Coronavirus live updates: Passengers to begin disembarking Grand Princess cruise ship in California

A global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 110,000 people, mostly in China.

The newly identified virus, known officially as COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to every continent except Antarctica. At least 3,825 people have died so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

South Korea, Italy and Iran have the highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China, respectively. France and Germany have also seen a rising number of infections, with confirmed cases north of 1,000 in both countries.

U.S. death toll at 22. Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in California. Elementary school student tests positive in Indiana. Costa Fortuna cruise ship granted approval to dock in Singapore. China appears to slowly return to normality. South Korea sees drop in new cases.

7:01 a.m. South Korea sees drop in new cases

South Korea recorded just 248 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a significant drop in the past 24 hours.

So far, 7,382 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Korea has the highest national total of confirmed cases of anywhere outside China.

6:25 a.m. China appears to slowly return to normality as makeshift hospitals close, some schools reopen

China reported only 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 22 fatalities as of Sunday, a marked decrease from when the country was recording thousands of new infections just last month.

That brings the cumulative total to 80,735 confirmed cases and 3,119 deaths on the Chinese mainland. An additional 169 confirmed infections and four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, according to China's National Health Commission.

Patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus leave a temporary hospital set up to treat people infected with the virus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 9, 2020.

All makeshift hospitals built to treat infected patients with mild symptoms in Wuhan, the epicenter, are expected to wrap up operations and close down Tuesday, according to state-owned China Central Television.

As of Sunday afternoon, 11 of the 14 hospitals have suspended operation with their patients either discharged or transferred to other hospitals.

Meanwhile, some schools have reopened as the country appeared to slowly return to normality after months of battling the epidemic.

5:44 a.m. Costa Fortuna cruise ship granted approval to dock in Singapore

Singapore port authorities told ABC News that they will allow the Costa Fortuna cruise ship to dock on Tuesday.

In this image taken from video, the Costa Fortuna cruise ship is seen near Phuket, Thailand, on March 6, 2020.

The vessel has still been turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand amid fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Italian cruise line Costa Crociere, which operates the ship, has said there were no suspected cases of COVID-19 on board.

5:12 a.m. Elementary school student tests positive in Indiana

An elementary school student in Indiana has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Test results came back late Sunday night confirming that a student at Hickory Elementary School in Avon, Indiana, had contracted COVID-19. Hickory Elementary School will be closed for two weeks, according to a press release from the school district, Avon Community School Corporation.