Coronavirus live updates: Trump criticizes Georgia governor's reopening plan; U.S. deaths started sooner than we thought; market surges

President Donald Trump applauded efforts to open up state economies Wednesday as the nation's death toll surpassed 45,000 and a top public health official warned that a second coronavirus wave could create bigger challenges than the current crisis.
While Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and other states begin slowly easing restrictions, Trump was critical of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to reopen certain parts of the state, including spas, salons and tattoo parlors during his White House press briefing Wednesday.
At the same availability, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clarified comments that warned that a combination flu season and second round of the coronavirus next winter could be "more difficult."
The current crisis has killed more than 182,000 people globally and is far from over. More than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been reported, including over 835,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. It also now appears that the first U.S. death took place in California, three weeks before what was believed to be the nation's first fatality in Washington state.
Trump disagrees with Georgia governor's reopening plan
President Donald Trump was critical of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to move quickly to reopen parts of the state's economy, but said the final call belongs to the governor.
"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree, strongly, with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump told reporters, saying the state's coronavirus case numbers don't meet the threshold needed to reopen certain businesses under the White House's guidelines.
However, Trump added that Kemp must do "what he thinks is right."
A spokesman for Kemp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kemp, a Trump ally, announced a plan this week that would allow nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and gyms to open Friday. Church services can resume this weekend, and restaurants and movie theaters can follow suit in limited ways starting on Monday.
Disputing that plan during a news briefing at the White House, Trump said it's "just too soon" for places like "spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops."
"They can wait a little bit longer," Trump said. "Just a little bit, not much."
- David Jackson and John Fritze
Bloomberg to lead contact tracing for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help develop and implement a three-state contact tracing program for Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The program requires significant manpower to identify infected patients and trace new potential cases. Cuomo said the state effort “will literally need thousands” of tracers. New York will also partner with Johns Hopkins and Vital Strategies for the tracing operation.
“He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from the private sector,” Cuomo said. “Remember his company, Bloomberg, they went through the China closedown, the European closedown, opened up, so he has had quite a bit of experience in this area.”
First US death took place 3 weeks earlier than previously reported
The first known U.S. coronavirus death occurred earlier than previously reported – and in California, not Washington state. The medical examiner in Santa Clara County, southeast of San Francisco, said Tuesday that autopsies on the bodies of two people who died Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 showed they were positive for the virus. The first U.S. death had been thought to occur Feb. 29 outside Seattle.
The victims "died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC," Dr. Michelle Jorden said in a statement. She said criteria set by the CDC at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms.
CDC chief: Next round of COVID-19 could be 'more difficult'
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the fall could be create more challenges than the current situation sweeping the nation because it would come at the opening of flu season. The outbreak has strained the capacity of hospitals, and states hit hardest have scrambled for respirators, ventilators and protective gear.
"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."
Redfield later clarified his comments at Wednesday's White House briefing by saying that being "more difficult" didn't imply that there would a higher rate of deaths than the country is currently experiencing.
– William Cummings
Stocks surge as oil prices continue decline
U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, shaking off the continued decline in oil prices that had pushed markets lower earlier in the week. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% to 2,799.31, following milder gains in Europe and Asia. Treasury yields inched higher in a sign of a bit less pessimism in the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94 points, or 2%, to 23,475.82, and the Nasdaq was up 2.8%.
Even the oil market gained ground. Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around after a collapse in demand. After zigzagging overnight, U.S. oil prices jumped more than 20% after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. Navy ships, raising the possibility of a drop-off in oil supplies.
Local virus outbreaks could threaten nation's meat supply
A rash of coronavirus outbreaks at dozens of meatpacking plants across the nation is far more extensive than previously thought and could get worse, according to an exclusive review of cases by USA TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. More than 150 of America’s largest meat processing plants operate in counties where the rate of coronavirus infection is already among the nation’s highest, based on an analysis of slaughterhouse locations and county-level COVID-19 infection rates.
"Initially our concern was long-term care facilities," said Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, in a recent Facebook Live video. “If there's one thing that might keep me up at night, it's the meat processing plants and the manufacturing plants." Read more.
– Kyle Bagenstose, Sky Chadde and Matt Wynn
HHS official seeks investigation after removal from position
A Health and Human Services official helping to develop a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday he was removed from his post because he questioned the value of drugs being pushed by President Donald Trump.
"Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis," Rick Bright said in a statement calling for an Inspector General's investigation.
Bright, who until this week was director of the HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), said he "resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections," according to the statement issued by the law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks.
--David Jackson
Las Vegas mayor 'offered' city as control group
In a push to reopen Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday in an interview with CNN that she “offered” the city as a control group to test the efficacy of social distancing, but was turned down.
“I offered to be a control group and I was told by our statistician ‘You can’t do that because people from all parts of southern Nevada come in to work in the city,’ ” Goodman said. “And I said ‘Oh that’s too bad’ because I know when you have a disease you have a placebo that gets the water and the sugar and then you get those that actually get the shot. We would love to be that placebo side so you have something to measure against.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas reported just fewer than 3,100 confirmed cases with 141 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
--Lorenzo Reyes
Outbreak could prompt 'hunger pandemic'
The coronavirus outbreak threatens to exacerbate existing global food shortage crises to create a "hunger pandemic," the head of the United Nations World Food Program warned. David Beasley, the program's executive director, said during a virtual session of the U.N. Security Council that the COVID-19 pandemic will leave more than a quarter of a billion people facing acute hunger by the end of the year. Beasley called for a "global ceasefire" and for the parties engaged in conflicts around the world to give the WFP "swift and unimpeded humanitarian access" to all vulnerable populations.
"If we don’t prepare and act now – to secure access, avoid funding shortfalls and disruptions to trade – we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months," Beasley said.
– William Cummings
Newsom: California to resume 'essential' surgeries
In the first alteration to California's stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that "essential" surgeries will resume.
Citing examples like tumor removals and heart valve replacements, Newsom said that if a similar surgery is delayed "it becomes acute" and that "this fundamentally is a health issue.”
California will monitor the situation, Newsom said. If a second wave of coronavirus infections emerges, he will modify the decision as needed. "We will be very thoughtful and judicious about how we do that," Newsom said. "We will not overload the system at peril of not being able to maintain our surge capacity."
– Lorenzo Reyes
Pet cats in New York have first known cases among domestic animals in U.S.
Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the U.S., federal officials said Wednesday.
The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover and are in different parts of the state, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. There had previously been cases of infected tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo.
U.S. authorities say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there's no indication the animals are transmitting it to humans.
Swing-state governors feel pressure to stay closed – and to reopen
Governors in both parties are walking a tightrope with increased deaths on one side and economic devastation on the other – all as President Donald Trump shakes the wire with provocative tweets and pronouncements. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again." But public health officials and many front-line health care workers want to slow the roll back to normalcy.
With the presidential election less than seven months away, the pressure is particularly high in battlegrounds such as Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin. Swing-state governors more than any are "almost in a no-win situation,” said Susan MacManus, a political scientist and professor emerita with the University of South Florida. “They're facing the most unusual and most intensely pressured events."
– Deirdre Shesgreen and Maureen Groppe
South Dakota speedway opening race to 700 fans
A dirt track in North Sioux City, South Dakota, is planning to hold a race Saturday with tickets capped at 700 fans for a 4,000-seat venue. Gov. Kristi Noem has advocated for South Dakota residents to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings, but she hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order or other enforceable restrictions. Thus, Park Jefferson International Speedway is planning to move forward with the Open Wheel Nationals.
"I'm going to strongly recommend to the people of South Dakota that they not go and that they stay home," Noem said.
– Scott Gleeson
FDA approves home-testing kit
Health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the coronavirus will soon get access to a home diagnostic test. LabCorp, a global life sciences company based in North Carolina, on Tuesday received Food and Drug Administration authorization for kits that enable people to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them to a laboratory for testing.
The FDA’s emergency-use authorization is the first for a COVID-19 in-home test. The procedure reduces the need for personal protective equipment because no clinician is required to take a sample. LabCorp said it hopes to make the tests available to other U.S. consumers in coming weeks, assuming supplies last. The company declined to elaborate.
– Kevin McCoy
