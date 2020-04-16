Coronavirus live updates: Trump set to unveil guidelines for reopening economy amid protests; US deaths near 31K

President Donald Trump is set to speak to all 50 governors on Thursday as protests begin to emerge across the country amid a pandemic that has led to millions of lost jobs and crippled the economy.

The White House will issue guidelines Thursday about reopening the economy after Trump noted improvement and the positive impact of social distancing guidelines in hot spots including New York, Detroit and Louisiana.

“These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country,” Trump said Wednesday at the White House, adding that some states could reopen before the current social distancing guidelines end on May 1.

In some states, including Michigan and North Carolina, protesters have turned out in recent days because of the economic ramifications caused by the social distancing restrictions. More than 15 million Americans have already lost their jobs, and economists estimate the unemployment rate will surge to nearly 16% by July, higher than at any point since The Great Depression. The next weekly jobless claims report is due Thursday.

The U.S. death toll was nearing 31,000 early Thursday, with more than 4,500 reported deaths over the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 2 million — including nearly 640,000 in the U.S. — with over 137,100 deaths.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More headlines:

Asian stocks slide after weak US data adds to global economic gloom

Asian stocks were mostly lower Thursday after unexpectedly weak U.S. retail and other data added to gloom about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai declined after the U.S. government reported last month’s retail sales plunged by a record 8.7% and factory output fell at the fastest rate for March since 1946. The retail figures hit especially hard because consumer spending makes up two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

The announcements shook investors who economists have warned are too optimistic about a quick rebound from what is shaping up to be the deepest global slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"Boy, were U.S. data a rude awakening," said Riki Ogawa of Mizuho Bank in a report.

Any notion of a "V-shaped recovery" once anti-virus controls are lifted "is now being questioned more seriously," Ogawa said.

CDC set to tour Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota, a coronavirus hot spot

A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday will tour the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which has become the biggest single source of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Eighty of South Dakota's 180 newest COVID-19 cases are employees of the meat-processing company, bringing the total to 518 Smithfield Foods employees who have tested positive. There are also 126 cases of non-employees who became infected after coming into contact with a Smithfield employee, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The CDC team will create a checklist of items to complete before the plant can reopen, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday. Noem said she's working with federal officials and Smithfield leaders to get the plant back online to provide relief for pork producers and the food chain.

– Lisa Kaczke, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader

Social distancing could be necessary until 2022, Harvard researchers say

With states, public health officials and even President Donald Trump weighing in on when the U.S. should lift social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, a study authored by Harvard University researchers paints a bleak picture.

The study, published in the journal "Science," suggests intermittent social distancing might be necessary until 2022 if no vaccine or pharmaceutical treatments for the novel coronavirus are found.

They argued implementing social distancing measures only once could result in a "prolonged single-peak epidemic" that strains the health care system.

"Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available," researchers wrote.