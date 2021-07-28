Coronavirus latest news: Record 1.3m people in England and Wales told to self-isolate in a week

A 'We're So Sorry' label beside an empty vegetable crate in a Waitrose supermarket, as businesses continue to grapple with staff shortages during the 'pingdemic' - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Almost 1.3 million people were told to self-isolate in England and Wales in the past week after being pinged by the NHS Covid app.

NHS data shows that for the week up to July 21 a record 689,313 people were pinged by the app - up from a previous record set in the week to 14 July, in which 618,903 self-isolation alerts were sent out.

The figures mark the third consecutive week that more than half a million people have been told to self-isolate by the app.

A further 597,260 people were identified as close contacts of someone who had tested positive for coronavirus by NHS Test and Trace in the same week, with 94.1 per cent of those being successfully reached and told to self-isolate.

The ‘pingdemic’ continues to put pressure on businesses despite the Government’s exemption list of key industries, with shop and hospitality workers still being forced to self-isolate in large numbers.

10:19 AM

Northern Ireland creates 'selfie opportunities' to boost vaccine uptake among young

The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, has told MLAs that vaccination uptake among the 18-29 age group has been "incredibly slow" - and that Stormont had realised that "if we didn't allow the opportunities for selfies, it [vaccination] may not actually even be seen as an important event".

Ms Donnelly said the slow uptake was a cause of "enormous concern", with the programme apparently falling "off a cliff" in June when it was opened to the younger age bracket.

She added that a behavioural expert had advised that the reluctance of young people to get vaccinated was more to do with convenience than safety concerns.

Around 60 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland have received a first vaccine dose.

09:52 AM

Record 689,313 pings last week

A record 689,313 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to July 21 telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures show.

09:39 AM

1,800 health care staff in Northern Ireland off work due to Covid

Paul Cavanagh, the interim director of planning and commissioning with Northern Ireland's Health and Social Care Board, has told MLAs that 1,800 health care staff in the region are currently off work due to Covid 19.

Mr Cavanagh told the Assembly's Health Committee that the staffing shortages were having an impact on the ability of the health service to cope with increasing numbers of Covid-19 inpatients.

He said while some of the 1,800 staff had been infected with Covid-19 the "vast majority" were isolating after being identified as a close contacts of someone else with the virus.

"Some 1,800 staff are currently off due to Covid," he told MLAs.

"Some of them are infected but the vast majority of them are actually isolating due to contact with others who have tested positive, so it's a large number of staff that are currently unavailable to us and obviously we're looking at where the opportunities are for those double-vaccinated staff, the majority of whom are double vaccinated of course, how we can actually see how we can maintain them in work despite coming into contact with someone who has been infected."

Mr Cavanagh said around 120 surgeries planned for this week in Northern Ireland had been cancelled due to the need to free up staff to cope with increasing Covid-19 admissions.

09:19 AM

France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory and excessive

England's decision to keep quarantine measures for travellers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister said on Thursday.

England said on Thursday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, but that it would review rules for travellers from France only at the end of next week.

"It's excessive, and it's frankly incomprehensible on health grounds ... It's not based on science and discriminatory towards the French," French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV. "I hope it will be reviewed as soon as possible, it's just common sense."

Beaune said France was not planning tit-for-tat measures "for now".

The British government has said it is keeping quarantine rules for travellers from France because of the presence of the Beta variant there, but French officials say the bulk of cases comes from the island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

09:14 AM

Shops leave social distancing signs up

Most shop owners have left Covid-19 Face Coverings signs in their windows although the wearing of face masks in shops is no longer a legal requirement in England - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

A sign in the window telling people to stay two metres away from each other inside a shop in Hertfordshire - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

09:04 AM

Students made to wait until September on double-jabbed guidance

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said guidance on whether students will have to be double jabbed to return to university will be available in September.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether double vaccination will be advisory or compulsory for students returning to halls of residence in September, he said: "When we come to the crunch these decisions will be taken in September."

He added: "We have, right the way through this pandemic, had to take advice and decisions based on the evidence as we see it. We will certainly make sure university students have advanced warning, of course we are going to be mindful of that."

"You are seeing this on the international scale. We need to give ourselves the reassurance we don't take backwards steps having come out of what has been a very intrusive lockdown.

"The only steps that we will take in this regard are ones that will maximise the freedom that the vast majority of the country are hankering and want to enjoy."

08:52 AM

Government 'cannot guarantee' US and EU travellers won't use fake vaccine passports

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government "cannot guarantee" that US and EU travellers will not try to show fake vaccination certificates.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We can't guarantee that some people might not do it. I think it is highly unlikely.

"The point here is that, with both the European countries and the US, we are talking about high-trust countries with whom we have not just an intuitive level of high trust, we have active co-operation, so we know that we can straighten out any discrepancies we might come across pretty quickly."

Mr Raab said there is a "double lock" of written certification and proof of US residency for American travellers, which he said could allow "further checks if there is any suspicion of fraud".

He added: "Both domestically with our rollout but also internationally we want to open up, we want to move the country forward, but we want to do it irreversibly and we need to take solid, surefooted steps forward.

"We feel this is a modest opening up of international travel but one that has the reassurances that we can take further steps forward as we build confidence in the system."

08:37 AM

'Right level of security' on US and EU travellers, insists Raab

The Foreign Secretary has said there is the "right level of security and assurance" to let travellers from the US and EU into the country without coronavirus restrictions.

Dominic Raab told Sky News: "We keep an eye on the variants, but because of the 70% double vaccination of our population and because we are insisting only people from the US, the EU and perhaps in due course, as we build up confidence in the system other countries, we proceed on that basis.

"Because it is people who are double vaccinated we believe we have got the right level of security and assurance against people who might be at risk of a variant coming in from abroad."

08:03 AM

Fertility 'scare stories' behind hesitancy - and the four messages young need to hear

A GP has warned that "scare stories" around fertility are behind some hesitancy among young people, a GP has warned.

Professor Sam Everington of Tower Hamlets CCG said there are four main messages that need to be driven home to young people:

The risk to them and to remind them that actually most people in hospital now are people under 16 younger age groups basically who have not been vaccinated Then there's long Covid which is pretty devastating for a lot of people And then there is actually appealing to protecting their, their grandmother and grandfather and the rest of their family. We've got a lot of people living in multi generational households. So it's persuading them to do that too And then also reminding them about the passport scenario too

He added: "But most of it is about actually talking through their fears and concerns by trusted individuals that we do know. We are actually as nurses and doctors in the NHS.

"We continually come out in polls as the most trusted professionals in the country, and using that to good effect is really important."

07:50 AM

Get creative to get young people vaccinated, urges GP

The way to get younger people vaccinated is to get creative, a GP has said.

Professor Sam Everington of Tower Hamlets CCG told the BBC's Today programme: "We're having to do a lot of really innovative things so we've got a Summer Festival this weekend.

"We've had 60 pop ups in the last month with West Ham Football Club. We had an event there with 7,000 people that we vaccinated.

"We're now doing a raffle for a West Ham signed shirt. And the deal is that people put something on Twitter, and then go into the raffle."



07:35 AM

Watch | Health Secretary says vaccines will liberate young

07:32 AM

Raab rejects bringing travel quarantine easing forward

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected suggestions that rapid testing alone could be used to release travellers to the UK from quarantine.

On Wednesday Government adviser and immunologist Professor Sir John Bell said data had shown from January that testing could be used to release travellers to the UK from self-isolation on arrival.

Responding on why testing could not be used immediately to ease international travel restrictions, Mr Raab told Sky News: "We are doing daily testing, but I think the answer to your question 'why do it now not in say, two-and-a-half weeks' time?' is we know and we can project how many people broadly we'll have double vaccinated and that is the level of reassurance we want to get to.

"I know it has been frustrating, I know it has been an inconvenience, there's been lots of things in this pandemic that have been inconvenient.

"But the truth is the whole tide - whether it is domestic restrictions, international - is going in the right direction of opening but we do need to just be careful, make sure we are doing it at the right time."

07:29 AM

Thrill-seekers to be offered Covid jab before rollercoaster ride

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic is set to open at a theme park as health officials ramp up their drive to vaccinate younger adults.

People who are visiting Thorpe Park, Surrey, on Thursday will be able to get a vaccine before riding a rollercoaster.

The NHS said the clinic will be offering Pfizer jabs to anyone who has not yet taken up the offer, or second doses to those who are eligible.

People will be told to wait 15 minutes after getting jabbed to enjoy the rides.

06:48 AM

Australia calls in the military to lock Sydney down

Australia's biggest city Sydney posted a record one-day rise in local Covid-19 cases on Thursday and warned the outbreak would get worse, as authorities sought military help to enforce a lockdown of 6 million people poised to enter its sixth week.

Australia has struggled to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in and around Sydney in recent weeks.

Despite an extended lockdown of Sydney, the state capital, New South Wales recorded 239 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily rise since the pandemic begun.

With little sign that recent restrictions are reducing case numbers, Berejiklian said new curbs would be imposed on the southwestern and western areas of Sydney where the majority of Covid-19 cases are being found.

More than two million residents in eight Sydney hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outdoors and must stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes.

With even tighter restrictions set to begin on Friday, New South Wales Police said it had asked for 300 military personnel to help enforce lockdown orders.

06:43 AM

Anti-vaxxers in richer countries trickle down to poorer countries, says professor

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford vaccine group, has said that anti-vaxxers in countries like the UK and the US create vaccine hesitancy in poorer countries.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "I think there's no doubt that any of the negativity about vaccine programmes can impact anywhere around the world and we are definitely seeing that hesitancy in high income countries can affect low income countries.

"But I think the reality in most of the world is actually people are desperate to receive vaccines, and the problems so far has been the inequitable distribution and that's something which I hope now as we move to the second billion doses."

06:11 AM

Stormont to consider relaxing travel restrictions

Stormont ministers will consider a range of proposed relaxations to Covid-19 rules on international travel later.

Health Minister Robin Swann has circulated a paper to executive colleagues proposing that the region follows the rest of the UK from Monday by allowing travellers from EU amber countries and the US who are fully vaccinated to enter without the need to quarantine.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Swann will also bring a proposal to the executive that Uefa VIP guests and Villarreal fans travelling to attend the Super Cup in Belfast on August 11 are exempted from isolation.

Chelsea fans travelling from England for the showpiece match are already not subject to any travel restrictions.

Other proposals on travel to be considered by the executive on Thursday include the return of international cruises from Saturday.

Ministers will also examine a proposal for managed isolation arrangements for international students arriving from red list countries ahead of the new academic term. These arrangements, if approved, would come into effect on August 9.

06:06 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, July 29.

dt

05:00 AM

'For all I care, you can die anytime,' says president

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is warning that Filipinos who refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to leave their homes as a safeguard against the more contagious delta variant.

Mr Duterte said in televised remarks on Wednesday night that there is no law mandating such a restriction but he is ready to face lawsuits to keep people who are "throwing viruses left and right" off the streets.

The brash-talking president adds that for people who don't want to be vaccinated, "well, for all I care, you can die anytime".

However, more than public hesitance, the Philippines has been grappling with vaccine shortages.

Nearly seven million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated and more than 11 million others have received their first dose. That is a fraction of the government's target of 60 million to 70 million people.

04:34 AM

Cambodia prepares for lockdown

Cambodia is set to launch a lockdown until August 12 in eight provinces bordering Thailand from midnight on Thursday, in a bid to prevent the spread of the delta variant in the South-East Asian country.

Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order late on Wednesday for the lockdown, which bans people from leaving their homes, gathering in groups and conducting business, except for those involved in operating airlines.

Cambodia managed to largely contain coronavirus for most of last year, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to 75,152, with 1,339 deaths.

03:16 AM

Fears US music festival will be a super-spreader

The hordes of people expected to descend on Chicago's Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival this week will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated for Covid or tested negative within the past three days.

The four-day festival starts on Thursday and is expected to be back at full capacity, with about 100,000 daily attendees. It will be Chicago's - and one of the country's - largest gathering since the pandemic started.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated will have to wear a mask.

Public health officials and others have raised concerns that such a large gathering, even outdoors, risks turning into a super-spreader event.

02:33 AM

Sydney records highest case number since start of pandemic

The delta outbreak in Australia's biggest city Sydney grew by 239 cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since the pandemic started, forcing authorities to increase police powers to shut down businesses not complying with lockdown measures.

The city is in its fifth week of an extended nine-week lockdown, which is scheduled to end August 28, but the spread of the highly transmissible variant continues to grow.

People relaxed at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Wednesday as authorities announced that millions of residents will spend another month in lockdown - SAEED KHAN/AFP

Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million people, is grappling with its worst outbreak for this year, forcing authorities on Wednesday to extend lockdown restrictions for another month.

More than 2,800 cases have been detected, with 182 people hospitalised. Two new deaths were recorded, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 13.

02:00 AM

Thailand reports record infections and deaths

The Thai government has converted an air cargo warehouse into a coronavirus field hospital at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand - REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Workers prepare mattresses and blankets for 1,800 cardboard beds at the coronavirus field hospital at Don Mueang International Airport - LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Thailand today reported a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The country also reported a record 165 Covid deaths, also a daily record, with the total number of fatalities reaching 4,562.

01:33 AM

Cuomo wants NY state employees to get jab

An MTA worker wears a protective mask while working on a subway train - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says state employees must get vaccinated against coronavirus by Labor Day or undergo weekly virus tests.

Mr Cuomo said "it's smart, it's fair and it's in everyone's interest".

The governor is following on the heels of California, New York City and other jurisdictions that have announced similar policies this week.

Mr Cuomo is calling on local governments across New York to follow suit and mandate either shots or frequent testing for government workers.

01:26 AM

