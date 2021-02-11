Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine centres only running at 5% capacity some days, warns head of Francis Crick Institute

Vaccine centres only running at 5% capacity some days - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Some vaccine centres in the UK are only running at between five and 10 percent capacity on some days, the head of the Francis Crick Institute has warned.

The scientific centre is one of London's vaccine centres, and its chief Sir Paul Nurse said that on some days they are only getting 30 bookings a day for the vaccine.

The institute has also had to close on weekends due to lack of demand, and Sir Paul believes the lack of uptake is common across centres.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "The evidence is that we're only vaccinating between five and 10 percent.

"It could be vaccine shortage, it could be to avoid media criticism for not vaccinating those in a higher category, it could be a postcode lottery, it may be people don't want to go to the vaccine centres and prefer to go to a local GP."

"There is something amiss. We need to find out what it is and then correct it."

11:32 AM

Downton Abbey film sequel only made 'when everyone gets vaccine,' says Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville has said there will be a second Downton Abbey film when everyone offered a vaccine takes the jab, as he confirmed he has already seen a script for a sequel.

The actor, 57, who has been volunteering as a marshal at his local vaccination centre, has already had his first dose.

He told BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: "I've been volunteering down my way in West Sussex over the last year doing bits and bobs and then joined the vaccination team a few weeks ago, only to discover we were to be offered a jab as we are client-facing, so to speak, seeing hundreds of people a day.

"I took the jab, along with dozens of others in my volunteer group and thousands of others who are volunteering around the country and are very grateful for it.

"I realise that has caused some controversy because I'm younger than others, but I'm older than others too and I hope I'm just doing my bit and that is the main thing, that we are all on the path to getting a jab and I urge everyone who is listening to take it when they are offered it."

Here's the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie.

11:26 AM

Melbourne to enter new lockdown and bar tennis fans from Australian Open

Australia's second largest city will enter a five-day 'circuit breaker' lockdown with authorities banning spectators from the Australian Open tennis tournament.

A Covid-19 outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne has reached 13 cases as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus. All of those infections were linked to the highly contagious UK variant.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown for the state, starting at midnight on Friday, calling it a "short, sharp circuit breaker", banning public gatherings, home auctions, weddings and religious gatherings.

Mr Andrews said: "We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months",

Asked about the Australian Open, which runs through February 21, the premier said the Grand Slam tournament, one the biggest events in the country's sports calendar, was considered a workplace, subject to lockdown restrictions.

"There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace,"

11:17 AM

England's hotel quarantine rules are 'very risky,' scientist warns

England's hotel quarantine rules allowing travellers to leave their rooms for fresh air are "very risky", an Australian epidemiologist has warned.

Professor Michael Toole, from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Victoria, suggested England could learn from his country, where preventative measures initially focused on stopping the spread of coronavirus by large droplets but had to be strengthened.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the precautions - such as wearing surgical masks, keeping people in their room and using hand sanitiser - did not prevent airborne transmission.

Prof Toole said there have been Covid-19 cases in the city where an infected guest opened their room door and "with the positive pressure this kind of fog of virus went out into the corridor, travelled down and infected hotel staff".

Asked for his views on people being allowed to leave their rooms in England's quarantine hotels while accompanied by guards, he said: "We've learnt that that is a very risky procedure."

11:13 AM

Welsh government 'confident' everyone in top four priority groups will be vaccinated by weekend

The Welsh government has said it is 'confident' Wales will have administered coronavirus vaccines to "every single person that wants a jab" in its top four priority groups by the end of the weekend.

A spokesman from the government said they expect to reach this target by the end of Friday, but there may be "mopping up" over the weekend to arrange appointments for those from the priority groups who had missed or previously refused a slot.

Out of the 740,350 people in Wales' first four priority groups, only 56,253 were outstanding to be vaccinated as of Wednesday evening, the spokesman said.

They added: "With yesterday's figures and today's figures, we are confident that we will have jabbed the remaining 56,000, with a little bit of mopping up over the weekend.

Every single person that wants a jab will have had a jab by today or certainly over the next couple of days."

11:05 AM

Joe Biden to press for $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors today as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also receive an economic briefing from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, shortly after she takes part in the first meeting of the Group of Seven rich economies since the new U.S. administration took office.

Biden's proposed spending package, coming on top of $4 trillion enacted by his predecessor Donald Trump, will have important consequences for the global economy which is slowly recovering - but very unevenly - after last year suffering its worst downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Taking part in the Oval Office meeting will be Republican and Democratic elected officials whose states and cities have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Many have seen tax revenues fall and costs soar as they race to vaccinate their citizens.

10:50 AM

UK R rate currently 0.8, new data suggests

There are currently 14,818 daily new symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK on average, according to the latest figures from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app.

The data, which is based on swab tests data from up to five days ago, also puts the UK reproduction number (R) of coronavirus at 0.8.

The Zoe app figures, which includes information from around one million weekly reporters, estimates around one in 233 people in the UK currently has symptomatic Covid-19.

Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, said: "Based on the Zoe data and our predictions we are soon to be in the same place we were in early June, with the advantage of having a large proportion of the population vaccinated, which could mean good news in terms of lifting some restrictions sooner rather than later.

"By March 8 we should have less than 1 in 740 people with symptoms, allowing us to get kids back into the classrooms and starting to allow people to exercise and meet, at least outdoors, where the risk of transmission is much lower. Until then it's important to keep following the guidelines, even if you have had a vaccine, and keep reporting symptoms and getting tested even if your symptoms are not typical."

10:31 AM

Middle-aged men driving infection rates in Liverpool

Middle-aged men are driving coronavirus infection rates in Liverpool, the city's director of public health has said.

Matthew Ashton said infection rates had reduced in the city since January but in the last few days had plateaued.

He said: "We know from some analysis of the data that middle-aged men are driving the infection rate in some areas. That is why testing, and self-isolating if you test positive, are so important.

"If we give it a huge push over the next four weeks we will be in a much stronger position when the Government decides to start to ease lockdown restrictions and that will give us more of the freedoms that we all crave."

10:22 AM

London Mayor updates status in the capital

Here's the latest from Sadiq Khan.

10:11 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

A worker arranges cones at a mostly-empty vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles - Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Sniffer dog trained to detect COVID-19 scans library at Florida International University in Miami - Marco Bello/Reuters

Fan in the stands at the Australian Open. It was announced the tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown - Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

09:55 AM

Priti Patel urges people to "persevere" with Government's testing website

Priti Patel has told people to "persevere" with the Government's testing website after a woman raised fears she will not be able to travel back from the US because of issues.

An LBC radio listener said she is a UK citizen married to a US citizen and is due to return from the States on February 22 but has been unable to book a test.

The Home Secretary responded: "I do understand there have been problems with the testing package website, which I think was launched yesterday.

"I've been told it was back up and running this morning so please persevere with this. This is a fresh website clearly."

09:46 AM

Key scientist 'hopeful' this is UK's 'final lockdown'

Boris Johnson will "have some bandwidth" to start reopening schools in March before potentially beginning to ease other restrictions the following month, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

The key scientist advising the Government as part of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group said he is "hopeful" that the nation could be in its "final lockdown".

His comments came as the Prime Minister faced pressure from Tory MPs not to delay the timetable for easing lockdown.

Mr Johnson's "road map" for easing England's third national lockdown is due out in the week starting February 22, with March 8 earmarked for a wide reopening of schools.

Prof Ferguson, the Imperial College London academic whose modelling was crucial in shocking Mr Johnson into imposing the first lockdown, said the nation is "in a better place than I might have anticipated a month ago".

"The lockdown has really driven down cases quite fast," he told Politico's Westminster Insider podcast this week.

09:41 AM

'Up to Scotland' what they do with passengers, says minister

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins said it is "up to Scotland" to decide where passengers landing in England but travelling on to the country should quarantine.

Scotland has closed its airports to all international travel, but people can still land in England and drive in.

"People should not be travelling, it is illegal to travel overseas unless you meet the criteria of an essential reason," Ms Atkins told BBC Breakfast.

"If you are coming from a red list country, you must quarantine in a hotel; if you are coming from a non-red list country, then you quarantine at home."

When pressed on quarantine measures for the devolved administrations, she said: "That will be for the Scottish Government to work out."

She refused to comment on reports that lockdown measures could be in place until autumn, saying: "It's far too early to say. This review next week is so important and the roadmap out of (lockdown) - we have to listen to the evidence and listen to the data on this."

09:17 AM

People over 65 in Wales being contacted for jab

People over the age of 65 in Wales have already begun to be contacted and offered a Covid-19 vaccination, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Asked when they could expect to receive a letter, Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, people in Wales have had them already.

"Because we will have completed the first four groups by this weekend, then, as from Monday, people in the next five groups - that's people aged over 50 - will already be booked in for their appointments next week.

"So I know that people in those groups will have already been contacted this week by practices, by mass vaccination centres, and those people will be getting their vaccine from Monday onwards."

09:13 AM

UK hotel quarantine plan 'very risky' warns Australian professor

Allowing travellers quarantining in hotels to leave their rooms with guards is "very risky", Australian epidemiologist Professor Michael Toole has warned.

Prof Toole is from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Victoria, which has entered a third lockdown after an outbreak of cases thought to be linked to a quarantine hotel.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there had been coronavirus cases in the city where an infected guest opened their room door and "with the positive pressure this kind of fog of virus went out into the corridor, travelled down and infected hotel staff".

Asked for his views on people being allowed to leave their rooms in UK quarantine hotels while accompanied by guards, Prof Toole said: "We've learnt that that is a very risky procedure."

It is also understood that UK hotel staff will not be subject to regular testing, according to the BBC.

08:58 AM

Minister defends hotel quarantine plans

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said it is "reasonable" to allow travellers quarantining in hotels a "gulp of fresh air", despite an epidemiologist warning it is "risky".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have to look at our own measures in our own country.

"The hotel will of course be adhering to all of the very strict measures that we have in place in relation to social distancing and face masks and so on.

"So I think allowing someone a gulp of fresh air... apart from anything else, we know that being outside is less likely to transmit than being inside.

"But I think allowing someone a gulp of fresh air during a 10-day visit in a hotel, with all the very strict measures that we have, I think is reasonable - but of course we will keep these measures under review."

She added: "We are confident that the measures that we have in place, ready to go on Monday, are strong and that they will help to protect our country against any of these new variants that are being found."

08:44 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant to a man as he enters the Bolivian-Japanese School at Palcoco Community - Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty

Wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus, a newly married couple takes a ride on a classic American car along the Malecon in Havana, Cuba - Ramon Espinosa/AP

People visit a food market ahead of Chinese New Year, the Year of the Ox - Visual China Group/VCG

08:36 AM

Minister refuses to disclose number of hotel quarantine officers

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins has refused to comment on the number of police officers that will be deployed to ensure arrivals to the UK follow quarantine rules.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: "We have announced today a further £60 million for police forces. £58 million is to support police forces who have done an incredible job over the last year of the pandemic making sure those few people who aren't sticking to the rules that they stop doing so and, if necessary, they are fined."

She said that another £2 million had been allocated to forces that will be patrolling ports and airports.

But she refused to comment on the number of police officers that would be deployed to enforce the new quarantine rules, saying only: "Police operational details - first of all I wouldn't dream of announcing them on national television."

When pressed, Ms Atkins insisted that the number of police patrols was sensitive operational information, saying only it would be "decided in the local area by chief constables and senior police officers".

08:34 AM

Possible easing of lockdown in Wales in spring

The Welsh Government can "see a path into the spring" where it is possible to ease some lockdown measures, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "Here in Wales, numbers of people infected with coronavirus continue to go down. If that can be sustained over the weeks to come then we can see a pathway into the spring in which we will be able to restore freedoms to people that they've had to go without while we've been in this second wave.

"But that is a very big if because there are so many unknowns, new variants that are happening in different parts of the world that could make a difference here in the United Kingdom. But with vaccination, and with numbers falling, provided we reopen society carefully and cautiously and don't allow the virus to get away from us again, we can see a path into the spring where it will be possible for us to go back to doing some of the things that we're all missing so much."

Mr Drakeford said Easter was an "important moment" for the tourism and hospitality industry in Wales and the Government was "talking with them about what might be possible".

08:19 AM

Older Israelis in hospital less than younger people

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Israelis aged over 60 are being hospitalised with Covid in fewer numbers than their younger counterparts, scientists have announced, in the latest signal that the jabs are highly effective, writes James Rothwell in Jerusalem.

It comes as Israel continues one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world, in which around 40 per cent of the population have already received their first jab. The vast majority of over-60s in Israel have received the vaccine. In a post on Twitter Eran Segal, a scientist at the Weizmann Institute, said: "For the first time in the pandemic, there were fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations this week in the 60 y/o and older age group than in the 60 y/o and younger age group."

He added: "The 60 y/o and older were first to vaccinate and 91% of them have been infected or vaccinated to date."

The speedy pace of vaccinations has allowed Israel to partially lift its third nationwide lockdown and unveil its plans for returning to normality. Under those proposals, gyms, concert halls and sport events will be opened in mid-February if more than 90 per cent of over-50s have been fully vaccinated.

In early March, cafes, restaurants and hotels will be reopened if at least four million Israelis have received their second dose of the vaccine, among other criteria. Despite the success of vaccines, the infection rate in Israel remains high, which has been blamed on new variants from the UK and South Africa.

08:14 AM

Wales vaccine rollout for priority groups complete by the weekend

Mark Drakeford was asked how many people in those top four priority groups would not have had a vaccine by the end of the weekend in Wales.

"It will be a very small number - we've already completed 92% of all the people in those priority groups, thanks to the amazing efforts of our NHS and other staff," the First Minister for Wales said.

"There will be some people who were ill when they were first offered who will need to be rebooked, there will be some people who chose not to have a vaccine when they were first offered it who may have changed their minds.

"Our NHS has been making enormous efforts this week to contact anybody who we haven't yet heard from to make sure that if they want a vaccination, they will get it either today or, as I say at the very latest, it will be completed at the weekend."

08:05 AM

Police disperse large crowd of sledgers

Large crowds of sledgers and skiers make their way to the top of the Town Moor - a public attraction area of common ground in Newcastle - Raoul Dixon/NNP

Police survey the scene - Raoul Dixon/NNP

A large police presence arrives to disperse crowds of sledgers and skiers - Raoul Dixon/NNP

07:49 AM

UK Covid strain shuts down Melbourne amid fears over speed of outbreak

Melbourne will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown tonight, fearing the UK variant is spreading much faster than previous outbreaks.

A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight, as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus. All of those infections were linked to the highly contagious UK variant.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown for the state, starting at midnight on Friday, calling it a "short, sharp circuit breaker" banning public gatherings, home auctions, weddings and religious gatherings. It means spectators will be barred for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months," Mr Andrews told reporters.

He said the spread of the UK variant of the virus was much faster than previous outbreaks in the country.

07:45 AM

Wales hits vaccine target

Wales has achieved its target of offering coronavirus vaccines to everyone in its first four priority groups, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said the milestone is a "truly phenomenal effort" for the country's vaccine rollout, which has so far seen 684,097 people receive their first dose.

In England, people in the top four priority groups have already been told to come forward for a vaccine if they want one, regardless of whether they have been contacted by their GP or the NHS with an appointment.

The Welsh Government previously said it would offer vaccines to those in the first four priority groups - residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all people 70 years old and over, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals - by the middle of February.

07:45 AM

Chancellor: Economy figures show 'serious shock' of pandemic

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Today's figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world.

"While there are some positive signs of the economy's resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses.

"That's why my focus remains fixed on doing everything we can to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods.

"At the Budget I will set out the next stage of our plan for jobs, and the support we'll provide through the next phase of pandemic."

07:41 AM

'Very risky' to allow people to leave rooms in quarantine hotels

Allowing travellers quarantining in hotels to leave their rooms with guards is "very risky", Australian epidemiologist Professor Michael Toole has warned.

Prof Toole is from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Victoria, which has entered a third lockdown after an outbreak of cases thought to be linked to a quarantine hotel.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there had been coronavirus cases in the city where an infected guest opened their room door and "with the positive pressure this kind of fog of virus went out into the corridor, travelled down and infected hotel staff".

Asked for his views on people being allowed to leave their rooms in UK quarantine hotels while accompanied by guards, Prof Toole said: "We've learnt that that is a very risky procedure."

07:34 AM

UK's economy shrunk faster at any point in 100 years last year

The UK's economy shrunk at its fastest rate since the 1920s last year, as the pandemic forced thousands of businesses to remain closed for several months.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.9%.

However, after registering a 1.2% growth in December, despite strong restrictions across large parts of the country, the economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.

A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, while a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.

07:34 AM

06:55 AM

UK strain may be driving up cases in Hungary

Australia is not alone in ts efforts to contain the UK variant.

Coronavirus infections have started to rise again in Hungary, probably due to the spread of the British strain of the virus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio this morning.

Orban said there was no need for further lockdown measures to curb the spread of infections, as a planned acceleration of vaccinations with Russian and Chinese vaccines could offset the rise in new Covid-19 cases in coming weeks.

05:19 AM

PM under pressure over reopening of schools

Boris Johnson has been told by Tory MPs that reopening schools on March 8 must be "signed in blood, not a line in the sand" amid fears that date could be pushed back.

Concerns have emerged of a potential delay as the Government declined to confirm the exact date on which the Prime Minister will reveal his "roadmap" for easing lockdown.

Mr Johnson and ministers have made differing comments about the day the roadmap will be published, saying either on Feb 22 or later that week. If the roadmap is published after Feb 22, then the day schools reopen will be likely to be pushed back beyond March 8, given that the Prime Minister has said two weeks notice will be given to teachers.

Asked to guarantee the school reopening date, his official spokesman said: "It's for us to examine the data next week. That will inform the roadmap we publish on the week of the 22nd."

Rob Halfon, the Tory chairman of the Education Select Committee, told The Telegraph: "We just need to make sure March 8 is signed in blood, not just a line in the sand." Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said: "It's crucial we don't backslide on this."

Read more: School return date must be 'signed in blood', Boris Johnson told

04:07 AM

Donald Trump 'was nearly put on a ventilator'

Donald Trump was so sick with coronavirus last year that medics feared he would have to be put on a ventilator, according to the New York Times.

Sources told the newspaper that Mr Trump's oxygen levels were "extremely depressed" at one point during his illness.

The then-president also had lung infiltrates which caused his lungs to become inflamed with fluid or bacteria. The condition is thought to be present in severe coronavirus cases.

The revelations suggest Mr Trump's illness, coming just a month before the 2020 presidential election, was much more serious than previously declared.

Read more: Trump 'was more sick with Covid than White House claimed'

03:33 AM

Melbourne goes into lockdown

Authorities have ordered a snap, five-day lockdown in Melbourne to contain a new coronavirus outbreak.

Under the restrictions, some five million people in Australia's second-biggest city will have to remain at home for five days from midnight except for a limited number of permitted activities.

Premier Daniel Andrews of Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, said on Friday the lockdown was necessary to halt an outbreak of the "hyper-infectious" UK strain of Covid-19, which leaked from a quarantine hotel at the city airport.

The Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne will continue but without fans, despite the lockdown. Mr Andrews said the tennis venue would be considered a "workplace" that can continue to function with limited staff.

Read more: Melbourne enters lockdown - with fans barred from Australian Open

Serena Williams serves in a nearly-empty Rod Laver Arena on Friday - GETTY IMAGES

03:28 AM

