Coronavirus live updates: 3 more die in Seattle area, bringing US death toll to 5

Three more people have died of the coronavirus in Washington state, raising the death toll in the state and the nation to five, health officials said Monday.
"We are reporting four new cases today," Jeffrey Duchin, a health officer in King County and Seattle, said on Twitter. "Of the four cases, two have died. In addition, one of our previously reported cases has now died."
The three latest victims were women in their 70s and 80s, King County Public Health said.
"To increase your chances of staying healthy, avoid crowded settings if possible," The agency said on Twitter. "Especially if you are over 60, or have other chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system."
The global death count rose above 3,000, and the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 90,000. In the U.S., more than 80 cases have been reported. The two previous U.S. deaths occurred over the weekend at Evergreen Health in King County, Washington. The victims were men who had underlying health conditions.
President Donald Trump will meet with pharmaceutical executives later Monday. The meeting had been set up to discuss drug prices, but coronavirus will be front and center now. The gathering will include Vice President Mike Pence and members of his coronavirus task force.
"We're talking about a vaccine, maybe even a cure," Trump told reporters.
In Washington state, King County increased its death toll to five. Officials previously reported two deaths over the weekend, including a man in his 70s "with underlying health conditions," according to a news release. He died Saturday at Evergreen Health. On Saturday morning officials announced that a man in his 50s, who also had underlying health conditions, died at that same hospital.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency after the first death was announced Saturday.
NYC: 'It was a case of not if, but when'
New York state reported its first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The woman, a health care worker, is isolated in her home with "respiratory symptoms" but is not in serious condition, he said. Expect more cases, he added.
"We said early on it was a case of not if, but when," Cuomo said at a news conference. "This is New York, we're a gateway to the world. To see all these cases around the world, around the country, of course we are going to have here."
Cuomo said the risk remains low in New York and that the challenge is containment. Testing will help with that, he said, setting a goal of 1,000 tests daily statewide within a week. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had set aside 1,200 beds for coronavirus patients.
How many people have died from the coronavirus?
The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide stood at 3,048 on Monday morning, according to a coronavirus dashboard run by Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,900 of them were in mainland China, and more than 2,800 of them were in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Iran has reported at least 54 deaths, Italy 34 and South Korea 26.
How many cases of coronavirus are there in the United States?
Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus dashboard tallies 86 U.S. cases. The number is expected to rise significantly as testing becomes more pervasive. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded criteria for coronavirus testing and is set to allow every state and local health departments begin testing this week.
Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. If the infection worsens, it can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or even death.
Petitioners want SXSW fest canceled
A petition on Change.org to cancel the sprawling SXSW Conference and Festivals because of fears of spreading the coronavirus has swelled to more than 16,000 signatures. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a featured speaker, is among groups and guests that have pulled out of the event scheduled to start March 13 in Austin, Texas.
SXSW draws tens of thousands of people from around the world for 10 days of film, tech and music. Austin Public Health officials have said there are “no imminent plans to postpone to any current events,” including SXSW, which has a nearly $400 million annual economic impact on the region. SXSW has never been canceled in its 37-year history.
Lawmaker among Iran's victims
A member of Iran's Expediency Council, which provides counsel to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died Monday of the coronavirus, the Tehran Times reported. Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, served as the representative from Qom for two four-year terms.
Mirmohammadi’s mother also died from the coronavirus in recent days, the Times said.
Florida reports first two cases
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency after two Florida residents tested “presumptively positive” for the coronavirus. A presumptive positive case means that the patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at the CDC.
The cases were reported in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, and in Manatee County just to the south. “Both individuals remain in isolation at this time,” the Florida Department of Health said in a press release.
Wuhan shuts down makeshift hospital
Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has shut down one of its 16 makeshift hospitals because of a steady decline in new cases, state media reported. The Chinese mainland reported 202 new confirmed cases, the lowest number in six weeks, the National Health Commission said Monday.
More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed across China in less than three months, the vast majority of them in Hubei Province, home to Wuhan.
"While the rise has been halted, the overall battle is far from over," said Zhou Jiaxi, a researcher of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.
Texas patient tests positive after release from quarantine
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Facebook post Sunday after the CDC reportedly released a patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Nirenberg said the patient was quarantined, fully treated, tested negative for the virus twice and was discharged from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease in San Antonio on Saturday. A third test returned positive, Nirenberg said.
“This incident is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our local medical community," Nirenberg said.
Rhode Island gets second case
The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Sunday night that a teenage girl has tested positive for the virus, just hours after announcing that a male in his 40s was the state's first case. The teen is at home with mild symptoms, officials said in a statement. The two patients went on the same trip to Europe in mid-February, the statement said. Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, which organized the trip, will be closed for the remainder of this week.
