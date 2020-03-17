Coronavirus live updates: Police begin enforcing bans on public places

Major cities are shutting down restaurants, bars, gyms and schools to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 85 people in the United States.

There are at least 4,661 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 has reached 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Globally, there are more than 181,580 coronavirus cases and more than 7,130 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

PHOTO: Passengers wear protective suits, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, at Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, China March 17, 2020. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters) More

Today's biggest developments:

Trump asks Americans to avoid restaurants, groups more than 10 Residents must shelter in place in Northern California Italy's death toll climbs over 2,000 Dutch PM says national lockdown is "impractical"

Here's how the news is unfolding today. All times Eastern.

3:57 a.m. Dutch Prime Minister announces opposition to nationwide lockdown, calls it "impractical"

The Netherlands will not impose a national lockdown over coronavirus because it would have to be in place for too long to make a difference, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on TV on Monday. "It wouldn't be a matter of days or weeks. In that scenario, we would actually have to shut down our country for a year, or even longer, with all the consequences that follow," he added.

1:10 a.m.: San Francisco Police Department going door to door to make sure bars and clubs are complying with public health order

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted that they would be visiting bars and clubs throughout the city to make sure they are in compliance with the city's public heath order.

California governor Gavin Newsom issued the directive to shut down all of the states bars, clubs, breweries and taprooms on Sunday when he announced the virus had killed six people in California.

“These are profoundly significant steps and they are significant steps from two days ago,” Newsom said in a news conference. “We’re guided deeply by what’s happening, not just by anxiety, not just by fear, but by a very pragmatic response to meet this moment without creating other unintended consequences.”

ABC News' Will Gretzky contributed to this report.

Coronavirus live updates: Police begin enforcing bans on public places originally appeared on abcnews.go.com