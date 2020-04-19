New York state will begin the nation's most aggressive antibody testing campaign this week and some states are beginning to loosen restrictions as the nationwide effort to restore the economy began to take shape Sunday.

Negotiators were also close to a deal that could provide $300 billion in additional funding to struggling small businesses.

Overwhelmingly, restrictions remained in force. In Oklahoma City, a virtual ceremony was held to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that killed 168 people.

“What breaks our hearts the most is ... we know we can’t assemble the large crowds that normally come to this remembrance ceremony," organizers said in a statement. The tribute included 168 seconds of silence, and the names of 168 people killed in the bombing will be read aloud.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of almost 1,900 Americans Saturday, raising the U.S. death toll above 39,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University's data dashboard.

As unemployment soars and economic fallout increases, the White House has announced guidelines for states to start opening their economies. A handful of states are starting the process of relaxing restrictions as protests crop up across the country.

There are over 737,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 2.3 million worldwide.

New York state to begin mass antibody testing campaign

New York state will begin antibody testing thousands of residents this week to try and determine the breadth of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. Cuomo said a test was approved by the FDA and that testing will take place "in the most aggressive way in the nation."

Antibody testing reflects how many people have been infected by the virus. Health experts hope the antibodies provide people with defenses against COVID-19. Cuomo said new cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths all appear to be receding in his state.

"All indications are that we are on the descent," he said. "That is in all the numbers."

New York, Florida, Texas among states easing restrictions

Various social distancing orders across the United States have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, but states are feeling increasing pressure from protesters and at times the White House to begin relaxing restrictions. Now, some are outlining their plans to do so. On Monday, Vermont contracting companies, garden-supply stores, small construction crews and small offices will be allowed to operate with certain restrictions.

“We’re not declaring victory because we’re not out of the woods yet,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “But we are seeing some daylight.”

This weekend, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey opened up their marinas, boatyards and boat launches for recreational use. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said all stores the state will be able to operate retail-to-go beginning Friday. And Floridians began flocking to the ocean after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for reopening some beaches.

– Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press

NJ Gov. Murphy rejects call to reopen state without restrictions

A county official in New Jersey has called on Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately reopen the state without restrictions and trust in "American freedom, ingenuity and the U.S. Constitution." Jim Curcio, Atlantic County surrogate, posted a message on his Facebook page calling for Murphy to "untie the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare."

Murphy dismissed the idea as irresponsible, noting that 19 people from Atlantic County have died from the coronavirus: "We untie the system right now, there will be blood on our hands."

California, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Utah are among other states where tight restrictions have drawn protests.