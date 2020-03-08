Coronavirus live updates: 2 more dead in Washington state, raising US death toll to 21

The number of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus continues to creep north of 100,000 as states in the U.S. announce new cases every day.

The virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica after it first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

On Sunday morning, Vermont announced its first presumptive case of the virus, while Virginia and Connecticut also announced new cases.

Hawaii and Utah announced that residents in their states had tested positive on Saturday. Those two patients had recently traveled aboard Grand Princess cruise ships, according to state officials.

Today's biggest developments:

U.S. death toll increased to 21 133 people have died in Italy in the last 24 hours First COVID-19 patient dies in Egypt Oregon declares state of emergency Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland

Here is how the situation has unfolded on Sunday. All times eastern. Please check back for updates

5:30 p.m. Canada to evacuate citizens on board Grand Princess

Canadian passengers on board the Grand Princess, the cruise ship currently anchoring off the coast of San Francisco, will be evacuated and then quarantined at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Onatrio, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.

The ship, which currently has 21 positive cases of coronavirus on board, is scheduled to dock in Oakland on Monday.

It will take up to three days to disembark all the passengers, at least 1,000 of whom are elderly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters Sunday afternoon.

4:45 p.m. Washington nursing home now has enough test kits for residents

Life Care Center, the Washington nursing home where the majority of deaths from the coronavirus stemmed from in the state, has now obtained enough testings kits for all residents.

Testing will also be done on 11 residents who died at the facility in recent weeks who were not tested for the virus before their deaths, Tim Killian, spokesman for the nursing home, told reporters outside the facility on Sunday.

Three employees have been hospitalized, and one has tested positive, Killian said. However, not all employees are being tested, as the nursing home does not yet have enough kits to do so, he added.

4:05 p.m. State Department warns Americans to not travel by cruise ship

The U.S. State Department is cautioning Americans, especially those with existing health conditions, to not travel by cruise ship, citing the increased risk of COVID-19 infection by doing so.

"Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking," a tweet from the State Department read.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

Two Princess cruises are currently hovering off the U.S. Coast. The Grand Princess cruise, where 21 people have tested positive, is scheduled to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, while the Regal Princess is been forced to remain off the coast of South Florida until two of its crew members have been tested for the virus.

3:55 p.m. 2 more deaths recorded in Washington state

Two more people have died of the coronavirus in Washington state, according to local health officials.

Both patients -- a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s -- are Life Care Center residents, according to the King County Health Department. The woman died on Friday, and the man died on Thursday.