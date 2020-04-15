The U.S. death toll spiked sharply, sick workers were putting a strain on the nation's meat supply and New York City added thousands of deaths to its total as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the nation.

More than 80 million Americans were receiving stimulus payments of up to $1,200 in their bank accounts Wednesday as the federal government injects vast sums of money into the economy left battered by stay-at-home orders.

The cash influx comes a day after the U.S. saw the highest number of deaths during the coronavirus crisis, more than 2,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The previous highest daily death toll was 2,108, on Friday, but the daily total had declined steadily the last three days.

It was not immediately clear whether the increase was due to new counting methods adopted by New York City, where health authorities began including people who "probably had COVID-19" but died without being tested.

The U.S. death toll was over 26,000 early Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, but did not appear to included New York City's new total. The U.S. has more than 600,000 confirmed cases. Worldwide, the number of cases was nearing 2 million with over 126,800 deaths.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

• When are you getting your stimulus money? Here's how to find out.

• Trump halts funding to WHO. Experts say we need it now more than ever.

• Instead of 'task force,' Trump taps US companies to advise on reopening the economy

• Governors vs. Trump: While President Trump commands the spotlight at coronavirus briefings, America's governors often take a different tact.

• What to know about COVID-19: Here is USA TODAY's one-stop guide.

President Trump's name will appear on checks

The IRS began distributing the money via direct deposit and launched an online portal that allows Americans to input their direct deposit information. For those who require a check, it could be in the mail next week - and will include Trump's signature, according to multiple media reports citing unnamed Treasury Department and IRS officials. Trump said earlier this month he did not plan on signing them.

The U.S. Department of Treasury said a "large majority of eligible Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments within the next two weeks." The goal is to provide as much money as possible electronically rather than mailing checks, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The deposit will be labeled as "IRS Treas 310" on bank statements.

China waited a week before warning of pandemic, report says

Chinese officials determined they likely were facing a pandemic a week before going public, allowing the epicenter city of Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people and millions to travel for Lunar New Year celebrations. President Xi Jinping warned the public on Jan. 20 – more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of silence, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly chastised Chinese officials for withholding and delaying information on the outbreak there that could have saved lives around the globe. Trump has also blasted the World Health Organization and on Tuesday cut off U.S. funding, saying the group had failed to report accurate information from China during the early stages of the pandemic.

Sick meatpacking workers threaten food supply

Soaring numbers of meatpacking plant workers sickened by COVID-19 have sparked fears for the employees’ health and for the continuity of the nation’s meat supply. In Iowa, Tyson Foods closed one of the nation's major pork processing plants after 186 employees have tested positive for the illness. The plant is one of several meatpacking facilities across the nation where business has been suspended after being hit hard by the highly contagious coronavirus.

“We are taking on water fast,” National Pork Producers Council President Howard “A.V.” Roth said, adding that thousands of hog farms could close this year without government intervention. “Immediate action is imperative, or a lot of hog farms will go under.”