Coronavirus live updates: White House issues reopening guidelines; some Florida beaches will open; China revises Wuhan death count

Stock futures signaled some positive reaction Friday as President Donald Trump and some governors focused on how and when to reopen their states, while China's sudden sharp revision of its death toll underscored the human cost of the still dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Stock markets were in the green in Europe and Asia ahead of the opening on Wall Street.

Trump's "Opening Up America Again" guidelines include three phases but won't begin until states have had 14 consecutive days of decreases in COVID-19 cases and have testing and hospital capacity to deal with potential coronavirus spikes.

"Some states will open sooner than others," Trump said Thursday. "We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time."

There will be at least one significant reopening on Friday. In Jacksonville, Florida, city parks and beaches will open for "essential activities" including walking and biking for a couple of hours in the morning and evening.

Amid the sliver of upbeat news, China, which has been criticized for lack of transparency, added 1,290 deaths from the virus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the city's total to 3,869. China blamed its initial undercount on its overwhelmed health system.

There are over 671,400 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 2.1 million worldwide early Friday, according to John Hopkins University data. COVID-19 has killed more than 33,200 Americans and 145,700 worldwide.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

• What will 'normal' be like after coronavirus? Here are 4 scenarios.

• Hospitals in the field: How the Army Corps of Engineers fights COVID-19 with tents.

• If you're traveling between states, here's where you'll have to self-quarantine.

• Still looking for toilet paper? Here's where you can still buy it.

• 'Work conquers all': Protests erupt in state capitals nationwide over restrictions

• When will I get my stimulus check? We answer this and dozens more of your most-asked questions. Read The Backstory from USA TODAY editor Nicole Carroll.

Jacksonville, Florida, opens beaches for limited morning and evening use

Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, will open Friday for limited periods in the morning and evening for "essential activities," including walking and biking.

City parks will be open all day, but pavilion and picnic areas will remain closed.

The moves came after early discussions between Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis on how to reopen the city. While it's too early to tell, Curry said data on confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations suggest the city is successfully flattening the curve.

The beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Social guidelines will remain in force. City parks will be open for normal hours, however pavilions and picnic areas will remain closed.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

China sharply raises virus death toll, blames stressed hospitals for errors

China, which has been under heavy criticism for lack of transparency over the coronavirus outbreak, sharply revised its official death toll Friday in the epicenter of Wuhan, adding more than a thousand virus-related fatalities.

China's official Xinhua news Agency reported that the undercount stemmed from several factors, including the deaths of people at home because overwhelmed hospitals had no room for them, mistaken reporting by medical staff focused on saving lives, and deaths at a few medical institutions that weren’t linked to the epidemic information network.

The latest figures raised China's overall death toll to 4,632 from a previously reported 3,342.

Chinese officials have denied covering up cases, saying their reports were accurate and timely. However, the U.N.’s World Health Organization has come under criticism for defending China’s handling of the outbreak and President Donald Trump has suspended funding to WHO over what he alleges is its pro-China bias.