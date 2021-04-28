Coronavirus latest news: Roadmap can't be safely accelerated despite vaccine success, says minister

Members of the public receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at a temporary coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Villa Park football stadium - Jacob King/AFP

The roadmap to lifting the lockdown restrictions in the UK cannot be safely accelerated despite the success of the vaccine rollout, a minister has said.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while one in four adults had two doses, "we have to be careful".

He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful. The good news is we're not seeing any evidence that would lead us to believe we can't meet the next step in May and, ultimately, June 21.

"It is much better to be careful and follow the data and collect the data properly, analyse and then make a decision rather than - we all want obviously to get our freedoms back as quickly as possible but let us do this properly and let's do it safely."

On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Mr Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:00 AM

Every British adult can get top-up jab in autumn

Asked whether the extra 60 million Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots purchased by the Government means every adult can receive a top-up dose in the autumn, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The scientists and the clinicians will make that decision - this is one part of future-proofing the vaccination booster campaign.

"It depends on the clinical advice. There is a big piece of research which will be done in June called "Cov boost", which will look at which single jab will offer the best protection or durability of both T-cells and of course antibodies - Novavax looks pretty good because it works against the current dominant virus in the UK, the Kent virus, and the South Africa virus.

Story continues

"Pfizer looks good, we are talking to AstraZeneca about their vaccine variant, Valneva as well."

He added: "We want to give as much optionality to the clinicians to be able to make the decision of how they want to offer that additional protection for the most vulnerable cohorts."

07:45 AM

Rishi Sunak gets a trim

The Chancellor visits small businesses in Wembley - Simon Walker

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak gets a haircut - Simon Walker

07:34 AM

If you book festival ticket, 'you carry some risk'

If you have booked a ticket to a festival in the UK, "you carry some risk", a minister has warned.

Despite the Government vowing life will return to normal on June 21 according to its roadmap, this is the latest hint that all restrictions will not be lifted on that date.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi was repeatedly asked on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme whether or not people should be booking tickets for festivals in July or August.

While he said there was "no evidence" that the Government would miss the May 17 and June 21 milestones, Mr Zahawi insisted "we have to remain cautious".

Pressed repeatedly on whether or not people should be booking a ticket, he said: "If you are now booking, you do carry some risk, clearly because we have to follow the data."

07:17 AM

Government considering large events would need vaccine passports

Nadhim Zahawi said the Government was considering whether large events in the UK would require the use of so-called vaccine passports.

The vaccines minister, who previously labelled the concept "discriminatory", told BBC Breakfast: "We are exploring through the different pilots that we are running, certainly for mass events which could prove more challenging for us to open up, say, Wembley Stadium for the semi-final of the FA Cup or the final.

"If you want to go to 100% seat capacity at Wembley, you have to look at all these technologies which are available to you and I think it is only right and responsible for any government to explore that.

"Michael Gove is reviewing how we would do that - there are some very important questions that people will be clearly worried about, including issues around discrimination and we can't be discriminatory in any way on this.

"Hence why, domestically, it is something that we have to explore, we have to be able to answer those questions.

"Internationally, it is right to make the certification available for our citizens and to shape the protocols around the world because clearly a number of countries are going to do this - we'd much rather do it in a co-ordinated way, which is what (Transport Secretary) Grant Shapps is trying to do at the moment and he is chairing the G7 meeting of ministers on this."

07:12 AM

‘Incredibly safe for two people to meet freely’ after Covid vaccination

Meetings between fully vaccinated people are "incredibly safe", the country's deputy chief medical officer has said amid growing calls for those who have had the jab to be allowed to hug loved ones.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said he was "highly confident scientifically" that there were no risks if two people who had received both jabs met up at least two weeks after their second dose – but he urged the public not to do so yet.

It came as official data showed that seven in 10 adults now have antibodies against Covid, with a leap in protection over the last month as the vaccine programme rollout continued.

Read the full report by Health Editor Laura Donnelly and Health and Science Correspondent Henry Bodkin here.

07:05 AM

ICYMI: Rewatch last night's Downing St press conference

If you missed last night's briefing, rewatch it in full here.

07:04 AM

India's daily death toll climbs above 3,600

India's coronavirus disaster deepened on Thursday with its daily death toll climbing above 3,600, as more international aid was flown in with the United States sending nearly one million test kits.

The United States and several European nations have started to ease restrictions this week following successful vaccination campaigns, but the pandemic continues to worsen in many parts of the world.

Among the most devastating of those waves is in India, where the death and infection rates have been rising exponentially throughout April.

On Thursday, India reported 3,645 deaths over the past 24 hours, while confirmed new cases were a global record at more than 379,000. The official numbers are widely believed to be far lower than the reality.

The pandemic has claimed at least 3.1 million lives around the world, with India accounting for more than 200,000 fatalities.

In many Indian cities, hospitals are running out of beds as relatives of the sick crowd outside pharmacies and suppliers for medicines and oxygen cylinders.

07:03 AM

Test providers could be 'overwhelmed' when foreign holidays resume

The UK's coronavirus testing system for travellers could "buckle" when foreign holidays resume, a consumer group has warned.

Which? said social media and review sites are already "flooded" with complaints from people who have suffered delays in receiving their test kits and results.

That is despite passenger numbers being a fraction of normal levels due to the ban on overseas leisure travel.

The consumer group claimed the system is "at risk of being overwhelmed, and potentially collapsing" when foreign holidays resume, which is expected to happen for people in England on May 17.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, said: "It is critical that the Government addresses issues with testing ahead of restarting international travel, and ensure that travellers are not left to the mercy of poor quality providers or unreliable services when trying to do the right thing in following Government requirements to travel safely."

06:48 AM

Domestic vaccine passports still on the table, minister says

The Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while England was able to reopen pub gardens without the need for domestic vaccine passports, "mass events could prove more challenging for us".

He admitted that the use of vaccine passports domestically was still being looked at "if you want to go to 100 percent peak capacity in Wembley".

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is conducting a review into their use, but Mr Zahawi conceded "there are some very important questions about discrimination".

"Domestically, it's something we have to explore, internationally it's right to make it available," he added.

06:27 AM

No easing of restrictions for those who have had two jabs

Asked about the story on the front page of the Daily Telegraph about England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam saying it was "incredibly safe for two vaccinated people to meet freely", the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there would be no easing of restrictions for those who have had two doses.

He said: "At the moment only one in four adults have had the two doses.

"We're accelerating those second doses, but let me give you the flip side of why we have to be careful in this.

"If the vaccines have 85% efficacy, and you vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that's still only 72% protection.

"And there's still a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful.

"That's why there's four weeks of gathering data, one week of analysis, and then the next step.

"We're not seeing any evidence that we can't meet the next step on May 17, and then ultimately June 21.

"It's much better to be careful and follow the data, collect the data properly and then analyse it and then make a decision than to...we all want to get our freedoms back as quickly as possible, but let's do this properly and let's do this safely."

06:13 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Apr 29.

dt

06:00 AM

Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 vaccine doses

Moderna announced on Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year. But it's looking ahead as much of the world still will need a first round of Covid-19 vaccinations next year - and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.

Moderna's vaccine is authorised for use by adults in the US, European Union and multiple other countries. The company expects data soon from a US study of the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in younger children. Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.

Read more: How the Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and other vaccines compare

04:47 AM

India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million

India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million.

With 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths, India's total number of cases and deaths are now at 18.38 million and 204,832, respectively, according to health ministry data.

03:35 AM

Philippines extends lockdown as infections continue to rise

The Philippines is extending an already month-long lockdown by two weeks as the country's worst coronavirus infection spike starts to ease but remains alarming.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Thursday night that the second-most restrictive lockdown level will now run through May 14 in metropolitan Manila and four nearby provinces, a region of more than 25 million people. Mayors, however, cut a nine-hour night curfew in metropolitan Manila to six hours to help battered businesses.

Mr Duarte is warning mayors and village chiefs that they face jail if they don't prevent gatherings and other events that violate the pandemic restrictions.

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared past 1 million on Monday, with deaths now at more than 17,000, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the Covid-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City - Reuters

02:33 AM

Taiwan to send aid to India this weekend

Taiwan has bought 150 oxygen concentrators and aims to send them to India this weekend to help it deal with a massive increase in Covid-19 infections, and is also looking at providing further aid, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Thursday.

Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Mr Wu told reporters that they had been working on an aid package for India and have already purchased 150 oxygen concentrators which should be able to be sent this weekend.

"We are in the process of buying more oxygen concentrators and buying raw materials from overseas so our companies at home can produce even more," he said.

Read more: How India has become the global epicentre of the Covid pandemic

People prepare funeral pyres during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi - Anadolu

01:26 AM

Australia to investigate two deaths for possible links to vaccine

Australia's medicines regulator will investigate two deaths for possible links to the Covid-19 vaccine, raising fresh concerns as the country seeks to accelerate an immunisation programme that has widely missed its initial vaccination targets.

"All reports ... of death following vaccination are reviewed to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that led to a fatal outcome," the Therapeutic Goods Administration said on Thursday.

Two men died in the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) days after getting their coronavirus vaccine shots, Australian media reported.

A 71-year-old man with several underlying health conditions died days after getting AstraZeneca's vaccine, Seven News reported. A 55-year-old man died eight days after getting his vaccine, a regional newspaper in NSW's northwest town of Tamworth said in a report, citing his family.

12:28 AM

US to send more than $100m in supplies to India

The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million (£71.6 million) to India to help it fight a surge of cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into next week, include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.

The United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of vaccine, according to the White House.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the aid.

11:46 PM

Today's top stories