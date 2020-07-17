Coronavirus leaves Florida a state of confusion

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, dressed as the Grim Reaper, talks with reporters at a beach near Destin, Fla., on May 1. (Devon Ravine / Associated Press)

Crime writer Carl Hiaasen, the celebrated chronicler of contemporary Florida, once referred to his beloved state as “the poster child of nationwide dysfunction.” That was before the COVID-19 pandemic began killing one of its residents about every nine minutes.

So what would he call it now?

“It's, it's … I don't even know how to describe it,” he stammered. “I'm just following this almost like a daily sports box score, looking at the numbers trying to figure out how much worse it can get.”

Florida is now the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

Over the last week, it reported more than 83,000 new cases, well ahead of California and Texas, two much larger states that are also struggling to contain the virus.

Masks are required at Walt Disney World. (Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel)

Yet in much of Florida the response to the crisis has been little more than a shrug. Disney World has reopened, restaurants and shopping malls are crowded, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has invited four professional sports leagues and the Republican national convention to the state.

“It is like one giant SNL skit,” Hiaasen said. “You just wonder what stupid thing is going to happen next.”

Well, how about a Stanford-educated lawyer dressing up as Death and suing the governor.

Daniel Uhlfelder, a 47-year-old family law and real estate attorney, began appearing on Florida beaches in April wearing a hooded black robe and carrying a scythe to warn sunbathers of pending doom.

His lawsuit, filed in March in Leon County and now on appeal, demanded that the governor close the beaches and impose a stay-at-home order.

Is he surprised how bad things have become? “No, it's a surprise it’s not worse, frankly," he said. "But it will be.”

Florida has long embraced its reputation as a punchline, so much so the state bird is the mockingbird.

But how the state became a dystopian landscape is a more traditional tale of political expediency and science denial, with the governor, a Republican and staunch ally of President Trump, repeatedly shifting blame for the crisis while downplaying the threat and ignoring his own health experts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel)

“Public health has become politicized and that is a recipe for disaster,” said Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “The fact that masks have become politicized is nonsensical. It’s a proven public health method of reducing disease transmission."

In May, DeSantis lifted statewide stay-at-home orders after just four weeks, far earlier than many other states. Two weeks later gyms and restaurants were allowed to reopen and by the first week of June so were bars, tattoo parlors and Universal’s theme parks.

But the push to reopen the economy for the summer tourist season came at a massive cost: Six days later Orlando, where Universal’s parks are located, saw a huge jump in cases. That was the start of a steep, statewide climb.

Over the last month, Florida has seen its caseload jump from about 80,000 to 315,755. The death toll has climbed from just under 3,000 to 4,676, the eighth highest in the country. At least 54 hospitals across Florida have reported that their ICU wards are full.

Protesters demand that Florida businesses and government reopen during a march in Orlando on April 17. (John Raoux / Associated Press)