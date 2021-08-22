Coronavirus latest news: Teachers to be offered overtime for one-to-one tuition

Students have had long breaks from school due to the Covid-19 pandemic - NurPhoto

School teachers will be offered overtime pay to do one-to-one tuition with pupils under the Government’s latest catch-up plans.

Headteachers will also be allowed to apply for funds from the Department for Education (DfE) to employ retired teachers as tutors, as long as they meet the right quality standards.

Officials at the DfE are drawing up a new tranche of official guidance on how the next phase of catch-up cash can be spent.

The guidance, which is due to be published in the coming weeks, will set out what funding is available to schools to spend on education recovery during the next academic year.

Schools will be encouraged to make use of three possible ways of accessing tutoring which could be via an accredited company that is part of the National Tutoring Programme, making use of academic mentors or by paying their own staff more money to work extra hours as tutors.

05:51 AM

'Cowboy' Covid test companies given final warning

More than 80 "cowboy" Covid testing companies face being removed from the Government's website after misleading travellers over prices.

A rapid review by the Government found that nearly one in five recommended providers of Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) holiday test kits advertised lower prices on the GOV.UK website than they later charged customers.

Spot checks will now be carried out and companies will be removed from the list if they do not update their pricing within the next three days, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed.

05:39 AM

Young long Covid sufferers appear in NHS advert

Young people who were struck down by long Covid have appeared in a new NHS advert to encourage people of their age to receive a vaccine.

The video features three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, including a man who thought he would die with the virus in hospital.

The advert is designed to make the case to young people that the virus could cause them serious harm, even if they are in a low-risk category and do not have any underlying health conditions.

05:03 AM

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city

Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic.

Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city of nine million people over the weekend ahead of the tighter lockdown, which started on Monday and prohibits residents from leaving their homes.

Vietnam's toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections.

Soldiers on Monday were checking permits of residents on the streets and delivering food, according to witnesses and photographs on state media.

The city has recorded a total of 176,000 infections and 6,670 deaths, accounting for half of the Southeast Asian country's overall cases and 80 per cent of fatalities, according to the health ministry.

A military check point is seen during lockdown in Ho Chi Minh - Reuters

04:18 AM

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to treatment

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching Covid-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday.

Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father.

For Immediate Release:

Sunday August 22, 2021

Latest Statement by son @thejacksonfile pic.twitter.com/f84dRz4ZKo — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition) August 23, 2021

03:26 AM

Australia PM backs reopening targets, says lockdowns unsustainable

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict Covid-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase.

"(Lockdowns) cannot go on forever. This is not a sustainable way to live in this country," Mr Morrison said during a televised media conference in Canberra. "Because if not at 70 per cent and 80 per cent, then when? Then when? We must make that move and we must prepare to make that move and we must prepare the country to make that move."

The federal government last month unveiled a four-stage plan to relax restrictions once 70 per cent of its 25 million people aged over 16 are vaccinated, with stringent lockdowns "unlikely" to be required.

When vaccination coverage reaches 80 per cent only "highly targeted lockdowns" would be necessary and vaccinated Australians would be free to travel interstate.

However, Western Australia and Queensland states have raised concerns that the plan was agreed before a large outbreak in New South Wales (NSW), where daily cases have topped 800 for the last three days.

On Monday, NSW reported 818 cases, most of them in Sydney, slightly down from the record 830 a day earlier.

03:08 AM

New Zealand's delta outbreak tops 100 cases

New Zealand on Monday reported 35 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107.

The health ministry said in a statement that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.

02:16 AM

China reports no new local cases for first time since July

China's health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon.

The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected.

Over the weekend, Shanghai placed hundreds of people under quarantine after infections were found in cargo workers at one of its two airports, sparking concerns of a fresh outbreak in the city.

Shanghai has reported no new local infections since then.

A worker wearing protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a classroom of Zhejiang A&F University before the new semester - Visual China Group

01:50 AM

N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment, state media reports

North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests, state media said on Monday, as the country steps up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus.

The country has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases, but has sealed borders, restricted travel and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

As part of the anti-virus efforts, scientists and technicians at the State Academy of Sciences have developed the PCR system that meets global standards for the first time, said the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Worker's Party's newspaper.

The equipment was introduced as one of recent achievements made under leader Kim Jong Un's push to localise machinery, tools and materials amid international sanctions and border closures that sharply reduced trade.

12:22 AM

Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic shot

President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the contested shot whose approval critics say has been rushed.

The health ministry last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries.

Tsai received her Medigen shot at a hospital in central Taipei, demonstrating her confidence and to prove it is safe.

Tsai chatted to medical workers as they prepared her shot, the whole process being broadcast live on her Facebook page, and gave a short response of "no" to a shouted question from reporters about whether she was nervous.

More than 700,000 people have signed up so far to receive the Medigen vaccine, which requires a second shot 28 after the first one.

11:01 PM

