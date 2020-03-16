Coronavirus live updates: Establishments across country begin shutting down

There are at least 3,244 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and at least 61 coronavirus-related deaths in the country as of Sunday.

COVID-19 has reached 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. More restaurants and schools are closing across the nation to try to stop the spread.

Globally, there are more than 162,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Biggest developments:

New York City and Los Angeles to shutter bars and theaters CDC recommends eliminating large gatherings Fed lowers interest rates to near zero 368 people dead in 24 hours in Italy Russia closes its border with Belarus

Here's how the news is unfolding today. All times Eastern.

5:30 a.m.: Jack Ma says first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai.

Jack Ma tweeted that a huge shipment of masks and coronavirus testing kits is now en route to the United States from Shanghai.

The shipment is said to contain 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million masks. Ma has urged international cooperation to fight the health crisis.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

5:13 a.m.:Russia closes borders with Belarus

Russia has announced it is closing its border with Belarus, one of its major entry points to Europe, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Goods will still be allowed to cross the border, but the passage of people will no longer be permitted.

Substantial restrictions of flights to Europe from Russia also begin from today. All flights to European Union countries, Norway and Switzerland are to be halted, except for those leaving from a single terminal at one of Moscow’s airports and flying to the countries’ capitals. Currently only two of Russia’s borders have no restrictions linked to the virus -- Finland and Azerbaijan.

It comes as Russia steps up its measures in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

4:36 a.m.: Roche Diagnostics has received emergency approval for a new coronavirus test it developed

The company received emergency approval late Thursday night from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to send half a million tests to labs across the country from its North America headquarters in Indianapolis.

"For us, it’s been all about how do we make sure the patients who need to test, get the test at the time they need it,” Randy Pritchard, senior vice president of marketing for Roche, said.

In six weeks, the company was able to develop the test when it normally takes about 18-months to identify a virus and submit something to the FDA, Pritchard said.

With the new test, you can have results as fast as three days as opposed to days with some current tests.

3:53 a.m.: Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus

An Australian television journalist said Monday he has the new coronavirus and assumes he contracted it while meeting with actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins, 65, said he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine's Sydney studio on March 9. The result came back positive on Sunday.

"I'm surprisingly very well," Wilkins told Nine by Facetime from his Sydney home, where he has self-isolated since Wilson's diagnosis.

You could've knocked me over with a feather last night when I got that call. It took me a couple of minutes to reel from the news that they gave me. But I feel fine. I feel 100%," Wilkins added. "We're assuming this is from Rita. It may not be. They've all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing."

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.