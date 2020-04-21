New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet with President Trump Tuesday at the White House, a face-to-face encounter after some fiery exchanges over their respective handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how the nation should move forward.
Almost 1,500 Americans died Monday, raising the toll to more than 42,000 among almost 800,000 confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins University data.
Cuomo has repeatedly chastised the president for asking governors to lead the struggle against the outbreak without federal resources. Trump responded this week by tweeting the governor should "spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"
Trump made more news late Monday, tweeting that he will temporarily suspend immigration to protect the jobs of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of worldwide coronavirus cases was nearing 2.5 million Tuesday; there have been more than 170,000 deaths.
Our live blog is being updated throughout the day.
Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration to 'protect jobs'
President Trump tweeted late Monday that he was temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of “the attack from the Invisible Enemy,” a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.
Over the past weeks of the crisis, which has seen many states shut down, the administration has made moves to clamp down on asylum seekers and immigrants seeking entry into the country. Critics contend that Trump is using the crisis, which has killed more than 40,000 Americans and paralyzed the economy, to further his America First policies.
– Marco della Cava
Tennessee, Georgia, S.C. to gradually reopen
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia announced various measures Monday aimed at easing restrictions on some businesses in their states.
Lee said his state's stay-at-home order will not be extended past April 30, and that some businesses around the state will begin reopening next week: "For the good of our state, social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot."
McMaster announced a plan called "Accelerate South Carolina" that allows clothing, department, furniture, jewelry and sporting goods stores, as well as florists and flea markets to reopen at reduced capacity starting today. He also gave local officials the authority to open their beaches.
Kemp said he was allowing certain businesses to reopen on Friday, including gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, barbers, cosmetologists and massage therapists.
– Natalie Allison, Nashville Tennessean
South Carolina, North Carolina beaches: What the rules are as some restrictions are eased
Coronavirus has been here for 3 months. What now?
Three months ago Tuesday, the U.S. confirmed the nation's first case of what was then called the "novel" coronavirus – a Washington state man in his 30s who had recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a seemingly distant illness that had killed six people.
"What's transpired since then has really gone beyond what anyone could imagine," said Dr. Jay Cook, chief medical officer at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, which received the first patient. "And the story's still playing out." Read more.
– Grace Hauck
WHO chief warns 'worst is yet ahead of us'
The head of the World Health Organization warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, a dire prediction coming as many countries and U.S. states are beginning to ease restrictive measures. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t detail his warning, but global health officials have previously warned that the coronavirus could prove brutal as it sweeps through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of failing to provide accurate, up-to-date information on the coronavirus outbreak and has frozen U.S. funding to the agency.
Stocks struggle as oil prices plunge
World share prices skidded Tuesday after the price of U.S. crude oil plunged below zero, with demand collapsing as the pandemic leaves factories, automobiles and airplanes idled. Wall Street looked set for losses, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.6%, while the contract for the Dow industrials lost 1%. Unconfirmed reports Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery added to the jitters. But South Korea’s government said Kim appeared to be handling state affairs as usual.
California legislators demand more answers about spending on COVID-19 response
In a hearing that stretched more than four hours Monday, California’s Assembly Budget Committee held its first legislative oversight hearing on how Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to lead the state through the coronavirus pandemic — and how an estimated $7 billion in emergency expenses are being spent.
With the deadline to rework the state’s budget just weeks away, the 11 legislators spread across the committee room expressed frustration over how little information they have received so far.
While most of the legislators took time to champion the governor’s quick actions to issue statewide social distancing orders and success at "flattening the curve" of California’s confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19, they said they had largely been left out of key-decisions — and that often, they learned about statewide orders from the media or in real-time during Newsom’s daily updates.
– Gabrielle Canon
Deal near on money for small businesses, hospitals, testing
The White House and Congressional leaders were nearing a deal to replenish a program geared to keeping small businesses from shuttering and their employees from going on unemployment. The agreement would provide another $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which has burned through its initial $349 billion for loans to small businesses. The deal would also provide $75 billion to help overwhelmed hospitals and $25 billion to increase the capacity to test for the virus. But a number of disagreements remain over details, including how those funds will be divided and spent.
– Christal Hayes and William Cummings
Louisville Slugger furloughing employees due to coronavirus
Iconic baseball bat brand Louisville Slugger is hoping the coronavirus doesn’t strike it out. With the start of Major League Baseball on indefinite hold and no revenue coming in, fifth-generation company Hillerich & Bradsby has been forced to furlough 171 employees, which is most of its workforce. They will receive benefits and health insurance, but no pay. Those still employed got a 25% pay cut.
“We’re not doing any advertising. We’ve cut all our expenses we can. We’re just hoping we get back to normal before we run out of cash,” CEO John Hillerich IV told the Louisville Courier-Journal.
– Alfred Miller, Louisville Courier Journal
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus updates: Trump says immigration suspended; lockdowns eased