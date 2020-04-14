Coronavirus live updates: Trump to announce new task force as US deaths near 24K; Stimulus money arriving this week

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide was nearing 2 million early Tuesday as President Donald Trump prepared to announce a new task force that will study whether the administration should extend social distancing guidelines beyond April 30 or reopen parts of the country amid a surge in U.S. unemployment claims.

The task force will include "very great doctors," business people and potentially Congress members and state governors, according to Trump.

"I'm going to have to make a decision," Trump said at the White House on Friday, "and I only hope to God it's the right decision."

But some experts say it's not up to Trump – it's up to governors. In fact, governors in six Northeast states and three Western states have formed their own groups to discuss a plan on easing stay-at-home orders and rebooting their economies.

Many Americans will begin to receive stimulus payments of up to $1,200 in their bank accounts on Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department, and the IRS has launched a portal on its website that allows Americans to input their direct deposit information to speed up getting the cash. Those who haven’t provided the IRS with their bank account information will get a paper check in the mail, which could take longer.

The U.S. death toll was nearing 24,000 early Tuesday, with more than 582,500 cases, according to John Hopkins University data. Worldwide, the death toll was over 119,800, with 1.92 million confirmed cases. Almost half a million have recovered worldwide.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. More headlines:

Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, the last of the 50 states

The coronavirus scourge in the U.S. has reached another dark milestone: All 50 states have now reported at least one death.

After nearly two weeks as the only state without a fatality, Wyoming on Monday reported the death of an “older man” in the north-central part of the nation’s least-populated state. He had “health conditions that put him at a higher risk,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health, amid a public health crisis that has killed more than 23,000 Americans.

The Cowboy State had been the only in the U.S. without a death since Hawaii reported the first of its now nine fatalities on March 31.

– Steve Kiggins

Utah’s ‘bold experiment’ fails: State turns off emergency alert system

Utah has turned off and canceled a first-of-its-kind messaging system aimed at travelers entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency alert system, which was being used to send messages including a travel declaration that asked people for their health status and travel history, was ordered last week by Gov. Gary Herbert ahead of Easter weekend.

“Using the wireless emergency alert is a great and powerful system, however, it didn’t work exactly as we had hoped,” Joe Dougherty, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Emergency Services, said Monday at the state’s daily coronavirus press briefing.

Utah was the first state to try such a system, with Dougherty calling it a “bold experiment.” The system had targeted nine entry points across the state – including the Virgin River Gorge into St. George.

– Lexi Peery, The Spectrum & Daily News (St. George, Utah)

Asian shares rise ahead of Chinese trade data amid coronavirus crisis

Asian shares rose Tuesday although investors were bracing for a sobering first look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt global corporate earnings and the Chinese economy, the driver of growth for the region.