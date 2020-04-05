Coronavirus live updates: Surgeon General, Trump sound alarm as U.S. cases top 300,000

On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on U.S. governors who haven't issued statewide stay-at-home orders to at least "give us a week" of restrictions, as health officials warn of an accelerating rate of coronavirus cases and deaths. This week is going to be "our Pearl Harbor moment," Adams said.

The warning comes after President Donald Trump said "there will be a lot of death" on Saturday, as the U.S. faces its "toughest week" in the fight against the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to over 300,000 on Saturday, with the number of deaths at more than 8,000, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, the death toll is more than 65,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

