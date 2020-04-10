Coronavirus live updates: No travel for Good Friday, Easter; when are stimulus checks coming?; Boris Johnson needs to 'rest up'

The U.S. appeared on course to overtake Italy within days as the country with the highest number of fatalities from the coronavirus. However, virus deaths as a proportion of the population in the U.S. remains about one-sixth of those in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

New York state reported a record-breaking number of deaths for a third straight day, at 799. More than 7,000 people have died in the state, accounting for almost half the U.S. death toll of more than 16,000.

“That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

He added that there are hopeful signs, including slowdowns in the number of people being hospitalized, admitted to intensive care and placed on ventilators.

Elsewhere, travelers were being cautioned to stay home around the world to mark the traditions of Good Friday and the Easter weekend. Eagerly awaited stimulus checks should soon be hitting Americans' bank accounts. And UK leader Boris Johnson, out of intensive care, has his father worried but filled with "relief."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a glimmer of hope Thursday, saying the country's curve could "not only flatten, but (start) coming down."

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

Stimulus checks: When will we see them?

Americans have received conflicting information on when they will receive stimulus checks due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s good news: Checks will be hitting their bank accounts soon.

The first wave of $1,200 stimulus payments is on track to be paid the week of April 13, according to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax. The government is prioritizing the first few waves of payments in the coming weeks toward low-income Americans and Social Security beneficiaries, Greene-Lewis says.

Some Americans were confused following conflicting reports from different corners of the government in recent weeks. The IRS said at the end of March stimulus payments would start being distributed within three weeks.

Then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on April 2 the first stimulus payments would arrive for some via direct deposit within two weeks. Larry Kudlow, senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, then said this week that checks could go out this week or next. Others have said they could have come as early as April 9.

The IRS didn’t respond to requests for comment.

– Jessica Menton

Good Friday, Easter weekend: Celebrate at home

People around the world began observing Good Friday from the safety of their homes as politicians and public health officials have warned that the hard-won gains against the pandemic must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holiday weekend. Across Europe, where Easter is one of the busiest travel times, authorities set up roadblocks and otherwise discouraged family gatherings.

Amid widespread restrictions on public gatherings, major religious denominations are holding virtual services where members can watch on TV or online. Others are arranging prayer at drive-in theaters, where people can stay in their cars.

Other churches plan to move ahead with services, especially in states like Texas, where the governor declared religious gatherings “essential services.” A Houston church has installed hand-washing stations and rearranged its 1,000-person sanctuary to hold about 100 people spaced 6 feet (2 meters) or more apart.

Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in a nearly empty St. Peter’s Basilica instead of the huge square outside. In England, the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver his Easter sermon by video.

– Associated Press

Boris Johnson's dad says his son needs time to 'rest up' from the coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be allowed to "rest up" before getting back to work after he was moved out of intensive care to a regular hospital ward, the British leader's father said in an interview on Friday.

Johnson's 79-year-old father, Stanley, said he felt "tremendously grateful" for his son's improving condition.