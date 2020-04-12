Coronavirus live updates: Easter gatherings limited, stimulus checks hit bank accounts

The Internal Revenue Service announced the first stimulus payments meant to ease economic fallout of the pandemic had been deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts as many businesses are closed, most churches have canceled in-person services on Easter.

The good news about stimulus payments comes as the U.S. hit a number of grim milestones in its fight against COVID-19.

All 50 states are simultaneously under a disaster declaration for the first time in history, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Saturday. Hours before, the U.S. surpassed 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, and soon became the country with the most coronavirus deaths, passing Italy's death toll.

President Donald Trump had previously set what he later described as an "aspirational" goal to reopen the country by Sunday, but has since abandoned that position.

"Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter ... I ask all Americans to pray that god will heal our nation," Trump said in an Easter message.

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. had 530,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more than 20,600 deaths. Worldwide, there are at least 1,700,000 million cases and 109,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 409,000 people have recovered worldwide.

Stimulus money begins rolling out

Following weeks of uncertainty, the IRS announced Saturday the first stimulus payments of up to $1,200 had been deposited into eligible taxpayers' bank accounts.

"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can," a Saturday tweet reads.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit for their refund will automatically receive a stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child, the IRS said Friday.

Individuals who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but didn’t file a return for 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive a payment in the “near future,” the agency said.

The government is prioritizing the first few waves of payments in the coming weeks toward low-income Americans and Social Security beneficiaries, according to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax.

Some Americans were confused following conflicting reports from different corners of the government in recent weeks. The IRS said at the end of March stimulus payments would start being distributed within three weeks.

Easter gathering restrictions prompt pushback

States are cracking down on religious gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, but some lawmakers and religious leaders are challenging the social distancing measures.

While most churches nationwide were expected to be closed for in-person Easter services, some are still planning to hold large gatherings.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that anyone who goes to a mass gathering – including religious services – may have their license plates recorded. That information will be used to identify attendees, whom local health officials will contact and require to self-quarantine for 14 days.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie slammed the announcement. "Taking license plates at church?" Paul tweeted late Friday. "Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here."