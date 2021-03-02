Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine rollout expected to get £1.65 billion boost

Rishi Sunak is expected to outline plans for £1.65 billion boost to the UK's vaccine rollout when he unveils his Budget today.

In his statement to the Commons, he will build on the £280 billion package of support already given by the Treasury during the crisis.

The boost to the vaccine programme comes as Covid deaths in England have fallen to levels about three weeks ahead of modelling estimates, prompting experts to call for lockdown to be eased more quickly.

Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group estimated that vaccines would reduce the risk of infection between 24 and 48 per cent after the first dose, and 30 to 60 per cent after the second dose. But real world results show vaccination is far more effective, reducing the risk by 70 per cent after one dose and 85 per cent after two doses.

The Government hopes that the 32 million people in the top nine priority groups will be vaccinated by April 15, and will aim for every person aged over 18 will have been offered a coronavirus vaccination by the end of July.

As of March 2, 20,478,619 first doses have been administered in the UK, and 844,098 people have received a second dose so far.

07:01 AM

Merkel poised to agree to easing of restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.

Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.

The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet.

Flower shops and book stores, garden centres, tattoo and nail parlours as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days.

The tally of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over last week, while the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881.

However, the number of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days fell slightly, to 64 from 65.8 on Tuesday.

06:27 AM

Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetings

Some delegates attending the annual meetings of the Chinese parliament and its advisory body due to begin this week will propose issuing Covid-19 vaccine passports and recognising such passports globally that they say will restore some normality, boost international tourism and economic exchanges, the Global Times reported on Wednesday.

Zhu Zhengfu, a member of the national committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also told the Global Times, published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper, that international arrivals could be exempted from quarantine requirements if they have a negative nucleic acid test and a vaccine passport.

05:12 AM

Biden calls for teachers to be prioritised in vaccine rollout

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on US states to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return to school quickly and safely, and said every educator should receive at least one shot by the end of March.

Mr Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc would help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two.

With three vaccines now available, Mr Biden said he was confident there would be enough vaccines available for each adult in the United States by the end of May.

03:46 AM

Ontario seniors won't receive AstraZeneca vaccine

The health minister of Canada's most populous province says Ontario seniors won't receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since there's limited data on its effectiveness in older populations.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario plans to follow the advice of a national panel that's recommended against using the newly approved vaccine on people aged 65 and older.

Mr Elliott says for anyone over that age, it's recommended that they receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

There are no concerns that the vaccine is unsafe for use, but Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunisation said this week that the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are preferred for seniors due to "suggested superior efficacy".

02:42 AM

Virus deaths in Brazil hit all-time record high

Brazil registered an all-time record on Tuesday for the number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day with 1,641 people dying from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.

That surpasses the previous single-day high of 1,595 deaths recorded in late July 2020, as Brazil faces a new peak in cases and the hospital system is pushed to the brink of collapse.

The Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery, where victims of Covid-19 are buried, in Manaus - RAPHAEL ALVES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:00 AM

US states begin easing restrictions

Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the US to loosen restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let their guard down yet.

The Lone Star State will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.

The governors of Michigan, Mississippi and Louisiana likewise eased up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.

"Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility," said Mr Abbott, speaking from a crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks. "It's just that now state mandates are no longer needed."

Motorists wait in line for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Texas Loop 338 - Odessa American

01:06 AM

Dolly Parton gets taste of her own medicine

Dolly Parton has been inoculated by the Covid-19 vaccine she helped to fund.

The beloved country music star, 75, broke into song while getting the jab and adapted one of her best-known ballads.

To the tune of Jolene, Parton sang: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."

Parton was credited with helping fund the Moderna vaccine after donating one million dollars (about £716,000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

01:02 AM

Australia looks to defence to help ramp up vaccine rollout

Australia will seek the support of the defence forces in its Covid-19 immunisation drive, authorities said on Wednesday, as it looks to ramp up a vaccination rollout programme that is running behind schedule.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will provide help in rolling out vaccines to aged care residents in rural and regional areas not readily accessible by other medical providers, acting Defence Minister Marise Payne said.

ADF teams are expected to start next week and will focus on the planning, logistics and operations support.

Australia began mass inoculation for its 25 million population on Feb. 22 with frontline health staff and senior citizens getting the first shots, but missed its dosage target for the first week by nearly half.

New South Wales Police officer Lachlan Pritchard receives the Pfizer vaccine - News Corp Australia Pool

12:46 AM

