Coronavirus latest news: Trump wants to lift lockdown to protect US economy

Trump has been criticised by scientists who say lifting lockdown measures could overwhelm the healthcare system - Chris Kleponis/Bloomberg

Donald Trump has said he could lift lockdown measures in weeks rather than months because the effect of the coronavirus shut-down is choking the US economy.

He told reporters that there could be "bigger problems" than the virus if the economy was not protected.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has announced a complete lockdown of the UK, banning people from leaving their homes or meeting in groups of more than two people as the Government scrambles to enforce social distancing measures.

Under the new lockdown, members of the public must not leave their house except to :

Shop for essentials, as infrequently as possible

Exercise outdoors once per day, alone or with household members

Receive medical treatment or provide care

Travel to and from work, if it's impossible to work from home

Follow the latest updates below.