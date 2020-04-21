New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet with President Trump Tuesday at the White House, a face-to-face encounter after some fiery exchanges over their respective handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how the nation should move forward.

Almost 1,500 Americans died Monday, raising the toll to more than 42,000 among almost 800,000 confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

Cuomo has repeatedly chastised the president for asking governors to lead the struggle against the outbreak without federal resources. Trump responded this week by tweeting the governor should "spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"

Trump made more news late Monday, tweeting that he will temporarily suspend immigration to protect the jobs of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of worldwide coronavirus cases was nearing 2.5 million Tuesday; there have been more than 170,000 deaths.

Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration to 'protect jobs'

President Trump tweeted late Monday that he was temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of “the attack from the Invisible Enemy,” a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

Over the past weeks of the crisis, which has seen many states shut down, the administration has made moves to clamp down on asylum seekers and immigrants seeking entry into the country. Critics contend that Trump is using the crisis, which has killed more than 40,000 Americans and paralyzed the economy, to further his America First policies.

– Marco della Cava

Tennessee, Georgia, S.C. to gradually reopen

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia announced various measures Monday aimed at easing restrictions on some businesses in their states.

Lee said his state's stay-at-home order will not be extended past April 30, and that some businesses around the state will begin reopening next week: "For the good of our state, social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot."

McMaster announced a plan called "Accelerate South Carolina" that allows clothing, department, furniture, jewelry and sporting goods stores, as well as florists and flea markets to reopen at reduced capacity starting today. He also gave local officials the authority to open their beaches.

Kemp said he was allowing certain businesses to reopen on Friday, including gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, barbers, cosmetologists and massage therapists.

– Natalie Allison, Nashville Tennessean

South Carolina, North Carolina beaches: What the rules are as some restrictions are eased

Coronavirus has been here for 3 months. What now?

Three months ago Tuesday, the U.S. confirmed the nation's first case of what was then called the "novel" coronavirus – a Washington state man in his 30s who had recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a seemingly distant illness that had killed six people.

"What's transpired since then has really gone beyond what anyone could imagine," said Dr. Jay Cook, chief medical officer at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, which received the first patient. "And the story's still playing out." Read more.