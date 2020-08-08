Coronavirus live updates: Georgia school district says 100 students, staff test positive

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 721,000 people worldwide.

More than 19.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country around the world, with more than 4.9 million diagnosed cases and at least 161,358 deaths.

Latest headlines:

Georgia school district reports 100 cases All New York school districts can open, Cuomo says

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

5:57 a.m.: Georgia school district reports 100 COVID-19 cases among students, staff

As the debate about reopening schools continues across the country, many children are already back in classrooms or are about to start. One state that has grabbed headlines this week is Georgia, where photos of crowded hallways showing students without masks went viral.

Now, one of the largest school districts in the Peach State is reporting that 100 of its students and staff are suspected of having tested positive for COVID-19, even before in-person classes have started. Those figures were provided to the district by the Georgia Department of Health.

Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district would remain virtual "until public health data in Cobb County changes and guidance from state and local public health officials recommends it," according to ABC News Atlanta affiliate WSB. The district, which has about 113,000 students, starts remote learning on Aug. 17.

Georgia exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Aug. 5, according to an internal Federal Emergency Management Agency memo obtained by ABC News. It took four months for the state to reach 100,000 cases and just four weeks to reach 200,000.

Story continues

Cobb County, according to the Georgia Department of Health, has more than 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,363 current hospitalizations. The county has at least 317 COVID-19 deaths, the second most in the state, trailing only Fulton County's 420 deaths.

The state has more than 209,000 confirmed cases, with at least 4,117 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

PHOTO: Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaii on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP)

Coronavirus live updates: Georgia school district says 100 students, staff test positive originally appeared on abcnews.go.com