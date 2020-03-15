Coronavirus live updates: Passengers stuck in long lines at airports waiting for enhanced screening

Airline passengers across the country are complaining about long lines and waits of up to several hours due to enhanced coronavirus screenings at the 13 designated funnel airports.

"The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately," tweeted Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker tweeted late Saturday night as passengers shared images of the chaos across social media.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after saying he would "likely" get tested for the disease gripping the globe.

There are more than 2,900 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 59 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

Trump tests negative, White House says US travel ban extended to UK, Ireland House passes COVID-19 stimulus package Thousands stuck in long lines at airports while waiting to be screened US death toll rises to 59

PHOTO: Travelers wear mask as they go through security screening hours before travel restrictions are enacted on flights from Europe entering the U.S. because of concerns of the novel coronavirus at the Denver International Airport on March 13, 2020. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters) More

Here's how the news is unfolding. All times Eastern.

4:27 a.m. New Orleans bans gatherings of more than 250 people across the city.

After Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation halting gatherings of more than 250 people or more until April 13, New Orleans Police took to Bourbon Street to enforce the ban.

Happening now: Our @NOPDNews will continue to enforce the ban on large gatherings all over the City. Do your part in this critical #COVID19 moment!

Limiting interaction will SAVE LIVES in #NewOrleans. #BourbonStreet #FrenchQuarter

Find info online at https://t.co/DxTJPbfljg pic.twitter.com/jJ0TJlFnrd — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) March 15, 2020

3:10 a.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trail postponed due to coronavirus

A Jerusalem district court announced that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial for two months because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The hearing will now begin on May 24.

2:50 a.m. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker says "we will do everything in our power to get relief" for people stuck at airports

As images spread across social media of thousands of passengers being stuck in lines of up to several hours long waiting for enhanced screening by the Centers for Disease Control and Customs and Border Protection upon arrival, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker made a plea for help in managing the situation.

@DFWAirport wants is going on? I've been here for three hours pic.twitter.com/EGtQGssR91 — Ezequiel Contreras (@zzekecontre) March 14, 2020

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW. These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

"The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately," said Pritzker. "These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction ... The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."

12:45 a.m. Cirque du Soleil entertainment group suspends all shows in Las Vegas

"Following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous Cirque du Soleil shows worldwide in recent days," read a statement released late Saturday night. "And taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announces today the temporary suspension of the resident shows in Las Vegas including Mystère, “O”, Zumanity, KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, and Blue Man Group, effective March 15."

