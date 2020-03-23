Coronavirus latest news: Trump wants to lift lockdown to protect US economy

- PM orders biggest lockdown of society in British history
Donald Trump has said he could lift lockdown measures in weeks rather than months because the effect of the coronavirus shut-down is choking the US economy.
He told reporters that there could be "bigger problems" than the virus if the economy was not protected.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has announced a complete lockdown of the UK, banning people from leaving their homes or meeting in groups of more than two people as the Government scrambles to enforce social distancing measures.
Under the new lockdown, members of the public must not leave their house except to :
- Shop for essentials, as infrequently as possible
- Exercise outdoors once per day, alone or with household members
- Receive medical treatment or provide care
- Travel to and from work, if it's impossible to work from home
