Coronavirus live updates: 4 unrelated cases in the West Coast, US issues level 3 advisory for Italy

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state reported four new apparent cases of the novel coronavirus, raising concerns that it is spreading through West Coast communities.

Authorities said three of the cases – an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington, and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school – had not recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.

In addition, Washington health officials said a woman in her 50s in King County tested positive for the virus after traveling to Daegu, South Korea, the site of a major coronavirus outbreak. She was being treated in home isolation.

Both cases in Washington were treated as “presumptive positives,” meaning they had not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The emergence of the San Jose, California, patient "indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

"This case does signal to us that it's now time to shift how we respond to the novel coronavirus," she said.

Here's the latest on the outbreak of COVID-19:

China sees slowdown in new infections

China, where the outbreak began in December, has seen a slowdown in new infections and on Saturday morning reported 427 new cases over the past 24 hours along with 47 additional deaths. The city at the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, accounted for the bulk of both.

New cases in mainland China have held steady at under 500 for past four days, with almost all of them in Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province.

With the number of discharged patients now greatly exceeding those of new arrivals, Wuhan now has more than 5,000 spare beds in 16 temporary treatment centers, Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, told a news conference in Wuhan on Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak had infected more than 84,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 people globally as of Saturday morning, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has recorded the most cases outside of China, and Iran has seen the most deaths outside the nation.

US advises Americans reconsider travel to Italy

The Italian tourist industry suffered a major blow when a U.S. government advisory urged Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to the spread of a new virus.

“We had already registered a slowdown of Americans coming to Italy in recent days,” Bernabo Bocca, president of the Italian hotel federation Federalberghi said in a statement Saturday. “Now the final blow has arrived.”

The U.S. State Department late Friday issued a level three advisory – the second-highest level of warning – for the whole of Italy, saying that the CDC had recommended “avoiding nonessential travel.”

Other major countries have only issued warnings about defined areas of northern Italy where most cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded. Italy has confirmed almost 900 cases, by far the highest figure outside Asia. There have been 21 deaths.

More than 5.6 million Americans visit Italy every year, the second-largest national group behind Germans, according to the most recent statistics. They represent 9% of foreign tourists in Italy. The Italian Tourism Federation, Assoturismo, has put cancellations in Rome at 90%.

Frances bans indoor gatherings of more than 5K

France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the measures following special government meetings Saturday, France 24 reported. All public gatherings in the Oise region north of Paris are being banned completely.

In addition, Sunday's Paris half-marathon will not take place as scheduled.

"These measures are provisional and we will undoubtedly have to modify them over time," Véran said. "They are restrictive measures and we hope that they last for some time because that would allow us to contain the spread of the virus."