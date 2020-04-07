Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump hints at second stimulus check; US deaths near 11K; Wisconsin faces election amid stay-at-home order

President Donald Trump hinted at a second round of stimulus checks on Monday, hours after the U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 – more than six American wars combined.

By early Tuesday, U.S. deaths were nearing 11,000. Wisconsin voters faced the choice of going to the polls or abiding by the state's stay-at-home order. Global stocks were up Tuesday, fueled by hopes the peak of the coronavirus pandemic surge may come soon. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care Tuesday fighting the coronavirus.

While federal health officials have warned Americans of a grim week ahead, there are "positive signs" emerging in coronavirus hot spots. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pointed to fewer deaths, hospitalizations and intubations in New York City, and the governors in a pair of hard-hit states reported encouraging news.

There were nearly 370,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 1.3 million worldwide early Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. The global death toll was approaching 75,000.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day.

After bitter court battle, Wisconsin election is on for Tuesday

Wisconsin voters were bound for the polls Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers historic, eleventh-hour effort to postpone the election was swiftly rejected by the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Polls were opening at 7 a.m. statewide in the face of a warning from the state's top health official who said voting in person will “without question” lead to more illness and death as coronavirus spreads through the state. Six chaotic hours of litigation Monday also resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring all absentee ballots to be postmarked by Tuesday, reversing a federal judge's order to extend absentee voting by a week.

"People have bled, fought, and died for the right to vote in this country," Evers said in a statement. "But tomorrow in Wisconsin, thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe."

– Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized Sunday as he continued to experience COVID-19 symptoms 10 days after testing positive, was moved to the intensive care unit Monday when the symptoms worsened.

Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab "to deputize for him where necessary," according to a Downing Street statement.

The prime minister's office said early Monday that Johnson was awaiting results of "routine" tests for the symptoms, which included a fever and cough, and described the hospitalization as a "precautionary step."

Johnson's medical setback comes at a time when Britain appears to have become Europe's deadliest hot spot, recording more than 600 deaths Sunday and outpacing world leader Italy in that grim tally for the second day in a row.

Johnson is among several world leaders who have been exposed to the virus.

Donald Trump: A second stimulus check may be coming for Americans

Even before Americans get to cash in their stimulus payments, President Donald Trump is floating the idea of a second round. At Monday's news briefing, Trump said a second set of direct payments is under consideration to help blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.