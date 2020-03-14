Coronavirus live updates: House passes COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package

Several hours after President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan economic aid package to help ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

There are at least 2,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 49 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are at least 145,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,400 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

House passes COVID-19 stimulus package Apple closing all stores outside of China Trump doctor says quarantine, coronavirus test not necessary US death toll rises to 49

5:41 a.m. Pentagon restricts domestic travel for US service members

New travel restrictions approved Friday by the Department of Defense limit all domestic travel for service members, their families and DoD civilians.

The new rule, which is an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, goes into effect on Monday, March 16 and will last through May 11.

Even service members who have orders to move to new assignments or bases in the U.S. will not be allowed to move while the restrictions are in place, according to the DoD.

The Pentagon also announced, effective midnight Sunday, that it's restricting who enters the Pentagon building. All tours, unofficial visits and all international visits have ended, officials said.

Additionally, any military member or civilian employee who has carried out recent foreign travel will not be allowed into the building until they have completed 14 days back in the U.S.

3:04 a.m. Apple closing all stores outside China

Apple CEO Tom Cook announced early Saturday morning that all of his company's stores outside of Greater China would close until March 27.

"The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us," Cook said in a statement. "At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool in a moment like this."

In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and treat those who are sick, Cook said Apple has donated $15 million.

"There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment," Cook said. " ... As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: 'The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.'"

1:24 a.m. House passes stimulus package for COVID-19 aid

With a 363 to 40 vote, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The bill, which is an economic aid package designed to help ease the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be considered by the Senate on Monday.

"Senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday. "But I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses."

The cost of the bill is unknown, however, the bill includes $1 billion for National Disaster Medical System to reimburse people without health insurance, $82 million for Defense beneficiaries, $64 million for Indian Health Service and $60 million for veterans.

"This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers," Trump tweeted Monday prior to the vote. "I have directed the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt."