the coronavirus crisis contributed to the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Speaking ahead of a speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, she said: "We need to not just be fixing immediate problems, and by the way there are many of them. (The Chancellor) needs to be looking forward to the future and Keir will be saying to the chancellor 'please, set out now those jobs for the future', jobs that are desperately needed.

"I do believe ... that we were lacking in that resilience in our public services when we entered this crisis but we also have very strong evidence."

Ms Dodds refused to blame Conservative ideology for the UK's high coronavirus death toll but agreed it had been a "contributing factor".

She said: "I do believe to the extent that ideology is linked with failed policy that, of course, there has been a link. We have suffered more, unfortunately, but I'm not going to say to you that there's some simple explanation that sums all of this up."

07:25 AM

Tributes to Met officer who died with Covid

A specialist financial investigator who had a police career spanning nearly three decades has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Detective Sergeant Darren Barker started with the Metropolitan Police in March 1992 and was described by a colleague as an "extremely talented detective".

He was classed as vulnerable and had been shielding, and working from home during the pandemic on a number of investigations, Scotland Yard said.

Det Sgt Barker was admitted to hospital in late January and died on Friday surrounded by his family.

Darren Barker - Met Police

Detective Chief Superintendent James Harman, from the Met's Specialist Operations Command, said: "Despite the challenges of shielding he continued to work on a number of high-profile complex investigations, and his leadership during these investigations was truly invaluable.

"He will be remembered fondly by everyone he worked with, and will be greatly missed by us all. We are truly saddened by his loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

07:16 AM

Barclays reports 30% plunge in profits

Banking giant Barclays has reported a 30% plunge in pre-tax profits to £3.1 billion for 2020 after setting aside mammoth charges for loan losses due to the pandemic.

07:14 AM

06:55 AM

US and Spain could be added to quarantine 'red list'

The United States and Spain could be added to the "red list" of countries requiring passengers to quarantine in Government-approved hotels.

On Wednesday, the Department for Transport (DfT) and health officials considered the latest scientific data on the risk of new Covid variants from the two countries. Ministers at the Cabinet Covid operations committee will decide whether they should be added to the red list later this week.

The US and Spain have both seen local transmission of new variants and are geographically linked to South America and Portugal, which are subject to UK foreign travel bans. They are two of the biggest travel markets with the UK.

Even with the newly-tightened border restrictions, there are an estimated 1,000 arrivals a day from the US and 500 from Spain, who are currently allowed to quarantine at home without having to pay the £1,750 charge to self-isolate in hotels.

05:20 AM

Hong Kong approves China's Sinovac jab

Hong Kong's government has approved the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use after a panel of experts fast-tracked its recommendation despite the drug's comparatively low efficacy.

"The first batch of one million jabs of Sinovac vaccines will arrive in Hong Kong soon," the government statement said.

Local media reported that the first vaccinations could arrive as soon as Friday, finally kicking off the financial hub's delayed inoculation drive.

But officials may face an uphill task persuading residents to take Sinovac's shots in a city where public distrust of Chinese authorities runs deep.

On Tuesday, a government advisory panel unanimously supported Sinovac saying the benefits of authorising its use outweighed the risks.

Unlike rival vaccines such as those from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, SinoVac has yet to submit its third phase clinical trial data to medical journals for peer review.

04:37 AM

Why the new vaccine algorithm will make us all safer

It didn’t take long, Paul Nuki writes. Less than 24 hours after the government announced it was to use an algorithm to help refine the Covid vaccine priority list, a healthy 32-year-old revealed he had been offered a jab because his medical record said he was just 6 inches tall.

“I was feeling weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so rang GP to check,” tweeted Liam Thorp, political editor of the Liverpool Echo. “Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6 ft 2, giving me a BMI of 28,000.”

The tweet quickly went viral, attracting over 100,000 likes and hundreds of replies, the best among them a suggestion that Mr Thorp is re-titled “political editor of the Lilliput Echo”.

The error had nothing to do with the government’s new algorithm but it does underline the fact that algorithms of any sort are only as good as the data they feed on. So, how good is the new system being used by the NHS? And how worried should we be that it might all unravel, like the GCSE and A-level algorithms did last summer?

04:01 AM

Air pollution deadly despite Covid pandemic

Serious pollution caused around 160,000 premature deaths in the world's five most populous cities last year, even as air quality improved in some places due to coronavirus lockdowns, an environmental group said Thursday.

The worst-affected was New Delhi, the most polluted capital on Earth, where around 54,000 deaths are estimated to have occurred due to hazardous PM2.5 airborne particles, according to a report from Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

In Tokyo, the figure was 40,000 with the rest spread across Shanghai, Sao Paulo and Mexico City, according to the report, which looked at the impact of microscopic PM2.5 matter produced by burning fossil fuels.

"When governments choose coal, oil and gas over clean energy, it's our health that pays the price," said Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at Greenpeace India.

People playing cricket in smog at a park in New Delhi earlier this month - GETTY IMAGES

03:29 AM

Parents to test children twice a week

Parents will be asked to test their children twice a week under plans for a phased return to the classroom, The Telegraph can disclose.

Families of secondary school pupils will be asked to administer lateral flow tests at home during term time under plans being drawn up by the Government.

It is understood that schools will only oversee the mass testing of secondary students once, at the start of term, after education unions struck a deal with ministers.

All schools in England are expected to open on March 8, but secondary schools will be allowed to stagger the return of some year groups so every pupil can be tested on arrival.

03:09 AM

Today's top stories