Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 15

Miami immigration court to reopen its doors Monday as COVID cases soar in Florida

1:35 p.m.: The Miami immigration courthouse will reopen Monday more than six months after shutting it doors and as COVID cases continue to rise in the state.

In an announcement Thursday, the Executive Office for Immigration Review,a sub-agency of the United States Department of Justice whose chief function is to conduct deportation proceedings in immigration courts, said the government will resume in-person hearings. Face masks will be required in all waiting rooms, corridors and courtrooms, the statement said.

Florida adds 3,356 coronavirus cases, the most reported since last month

1 p.m.: Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 3,356 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 744,988. Also, 141 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,736.

Three new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 196.

Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Sept. 19, when 3,573 cases were added. Testing also saw some increase.

11 more Miami-Dade schools employees among confirmed COVID-19 cases, dashboard shows

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has confirmed nearly 30 COVID-19 cases among employees and students since schools reopened for in-person learning last week, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

10:55 a.m.: Miami-Dade County Public Schools has confirmed nearly 30 COVID-19 cases since schools reopened for in-person learning last week, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The increase comes after 11 employees were added to the dashboard Thursday morning, bringing the confirmed employee count to 13.

No new student cases were added, leaving the student count at 14.

The employees could be teachers, custodians, or cafeteria and office workers.

Hundreds of tombstones fill Liberty City park in honor of those lost to COVID-19

Eric Pitts, 47, honors his parents Dr. Dorothy Pitts and Marvin Council Pitts and brother Marvin Council Pitts Jr. as he writes their names on tombstones at Simonhoff Park in Liberty City Oct. 14, 2020. Five hundred plastic tombstones have been erected to represent people who have died from the coronavirus.

9:25 a.m: Five-hundred plastic tombstones filled a Liberty City park Wednesday, showing only a fraction of the lives taken in Miami-Dade from COVID-19.

“We chose Liberty City for the memorial cemetery because this pandemic has also exposed inequities that make Black people and other people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19, many of whom are frontline workers who do not have the luxury of working from home,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson at a solemn morning ceremony Wednesday.

Wilson, who partnered with the Circle of Brotherhood, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and other local elected officials, said the memorial — located at Simonhoff Park, 1850 NW 54th St. — was a way for the community to “collectively grieve.” She said her office has been flooded with calls from people who have lost family members.

9:20 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Thursday begins.

