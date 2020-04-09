Coronavirus live updates: Stimulus checks on the way; US deaths nears 15K; astronauts head to space station

There figures to be good news and bad news for the U.S. economy on Thursday.

On the day some Americans could begin receiving stimulus checks from the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic that has eroded the country's financial footing, economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the Labor Department will report another 5.5 million initial claims for unemployment insurance.

A record 6.6 million people sought benefits for the report issued a week ago after 3.3 million claims, then a record, were reported the previous week.

Also Thursday, astronauts launched for the International Space Station after a "strict quarantine." And the Trump administration loosened restrictions on essential workers.

The U.S. death toll was nearing 15,000 early Thursday, with more than 430,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, there are close to 1.5 million confirmed cases and more than 88,500 deaths.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

Americans could start receiving stimulus checks starting on April 9

Much-awaited stimulus cash will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts next week in the first wave of payouts to shore up the nation's wallets. Millions of taxpayers will begin receiving the extra money to pay rent, groceries and other bills next week, or possibly as early as Thursday or Friday. The first group – estimated to cover 50 million to 60 million Americans – would include people who have already given their bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service.

The first group also would include Social Security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information, according to an alert put out today by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. Dingell's announcement said the expectation is that the first direct deposits would hit in mid-April, likely the week beginning April 13.

Studies suggest virus spread in New York came from Europe

The new coronavirus began spreading in New York in February and came to the area via travelers from Europe, new research suggests. Two separate teams of scientists studying the genetics of the virus came to similar conclusions: People were spreading the virus weeks before the first confirmed case in New York.

"So far, the majority seem to be coming from Europe, and this is in part I think because there was a focus on stopping travel from China," Adriana Heguy, a geneticist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told AFP. Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai who led the other research team, told the New York Times: "The majority is clearly European."

The first case of the new coronavirus confirmed in New York came on March 1. On Jan. 31, President Donald Trump said he would restrict entry to the United States from those traveling from China. On March 11, Trump said he was restricting travel from Europe.

Astronauts blast off for ISS despite pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to stay home, but three astronauts are set to experience a different type of isolation and quarantine – in space. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and his fellow crewmates, Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, blasted off aboard the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft at 4:05 a.m. ET from Kazakhstan for a six-hour journey to the International Space Station.

Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus pandemic has swept the world. Speaking to journalists via video link Wednesday, Cassidy said the crew has been in “a very strict quarantine” for the past month and so in good health. “We all feel fantastic,” he said.