Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant requires action 'sooner rather than later', Sage adviser urges Government

Young people in Soho made the most of their first Saturday night out since lockdown eased - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The Indian variant poses an "unknown level of threat" to the UK, a Government adviser has said, as he urged ministers to act "sooner rather than later".

Last week it was revealed that 77 cases had been identified in Britain, but it is currently being treated as a "variant under investigation".

But Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London who also sits on Nervtag, which is one of the groups advising Sage scientists suggested ministers should follow Hong Kong's example of imposing a two-week travel ban from India.

Prof Hayward said: "What we have is an unknown level of risk, my own preference in all of this is to err on the side of caution and to act sooner rather than later. But ultimately, that's going to be a political decision."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week "in light of the current coronavirus situation", Downing Street said.

'Like a scene from Love Actually': Tears and hugs as families from New Zealand and Australia reunite

There were jubilant scenes and tears of joy as flights resumed between Australia and New Zealand Monday after more than a year of Covid-related restrictions, writes Giovanni Torre in Perth.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had wished she’d been able to witness the first quarantine-free international arrivals in more than a year.

"I would have loved to have been a bystander, seeing those families being reunited for the first time," she said.

"A scene from Love Actually is how I'd anticipate it would look and it would feel."

A mother (R) embraces her daughter upon her arrival from New Zealand at Sydney International Airport - SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Reunited family members on both sides of the Tasman Sea cried as they hugged in airports, in some cases rushing to the gates as their loved ones arrived.

An estimated 5,000 people were on flights between the two countries on Monday.

Boris Johnson in Gloucestershire to launch the government's mortgage guarantee scheme

The Prime Minister visits Barratt Homes Development to launch the government's mortgage guarantee scheme, in Great Oldbury, Gloucestershire.

Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to Delhi next week, as the coronavirus crisis deepened in India and concerns grew over a new variant hitting the nation.

Boris Johnson - Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool/REUTERS

During his visit to Gloucestershire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "The red list is very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency - they will have to take that decision.

"But Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won't be able to go ahead with the trip."

Portugal begins to reopen

Portugal on Monday rolled back coronavirus measures, including reopening shopping centres, high schools and universities and allowing indoor dining, after new infections eased off.

This is the third step of four in a gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-March, following two months of lockdown that helped stem a third wave of the pandemic.

The lifting of measures began with the reopening of primary schools a month ago, followed at the start of April by secondary schools and outdoor service for cafes and restaurants.

Eateries are now allowed to serve indoors, and auditoriums in the country can also open.

On Friday, Portugal lifted a suspension on flights to and from Britain and Brazil for "essential trips", including "professional reasons, studies, family reunions, health or humanitarian reasons".

But controls at the Spanish border will be maintained for at least 15 more days, along with a requirement for travellers to present a negative Covid test.

Johnson: 'It's only sensible' to cancel India trip

Boris Johnson has said it is "only sensible" to cancel his trip to India given the coronavirus situation there, adding it is up to the UK Health Security Agency whether to add the nation to the travel "red list".

During a visit to Gloucestershire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "The red list is very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency - they will have to take that decision.

"But Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won't be able to go ahead with the trip. I do think it's only sensible to postpone, given what's happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there.

"Countries around the world including our own have been through this. I think everybody's got a massive amount of sympathy with India, what they're going through.

"And I just want to stress that this is, we're going to be going back, the relationship between the UK and India is of huge importance, and I'll be talking to Narendra Modi on Monday, we'll be trying to do as much as we can, virtually.

"Of course it will be frustrating, but we'll try and replicate as much as we can remotely, and then look forward to doing it in person as and when circumstances allow, and hopefully before the Cop summit in November and hopefully we'll get Narendra Modi over for the G7 in June."

Crowds back at the rodeo

Riders carry the Texas state flag during the opening ceremony of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. The first night of the rodeo saw a sold out crowd, the first rodeo event that took place with no restrictions in San Angelo since the beginning of the pandemic - Sergio Flores/AFP

Ty Bertrand looks at a rider on a horse the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo - Sergio Flores/AFP

Johnson and Modi to speak later this month

Downing Street issued a joint statement from the British and Indian governments.

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," the statement said.

"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year."

Boris Johnson's India trip cancelled

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week “in light of the current coronavirus situation”, Downing Street said.

Health Secretary statement at 3.30pm

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will make a Commons statement at around 3.30pm to update MPs on the latest developments in the battle with Covid-19.

Rail row over post-Covid cuts and strikes

A leading rail union is stepping up a campaign warning of huge job cuts in the coming months amid the threat of a national industrial dispute.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union claims spending cuts are putting thousands of Network Rail jobs at risk, as well as safety maintenance work.

The union has launched a social media campaign and sent details to all its Network Rail members, warning they face an open-ended pay freeze and a "wholescale attack" on working conditions.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "Under orders from the Government, Network Rail is using the Covid-19 drop in passenger numbers and service levels to rush through the most radical restructuring of the railway infrastructure since privatisation."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines has said: "Outdated practices, and the impact of Covid on passenger numbers, show that the railway is not serving passengers, taxpayers or staff as well as it should."

First trans-Tasman bubble flight lands in Wellington

The first trans-Tasman bubble flight from Australia to Wellington lands at Wellington Airport - Getty

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media at the reception for the first Trans-Tasman bubble flight from Australia to Wellington - Getty

Families are reunited as travellers arrive on the first flight from Sydney - Marty Melville/AFP

Week-long lockdown for New Delhi

India's capital New Delhi will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night, officials said, as the megacity struggles to contain a huge surge in Covid-19 cases with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen supplies low.

The vast nation of 1.3 billion people reported a record high of 273,810 infections on Monday - the fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases.

In Delhi - the worst-hit city in India - 25,500 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, with almost one-third of those tested returning positive coronavirus results.

"Delhi's health system is at a tipping point. The Covid-19 situation is pretty critical," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address.

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster. From tonight there will be a lockdown until next Monday."

Kejriwal said businesses would be shut and movement around the northern city of 20 million limited to essential services.

First Indian variant cases detected in UK last year

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said that the variant of the virus first identified in India should be "watched carefully" but it is "probably not at the top tier of mutations that generate the most concern."

He told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the first cases of the variant were identified late last year.

"This variant has a couple of mutations that are among those that we think are important that should be watched carefully, but they're actually probably not at the very kind of top tier of mutations, for example in the B117 - or Kent variant - or the South African variant, that generate the most concern.

"And in terms of spread, clearly this variant has increased in frequency in India around the same time as their very large and tragic recent wave,

"But I just don't think we know yet whether there's a cause and effect relationship - is this variant driving that spread? Or is it happening at the same time perhaps due to a coincidence?"

He added: "And one thing to note is that there were some sequences of this variant B1.617 seen late last year. And so in some sense, if it really is driving this wave, the fuse has been burning for quite a long time, which would make it look, probably less transmissible than B117."

What is a 'variant under investigation'?

Dozens of cases of the variant have been identified in the UK.

The new Indian variant, also known as B.1.617, is currently designated as a "variant under investigation" (VUI) rather than a "variant of concern" (VOC), such as those first identified in Kent, Manaus (Brazil) or South Africa.

According to the latest update from Public Health England (PHE), 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, which was first discovered in India, have been found in England, as well as four cases in Scotland.

There are four so-called "variants of concern" and seven "variants under investigation" which have been identified in the UK.

Experts have said that collating information during the investigation into the new variant may take a number of weeks.

But Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said: "At the moment, this particular variant is called a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern because it hasn't been escalated to that level yet.

"My assumption from everything I've seen is that it will become a variant of concern.

Young volunteers exposed to virus for second time in trial

Healthy, young volunteers who have previously had Covid-19 will be deliberately exposed to the virus for a second time to see how the immune system reacts as part of a new UK study.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have launched what is known as a "human challenge" trial to look at what happens when someone who has recovered from Covid is then re-exposed to the virus.

They will aim to determine what dose of virus is needed to re-infect after natural infection, how the immune system responds, and what this may mean for developing protective immunity against the disease.

The study is expected to start this month after receiving ethics approval and will recruit people aged 18-30 who have previously been naturally infected with Covid.

They will be re-exposed to the virus in a safe and controlled environment while a team of researchers monitors their health.

Nervtag member urges Government to 'act sooner rather than later'

Asked on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme if he would be in favour of India being put on the red list for England, Prof Hayward said: "Well, I think this is obviously it's a balance of harms, and, and benefits, and the challenge with that is that the level of harm is quite high because obviously India were highly connected with it there's a lot of economic interaction and as well as family and social interaction, many people are British citizens.

"And on the other hand, what we have is an unknown level of risk, my own preference in all of this is to err on the side of caution and to act sooner rather than later. But ultimately, that's going to be a political decision."

06:55 AM

Indian variant evidence gathering will take 'number of weeks'

Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London who also sits on Nervtag, which is one of the groups advising Sage scientists said of the Indian variant: "I think there are a number of concerning features about this, both in terms of the mutations that this virus carries as well as the epidemiological picture.

"Overall, in India with, with, with really large rises in cases and hospitals becoming overwhelmed, and, and that is likely to be due to a resurgence of a number of variants, including the one that originated in the UK, and it's difficult to pin it down to any particular variant although I understand in some of the areas that have been worst affected for example in Mumbai.

"Then amongst the sequences that have been produced, then this, this Indian variant is quite common there. But the evidence of increased transmissibility the escape from immunity is circumstantial.

"That said, it's going to take a number of weeks at least before that evidence gets firmed up and we find out more.

"Suddenly some countries and areas have taken the view that, that's enough for them to be quite concerned so for example, Hong Kong has put on a two week travel ban on the stand for India, which will allow them to find out a little bit, bit more."

Indian variant 'poses a threat' to unlocking Britain, says professor

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said he expects that the Indian variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 will become a "variant of concern", which would lead to India being placed on the Government's "red list" of hotel quarantine countries.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I am concerned about all the variants.

"I think our road map is going well and at the moment, in this country, we are doing rather well, enjoying unlocking - but out there there is the Indian variant, the South African, Brazilian etc, and they do pose a threat."

He said that some people in the population are still vulnerable who can "still be caught out by variants like this".

Prof Altmann added: "At the moment, this particular variant (from India) is called a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern because it hasn't been escalated to that level yet.

"My assumption from everything I've seen is that it will become a variant of concern.

"When it becomes a variant of concern, I'd be quite surprised if India wasn't on the red list."

Tests for holidaymakers could fall below £50

Private Covid tests for summer holidaymakers could fall below £50 under plans being considered by the Treasury to exempt them from VAT.

In a partial climbdown, HMRC has already ruled that the gold standard PCR tests will be exempt from VAT when they are administered or overseen by a registered nurse, The Telegraph can reveal.

Now senior sources say the Treasury could go further and fully exempt the tests from the charge which can add 20 per cent to the price which can range from £60 to £300 per test.

The exemption would mean a saving of roughly between £40 and £240 for a family of four for a single test each on their return.

05:51 AM

Thailand's infections slow from record highs

Rows of beds for incoming Covid patients at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok - LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Thailand reported 1,390 new coronavirus cases today, slowing from six days of record highs, amid a third wave of infections in the South-East Asian country.

Three deaths were reported.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 43,742, with 104 deaths.

Stalkers are hiding behind masks, charity warns

Stalkers have been able to exploit lockdown by wearing masks to covertly follow their victims, a charity has warned, as new figures reveal a huge rise in the number of cases over the past 12 months.

It is feared stalking has increased because many perpetrators have been stuck at home after being furloughed and have taken the opportunity to target their victims online.

But charity campaigners have said the most determined stalkers have also used lockdown to their advantage to physically harass their victims.

It is feared some have been able to hide in plain sight because the use of face coverings has allowed them to follow their victims without being spotted.

HK suspends flights from India after detecting new variant

Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant Covid strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time.

The three countries would be classified as "extremely high risk" after multiple imported cases carried the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said.

The city reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 29 of which were imported, marking the highest daily toll since March 15. Hong Kong has recorded more than 11,600 cases in total and 209 deaths.

Hong Kong authorities have been urging residents to get vaccinated for coronavirus with only around 9pc of Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents vaccinated.

Pandemic 'the greatest threat to cancer research in generations'

Cancer patients could end up waiting two years to benefit from new research discoveries.

The Institute of Cancer Research in London said tightened restrictions in response to new coronavirus variants had limited laboratory research time and slowed the race to find new cancer treatments.

The institute has called for extra financial support for cancer research organisations to prevent further delays.

Chief executive Professor Paul Workman said: "The coronavirus pandemic has posed the greatest threat to cancer research in generations.

"It's great that science is now helping us get out of lockdown and begin to return to normal, but unfortunately cancer hasn't been waiting for us - it remains as big a challenge as ever.

"We need as much support as possible to ensure that our research can make up lost ground in finding the new treatments that will make a difference for patients. Cancer won't wait."

Calls for state of emergency in Osaka

Osaka will ask the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency in an effort to reverse the rise in coronavirus cases, the governor of the country's third-most populous prefecture said today.

Osaka and several other prefectures have been in a "quasi-emergency" state for two weeks, with targeted measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid.

"The fruits of these measures should be appearing now, but when we look at the number of infections from yesterday, it was 1,220 cases, which is a record high," Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

"Medical services are also in a dire state, and we've decided that we need a state of emergency."

Australia-New Zealand 'travel bubble' begins

New Zealand travellers embrace at Sydney International Airport - Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Hundreds of passengers from Australia began arriving in New Zealand airports today after authorities reopened borders, a pandemic milestone that allows quarantine-free travel between the countries for the first time in more than a year.

Though most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealand residents since late last year, New Zealand had enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbour, citing concerns about sporadic virus outbreaks there.

Travellers greet loved ones after arriving on the first trans-Tasman flight from Sydney to Auckland - Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Television footage showed emotional scenes at airports with families reuniting and scores of passengers thronging the international departure terminals at Australian airports.

Qantas will ramp up flights between the countries to about 200 each week, while Air New Zealand said it had quadrupled its flights to 30 today, with its planes flying into New Zealand 97pc full.

The open border will help drive the economic recovery for both countries and reunite thousands of families and friends, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a joint statement.

Young volunteers exposed to virus for second time

Healthy, young volunteers who have previously had Covid-19 will be deliberately exposed to the virus for a second time to see how the immune system reacts as part of a new UK study.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have launched what is known as a "human challenge" trial to look at what happens when someone who has recovered from Covid is then re-exposed to the virus.

They will aim to determine what dose of virus is needed to re-infect after natural infection, how the immune system responds, and what this may mean for developing protective immunity against the disease.

The study is expected to start this month after receiving ethics approval and will recruit people aged 18-30 who have previously been naturally infected with Covid.

They will be re-exposed to the virus in a safe and controlled environment while a team of researchers monitors their health.

