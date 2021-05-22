Coronavirus latest news: Two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provide over 80 per cent protection against Indian variant, PHE study finds

People in Bolton queue for a Covid-19 vaccine where the Indian variant has raged in the past few weeks - Christopher Furlong

Two doses from either the AstraZeneca or the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are over 80 per cent effective in preventing infection from the Indian variant, a new Government study has found.

Data published by Public Health England also revealed that the two doses provides 87 per cent protection from the Kent variant discovered earlier this year.

The study's findings were presented to a meeting of the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

It comes after a genomic sequencing expert warned that Indian variant, known as B. 1.617.2, could be 50 per cent more transmissible than other variants in a "worst case scenario".

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, director of Covid-19 genomics at the Sanger Institute, told BBC's Today programme: "I think it's clearly growing, which anyone can see from the numbers as they are reported week by week.

"If I had to put a guess today it would be 20 or 30 per cent rather than 50 per cent (more infectious than the Kent variant). But there is still uncertainty, 50 per cent might be a reasonable worst case scenario."

UK aid flown to India to tackle crisis

Life-saving medical equipment has been flown to India from Scotland and Wales to help the country deal with its Covid-19 crisis.

One hundred oxygen concentrators and 40 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators supplied by the Scottish Government arrived on Friday night and will be distributed by the Indian Red Cross.

A crew member straps in the cargo of medical oxygen and ventilators on a plane bound for Delhi, India, - AFP

The devices can be used in hospitals, intensive care wards or other locations and are ideally suited to treat Covid-19 patients when there are constraints on medical gas infrastructure supply.

A Welsh Government and NHS Wales delivery of 638 oxygen concentrators and 351 ventilators arrived in Delhi over Wednesday and Thursday to be distributed by the Indian Red Cross.

Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "The coronavirus situation in India is a human tragedy. We are working with the oth er UK nations to help tackle the crisis by providing equipment that can be used immediately to save lives."

High streets will look 'very different' after pandemic

Many venues have not made it through the lockdown, which means the look of the high street will change as Covid-19 restrictions lift, UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said.

She told BBC Breakfast: "There has been a contraction of one in 10 restaurants across the UK but in our high streets it is as high as one in five, so our high streets are going to look very different - that's overall including pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, and the contraction has been right across the board in those areas.

"All of our businesses are suffering and sadly we have lost 660,000 members of staff.

"Furlough and business support has kept those numbers as low as we can but there is a big risk as we come out of this pandemic, as these businesses are going to be very heavily in debt.

"They are much more indebted than any other sector of the economy. In particular, they have got high levels of rent debt so the shadow of Covid is going to hang over these businesses for about six months before we know that we can get them through."

She suggested that the amount of business and premises losses, particularly among independent firms, could escalate further if the Government's road map is changed and as business support tapers off in the summer.

Latin America passes one million Covid deaths

Latin America and the Caribbean passed one million deaths on Friday as the International Monetary Fund proposed a $50 billion plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global vaccination drives.

Since Covid-19 was first detected in Latin America in Sao Paulo in late February 2020, the region has recorded over 1,001,400 fatalities - almost 30 percent of the global total - and more than 31.5 million cases.

Nearly 90 percent of those deaths have been recorded in just five countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

"People aren't taking care, none of us are being careful and we want to go out and travel," said Alicia Sepulveda, a resident of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Latin America suffers from a lack of access to vaccines and necessary medical supplies, and has only finished vaccinating three percent of its population, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Over 32s now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine

Those aged 32 and over are being encouraged to come forward and receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get the jab commenting "the vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives."

Over 37 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine with 21.6 million fully vaccinated.

The other UK nations are already offering jabs to younger age groups - people aged 30 and over are eligible in Scotland, over-18s in Wales and over-25s in Northern Ireland.

UPDATE: If you’re aged 32 and over, you are now eligible to receive the COVID19 vaccine. The vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives. So be sure to take it when offered and encourage those around you to do the same. https://t.co/hGTmouwxZd — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 22, 2021

Climbers party on Everest despite 'daily evacuations' as Covid cases surge

Generous measures of alcohol were poured out as the largely Western revellers excitedly swapped stories, some breaking into dance as music blared from a set of portable speakers.

A staff member at Everest Base Camp, Nepal - Prakash Mathema/AFP

Just metres away from Sunday evening’s merrymakers were tens of Nepali Sherpas, usually employed as guides, porters, cooks, and cleaners, isolating alone in their tents after developing Covid-19 symptoms.

The devastating second wave of coronavirus that first engulfed neighbouring India has now spread to Nepal.

On Wednesday, Nepal reported a daily record of 246 deaths from the virus. People are dying in their homes or outside of hospitals whilst awaiting delayed admission for treatment due to a critical, nationwide shortage of oxygen.

Joe Wallen and Ramu Sapkota have the full story here

UK unveils new 'global pandemic radar' as world takes steps to address vaccine inequality

Boris Johnson has unveiled plans for a “global pandemic radar” to track emerging coronavirus variants and spot new diseases before they trigger fresh pandemics.

It is hoped the surveillance network – set up alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Wellcome Trust – will improve early detection of novel pathogens, enabling the rapid development of vaccines, drugs and tests to tackle new health threats.

The Prime Minister launched the initiative at the Global Health Summit, a major event on Friday hosted by G20 President Italy and the European Commission, which also saw substantial pledges to address what has been dubbed a “vaccine apartheid”.

To date, roughly 80 per cent of shots have been administered in wealthy countries, while the vaccine sharing Covax scheme has been hit by acute shortages and bumpy supply.

Covid-19 detecting Labradors deployed in Thailand amid surge in cases

Thailand has started deploying a canine virus-detecting squad in hopes of quickly identifying people with Covid-19 as the country faces a surge in cases, with clusters at construction sites, crowded slum communities and large markets.

Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labrador retrievers that have been trained by researchers at the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odour that people with Covid-19 produce in their sweat.

Angel, Bobby and Bravo undergo training to detect Covid-19 in patients - Shutterstock

Since May 10, the three have tested more than 1,000 samples from college staff, students and people outside the university.

The results so far are impressive with a success rate of nearly 95 per cent. After a few seconds of sniffing sweat samples placed in metal containers, the dogs can tell which people have Covid-19.

If there's no trace of infection, the dog will walk pass the sample. If it is positive, it will sit in front of it.

Sewage tested to examine prevalence of new variants in UK

A programme to test sewage to assess the prevalence of different Covid-19 variants in different regions uses lots of small samples taken over a period of time to provide an insight into a large number of people, a scientist has said.

Dr Andrew Engeli, programme lead at the Joint Biosecurity Centre, said the scheme has "successfully found evidence of Covid in communities of about 14,000 people where only one or two people have actually tested positive".

He said that scientists can make estimates from the amount of Covid that is seen in the sample, but that would be compared with the work done by the test and trace system and by Public Health England.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We can compare it with ultimately the number of people who might test positive in that community. We have been able to detect a very small number of cases in quite large communities."

Asymptomatic cases of people who are not showing Covid symptoms and may not yet have shown up in the test and trace data can also be detected, according to Dr Engeli.

He told the programme: "We can find that in sewage systems and then pass that information on to health protection teams. Then they take over and do the range of interventions and support on the local level."

Surge testing deployed in West London over Indian variant

Additional coronavirus PCR testing is to begin in the coming days in targeted settings and postcodes within Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent.

Surge testing will start from today [Saturday 22 May] in some areas following the identification of confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India.

The cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts are being identified.

Working in partnership with the local authorities, NHS Test and Trace is providing additional testing and genomic sequencing in education settings and targeted areas across the four boroughs.

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299

India on Saturday reported 257,299 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country's total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.

An Indian patient is treated for coronavirus at the Community Health Centre in Jajod, Rajasthan - Rebecca Conway

'Step in the right direction' for segregation of passengers from red list countries at Heathrow

A former Border Force chief has said it's a "step in the right direction" that people arriving from "red list" countries to Heathrow Airport must be processed through a dedicated terminal.

From next month, passengers permitted to fly to the UK from places with high levels of coronavirus infection will go through a specific arrivals facility at the airport.

Tony Smith told BBC Breakfast: "It's a step in the right direction. We do want to segregate people arriving from red list countries from green list countries because the processes are different.

"People from red list countries aren't allowed in unless they're British or Irish or a resident here, so maybe people are refused entry and then those that do arrive have to go securely to a hotel to serve their 10 days' quarantine.

'Cautious optimism' for businesses in lockdown recovery

There is a "cautious optimism" among firms who have now worked their first Friday night since hospitality and night-time venues were able to reopen indoors in England after lockdown, a business leader has said.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said this will be "a long road to recovery" as many businesses are still making a loss if they are open under current measures.

She told BBC Breakfast: "The first week has not been as exceptional as we had when we first opened outdoors and there was that rush to come back.

"We are looking at what the numbers will look like this weekend - that will be critical."

Vaccine access expanded as NHS marks 50 million milestone

Covid-19 vaccines are to be offered to 32- and 33-year-olds, as the NHS marks a milestone 50 million doses.

More than 1.1 million people in this age group can now book their jabs, with appointment invitations being sent out in the next few days.

In the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history, more than 50 million doses of the Covid-19 jab have so far been delivered.

More than four in 10 adults have had both doses, giving maximum protection from the virus.

Testing and sequencing of sewage ramped up to tackle variants

Sewage samples help identify Covid variants in different regions - Reuters

A programme to test sewage to assess the prevalence of different Covid-19 variants in different regions now covers two-thirds of England's population, the Government has said.

The scheme tests samples of wastewater for traces of the virus, and positive samples are genome sequenced to identify whether it is a variant of concern, such as the India strain.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the programme had helped identify the need for surge testing in areas such as Bristol and Luton.

The programme then continues to monitor sewage after surge testing has ended, to ensure the variant is no longer circulating in the area.

Nepal 'at breaking point' as new elections called

A man carries an oxygen cylinder after filling it at an oxygen factory in Kathmandu - AFP

Nepal's parliament was dissolved for the second time in five months on Saturday and new elections called for November as the Himalayan country battles a severe coronavirus wave.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari made the order after declaring that neither Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli nor Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the opposition Nepali Congress, had a majority to form a new government.

Political rivalries between the communist prime minister and his former Maoist allies hit a new peak as the country faced acute shortages of oxygen and vaccines in the fight against Covid.

Authorities have been reporting about 200 deaths a day, but experts say there are a lot more and the United Nations has launched an emergency Covid-19 appeal, saying that Nepal is at "breaking point".

Alabama revellers crowd streets for 'Tardy Gras'

Police ride between crowds and floats during a parade dubbed "Tardy Gras," to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, - AP

Thousands of joyful revellers, many without masks, competed for plastic beads and trinkets tossed from floats as Alabama's port city threw a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday night, its first since the pandemic forced the scrapping of Carnival celebrations.

Many lined up shoulder to shoulder and several deep along footpaths, shouting and cheering as almost 30 floats and several high school marching bands crossed a stretch of downtown Mobile. With both Covid-19 hospitalisations and vaccinations ebbing, many partied with abandon.

It was definitely not a Mardi Gras parade: Those can only be held during Mardi Gras, the period before Lent. But it felt a lot like one, which was a big part of the goal after months of lockdowns, illness, deaths and face masks.

Call it Tardy Gras, perhaps.

Death toll passes million in Latin America and Caribbean

People stand among graves of victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and of others, at the municipal cemetery No. 12 in Tijuana, Mexico - Reuters

Latin America and the Caribbean passed one million coronavirus deaths on Friday as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed a $50 billion (£35 billion) plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global immunisation drives.

Since the coronavirus was first detected in Latin America in Sao Paulo in late February 2020, AFP has recorded more than 1,001,400 fatalities - almost 30 percent of the global total - and more than 31.5 million cases.

Nearly 90 percent of those deaths have been recorded in just five countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

"People aren't taking care, none of us are being careful and we want to go out and travel," said Alicia Sepulveda, a resident of Buenos Aires, Argentina, a country that will start a nine-day lockdown on Saturday after President Alberto Fernandez said it was facing its "worst moment" yet in the pandemic.

Read more: Disease of the rich, killer of the poor

Mexico to receive four million AztraZeneca vaccines

People wait after receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center for people over 50 years old set up at the Vasconcelos Library, in Mexico City on May 11, 2021. - AFP

Mexico will receive some four million AstraZeneca vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that could help Latin America fight the virus more quickly.

An air cargo of around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first of the shipments, the official said.

However, the vaccines originated in Argentina, which produced the active ingredient, the official and another government source said. That material was flown to the United States for bottling before reaching Mexico.

The convoluted journey reflects a deal between AstraZeneca, Argentina and Mexico to produce vaccines for use in the region, which has some of the world's worse coronavirus rates.

Brazilian President bet on herd immunity, inquiry told

Commuters walk during the evening rush in Luz Station on May 21, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Around 20 percent of Brazilians have received their first vaccination dose. Health experts are warning that Brazil should brace for a new surge of COVID-19 amid a slow vaccine rollout and relaxed restrictions. - Getty images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy COVID-19 vaccines and originally bet on herd immunity beating the coronavirus, the senator leading the upper house's inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis said.

In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it is too early to say if Bolsonaro had committed any criminal offence in his management of the public health crisis, and that more investigation is required.

"I think everything points in that direction," Senator Calheiros said, regarding Bolsonaro's preference for herd immunity.

"The president first denied the disease, called it a flu, and then argued against social isolation and lockdown. Then he played down the use of masks and encouraged crowds to gather," he said.

"Why is that? Because of herd immunity, the natural immunity ... you have to encourage crowds and the spread of the virus."

