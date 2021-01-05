Coronavirus latest news: Lockdown may not be enough to stop virus, Sage member warns

Staying at home and waiting for the vaccine is not enough to stop the virus, a Sage member has warned.

Prof Andrew Hayward said last week that the UK could be heading towards a catastrophe if there was no national lockdown. Asked if the new restrictions would avert the catastrophe, he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "The threat we're facing is at least as bad as what we were facing in March, but the virus is different and it may be that the lockdown measures that we do have are not enough.

"So we do need to learn from the new insights and the new technology and we need to learn from the last lockdown.

He added: "You need to do more than stay at home and wait for the vaccine. We need to be bearing down on it."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the country was in for a "very difficult" few weeks and could give no firm date for lifting the lockdown.

Belgium to get just half of Pfizer vaccine doses it ordered for January

Belgium will receive only half the doses of US drugmaker Pfizer vaccine it ordered for January because of a logistical difficulty that occurred last month, Reuters reports.

Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem said a logistical issue in the second half of December prevented the delivery of the vaccines as planned in the Belgian vaccination strategy, without detailing the problem.

“The company Pfizer, which supplies us, will only be able to supply half of the planned doses for the month of January and so we go from 600,000 doses to a little over 300,000 doses,” Van Laethem told a news conference.

After vaccinating about 700 people in four nursing homes during a test week of vaccination, Belgium started on Tuesday to vaccinate residents in nursing homes nationwide along with the health staff there.

The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europe's highest death rates per capita from the pandemic, with 60 per cent of fatalities occurring in nursing homes.

This first phase of vaccination will continue as planned with two doses being injected. “It was decided to continue a complete vaccination with two doses in the most fragile people, struck more heavily by the disease,” Van Laethem said.

Travel operator TUI cancels all holidays until mid-February

TUI, the UK's biggest tour operator, has cancelled all holidays until the middle of February.

In a statement, the firm said: "As a result of the latest national lockdown measures announced on January 4 2021, all TUI holidays will be cancelled in line with international travel restrictions.

"Customers due to travel from an English airport before mid-February will be contacted in departure date order to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday with an incentive, receiving an ATOL-protected refund credit note with incentive, or cancelling and receiving a full refund.

"All holidays from Scotland and Wales have been cancelled until 31 January. We will constantly review holiday cancellations in line with updated travel advice.

"Customers currently overseas can continue to enjoy their holidays as planned and we will update them directly if there are any changes to their holidays."

Labour attacks Rishi Sunak over short-term economic action

Labour's shadow chancellor has attacked the Government for "announcing new restrictions but no mention of the economic support" until this morning.

Anneliese Dodds called for Rishi Sunak to give clarity around whether working parents can claim furlough if they are having to home-school their children, as well as support for the three million excluded and a more strategic approach overall.

She told Sky News the Government needed to "grip the crisis" more effectively, saying: "We need a more comprehensive approach... we need to prevent additional scarring and damage."

The Government was approaching the situation "day to day on some different aspects of the economic challenge, but not looking at this in the round", she said, adding: "We need to see much more of a plan from Government now."

Some festivals to decide within the month whether to go ahead in 2021

Paul Reed, the chief executive of the Association Of Independent Festivals, said some festivals would have to decide within the month whether to go ahead in 2021.

He told a committee of MPs: "We are rapidly approaching the determination point. I would say it is still too early to tell in a binary sense whether the season is on or off.

"But for the larger festivals you are looking at by the end of this month. Some of the smaller ones it is further along the line: March, maybe April.

"But they are reaching that point where they will have to commit capital."

Ministers face pressure to cancel Btec exams amid fears over safety

Ministers are facing growing calls to cancel vocational exams due to take place this week in schools and colleges across England amid concerns over students' safety and fairness.

The Government has said students taking exams "should attend as scheduled" this month - and awarding body Pearson has said Btecs will go ahead despite the closure of schools and colleges.

But organisations representing college leaders and students have called on the Government to cancel the January exam series which begins this week, adding that it seems "impossible" they can go ahead.

Boris Johnson said pushing ahead with all exams this summer "as normal" would not be possible, and he added that the Education Secretary will work with Ofqual to put in place "alternative arrangements".

But despite this change in policy towards summer exams, the Department for Education (DfE) has said vocational exams in England - which include Btec exams - will continue as planned this month.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) and the National Union of Students (NUS) are both calling for the exams to be scrapped as they say it is unsafe to make students go into schools and colleges to do tests.

'Exhausted' university student in tears over 'lack of support' during pandemic

An "exhausted" university student has gone viral after sharing an emotional post about the lack of support she says students have received during the pandemic.

Kiera Murrell, who studies psychology at the University of Bournemouth, shared a photo of herself in tears and wrote: "In case anybody wondered how it looked or felt to be a university student in a pandemic.

"I am so exhausted and drained. I have spent my afternoon crying into a Terry's chocolate orange because I have received not a single bit of support since university moved online in March, just like everybody else on my course."

After the post was shared thousands of times, Ms Murrell, 20, told the PA news agency that she hopes it will help students' voices be heard.

"I just ended up reaching a point yesterday where I felt so deflated, I didn't want to continue with university, something which I worked so hard for," she said.

You can read the full post here:

A university student in a pandemic.

Industry leaders call for 'clear support package for the whole of 2021'

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "While this immediate cash flow support for business is welcome, it is not going to be enough to save many firms.

"We need to see a clear support package for the whole of 2021, not just another incremental intervention."

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "These grants will be welcomed by businesses who have been forced to close, and particularly those in London with a rateable value above £51,000 - who have previously not been able to access such grant support.

"But the Government need to demonstrate they understand that this remains a marathon, it's not yet the final sprint.

"As such, we need to see the Chancellor is looking beyond spring.

"Extension of the VAT and business rate relief periods would show Government understand that our economy will not fully recover until vaccination rollout is complete and London's tourism and global economy recovered - which will be beyond spring realistically."

Chancellor's business support package 'not enough', warn industry bosses

Business groups have welcomed new Government grants for retail, hospitality and leisure firms but warned the move is "not enough" without further support measures.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the package, which will allow around 600,000 businesses to access a one-off grant of up to £9,000, in a move which is expected to cost about £4.6 billion. He also announced a further £594 million for local authorities and devolved administrations to support businesses not eligible for the grants.

However, he stopped short of extending the business rates holiday and cuts to VAT - two of the key demands from industry pressure groups.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade group UKHospitality, warned the new measures are "only a sticking plaster" for immediate issues, and called on the Chancellor to announce a longer-term economic plan.

"This is obviously a very positive step to keep businesses afloat in the immediate term and, for that reason, must be welcomed," Ms Nicholls said.

"However, while this announcement is most welcome, make no mistake that this is only a sticking plaster for immediate ills - it is not enough to even cover the costs of many businesses and certainly will not underpin longer-term business viability for our sector.

"To address the inevitable and existential challenges that hospitality faces, we need confirmation of extensions to the business rates holiday and of the five per cent VAT rate.

"On its own, today's support is not enough."

International arrivals may need negative tests before entering Britain

Ministers are considering introducing a requirement for international arrivals to have a negative coronavirus test before travelling to Britain to tackle surging cases.

The plans, which would include hauliers being exempt, were being discussed as Boris Johnson imposed the third national lockdown in England to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

The Prime Minister has faced some calls to strengthen border protections to prevent the arrival of new cases, particularly of new and concerning strains.

But he made no mention of the border during his address to the nation on Monday evening, when he ordered schools in England to close in enacting the toughest lockdown since March.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "Protecting public health in the UK is of the utmost importance and we are looking at what additional measures could be taken with regards to international travel."

Currently arrivals into England from nations that are not exempted under the travel corridor programme have to isolate for 10 days.

But under the test and release scheme introduced in December, this can be shortened if they have a private test five days after their departure and it comes back negative

PM's lockdown announcement watched by around 15.6m

The Prime Minister's televised statement on new coronavirus restrictions was watched by an average audience of 15.6 million viewers on the BBC.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster confirmed an average of 14.1 million people watched on BBC One on Monday evening, while an additional 1.5 million tuned in on the BBC News channel.

Prime Minister to hold press conference at 5pm

Boris Johnson is to hold a No 10 press conference with the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, at 5pm today, Downing Street has said.

We'll bring you all the latest on this live blog.

Harry Potter actress' newborn baby tests positive for Covid

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, welcomed baby boy Tenn in October after a "traumatic" delivery that left her son in the neonatal unit.

Pictures: UK wakes to third lockdown

The morning 'rush' at Waterloo station - Hannah McKay/Reuters

Traffic on the M8 motorway in Glasgow passes a road sign advising motorists to stay at home - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Westminster Underground Station almost deserted at rush hour on the day that England is placed under a third national lockdown - Ben Cawthra/LNP

Covid has 'absolutely decimated' festival and music industry

Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester's Parklife festival, said coronavirus had "absolutely decimated" the festival and music events industry.

Speaking to MPs during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee inquiry, he said: "It decimated not just us as a business but also all the suppliers, all the freelancers during the actual weekend it takes place."

Anna Wade, communications and strategy director of Boomtown Fair, agreed.

She told MPs: "In terms of Boomtown, it is a very similar story as it is for all festivals and events up and down the country.

"We were absolutely decimated as well. We were first to really shut down and will probably be one of the last to reopen as well."

Children's Commissioner says pupils without laptops need to be priority

Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England, said the Government needed to treat pupils without laptops and access to sufficient technology as a priority.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today: "There is no doubt that remote learning and a large amount of time out of school has a very negative impact on children.

"Remote learning now needs to be a high priority for the Government and we need a plan around that to ensure there is consistency in what schools are able to offer but also that tech issue.

"A lot of pupils still don't have laptops. They are surviving on broken phones - those children now need to be seen as a priority to get into the classroom and deemed to be a vulnerable child.

"There is also the issue of the cost of data, and I think this is something that tech companies and broadband companies really need to step up to now."

09:41 AM

'Risk of overwhelming NHS is very, very high'

Dr Claudia Paoloni, chairwoman of the Hospital Consultants & Specialists Association, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're now in a situation where the risk of overwhelming the NHS at this point, over the next few weeks, is very, very high.

"We are very much hoping that this (lockdown) will avert an overwhelming."

Asked what hospitals being overwhelmed could look like, she said: "What you see in London, on the news or in the papers, with ambulances lined up, unable to load their patients into Accident and Emergencies, could happen in every hospital throughout this country, which means that anyone with any condition may not be able to access the care that they need."

'Wriggle room' needed to modify exams

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said there is still "wriggle room" to make modifications to exams.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think what will happen with the Prime Minister's announcement is people will have heard what people wanted to hear.

"What I heard was it would not be fair to continue with the current arrangements.

"I am sure what that did was give some wriggle room to say that maybe all exams couldn't run, that would be unthinkable, but maybe there could be some modification to exams."

More detail on those business grants

Grants of up to £9,000 per property will be offered to businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, the Treasury said.

The payments are expected to cost £4 billion and support 600,000 business properties across the UK.

Another £594 million will be made available to councils and devolved nations to support businesses not covered by the new grants.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge - and, whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

"Throughout the pandemic we've taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we're announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the spring.

"This will help businesses to get through the months ahead - and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."

'Immediate national effort' needed to ensure effective home-schooling, says Manchester mayor

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said there needs to be an "immediate national effort" to ensure pupils now being home-schooled have access to the right technology.

He tweeted: "We need an immediate national effort to ensure every school-age child, and every 16-18-year-old, has access to a device/data.

"I will be working with our schools, colleges and businesses to see if we can achieve this in Greater Manchester."

Calls for higher-grade PPE for hospital staff

Hundreds of medical professionals have called for hospital staff to be given higher grade personal protective equipment (PPE) amid growing concern over airborne transmission of coronavirus.

In an open letter to political leaders, doctors, nurses and consultants say healthcare workers on general wards are three to four times more likely to contract Covid-19 than the general population.

But they say intensive care unit staff, who have the best level of PPE, have about half the risk of catching the virus as staff on general wards.

The letter states: "This correlates with increased aerosol protection provided by higher-grade PPE and increased air exchanges in ITUs (intensive care units)".

"It is now essential that healthcare workers have their PPE upgraded to protect against airborne transmission."

09:11 AM

Boris Johnson: 'I know that you have had more than enough of government guidance'

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

But now more than ever, we must pull together.



With every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people.



And, thanks to the miracle of science, not only is the end in sight but we know exactly how we will get there. 2/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 5, 2021

But for now, I am afraid, you must once again stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. 3/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 5, 2021

Businesses to be given one-off grants of up to £9,000

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are to be given a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, with the measure costing £4 billion across the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

09:04 AM

Entire ICU ward in Egypt dies after oxygen failure

An entire ward of coronavirus patients have died on an intensive care unit (ICU) in Egypt.

The oxygen supply on the ward at the El Husseineya Central Hospital in Ash Sharqia failed, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Oxygen levels were almost below two per cent and there was neither enough pressure nor enough oxygen to save the patients' lives, according to the publication.

End of year exams to be abolished, Gove suggests

Michael Gove suggested that end-of-year exams for pupils will be abolished in favour of alternative styles of assessment following the new lockdown.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether A-levels and GCSEs in England are cancelled, the former education secretary said: "Yes."

He added: "My own daughter is due to sit A-levels this year, my son due to sit GCSEs - I know how hard students across the country between Years 11 and 13 have been working.

"We will be putting in place alternative arrangements in order to make sure that the hard work that students have put in to acquire knowledge and develop their skills is appropriately assessed, recognised and awarded."

Mr Gove said the full details are being worked out between Ofqual and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

He added: "One of the things about assessment is that it necessarily involves those students doing particular tasks which teachers will assess. Whether or not they are moderated in a particular fashion by particular awarding bodies or others is a delicate process."

Scotland hopeful of lifting restrictions during vaccination roll-out

cotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it may be possible to lift the latest Covid-19 restrictions if the vaccination programme manages to push ahead of the virus in the "race" over the coming months.

She said the health service hopes to vaccinate everyone on the priority list - some 2.7 million people - by early May.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, she said it is difficult to be definitive about when the restrictions will be lifted.

"I described it yesterday as a race: we've got the vaccines in one lane - we're trying to accelerate that.

"We've got the virus, which has just learned to run faster, in the other lane, and we've got to slow it down."

She continued: "Lockdown is about trying to slow down the virus and push rates of it back down.

"Now, if we manage to do that, then hopefully we will be able to start lifting some of these restrictions while the vaccination programme is ongoing, even in that first phase of it.

"But I can't be certain about that yet, because it's dependent on us managing to get the levels of infection down."

08:46 AM

Singapore's contact tracing app has been accessed by police to fight crime

Singapore’s government admitted on Monday that it’s Covid-19 contact tracing app can also been accessed by the police for criminal investigations, despite previously reassuring the public that the data would only be used for virus tracking, writes Asia Correspondent Nicola Smith.

Almost 80% of the population has signed up to the TraceTogether programme, which checks the user into various locations. The system is voluntary but has become increasingly necessary in order for people to access basic necessities like the supermarket or their workplace.

In order to assuage public concerns over privacy and encourage people to enrol, the government previously promised the data would only be used for contact tracing purposes if the user tested positive for Covid-19.

However, in an apparent U-turn, Desmond Tan, the minister of state for home affairs, told parliament on Monday that it can also be used “for the purpose of criminal investigation.”

The revelation created a controversy on social media, with some users pledging to delete the app. Australian privacy watchdog Digital Rights Watch told the BBC that the Singaporean approach would “erode public trust in future health responses.”

Restrictions until March, Gove says

Watch the Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove talking about lifting restrictions.

You can go for a walk with a friend under restrictions, Gove says

Meeting a friend for a walk is acceptable under the rules, according to Michael Gove.

He said that as long as social distancing was maintained and that the two people do not sit down on a bench to socialise, it would be classed as exercise.

Watch: The three times Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown

The Prime Minister has plunged England into lockdown three times during this pandemic.

Here is how he did it:

'Spirit of March' needed in UK to control virus

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was vital people returned to the "spirit of March" and complied with the new restrictions.

He told BBC Breakfast: "It's very important that we get back to what I called the spirit of March last year, which is a very simple message - stay at home.

"Many millions of people complied with that last March, it did allow us to get the virus under control.

"We need to get back to that spirit but I think the British people are entitled to say 'if that's what you're asking us and that's tough then you really have to roll out the vaccine'.

"We were the first country to get a vaccine, we need to be the first country to have rolled the programme out successfully."

Labour wanted to keep schools open, Starmer says

ir Keir Starmer said the Labour Party had wanted to keep schools open but it became "inevitable" that they needed to close.

When asked on BBC Breakfast about changing his mind over school closures, Sir Keir added: "We wanted to keep schools open.

"Obviously we were talking about primary schools this week.

"It was inevitable that schools would close, that has to be part of national restrictions.

"What we now need to do is make sure the support is in place for working parents."

Concerns over cancer surgeries being cancelled

Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, raised concerns about the prospect of cancer surgeries being cancelled.

He told Times Radio: "Over the weekend we talked about a slow-motion car crash, but I think it's getting much worse than that now.

"My colleagues in London doing ward rounds, for example, report that there are problems with staff numbers on the wards, staff numbers in theatres.

"And then of course if you need to go to the intensive care unit, if the intensive care unit is full of Covid patients there's no room for you.

"So it's a really serious situation and, obviously, the less-priority operations have already stopped in many places - hips, knees, ENT (ear nose and throat) procedures.

"We're now concerned about operations like cancer surgeries being cancelled or postponed because there just isn't the capacity to be able to manage them."

Exams update coming from Education Secretary tomorrow

Michael Gove said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will address a recalled House of Commons on Wednesday to update MPs on how pupils will be assessed at the end of the year, following further disruption to their learning.

Mr Gove told Sky News: "The Education Secretary has been talking to the exams regulator Ofqual in order that we can find a way of recognising the immense hard work that students across the country have put in this year.

"Obviously we can't have A-levels, GCSEs or B-techs in the way that we have had them in the past but there are ways of ensuring that we can assess the work that students have done, give them a fair recognition of that and help them onto the next stage of their education.

"The Education Secretary will be saying more about that but it is critically important that parents and students recognise that their work will be recognised at the end of this year - it is not the case that anyone would, or anyone would want to, down tools as it were.

"It is critically important that children maintain their learning and we will be supporting them to do so by making it easier for more and more students to access remote learning."

Boris Johnson enters the fray

The Prime Minister has been pictured as he was driven back to Downing Street after his morning exercise, on the day that England is placed under a third national lockdown.

Boris Johnson waves from his car - LNP

Starmer: 'We have to deal with anti-vax campaigns'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would be prepared to support emergency legislation to tackle misinformation about vaccines.

He told BBC ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We have to deal with anti-vax campaigns because they will cost lives.

"If we need to pass emergency legislation to deal with them I would be willing to work with the Government on that."

Sir Keir said people needed to have confidence in getting vaccinated and that meant tackling misinformation.

He added: "That misinformation will cost lives.

"We need as many people vaccinated as possible, we need to give people confidence to get vaccinated.

"That's pulling together and it is also deal with this misinformation.

Watch: Lockdown measures are necessary, Starmer says

Here's the Labour leader on the new round of restrictions.

Testing key workers vital for third lockdown, Sage member says

Prof Hayward said: "We saw the highest death rates in the poorest communities and BAME ethnic groups and key worker groups.

"Not only health and social care, but other essential workers we rely on.

"So this time round, we've really got to use this lockdown to bear down on the virus in a way that can both protect key workers."

Prof Hayward said rapid tests for key workers is the best way to contain Covid.

"We have millions of these and key workers will still be out there and we can protect them," he said.

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, Jan 5.

dt

Sir Keir Starmer backs national lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he will back the new national lockdown in England.

When asked on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday if the new restrictions were what he had in mind when he called for another lockdown, Sir Keir said: "Yes, it is what we had in mind and we will back it.

"It was inevitable we needed a national set of restrictions. That's why I called for it."

He said that it was now a race against time to ramp up the national vaccination programme.

"We are in a race against time now. We have got a contract with the British people to say these are tough restrictions, in return for that the Government has got to roll out the vaccination programme at speed and accelerate that.

"This is a huge challenge and I think we need to pull together."

Australian PM suggests UK 'cut corners' to rush out vaccines

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, said today he would not take "unnecessary risks" and emulate Britain's emergency drug approval.

While vaccinations are already well underway in many countries, Australia's pharmaceutical authority is not expected to rule on candidate drugs for around another month, and is aiming to administer the first doses by the end of March.

Pressed about that seemingly sluggish timetable, Mr Morrison suggested virus-ravaged countries like Britain had been forced to take risks with emergency approvals.

"Australia is not in an emergency situation like the United Kingdom. So we don't have to cut corners. We don't have to take unnecessary risks," the conservative leader told local radio 3AW.

"They're not testing batches of vaccines before they're disseminated across the population, is my understanding," Mr Morrison said, insisting Australia would carry out such testing.

More furlough on the way?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out details of additional support for business in the third lockdown later on Tuesday, Michael Gove has said.

'Closing schools is the very last resort'

Asked why he sent children back to school knowing that they could act as spreaders of the disease, Mr Gove said:

"Closing schools is really the very last resort.

"None of us wanted to do it.

"We all know how important it is for children get the best education that they can."

He added that faced with the news of going into the most severe alert level, the Government had no choice.

07:14 AM

Tests to enter UK on the cards, Gove suggests

Michael Gove has refused to rule out that people could be forced to return a negative Covid test if they want to enter the UK.

Some restrictions will still be in place in March, Gove suggests

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said restrictions will be lifted gradually from mid-February at the very earliest.

"By the end of March we should be able to lift some of the restrictions, but not all of them," he said.

07:09 AM

'Life can eventually get back to normal', Gove says

Michael Gove told Sky News that life can eventually get back to normal after the third lockdown.

He said: "The Government is doing everything we can to roll out the vaccinations.

"At the end of what will be very difficult weeks, life can eventually get back to normal."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the country was in for a "very difficult" few weeks and could give no firm date for lifting the lockdown.

He told Sky News: "The Government is doing everything it can in order to ensure that we can roll out the vaccine more rapidly, help the vulnerable by getting the inoculations they need and make sure that at the end of what will inevitably be very, very difficult weeks, that life can eventually return to normal."

Pressed on whether the lockdown was likely to last until March, Mr Gove added: "We will be able to review the progress that we've made on February 15, just before the traditional school half-term, and we hope that we will be able to progressively lift restrictions after that but what I can't do is predict - nobody can predict - with accuracy exactly what we will be able to relax and when.

"What we do know is that the more effective our vaccination programme, the more people who are protected in that way, the easier it will be to lift these restrictions."

Warning over stretched police services

Up to one in six police officers are now off work because of coronavirus, a policing chief has said, as he appealed for the service to be prioritised for the vaccine or risk it becoming “unsustainable”.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, warned that police were being stretched to the limit by high absentee rates, a resurgence in crime and their responsibilities for policing the pandemic.

He said he “genuinely feared” forces would not be able to police in the way they want to, and in order to maintain law and order, as growing numbers of officers are reported sick from Covid-19 or are off work having to self-isolate.

“Some forces are already starting to report up to 15 per cent of their officers off sick or self-isolating. This is getting worse and is simply not sustainable,” said Mr Apter.

Read more: One in six officers are off work

06:23 AM

Duterte blocks probe into unauthorised vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has blocked attempts by the country’s Senate to probe how his security team was inoculated with an unauthorised Covid-19 vaccine, warning legislators of a “crisis” if they dig deeper into the matter, writes Nicola Smith.

On Monday, Mr Duterte ordered Brigadier General Jesus Durante, the head of the presidential security group (PSG), to ignore a legislative summons by parliamentarians demanding an explanation over the covert vaccination operation.

“I am prepared to defend my soldiers. I won’t allow them to be brutalised in hearings,” the president said in a televised briefing late on Monday evening. On Tuesday, the armed forces said they would call off their own fact-finding mission over the issue.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte - Reuters

According to local media reports, Mr Duterte had already confirmed over the weekend that people in the Philippines had received vaccines from China’s Sinopharm.

Read more: Philippines president thwarts probe into unauthorised Covid-19 vaccines

Poor and young take biggest Covid hit, IFS finds

Britain’s young and poor have borne the financial brunt of the pandemic, worsening inequalities that existed before the coronavirus struck, according to a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and chaired by Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton.

Young workers are twice as likely as older colleagues to have lost their jobs. Graduates were less than half as likely as those without degrees to have fallen out of work. And children from poorer families have typically suffered a greater fall in hours of education, the report found.

“This has been a year in which many inequalities have been exacerbated. Poor children have been hit worse than their better-off peers. Higher earners and graduates have had their work disrupted much less than lower earners and the less highly educated,” the IFS said.

Read more: Poor and young take biggest Covid hit, IFS finds

05:40 AM

Australian PM: Unlike UK, we won't cut corners over vaccine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he would not take "unnecessary risks" and emulate Britain's emergency drug approval.

While vaccinations are already well underway in many countries, Australia's pharmaceutical authority is not expected to rule on candidate drugs for around another month, and is aiming to administer the first doses by the end of March.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales - EPA

Pressed about that seemingly sluggish timetable, Mr Morrison - who early in the pandemic boasted Australia would be "at the front of the queue" for any vaccine - suggested virus-ravaged countries like Britain had been forced to take risks with emergency approvals.

"Australia is not in an emergency situation like the United Kingdom. So we don't have to cut corners. We don't have to take unnecessary risks," the conservative leader told local radio 3AW.

Australia had largely eliminated community transmission but is currently battling to contain small clusters of the disease in the country's biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.

Around 26 people are currently in hospital nationwide with the disease.

He said Britain, with almost 60,000 cases of Covid-19 a day was "in the very early phases" of the vaccine rollout and "they've had quite a few problems, and they're doing it on an emergency basis".

"They're not testing batches of vaccines before they're disseminated across the population, is my understanding," Morrison said, insisting Australia would carry out such testing.

New rules for care homes

For Britain's care home residents and their families, the new coronavirus restrictions are a cruel blow after a tough and lonely year.

Close-contact indoor visits in care homes will not be allowed to take place across England during the coronavirus lockdown and care homes with outbreaks of the coronavirus will not be allowed to receive visitors.

However, visits involving screens, pods and through windows will be able to go ahead.

Read more: Can I visit a relative in a care home during the national lockdown?

Care homes in England may not receive visitors - PA

03:09 AM

What the new measures mean for you

Boris Johnson has plunged England into a third national lockdown to try to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, as the country moved to Covid Alert Level 5.

The lockdown means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

Here's our at-a-glance guide to the restrictions:

Read more: What are the new national lockdown rules?

02:44 AM

