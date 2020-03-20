Coronavirus live updates: China exonerates whistleblower doctor who warned of virus

A pandemic of novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 10,030 people worldwide, mostly in Italy and China.

The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica as well as every European country since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. There are nearly 245,000 diagnosed cases globally, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. While China still compromises the bulk of the world's cases, Italy now has the highest death toll.

There are 14,250 diagnosed cases in the United States, spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. At least 196 people have died in the U.S., according to ABC News' count.

Today's biggest developments:

China exonerates whistleblower doctor who warned of virus U.S. death toll at 196 Italy's death toll eclipses China's number of fatalities

Here's how the news is unfolding today. All times Eastern. Please refresh for updates.

3:00 a.m.: China exonerates whistleblower doctor who warned of virus

In a highly unusual move, Chinese authorities have exonerated a doctor who was officially reprimanded for warning his colleagues about the novel coronavirus and later died from the disease.

The city of Wuhan's public security bureau said in a statement late Thursday that it would revoke the reprimand issued to Dr. Li Wenliang, accusing him of spreading rumors, according to Chinese state television. Wuhan's police department also made an official apology to Li's family, citing "inappropriate handling on the matter," state TV reported.

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, was detained by police in early January after trying to warn fellow doctors and medical students about the virus in a social media group. Li became infected and died from COVID-19 on Feb. 7.

PHOTO: IIn this photo released by the Beijing Thanksgiving Public Welfare Foundation on Feb 3, 2020, Dr. Li Wenliang is seen at the Wuhan Central Hospital in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Beijing Thanksgiving Public Welfare Foundation via AP) More

Li's death sparked outrage in China where citizens took to social media to vent their frustrations over the government's handling of the epidemic and portraying the doctor as a martyr of the crisis.

An investigation team from the state supervision authority determined that police had "issued improper instructions" and followed "improper law enforcement procedure," according to a report released Thursday evening by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the ruling Communist Party's top disciplinary body.

Li's family has also received compensation in the wake of his death, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's report.

