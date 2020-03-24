Coronavirus live updates: Olympics delayed; Trump suggests reopening in weeks; Wuhan to lift lockdown

The Summer Olympics were delayed a year Tuesday and China announced it would soon lift its lockdown on the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan while President Donald Trump signaled that an easing of U.S. restrictions could be coming soon.

The U.S. death toll, however, neared 600 after growing by more than 100 in a 24-hour period. As of early Tuesday, the U.S. had almost 46,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, trailing only Italy and China. New York state, now testing more than 16,000 people daily, has more than 23,000 cases.

Experts say confirmed cases reflect how much testing is done, and as the U.S. gets more tests, more confirmed cases are expected.

Across the world, more than 16,700 people have been killed by the virus and almost 400,000 infections have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

Japan says Summer Olympics delayed to 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to a tweet from the Japanese Prime Minister's Office, the two agreed that the Games will not be canceled and "will be held by the summer of 2021." It is the first time in modern Olympic history that a global health issue has disrupted the Games.

85% of new COVID cases in US, Europe

Worldwide totals for deaths and infections from coronavirus are expected to increase considerably when the latest numbers are released later Tuesday.

WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris said overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases are being reported in Europe and the United States. On Monday, WHO counted more than 334,000 total cases globally. Harris said the outbreak is accelerating rapidly and the case numbers obtained overnight "will put that up considerably.” The Hopkins dashboard had almost 400,000 early Tuesday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it took 67 days from the first reported coronavirus case to reach 100,000. The next 100,000 took 11 days, the next 100,000 just four days. "The pandemic is accelerating," Tedros said. "But we’re not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory."

Hopkins expert: Ending social distancing could cost millions of lives

Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warned in a series of tweets that curbing social distancing could cost millions of lives. Inglesby said the U.S has been seeing exponential growth and that health officials are just beginning to understand how pervasive it is.

"Anyone advising the end of social distancing now, needs to fully understand what the country will look like if we do that," he tweeted. "COVID would spread widely, rapidly, terribly, could kill potentially millions in the yr ahead with huge social and economic impact across the country."

Virus might live on surfaces for more than 2 weeks

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report indicates the virus can live on surfaces for more than two weeks. The CDC found traces of COVID-19 on surfaces in the cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship — 17 days after passengers had left the cabins. Of note, the cabins had yet to be disinfected. While the data doesn't show if transmission occurred from surfaces, the CDC report recommends exploring that further. – David Oliver

Italy sees drop in deaths for second day in a row

The number of new confirmed cases and deaths in Italy fell for the second straight day on Monday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said. The death toll was 601, down from 651 on Sunday and 793 on Saturday. More than 60,000 Italians have been confirmed as infected and more than 6,000 have died. However, a report saying there may be 10 non-recorded coronavirus cases for every registered one in Italy is "credible," Borelli told the ANSA news service.