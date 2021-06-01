Coronavirus latest news: We started work on a vaccine before UK's first case, says Matt Hancock

The biggest risk during the pandemic was not to find a vaccine at all, Matt Hancock is expected to reveal, as he delivers a speech on the lessons learned from the response to coronavirus.

Speaking at the Jenner Institute in Oxford ahead of the UK-hosted G7 Health Ministers' Meeting this week, Mr Hancock is expected to say: "Even before the first Covid-19 case arrived in the UK we'd started the work on how to develop, procure and roll out the vaccines that would ultimately make us safe.

"I was told a vaccine had never been developed against any human coronavirus. We dared to believe ... and we started early.

"By March, we were supporting six different projects, including the Oxford vaccine, alongside the vital work on treatments - including the Recovery trial, which led to the discovery of dexamethasone, the first proven treatment to reduce coronavirus mortality. These two projects, together, have already saved over a million lives."

He will say: "The biggest risk would have been the failure to find a vaccine at all. So we explicitly embraced risk early on. So we backed lots of horses and invested at risk."

06:33 AM

Taiwan reports rise in new domestic Covid-19 cases

Taiwan reported 549 domestic Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 177 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 327 domestic infections reported on Tuesday.

06:25 AM

Scotland fans warned not to travel to London without Euro 2020 match ticket

Scotland fans without a ticket to their team's Euro 2020 match with England have been warned not to travel to London by mayor Sadiq Khan.

There will be nowhere for large groups to gather in the capital for the match at 8pm on Friday June 18, with the traditional Trafalgar Square meeting place being used as a socially-distanced fan zone for key workers.

About 2,600 tickets have been allocated for Scotland supporters in Wembley, with pubs and bars also expected to limit the number of football fans allowed in during the European Championship, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Khan has joined the Scottish Government and Scottish Football Association to ask fans not to travel to the city unless they have a ticket, or a safe place to watch the match.

He said: "I am today urging all fans to only come to London if you have a ticket for the match or if you have arranged a safe place to watch it from, in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines."

06:07 AM

05:31 AM

Israel sees link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis

Israel's Health Ministry said that the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's vaccine were likely linked to their vaccination.

Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.

In Israel, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported between December 2020 and May 2021 among more than five million vaccinated people, the ministry said in disclosing the findings of a study it commissioned to examine the matter.

Most patients who experienced heart inflammation spent no more than four days in hospital and 95pc of the cases were classified as mild, according to the study, which the ministry said was conducted by three teams of experts.

The study found "there is a probable link between receiving the second dose (of Pfizer) vaccine and the appearance of myocarditis among men aged 16 to 30".

According to the findings, such a link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than in other age groups.

Pfizer said in a statement that it is aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis, noting that no causal link to its vaccine has been established.

05:01 AM

Longer school day for catch-up in doubt

Proposals to extend the school day risk being shelved amid a government row over the multi-billion pound price tag, The Telegraph understands.

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, has announced that disadvantaged children who need help to catch up will be offered tuition as part of a multi-billion pound Covid recovery programme. He also pledged millions for teacher training.

However, he stopped short of an expected announcement that the school day will be lengthened.

04:41 AM

UK set to reach vaccine milestone

The UK is on the brink of reaching the milestone of three-quarters of adults receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine, amid debate over ending restrictions.

It is expected to come the day after no deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported for the first time since July 30 last year.

Latest Government data suggests that more than 39.4 million people have received their first dose - equating to 74.9pc of adults.

In a speech on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will praise the central role of the NHS in the vaccine rollout and say the Government "backed lots of horses", investing "at risk" in different projects.

02:38 AM

Melbourne extends lockdown

A coronavirus lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city will be extended by another seven days, authorities announced on Wednesday, as they attempt to stamp out a cluster of cases in Melbourne.

"We have right now 60 cases and over 350 exposure sites and a variant of the virus that is quicker and more contagious than we have ever seen before," said James Merlino, the acting premier of the state of Victoria.

"I know that this is not the news that everyone wants to hear."

Victoria had imposed a seven-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown to fight a growing Covid cluster in northern Melbourne.

But after six new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Mr Merlino was forced to extend the temporary shutdown.

He said: "If we don’t do this... this thing will get away. This variant of concern will become uncontrollable and people will die. No one - no one - wants to repeat last winter."

Central Melbourne was almost deserted on Tuesday - EPA

02:05 AM

