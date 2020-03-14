Coronavirus: At least three people who joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago test positive for virus

At least three people who spent time with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last weekend have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The cluster of confirmed cases, which all revolve around the US president’s private residence in Florida, have emerged in the past 48 hours.

The first of the three cases was revealed on Thursday, when a senior official from a Brazilian delegation which spent last Saturday at Mar-a-Lago with Mr Trump tested positive for the virus.

The official, Fabio Wajngarten, was photographed at the residence posing alongside Mr Trump and vice-president Mike Pence.

On Friday, a senior Trump campaign official revealed an unnamed donor who visited Mar-a-Lago on Sunday had also contracted Covid-19. The official said the donor did not interact with the president during the fundraiser.

Nelsinho Trad alongside Senator Marco Rubio, just days before testing positive for coronavirus (Instagram) More

