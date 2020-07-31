Coronavirus latest news: Beaches becoming 'unmanageable' as Britons opt for staycations

Beaches are becoming "unmanageable" due to large swathes of visitors, local authorities have warned, prompting fears around keeping people safe in the water and social distancing.

Daytrippers are flocking to beaches across the country as many opt for a "staycation" in the UK amid uncertainty over holidays abroad.

The Coastguard had its busiest day for more than four years on Friday - when the UK recorded its third hottest day ever - as it dealt with more than 300 incidents.

In response to the influx, Thanet District Council asked people to avoid four of the area's beaches, including Margate's Main Sands, due to the number of visitors.

The Coastguard said the total number of UK incidents was 329, including 232 callouts for coastguard rescue teams, 129 for lifeboats, 22 requiring aircraft and three for a hovercraft.

It comes as Europe's largest tour operator Tui extended the cancellation of all UK holidays to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands until August 10 and all holidays to mainland Spain until August 17 following the Government's decision to impose quarantine on all travellers returning from the country.

Good evening. Here's a run-down of some of the key developments across the world today:

People with suspected coronavirus should be offered free accommodation by the Government to allow them to self-isolate away from loved ones, a leading scientist has said.

Prof Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said that with most of the spread of Covid-19 now coming from within households the risk could be minimised by removing suspected cases to another location.

He suggested the easiest way might be for them to be offered free accommodation in which to self-isolate for the required period.

Prof Medley said: “Most of the transmission is occurring inside people’s homes. People have been talking about other alternative strategies, for example offering people the chance to isolate away from their homes, which I think is something worth considering as an alternative.”

Patrick Sawer

Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz has suggested the government would extend its coronavirus furlough scheme for an extra three months until the end of the year.

Speaking after talks in Majorca with the regional government and union bosses, Diaz said it would make no sense to drop the ERTE furlough scheme when it is scheduled to finish at the end of September.

"It would not make any sense to drop a protection system as important as the one designed by the government," she said.

"There is no point in designing a mechanism that involves huge amounts of public resources then at the decisive moment... we drop it," she said in comments broadcast on Spain's RNE radio.

"The key is in the last quarter of the year," Diaz said, indicating she wanted to send a "message of calm".

"We are not going to remove anything."

The NHS lost a further 165,000 working days during the height of the pandemic due to mental health-related staff absences, first figures show, as staff struggled to cope with unprecedented pressure.

NHS employees have reported 29 per cent more absences from work due to poor mental health compared to the UK average between April and June, data from absence management system FirstCare has found, and there has been an overall increase of 22 per cent in mental health absences in the NHS since this time last year.

The rise equates to an increase of around 165,000 working days during the three month period - the equivalent of a full year’s work for 723 full-time employees.

Georgina Hayes

Southeast Asian countries reported record rises of new coronavirus cases today as the WHO warned the effects of the pandemic would be felt for decades.

India and the Philippines reported record increases in new daily infections at 57,000 and 5,000, despite tightened restrictions.

"We are waging a losing battle against Covid-19, and we need to draw up a consolidated, definitive plan of action," said an open letter signed by 80 Filipino medical associations.

Japan's Okinawa declared a state of emergency after a record jump in cases on the island - many linked to US military forces stationed there.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong opened a new makeshift hospital to house virus patients after cases rose to new highs.

03:50 PM

Coronavirus around the world, in pictures

A protester stands next to police officers during a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, believed to be attended by around 15,000 people - Reuters More

More from Germany: Police officers stand next to demonstrators blocking the street during a protest near the Brandenburg Gate - Reuters More

A passenger is being tested for Covid-19 on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in France. The country has seen an uptick in cases - Reuters More

A face mask-wearing girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers on the street in Jakarta yesterday - Reuters More

More from the anti-restrictions protests in Berlin: Crowds disregard social distancing despite cases in Germany increasing - Getty Images Europe More

A mask-clad passenger arrives at Cyprus' Larnaca International Airport with a feline friend - AFP More

03:39 PM

Hard decisions ahead as October second wave probable, says scientific adviser

There will probably be a second wave of coronavirus in October in the UK and "some hard decisions will need to be made about what restrictions need to be reintroduced", a scientist advising the Government has said.

The BBC reports that Prof Calum Semple, who is a member of the advisory group Sage, made the comments after another scientific adviser said pubs or "other activities" in England may need to close to allow schools to reopen next month.

Prof Semple, from the University of Liverpool, said whether pubs or the hospitality sector will be "taking a hit in preference to education will be a political decision."

Prof Chris Whitty's 'trade-offs' warning could mean pubs closing so schools can open

03:32 PM

Defra steps up protection measures as influx of staycation tourists are harming breeding seals

The Government has stepped up protection measures for Britain’s seal colonies, after an influx of staycation tourists has been scaring mothers and newborns back into the sea when resting.

Holidaymakers who have opted to stay closer to home this year are allegedly wreaking havoc among seal populations during the harbour seal’s breeding season.

The mammals haul-out onto dry land to rest, sleep, digest food and when breeding, protection groups say.

But tourists have been getting too close to the animals, trying to stroke them or take selfies, and even in some cases mistaking them for dolphins and believing they need to be pushed back into the water.

Seal disturbances can result in severe injuries from dive bombing off rocks, exhaustion, and even death, experts say.

Lizzie Roberts

03:21 PM

The one place planning a 'feminist economic recovery' from Covid-19

Last month, a small collection of islands in Hawaii made history, reports Jennifer Rigby.

In a vote at its local government office on a Friday afternoon, Maui County became the first place in the world to explicitly commit to involving and prioritising women and gender equality in its Covid-19 recovery plan.

"I've never heard the word feminist over and over again - in such a positive way - at this level before," says Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director of Hawaii's State Commission on the Status of Women. "It was surreal."

There have been calls across the world, often at the highest levels, for a gender responsive approach to the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, philanthropist Melinda Gates warned that ignoring the effects of Covid-19 on women could cost the world $5trn.

Find out more here.

03:12 PM

UK deaths up by 74

According to a coronavirus dashboard for the UK, deaths are up by 74 and infections are up by 771.

Last Saturday there were 767 infections and 61 deaths.

03:07 PM

Further four hospital deaths in England

A further four people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,342, NHS England said.

Patients were aged between 78 and 84 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another five deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

02:56 PM

Just 30pc of Britons approve of Government's handling of pandemic

Only 30 per cent Britons approve of the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, while almost half (48 per cent) disapprove, according to a recent poll.

The survey, carried out by Opinium, also shows the public is becoming more divided over lockdown. Both the proportion believing we’re coming out of lockdown too slowly (11 per cent) and those believing we’re coming out too quickly (51 per cent) increased by three points in the past week.

In more positive news for the Chancellor, the public are increasing their readiness to go to pubs and restaurants, however - in time for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme to begin this month.

The number of those who have gone to restaurants or who plan to soon has increased to 33 per cent, up from 27 per cent a fortnight ago.

The poll also reveals that the Conservative lead over Labour has narrowed to just three points.

02:46 PM

Watch: Bournemouth beach busy again as coastguard urges people to take care

02:38 PM

Lebanon's health system trapped between economic catastrophe and coronavirus

Lebanon’s surging Covid-19 cases will overwhelm its crisis-stricken health system by mid-month unless urgent action is taken, according to hospital managers and health officials.

As the country battled its highest daily number of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), the main coronavirus facility, also battled an 18-hour electricity cut that threatened to overwhelm their ageing generators.

The country’s hospitals – trapped in the middle of economic catastrophe and a surging pandemic – are in crisis.

Abbie Cheeseman

02:28 PM

Turnout at Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions well below expectations

A Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions drew thousands, from the hard-left and right to conspiracy theorists today, AFP reports.

Police put turnout at 15,000 - well below the 500,000 organisers had announced as they urged a "day of freedom" from months of virus curbs.

"We are the second wave," shouted some as marchers headed for the Brandenburg Gate while others called for "resistance", dubbing the pandemic "the biggest conspiracy theory".

Few protesters wore a mask or respected the 1.5-metre (five-foot) social distancing requirement, an AFP journalist reported, despite police calling on them via megaphone to do so.

Berlin police revealed on Twitter they had launched a legal action against organisers over "non-respect of hygiene rules".

A handful of people held a counter demonstration. Dubbing themselves "grandmothers against the extreme right", they shouted insults against "Nazi" protesters.

02:10 PM

Extend UK furlough subsidies to avoid mass job losses, Labour urges

Labour and a leading welfare thinktank have called on the government to extend furlough subsidies for the hardest-hit industries as employers are forced to make financial contributions towards temporarily laid-off workers from this weekend, the Guardian reports.

The Resolution Foundation said around half of the 9.2 million people placed on the government’s job retention scheme (JRS) since it launched in April have still not returned to work. It warned this group faced the prospect of widespread redundancies when the scheme, which covers 80 per cent of workers’ wages, closes on 31 October, unless state subsidies are maintained beyond that date.

Labour said nightclubs and indoor soft-play areas, which are still banned from reopening, could be forced to cut thousands of jobs as employers face having to contribute to the scheme prior to its closure.

Ed Miliband, the shadow business secretary, said the government would be “culpable for thousands of workers across the country losing their jobs and livelihoods” unless it urgently adjusted the furlough scheme.

“Businesses in vastly different sectors and circumstances should not be treated in this uniform way, and it is clearly unfair and illogical for those employers still locked down and unable to trade,” he said.

02:01 PM

Kenya Airways resumes international flights after virus curbs lifted

Kenya Airways resumed international flights today, heading to about 30 destinations for the first time since the routes were suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

The carrier, in which Air France KLM holds a small stake, resumed domestic flights in mid-July after the government cleared local air travel.

"We announced we are starting with 27 destinations, we increased it to 30 just following demand," Allan Kilavuka, the airline's chief executive officer, said during a ceremony ahead of seeing off a flight to London.

He said for the rest of the year the airline expected demand to remain below 50 per cent capacity, but it would increase flight frequencies depending on demand.

"In fact 2020, we call it a lost year. Because at some point we even see demand of 25 per cent in some months, in some months we see 38 per cent," he later told Reuters.

The pandemic has depressed the global aviation industry, with African carriers alone expected to lose $6 billion this year in revenue.

01:50 PM

Vietnam's Danang to test entire population as outbreak spreads beyond city

Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for coronavirus infection, governing authorities said today, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hotspot were reported across the country, taking total infections to 586, with three deaths.

Most of the new cases are linked to hospitals in the city, where the first locally transmitted infection in more than three months was detected last week.

The Health Ministry has said that up to 800,000 visitors to Danang have left for other parts of the country since July 1, adding that more than 41,000 people have visited three hospitals in the city since.

Local medical officials in Danang have conducted 8,247 coronavirus tests in the city since July 25, when the latest cluster was first detected. Testing capacity will be increased to 8,000-10,000 per day, authorities said.

Vietnam has detected new coronavirus cases in other cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with links to Danang.

01:38 PM

Further two deaths and 21 new cases in Wales

Public Health Wales said a further two people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 1,562.

The number of cases increased by 21, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,279.

01:30 PM

18 new cases and no deaths reported in Scotland

There have been 18 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

These cases represent 0.5 per cent of newly tested individuals, the Scottish Government said.

There were 260 people in hospital with Covid-19 and three in intensive care.

No new deaths have been recorded among people who tested positive for the virus, meaning the total under this measurement remains at 2,491.

01:21 PM

33 crew test positive for virus on Norwegian cruise ship

At least 33 crew members confined on a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company Hurtigruten said today.

Arriving at the northern Norwegian port of Tromso from the archipelago of Svalbard, the crew of the MS Roald Amundsen was quarantined on board the ship on Friday after four staff members tested positive for the virus and were hospitalised.

Of the 158 crew members on board, "33 tested positive for Covid-19, while 120 tested negative," Hurtigruten said in a statement. Five people will be retested.

The company said on Friday that four crew members "were isolated several days ago because of other disease symptoms, with no symptoms of Covid-19".

"There was no reason to suspect Covid-19 when the ship docked in Tromso based on the symptoms they were showing," Hurtigruten said.

The ship had nearly 180 passengers on board since departing on July 25. None of the passengers reported symptoms related to coronavirus during the voyage, Hurtigruten said.

All passengers disembarked the ship on Friday but about 60 people have since been quarantined in Tromso, the cruise line said today.

01:11 PM

Second wave fears: How concerned should we be about a coronavirus resurgence?

King's College London figures show symptomatic Covid-19 has been stable at around 2,000 cases a day for the past month, reports Sarah Knapton.

A curious swell of panic is emerging in Britain, driven by fears that the country is about to experience a second wave of coronavirus. Boris Johnson is said to be "extremely concerned" about cases "bubbling up", and it is true that the UK's seven-day average rate now stands at around 700, 28 per cent higher than three weeks ago. But, arguably, Britain is once again suffering from its haphazard testing regime, which is making it virtually impossible to track the pandemic. The roll-out of test, track and trace means it is highly likely that many mild cases, which would never normally have troubled the testing system, are now being sucked into the figures. Local outbreaks, such as that in Leicester, have also triggered widespread surveillance testing which has bumped up the positive cases, and there are far more tests being carried overall than in recent months. Put simply, if you test more people, you'll see more cases.

Read more here.

01:01 PM

Police clash with youths after Eid celebrations as frustration mounts over new restrictions

A police officer was injured during clashes with youths after Eid celebrations in east London, as police leaders warned they had been given little time to prepare to enforce new social distancing restrictions.

Violence broke out in Ilford after police asked a crowd to disperse, following the end of Muslim celebrations to mark the end of a month of fasting from dawn to sunset.

The Metropolitan Police said that as a crowd of around 150-200 people who had attended Eid celebrations began to leave the area, a fight broke out between two groups.

One officer suffered a head injury after police intervened to separate the groups. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Patrick Sawer

12:52 PM

Edinburgh castle reopens after longest period of closure since WW2

Edinburgh Castle in Scotland has reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, which caused the famous fortress to shut for its longest period since the Second World War.

Stirling Castle and Urquhart Castle have also reopened.

The castle in the centre of Edinburgh has long been one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations, but capacity will be reduced and some areas will be restricted in line with social distancing rules.

Tickets must be booked in advance and face coverings will be required in the castle’s shops.

The castle is a major tourist attraction - Chris Watt Photography More

12:40 PM

Watch: Thousands protest against coronavirus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled “The end of the pandemic — freedom day.”

It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany.

A crowd of people whistling and cheering — and with few masks in sight — marched from the Brandenburg Gate today ahead of a rally on a wide boulevard that runs through the city’s Tiergarten park.

Protesters held up homemade placards featuring slogans that included “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle” and “Natural defense instead of vaccination.” Some chanted “We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom.”

12:31 PM

Government extends Help to Buy scheme to allow for coronavirus delays

The Government has announced a small extension to the Help to Buy equity loan scheme to allow for delays caused by coronavirus – but the change falls short of housebuilders’ hopes.

The building deadline for new homes sold through the scheme will be extended by two months, from the end of December 2020 to February 28 2021. But the March 31 2021 deadline for most sale completions remains the same.

Where necessary, extensions may be granted for homebuyers who have experienced severe delays because of the pandemic and reserved properties before June 30. These buyers will get an extension to complete their purchases by May 31 2021.

Melissa Lawford

12:21 PM

Edinburgh looking uncharacteristically empty this August...

Normally during August the streets of Edinburgh are packed due to the city's annual Fringe Festival, but with the month-long event cancelled due to the pandemic, its streets are looking eerily quiet...

Royal Mile views from @camobscura during



1 - lockdown

2 - yesterday

3 -July 2019

4 - August 2019 #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/ibT1q5DkbO









— Edinburgh Spotlight (@edinspotlight) August 1, 2020

12:11 PM

Spanish tourism minister pleads with Britons to return despite quarantine measures

Spain’s tourism minister has said the country will not impose any reciprocal quarantine measures on travellers arriving from Britain, even as fears rise about a second wave of Covid-19 infections hitting the UK.

Reyes Morato pleaded for tourists to "come back to Spain” in an interview with the Telegraph.

More than 10,000 British tourists have cancelled holidays to Majorca in the first two weeks of August alone after the sudden decision to quarantine travellers on their arrival back in the UK.

Jennifer O'Mahony, reporting from Madrid,

12:04 PM

Tory MP calls for return of regular coronavirus press briefings

It comes after the Government has been accused of chaotic and confusing messaging with regard to updates on coronavirus restrictions.

BRING BACK THE NO. 10 REGULAR BRIEFINGS



Good communication is everything- without it - complex instructions and updates are not always followed, objectives are not reached and progress is undermined. pic.twitter.com/CnojtnbPWT



— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) August 1, 2020

11:59 AM

Telegraph view: Britain must set 'normality' as its ambition

According to polls, the public broadly favours caution and no one can second-guess the data or the scientific advice the Government has acted on; the Office for National Statistics reports that the number of daily cases has indeed increased since last week. As for the Labour opposition, it questions the messaging but few of the details. Controlling the pandemic was always going to be a stop-go operation, and as Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, said at the press conference, administrations across the world could only judge the effects of easing after they had tried it. Reversals were almost inevitable. One could argue that the glass is half full, that we are in fact proceeding two steps forwards and only one step back. The total lockdown of spring is over, the Government wants as many people to return to work as possible and the goal is still to reopen all schools come September. The implication of the PM's remarks is that local lockdowns and the regulation of leisure and culture are the price paid to revive business and education – and what the PM wants to avoid more than anything, as he told The Telegraph last weekend, is a second, countrywide lockdown.

Read the full piece here.

11:50 AM

North of England lockdown: what are the rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered swathes of the north of England back into partial lockdown in a bid to stop a second wave of coronavirus.

As many as four million people in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are now banned from meeting people from different households indoors.

The decision comes after Public Health England data showed coronavirus cases reaching worrying levels across the region. In the past week, there have been 69 cases per 100,000 in Blackburn with Darwen, which has now surpassed Leicester, where the infection rate has fallen to 50 cases per 100,000.

Harry Yorke has all you need to know about the new rules here.

11:43 AM

Okinawa declares state of emergency

The Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has declared a state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus infections, the BBC reports.

The regional governor, Denny Tamaki, called on people to remain at home for the next two weeks.

He said hospitals were being overwhelmed by the surge.

"A dramatic surge in infections has been seen, and a collapse of the healthcare system must be prevented at all costs,” Tamaki said, local media reported.

Okinawa reported 71 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to just under 400. More than half of those infected are US military personnel based on the island.

The 15-day state of emergency will come into effect on August, Tamaki said.

On the Japanese mainland, some restrictions are being reintroduced next week after the number of daily cases reached a new record.

11:39 AM

Fears over 'unmanageable' beaches amid high numbers of visitors

Beaches are becoming "unmanageable" due to large swathes of visitors, local authorities have warned, prompting fears around keeping people safe in the water.

The Coastguard had its busiest day for more than four years on Friday - when the UK recorded its third hottest day ever - as it dealt with more than 300 incidents, sparking concerns about how sunseekers would keep to social-distancing measures.

Thanet District Council asked people to avoid four of the area's beaches, including Margate's Main Sands, due to the number of visitors.

Leader of the council Cllr Rick Everitt told the PA news agency: "Early on, it became clear that they were going to reach levels of which we were concerned about."

Authorities expressed concern about keeping tourists safe in the water, as well as the potential spread of Covid-19 and maintaining social distancing.

11:25 AM

'Nobody is safe until we are all safe': why the race for a coronavirus vaccine must include developing countries

Wealthier governments may believe it makes sense both politically and economically to pursue their own interests when it comes to a vaccine, writes Daniel Capurro.

In early 2009 when a strain of H1N1 flu, the same kind that caused the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, emerged in Mexico, governments across the world feared the worst. The initial outbreak had spread rapidly and, while it had not proved particularly fatal yet, scientists warned a repeat of 1918 and a second, far deadlier wave come the winter was entirely possible. A scramble to develop and distribute a vaccine began but, despite experience from the 2004 bird flu scare, a coordinated global effort to ensure the whole world gained equal access to a vaccine failed to materialise. Wealthy countries were already well-served by “pre-production contracts” which gave them claims to the limited production that would be available, but poorer countries found themselves on the outside looking in. Eventually, a number of rich nations pledged to donate 10 per cent of the doses they bought to the developing world, via the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, it soon became clear that for many donors this would happen only once they had fully served their own populations.

Read the full piece here.

11:09 AM

Watch: Chilean police train sniffer dogs to detect coronavirus in its early stages

11:03 AM

Vietnam says up to 800,000 have left virus epicentre Danang

Vietnam's health ministry said today that up to 800,000 visitors to Danang city, the country's new coronavirus epicentre, have left for other parts of the country since July 1.

Vietnam last week detected its first locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in more than three months in Danang, a tourism hotspot.

The total number of infections in the country has since risen to 558 from 413, with most of the new cases linked to three hospitals in the city.

More than 41,000 people have visited the three hospitals since July 1, the ministry said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country reported its first two virus deaths on Friday, and the toll rose to three on Saturday.

10:51 AM

US says it's unlikely to use China, Russia virus vaccine as race heats up

America's top infectious diseases official has raised concerns over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines being developed by China and Russia as the world scrambles for answers to a pandemic the WHO warned will be felt for decades.

Several Chinese companies are at the forefront of the race to develop an immunity to the disease and Russia has set a target date of September to roll out its own vaccine.

But US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said it was unlikely his country would use any vaccine developed in either country, where regulatory systems are far more opaque than they are in the West.

"I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing the vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone," he told a US Congressional hearing on Friday.

"Claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing, I think, is problematic, at best."

As part of its own "Operation Warp Speed," the US Government will pay pharma giants Sanofi and GSK up to $2.1 billion for the development of a vaccine, the companies said.

10:42 AM

Lockdown has killed 21,000 people, data suggests

Almost 2,700 people a week have died because of the effects of the coronavirus lockdown, analysis of official data suggests.

A study by economists and academics from Sheffield and Loughborough universities suggests that more than 21,000 people have died as a result of the measures, which were introduced in March.

The analysis examines Office for National Statistics (ONS) data in the eight weeks that followed the national lockdown.

Researchers said the findings show that "lockdown has killed 21,000 people" because the policy has had "significant unintended consequences" such as lack of access to critical healthcare and a collapse in Accident and Emergency attendances.

In case you missed it from earlier in the week, Laura Donnelly and Sarah Knapton

10:34 AM

Hong Kong turns exhibition centre into makeshift hospital amid new wave

Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable Covid-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus infections.

The financial hub had been a poster child for tackling coronavirus, with local transmissions all but ended by early summer.

But since July the pathogen has returned, with some cases brought in by the tens of thousands of people who were exempted from a mandatory quarantine imposed on most arrivals.

The opening of the hospital comes a day after city leader Carrie Lam announced the postponement of upcoming legislative elections for a year, saying that the decision is purely protecting public health and has "nothing to do with politics".

More than 2,000 new infections have been detected since the start of July - 60 per cent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

Agence France-Presse

10:15 AM

Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn

Dozens of doctors' groups have today warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently eased lockdown as cases surged and hospitals turned away patients.

80 medical associations representing tens of thousands of doctors signed the open letter as the country posted another record nearly 5,000 new cases, pushing the total to more than 98,000.

"Healthcare workers are united in sounding off a distress signal to the nation - our healthcare system has been overwhelmed," the letter said.

"We are waging a losing battle against Covid-19, and we need to draw up a consolidated, definitive plan of action."

The country imposed one of the harshest lockdowns in the world in mid-March, but it recently loosened the restrictions to allow people to return to work after predictions that the Philippine economy would fall into recession, with millions of jobs already lost.

In the open letter, doctors urged Duterte to put the capital Manila and surrounding provinces back under "enhanced community quarantine" until August 15 to give the country time to "refine our pandemic control strategies".

In response, Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque initially said the government was balancing the health and economy of the nation and that it was now looking at stepping up other strategies after the lockdown "served its purpose".

But hours later Roque issued a new statement saying the government will consider their proposals.

10:06 AM

Do the new restrictions make sense?

Just checking: we must go into the office, even if we don't need to or want to, cos it's good for the economy; but we mustn't get married, with just 30 guests, cos it's bad for covid? — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) August 1, 2020

09:55 AM

How activists are tackling domestic violence in Kenya's lockdown

From putting support helplines on hand sanitisers to paying boda bike drivers to blast awareness messages, campaigners have adapted quickly to rising cases of gender-based violence brought about by Kenya's coronavirus restrictions, reports Georgina Hayes.

Many of the responses have been deceivingly simple. Ann Sabania, from the Centre for Livelihood Advancement, has added hotlines for domestic and sexual violence on hand sanitser and distributing them to women in the Nairobi metropolitan area, as well as the informal settlements including Mathare, Kangemi and Kibera. In shops the bottles cost around $12, after prices skyrocketed due to demand – meaning that poor women and families can’t afford to sanitise. “I had the idea because the risk of Covid-19 is so closely correlated with an increased risk of sexual abuse and domestic violence for the domestic workers we support,” she told The Telegraph. “The lockdown has increased the workload for the women who wash and clean, because most of the affluent people are at home and everything needs cleaning and sanitising – so the workload has increased, but the pay has not.” “Women are facing threats at every stage of their day: home, work and travel,” she added. “So we put the hotline number on hand sanitiser because it helps the women reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 at the same time as offering a discreet place to keep the phone number – here in Kenya it is traditional for men to not go looking in women’s handbags.”

Read the full piece here.

09:51 AM

India sees highest daily jump in cases

Officials in India say the country recorded more than 57,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - the highest daily total to date, the BBC reports.

This was the third day in a row that India has recorded more than 50,000 new cases of Covid-19, as daily totals continue to climb steadily.

Maharashtra - home to the financial capital, Mumbai - is still the worst affected state.

But there are rapid rises in many other parts of the country too - including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

India's testing programme has expanded - but claims are being investigated that in the city of Pune in July, hundreds of suspected cases were never added to official figures because tests were never carried out.

09:43 AM

Bookings to Greece surge as British holidaymakers flee Spain

British holidaymakers are flocking to Greece in lieu of Spain as the busiest month for summer holidays gets underway.

The chairman of Sunvil Holiday Group, Noel Josephides, has reported a sudden rise in enquiries for "last-minute, flight-only" bookings to Greece, and not from the company's usual 50-plus demographic. “We know they are people who were likely to go to Spain,” he told iNews.

It comes as Europe's largest tour operator Tui extended the cancellation of all UK holidays to the Spanish Balearic Islands and Canary Islands until August 10 and all holidays to mainland Spain until August 17. Jet2 has also been contacting customers already on holiday there and requesting they fly home earlier; sending empty planes to repatriate them.

Both operators have added extra added services to Greece in order to meet demand.

Follow all the latest on our travel live blog here.

09:35 AM

Watch: Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital in exhibition centre amid new Covid-19 wave

09:30 AM

Millions of Americans set to lose key $600 coronavirus benefit

A $600 (£459) jobless benefit paid weekly to tens of millions of unemployed Americans expired overnight after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a deal on its extension, the BBC reports.

Friday was the deadline for an agreement on the coronavirus relief, which tops up state benefits that are mostly far below $600.

Republicans want a smaller relief plan than one passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

Talks will continue today.

Unemployment has soared during the coronavirus pandemic, with 30 million Americans currently collecting jobless benefits.

The US economy shrank at a 32.9 per cent annual rate between April and June - the sharpest decline for decades.

09:25 AM

Poland reports highest number of new cases since pandemic started

Poland has reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row today, with 658 new infections, the health ministry said.

More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling with an outbreak among miners. The ministry also reported five new deaths.

Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 virus cases and 1,721 deaths.

09:06 AM

Tokyo reports record number of cases

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo today was a new record of around 472, NHK public television quoted Tokyo officials as saying.

It was the second day in a row that the number of cases in the capital rose by more than 400.

Although the Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, has said the city could declare its own state of emergency, the central government says there is still no need to do so nationally despite a record spike in several cities around the nation.

Japan’s Okinawa region declared a state of emergency earlier today, with people asked to stay home for two weeks as the popular tourist destination sees an “explosive spread” of cases.

09:02 AM

Tourism workers brace for £37bn blow to Thailand's travel economy

Despite a domestic tourism bonanza, the Kingdom’s borders remain shut to international travellers – and the outlook is bleak for businesses, reports Jack Taylor.

The Thai island of Koh Samet, surrounded by sparkling clear waters and host to an abundance of seafood restaurants, has fully booked hotels for the first time in months. Ferries packed with Thai nationals, each wearing face masks, arrive on the hour throughout the day. National Park rangers in camouflage overalls and matching facial coverings look on as long queues of travellers wait to have their temperatures scanned. This small island is now eagerly welcoming domestic visitors following a three-month shutdown which has devastated the Kingdom’s tourism industry. During those months golden sandy beaches lay empty, resorts shut entirely and nobody – with the exception of islanders – was allowed on or off the island.

In case you missed it from earlier in the week, read the full report here.

08:58 AM

Indonesia reports 1,560 new cases

Indonesia reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections today, Reuters reports, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian country to 109,936, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

It also reported 62 virus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,193.

08:51 AM

Russia’s death toll exceeds 14,000

Russia reported 95 new deaths from Covid-19 today, pushing its national tally to 14,058, Reuters reports.

Officials also reported 5,462 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 845,443.

Russia has the fourth highest case tally in the world, behind India, Brazil and the United States.

08:39 AM

Rise in infections appears to be among younger people, says Sage member

Prof Medley also said the rise in coronavirus infections appeared to be among younger people but warned there was a danger it could "spill" over into other parts of the population.

The chairman of the Sage sub-group on pandemic modelling told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The age distribution of infections has changed, it has moved down into younger age groups and so it is likely we won't see that increase in hospital admissions related to infection in the same way we did in March.

"But the big fear is the virus just gets out of control and we end up in a situation where there is so much virus that it inevitably spills out into all sections of the population."

Prof Medley said the increased lockdown measures in areas across the north-west of England were "highly unlikely" to be the "last intervention that has to be done regionally".

"I fully expect that there will have to be other interventions at other times but what the interventions are really depends on what happens," he added.

08:37 AM

Government may have to close pubs in order to reopen schools, Sage member suggests

Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said England could have to consider closing pubs in order to reopen schools next month.

When asked about the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty's prediction that the country was "near the limits" of opening up society and "difficult trade-offs" will have to be made, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine academic told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think that's quite possible.

"I think we're in a situation whereby most people think that opening schools is a priority for the health and wellbeing of children and that when we do that we are going to reconnect lots of households.

"And so actually, closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities may well be required to enable us to open schools.

"It might come down to a question of which do you trade off against each other and then that's a matter of prioritising, do we think pubs are more important than schools?"



Read more: Prof Chris Whitty's 'trade-offs' warning could mean pubs closing so schools can open





07:31 AM

Hong Kong turns exhibition centre into makeshift hospital

Beds are set up in a temporary facility at the AsiaWorld Expo in Hong Kong - JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable Covid-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus infections.

The financial hub had been a poster child for tackling coronavirus, with local transmissions all but ended by early summer.

But since July the pathogen has returned, with some cases brought in by the tens of thousands of people who were exempted from a mandatory quarantine imposed on most arrivals.

Rows of beds at the temporary field hospital - AP Photo/Kin Cheung More

The opening of the hospital comes a day after city leader Carrie Lam announced the postponement of upcoming legislative elections for a year, saying that the decision is purely protecting public health and has "nothing to do with politics".

More than 2,000 new infections have been detected since the start of July - 60 per cent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

The new makeshift hospital set up at the city's AsiaWorld-Expo exhibition centre near the airport will take in Covid-19 patients aged from 18 to 60.

06:41 AM

Chilean dogs sniff out coronavirus in early stages

Clifford trains at the Carabineros de Chile dog training school in Santiago - Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images More

Chilean police are training sniffer dogs to detect coronavirus in people's sweat at an early stage, after a similar trial in the UK showed encouraging results.

Four dogs have been selected for the initial training - a mix of labradors and golden retrievers that sport green "biodetector" jackets for their task.

Sniffer dogs are best known for detecting drugs, explosives and people but have also been trained to detect diseases including malaria, cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Read the full story here.

04:35 AM

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May

The Khan el-Khalili shopping area in old Cairo, Egypt - REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh More

Egypt reported 321 new Covid-19 infections on Friday - the lowest figure since May 3.

In total, 94,078 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Egypt has not yet made it to a "safe list" of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

04:10 AM

South Korean sect leader arrested over outbreak

Lee Man-hee - Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap More

South Korean authorities arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country's largest outbreak of Covid-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact tracers and other offences.

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36 per cent of South Korea's total cases.

Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.

Read the full story here.

03:06 AM

Tory MP 'screamed his head off about lockdown'

When Tory MPs were told about the northern lockdown on Thursday night, many of them, including a number of Tories holding marginal former "Red Wall" Labour seats, went apoplectic.

"They were furious. They were calling it an outrage. One of them was all over the place, screaming his head off," said a Labour MP who witnessed the row unfold. "These are Tories who think Boris Johnson can do no wrong, and you could see the scales falling from their eyes."

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee and the MP for Altrincham and Sale West, said: "These new restrictions have been introduced over a large area, even though there are massive variations in infection rates. It is unfortunate that these restrictions were introduced so quickly and without consultation."

Another senior Tory, with an affected northern seat, said: "I just think there remains a default position of extreme caution which jars with the reality that we may have to live with Covid for a very long time and we have to get on with life."

Read more: The 36 hours that forced Boris Johnson to put the brakes on

02:23 AM

Biggest increase in US deaths 'since May 27'

US deaths from coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to Reuters.

Cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million, with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, US cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69 per cent, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20 per cent. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

12:41 AM

Mexico overtakes Britain with Covid deaths

A worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City - REUTERS/Edgard Garrido More

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths rose to 46,688 on Friday, which places the country's death toll from the pandemic at third highest in the world - overtaking Britain.

The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases - a record for a single day - as well as 688 deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

12:38 AM

Vietnam's increased numbers linked to outbreak

Vietnam's health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new local coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients - whose ages range from two to 78 - are linked to Danang hospital.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 coronavirus cases and recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.

12:22 AM

Face up to it - you will probably all get Covid, Bolsonaro tells Brazilians

Jair Bolsonaro: "What are you afraid of?" - AP More

Fresh off a bout of Covid-19, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that nearly everyone would probably end up catching coronavirus, telling Brazilians to "face up to it" and there was nothing to fear.

The 65-year-old's latest bid to downplay the pandemic came as Brazil closed in on the grim milestone of 100,000 people killed by the virus, the second-highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has just ended three weeks in quarantine, pointed to his own case as an example: "I'm in the high-risk group.

"I knew I was going to catch it someday, as I think unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually. What are you afraid of? Face up to it.

"I regret the deaths. But people die every day, from lots of things. That's life."

Mr Bolsonaro has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has surged in Brazil with more than 2.6 million cases and 92,475 deaths.

12:07 AM

Jet2 'will refund customers returning early from Spain'

Jet2 will refund customers on holiday in Spain who have been asked to return to the UK early, it has been reported.

The airline on Thursday cancelled flights to the UK for hundreds of passengers. But on Saturday Jet2 told the BBC that it is operating empty flights to pick up passengers from Spain until August 3. The airline will also refund unused nights for customers forced to come back early by the flight cancellations.

Jet2 said it was "responding to a very fast-moving situation with updates coming from the Government with little or no notice, and we have had to make decisions about our programme accordingly".

"We can assure these customers that we will be in touch with them to resolve any issues that they may have," the airline added.

Passengers queue up at the Jet2 check-in desk at Palma de Mallorca airport - GETTY IMAGES More

11:16 PM

Most furloughed workers are now back at work

The majority of furloughed workers have returned to work ahead of the first phaseout of the scheme this weekend, new research has shown.

Despite official figures saying that 9.5 million workers are furloughed, this is “wide of the mark” as more than half of these have returned to work, new research by the Resolution Foundation, the economic think tank, has shown.

From Saturday, employers will have to contribute towards the cost of paying furloughed staff's wages by paying their employer National Insurance and pension contributions, at an average cost of £70 a month.

Meanwhile “over a million” workers in hospitality and leisure face a “heightened risk of unemployment in the coming months”, the Resolution Foundation warns.

The Chancellor has been urged to lift the furlough scheme gradually for the hardest-hit sectors of the economy - GETTY IMAGES More

11:00 PM

