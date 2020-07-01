Coronavirus: What are the numbers out of Latin America?

Peru has been of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus

Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in Latin American countries, contributing to record numbers of new infections being recorded globally.

Brazil has had more than one million confirmed cases - the second highest in the world after the US.

Other countries in the region, including Mexico, Chile and Peru, are also battling major outbreaks.

So what are the main trends in Latin America?

Deaths per capita in Latin America More

The first confirmed case in Latin America was identified in Brazil on 26 February, although researchers have said there are indications that there were cases there as early as January.

Coronavirus has since spread to every country in the region.

More than 2.5 million cases have been recorded, and more than 100,000 people have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

That is fewer deaths than in the US and Europe, but both cases and deaths may be under-reported.

Latin America's two most populous nations, Brazil and Mexico, have seen the highest number of deaths, more than 59,000 and 27,000 respectively.

Peru has the sixth highest number of reported cases in the world, and has had more than 9,500 confirmed deaths.

Chile is reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day, with more than 5,600 people dead.

Ecuador recorded one of the earliest and worst outbreaks in the region, although cases here are now stabilising - but this is not the trend in many other countries.

Peak not yet reached

Daily reported deaths in many Latin American countries remain high, as they drop in the US and most countries in Europe.

You can see the differing trends when looking at Brazil, Mexico and Peru compared with three of the worst-hit countries in Europe in terms of deaths - the UK, Italy and France.

Latin American countries daily deaths compared to European countries More

The head of the Pan American Health Organization, Dr Carissa Etienne has warned that coronavirus is spreading "exponentially" in many areas of the region.

The number of deaths in Brazil, Mexico and Peru has been doubling roughly every three weeks.

A study by the University of Washington has warned that Brazil's death toll could climb to 125,000 by early August.