Coronavirus latest news: Covid becoming endemic, say experts as WHO investigators give Wuhan update

Gareth Davies
Vaccine volunteers being trained in Manchester. Thousands of people will be tested after an outbreak of the Kent strain in the area - GETTY IMAGES
Vaccine volunteers being trained in Manchester. Thousands of people will be tested after an outbreak of the Kent strain in the area - GETTY IMAGES

Experts believe coronavirus is becoming an "endemic" disease, a leading epidemiologist has said.

Professor David Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, was asked on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme if people were going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus circulating.

Prof Heymann replied: "It certainly seems like that in the shorter term, and probably in the long term as well.

"Most experts believe that this disease is now becoming endemic, but the good thing is that we have many tools including vaccines with which we can deal with this virus."

Drawing a comparison with the spread of HIV/Aids, he added: "We've learned to live with it, as we'll learn to live with this infection as well."

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) investigators in Wuhan are set to give an update on their findings this morning.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:46 AM

Government still negotiating with quarantine hotels

Discussions have not yet concluded with hotels near ports and airports which will be used to quarantine travellers arriving from 'red list' countries, the Environment Secretary has said.

George Eustice told BBC Breakfast: "My understanding as of this morning is that officials in the Department for Health are in negotiation with a range of different operators around procuring that.

"Those discussions have not yet concluded but they are ongoing and they are confident that they will have the capacity we need in place for Monday."

Mr Eustice also said he cannot "rule anything out" when asked whether schools could extend the school day or term.

08:35 AM

WHO update delayed

We were expecting an update from the World Health Organisation (WHO) this morning (at around 8am).

The investigating team are in Wuhan looking at the origins of the coronavirus.

However, as of yet, we have heard nothing.

08:32 AM

Government urged to extend support for businesses

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell urged the Government to extend business support packages for as long as coronavirus restrictions are in place.

She said support for businesses will come to an end in "one big bombshell" at the beginning of April.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: "That could lead to a huge number of businesses going bust, businesses insolvencies and job losses.

"We want the Government to extend business rate holiday for at least six months, to carry on with the cut in VAT for hospitality and extend the furlough scheme for as long as public health restrictions are in place.

"We supported businesses and jobs for the last 12 months, so it makes no economic sense to now cut off support at this final stage because then all that previous investment will have gone to waste."

08:25 AM

Borders 'cannot stop infectious diseases'

Borders "cannot stop infectious diseases", leading epidemiologist Professor David Heymann said.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, he said: "We know that borders cannot stop infectious diseases no matter how rigid your controls are, there will always be some that comes through."

He said most nations believe the best strategy is to deal with infections in-country, and to ensure there is a flow of travel and trade.

Asked if he believed closing borders would have an immediate impact, Prof Heymann said: "We've seen that countries that have closed their borders, such as New Zealand, have kept the virus out, but now their problem is what do they when they begin to open their borders?

"So I think the best way forward is to live understanding that viruses and bacteria, any infection, can cross borders and we have to have the defences in our own countries to deal with them."

08:16 AM

'Well thought out' testing strategies over border closures, says expert

Coronavirus testing strategies must be "well thought out", with tests sometimes used in not "the most appropriate manner", epidemiologist Professor David Heymann said.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Prof Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, was asked if restrictions such as testing for people arriving into the UK were useful.

He said: "Testing strategies are useful in identifying people who are infected, and those people can then isolate themselves or seek treatment, and it stops transmission. So they are effective. But they must be used in a testing strategy that's also well thought out and can actually identify people infected, and then follow up to be sure that they are isolating, either self-isolating or being managed in a health facility."

Asked if "we have that at the moment", Prof Heymann replied: "We have those tests, yes. We have many different tests, we have many tests, we have therapeutic agents, we have vaccines, but many times those tests have not been used in the most appropriate manner.

"But gradually, as people are understanding the value and the capacity of these tests, they are being used in travel and in many other instances as well."

08:14 AM

Watch: Catch up on Matt Hancock's press conference

If you missed the Health Secretary's press briefing yesterday, you can watch it again here.

08:13 AM

New vaccines to tackle mutations 'could take months'

Professor Adam Finn, an academic from the University of Bristol's School of Clinical Sciences, said that it could take months for new vaccines to be created to tackle new variants.

The member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisations told BBC Breakfast: "It will take some time, simply because although the new variants can be adjusted in the vaccines they then have to come through the regulators, and then have to be manufactured at scale in order to be available.

"So it's not a matter of a month or two, it's probably more than that.

"But we currently have vaccines that are effective against the strains that are predominating in the UK and and that should be clear in everybody's minds that we're not in a position where vaccines have suddenly stopped working entirely."

08:09 AM

Surge testing in Manchester over new Covid mutation

Thousands of people in Manchester will be tested for coronavirus after a mutation of the more transmissible Kent variant was detected there.

Some 10,000 extra tests will be rolled out in the region from Tuesday, after four people from two unconnected households were found to be infected with the E484K mutation, which is linked to the Kent strain, Manchester City Council said.

This follows similar surges in testing in Worcestershire, Sefton, Merseyside, and areas in Bristol and south Gloucestershire, after variants were found.

Extra testing sites will be set up to enable anyone aged over 16 who lives, works or studies in the affected areas - which includes postcodes in Hulme, Moss Side, Whalley Range and Fallowfield.

In the next few days volunteers will start knocking on people's doors to offer tests for anyone who cannot get to a site, and it will also be available for people who work in the area but do not live there.

08:01 AM

Next in line for vaccine to be announced

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will set out who they believe should be next in line for Covid-19 jabs in a few weeks time.

Asked who would be next to be vaccinated after the top nine priority groups, JCVI member professor Adam Finn, from the the University of Bristol's School of Clinical Sciences, told BBC Breakfast: "That discussion is ongoing at the moment and of course it goes beyond just medicine and public health as to who society values most and who they think are most important.

"In terms of the JCVI, we're very focused on the evidence of who's at the highest risk and at the moment the outstanding factors predicting that is still age.

"And of course you need a system that you can operationalise, so you can identify the people and quickly get the vaccine to them. So I can't give you an answer to exactly how that will look.

"But over the coming few weeks we're making those plans and I think they will have to be an announced by the end of February or early March so that we know what we're doing next."

08:00 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine - Marta Lavandier/AP
Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine - Marta Lavandier/AP
A man photographs his mother getting a shot of China&#39;s Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium car park in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Andre Penner/AP
A man photographs his mother getting a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium car park in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Andre Penner/AP

07:46 AM

'Disappointing' some NHS staff declining vaccine, says Cabinet minister

Mr Eustice said it was "disappointing" that some NHS staff have declined to take a coronavirus vaccine.

"I think it is always very difficult to require or mandate vaccination... it has always been the case that people have to choose to want it," the Environment Secretary told Sky News.

"Obviously it is disappointing if people working in our NHS, who themselves in very small numbers, have decided not to have the vaccine.

"We want to get maximum protection particularly for those vulnerable cohorts but also for those such as those working in the NHS who are particularly exposed, and the vast majority of them have taken up the vaccine."

07:40 AM

Coronavirus becoming an 'endemic' disease, says expert

Experts believe coronavirus is becoming an "endemic" disease, a leading epidemiologist has said.

Professor David Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, was asked on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme if people were going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus circulating.

Prof Heymann replied: "It certainly seems like that in the shorter term, and probably in the long term as well.

"Most experts believe that this disease is now becoming endemic, but the good thing is that we have many tools including vaccines with which we can deal with this virus."

Drawing a comparison with the spread of HIV/Aids, he added: "We've learned to live with it, as we'll learn to live with this infection as well."

07:30 AM

Vaccines 'fully efficacious' against Kent variant, says minister

Vaccines are "fully efficacious" against the Kent variant of coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.

He told Sky News that the variant remains "our main challenge at the moment".

"(It is) highly infectious, spreads more quickly than some of the other variants, and dominates at the moment and is our primary challenge.

"And the vaccines are fully efficacious against that particular strain."

07:21 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, Feb 9.

06:30 AM

Vaccinated Britons could get QR codes to travel

People who have received their Covid jabs could be given scannable QR codes allowing them to leave the country in "passport" schemes being funded by the taxpayer.

Details of two ventures developing ways for Britons to confirm they have had vaccines were shared with The Telegraph on Monday.

Logifect, a firm handed £62,000 in grants by the agency InnovateUK, has designed a phone app, due to launch next month, that allows Britons to show confirmation of their vaccinations.

iProov and Mvine, two companies given a £75,000 grant for their joint drive, are working on digital "certificates" that would allow people to prove their immunity when asked.

Executives behind the first drive said they planned to reach out to Government officials in the hope their technologies can help with reopening after the lockdown.

Read more: Britons vaccinated against Covid could get QR codes to travel

05:56 AM

Charities demand resumption of care home visits in March

Care home visits must resume in March, charities demand, as they say the dangers of the virus must be balanced against the harm from loneliness.

Age UK said any more delays would mean many of the most vulnerable will have waited more than a year to see and touch their loved ones – a situation which its experts described as “unacceptable”.

The charity is among a number of groups urging ministers to commit to meaningful indoor visits to be restored by March 1.

In a joint statement, also signed by the National Care Forum, The Relatives & Residents Association and Rights for Residents, they call for urgent action to reopen care homes, as Covid cases fall.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Getting back to a position where everyone can receive meaningful indoor visits is a matter of safety, common decency, and fundamental human rights. As a first step towards a wider process of 'opening up', we believe that this must be in place for all residents and their essential caregivers by March 1.”

Read more: Care home visits must resume in March as loneliness having 'devastating impact' on residents

03:54 AM

Testing collapses in Myanmar after coup

Covid testing has collapsed in Myanmar after a military coup prompted a campaign of civil disobedience led by doctors and mass protests swept the country, official testing figures showed.

The number of daily tests reported late on Monday stood at 1,987, the lowest number since Dec 29, compared with more than 9,000 a week earlier and an average of more than 17,000 a day in the week before the Feb 1 coup. Since the coup, tests per day have averaged 9,350.

The number of cases found on Monday was just four - compared with an average of 420 a day in the last week of January.

A health ministry spokesman declined to comment. In a statement on Monday, the ministry appealed to health workers for help with a vaccination campaign that began late last month. It said all staff members "are strongly urged to return to their duties with taking the wellbeing of patients into consideration."

Read more: Myanmar coup: I'm protecting democracy, says military chief

03:36 AM

Buttigieg in quarantine

Former US presidential candidate and newly-appointed Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has gone into quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Buttigieg, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate last week, is the first member of the Biden cabinet to be forced into quarantine.

The agent was with Mr Buttigieg on Monday morning and his proximity meant he was considered a close contact.

Mr Buttigieg since tested negative for Covid-19 and has not been displaying any symptoms.

Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president, is no transportation secretary - GETTY IMAGES
Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president, is no transportation secretary - GETTY IMAGES

02:51 AM

UK arrivals must take two Covid tests

All travellers arriving in the UK will have to take two coronavirus tests in a fresh attempt to prevent mutant strains entering the country under new rules to be announced this week.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was designed to provide a "further level of protection" enabling the authorities to track new cases more effectively.

It is expected that people isolating at home will be told they must get a test two and eight days into their 10-day quarantine period.

It comes after it was confirmed last week that UK nationals returning from 33 "red list" countries would be required to quarantine in closely monitored government-designated hotels, where they would have to take two tests.

However, hotels have questioned ministers' plans to book 28,000 hotel rooms to quarantine travellers, a scheme under which the Government would have exclusive and "open-ended" use of rooms.

Read more: Hotels rebel over 'open-ended' quarantine into summer

A sealed hotel room door at the St Giles Hotel in west London - PA
A sealed hotel room door at the St Giles Hotel in west London - PA

02:35 AM

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance