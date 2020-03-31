Coronavirus live updates: More people have now died in the US in pandemic than on 9/11; NYC cases may be slowing

The coronavirus death toll surged past 3,100 on Tuesday, eclipsing the total from the 9/11 terror attacks as New York City traded "Ground Zero" for "epicenter."

More than 900 people have died in Manhattan alone, and the city was opening temporary hospitals in a convention center, a Navy ship and Central Park. Refrigeration trucks were serving as temporary morgues.

Still, the nation's top health expert found some reason for hope, saying social distancing was working and that the rate of increase of New York City cases might be starting to slow down.

More than 500 deaths were reported nationwide Monday, the highest daily total since the the first American died six weeks ago.

Cities and states tightened stay-at-home restrictions. Thousands of retailers across the nation, large and small, closed their doors. And many furloughed employees. Guns shops in Los Angeles won a reprieve, however, when authorities retracted an order to close them. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he’s heeding a federal Department of Homeland Security advisory issued that listed gun and ammunition dealers as “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

The United States had more than 165,000 confirmed cases Tuesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, more than 803,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 39,000 have died.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news. More headlines:

Fauci: NYC cases 'possibly starting to flatten out'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the national effort to curb the coronavirus crisis, offered a glimmer of hope Tuesday, saying social distancing was working and that the rate of increase of cases in New York City might be slowing.

"You are starting to see that the daily increases are not in that steep incline," Fauci said in an interview on CNN. "They are starting to be able to possibly flatten out."

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said that a recommendation that all Americans wear masks was "under very active consideration" by the federal task force on the crisis.

But it won't happen until the supply is sufficient to ensure that all health care workers are adequately equipped, he added. Fauci also stressed that the masks would do little to protect the wearer but could help keep the wearer from spreading the disease.

Chris Cuomo, brother of New York's governor, tests positive

Chris Cuomo, a CNN journalist and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he has tested positive for the virus. Cuomo said on Twitter that he had fever, chills and shortness of breath and is self-isolating in the basement of his home. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and (wife) Cristina," Cuomo said. Cuomo said he will continue to appear on CNN from his basement.

"He's going to be fine," the governor said at his daily news conference Tuesday. "He's young, in good shape, strong. Not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine."

Field hospital opening in New York City's Central Park

A 68-bed emergency field hospital erected in Central Park was set to receive patients infected with the coronavirus starting Tuesday. A team of 72 doctors, nurses and other health care workers from Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian disaster-relief organization, have mobilized the facility, which is equipped with 10 ventilators.

The hospital has partnered with New York’s Mount Sinai Health System and will prioritize moving overflow patients from the Brooklyn and Queens Mount Sinai branches so they can resume respiratory care treatment. The city was reporting more than 43,000 confirmed cases and over 900 deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.