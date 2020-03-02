Coronavirus live updates: 3 more die in Seattle area, bringing US death toll to 5

Three more people have died of the coronavirus in Washington state, raising the death toll in the state and the nation to five, health officials said Monday.

"We are reporting four new cases today," Jeffrey Duchin, a health officer in King County and Seattle, said on Twitter. "Of the four cases, two have died. In addition, one of our previously reported cases has now died."

The three latest victims were women in their 70s and 80s, King County Public Health said.

"To increase your chances of staying healthy, avoid crowded settings if possible," The agency said on Twitter. "Especially if you are over 60, or have other chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system."

The global death count rose above 3,000, and the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 90,000. In the U.S., more than 80 cases have been reported. The two previous U.S. deaths occurred over the weekend at Evergreen Health in King County, Washington. The victims were men who had underlying health conditions.

President Donald Trump will meet with pharmaceutical executives later Monday. The meeting had been set up to discuss drug prices, but coronavirus will be front and center now. The gathering will include Vice President Mike Pence and members of his coronavirus task force.

"We're talking about a vaccine, maybe even a cure," Trump told reporters.

In Washington state, King County increased its death toll to five. Officials previously reported two deaths over the weekend, including a man in his 70s "with underlying health conditions," according to a news release. He died Saturday at Evergreen Health. On Saturday morning officials announced that a man in his 50s, who also had underlying health conditions, died at that same hospital.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency after the first death was announced Saturday.

NYC: 'It was a case of not if, but when'

New York state reported its first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The woman, a health care worker, is isolated in her home with "respiratory symptoms" but is not in serious condition, he said. Expect more cases, he added.

"We said early on it was a case of not if, but when," Cuomo said at a news conference. "This is New York, we're a gateway to the world. To see all these cases around the world, around the country, of course we are going to have here."

Cuomo said the risk remains low in New York and that the challenge is containment. Testing will help with that, he said, setting a goal of 1,000 tests daily statewide within a week. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had set aside 1,200 beds for coronavirus patients.

How many people have died from the coronavirus?

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide stood at 3,048 on Monday morning, according to a coronavirus dashboard run by Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,900 of them were in mainland China, and more than 2,800 of them were in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Iran has reported at least 54 deaths, Italy 34 and South Korea 26.

How many cases of coronavirus are there in the United States?

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus dashboard tallies 86 U.S. cases. The number is expected to rise significantly as testing becomes more pervasive. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded criteria for coronavirus testing and is set to allow every state and local health departments begin testing this week.

Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. If the infection worsens, it can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or even death.

Petitioners want SXSW fest canceled

A petition on Change.org to cancel the sprawling SXSW Conference and Festivals because of fears of spreading the coronavirus has swelled to more than 16,000 signatures. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a featured speaker, is among groups and guests that have pulled out of the event scheduled to start March 13 in Austin, Texas.