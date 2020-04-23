Coronavirus live updates: Trump criticizes Georgia governor's reopening plan; U.S. deaths started sooner than we thought; market surges

President Donald Trump applauded efforts to open up state economies Wednesday as the nation's death toll surpassed 45,000 and a top public health official warned that a second coronavirus wave could create bigger challenges than the current crisis.

While Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and other states begin slowly easing restrictions, Trump was critical of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to reopen certain parts of the state, including spas, salons and tattoo parlors during his White House press briefing Wednesday.

At the same availability, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clarified comments that warned that a combination flu season and second round of the coronavirus next winter could be "more difficult."

The current crisis has killed more than 182,000 people globally and is far from over. More than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been reported, including over 835,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. It also now appears that the first U.S. death took place in California, three weeks before what was believed to be the nation's first fatality in Washington state.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

Trump disagrees with Georgia governor's reopening plan

President Donald Trump was critical of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to move quickly to reopen parts of the state's economy, but said the final call belongs to the governor.

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree, strongly, with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump told reporters, saying the state's coronavirus case numbers don't meet the threshold needed to reopen certain businesses under the White House's guidelines.

However, Trump added that Kemp must do "what he thinks is right."

A spokesman for Kemp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kemp, a Trump ally, announced a plan this week that would allow nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and gyms to open Friday. Church services can resume this weekend, and restaurants and movie theaters can follow suit in limited ways starting on Monday.

Disputing that plan during a news briefing at the White House, Trump said it's "just too soon" for places like "spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops."

"They can wait a little bit longer," Trump said. "Just a little bit, not much."

- David Jackson and John Fritze

Bloomberg to lead contact tracing for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help develop and implement a three-state contact tracing program for Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The program requires significant manpower to identify infected patients and trace new potential cases. Cuomo said the state effort “will literally need thousands” of tracers. New York will also partner with Johns Hopkins and Vital Strategies for the tracing operation.

“He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from the private sector,” Cuomo said. “Remember his company, Bloomberg, they went through the China closedown, the European closedown, opened up, so he has had quite a bit of experience in this area.”

First US death took place 3 weeks earlier than previously reported

The first known U.S. coronavirus death occurred earlier than previously reported – and in California, not Washington state. The medical examiner in Santa Clara County, southeast of San Francisco, said Tuesday that autopsies on the bodies of two people who died Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 showed they were positive for the virus. The first U.S. death had been thought to occur Feb. 29 outside Seattle.

The victims "died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC," Dr. Michelle Jorden said in a statement. She said criteria set by the CDC at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms.

CDC chief: Next round of COVID-19 could be 'more difficult'