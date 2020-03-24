Coronavirus live updates: Olympics delayed; Trump suggests reopening in weeks; Wuhan to lift lockdown

The Summer Olympics were delayed a year Tuesday and China announced it would soon lift its lockdown on the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan while President Donald Trump signaled that an easing of U.S. restrictions could be coming soon.
The U.S. death toll, however, neared 600 after growing by more than 100 in a 24-hour period. As of early Tuesday, the U.S. had almost 46,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, trailing only Italy and China. New York state, now testing more than 16,000 people daily, has more than 23,000 cases.
Experts say confirmed cases reflect how much testing is done, and as the U.S. gets more tests, more confirmed cases are expected.
Across the world, more than 16,700 people have been killed by the virus and almost 400,000 infections have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
Japan says Summer Olympics delayed to 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to a tweet from the Japanese Prime Minister's Office, the two agreed that the Games will not be canceled and "will be held by the summer of 2021." It is the first time in modern Olympic history that a global health issue has disrupted the Games.
– Tom Schad
85% of new COVID cases in US, Europe
Worldwide totals for deaths and infections from coronavirus are expected to increase considerably when the latest numbers are released later Tuesday.
WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris said overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases are being reported in Europe and the United States. On Monday, WHO counted more than 334,000 total cases globally. Harris said the outbreak is accelerating rapidly and the case numbers obtained overnight "will put that up considerably.” The Hopkins dashboard had almost 400,000 early Tuesday.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it took 67 days from the first reported coronavirus case to reach 100,000. The next 100,000 took 11 days, the next 100,000 just four days. "The pandemic is accelerating," Tedros said. "But we’re not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory."
Hopkins expert: Ending social distancing could cost millions of lives
Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warned in a series of tweets that curbing social distancing could cost millions of lives. Inglesby said the U.S has been seeing exponential growth and that health officials are just beginning to understand how pervasive it is.
"Anyone advising the end of social distancing now, needs to fully understand what the country will look like if we do that," he tweeted. "COVID would spread widely, rapidly, terribly, could kill potentially millions in the yr ahead with huge social and economic impact across the country."
Virus might live on surfaces for more than 2 weeks
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report indicates the virus can live on surfaces for more than two weeks. The CDC found traces of COVID-19 on surfaces in the cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship — 17 days after passengers had left the cabins. Of note, the cabins had yet to be disinfected. While the data doesn't show if transmission occurred from surfaces, the CDC report recommends exploring that further. – David Oliver
Italy sees drop in deaths for second day in a row
The number of new confirmed cases and deaths in Italy fell for the second straight day on Monday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said. The death toll was 601, down from 651 on Sunday and 793 on Saturday. More than 60,000 Italians have been confirmed as infected and more than 6,000 have died. However, a report saying there may be 10 non-recorded coronavirus cases for every registered one in Italy is "credible," Borelli told the ANSA news service.
Several states hunker down as Trump proposes going back to normal
President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans that guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus but that are hurting the economy will be short-lived. State officials, meanwhile, were preparing for a much longer shutdown of normal operations. The Trump administration rolled out a 15-day plan on March 16 to “bend the curve” of new coronavirus cases and ease the strain on the health care system.
"America will again and soon be open for business. Very soon," Trump said at the White House press briefing Monday. "A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting."
Trump himself said at a press conference last week the country could be social distancing through July or August. Though Trump didn't announce a specific date he is considering for lifting the guidelines, he stressed he doesn't want "the cure to be worse than the problem itself."
– Jeanine Santucci
In China, Hubei's 2-month lockdown starts to ease
The province in China where the coronavirus pandemic originated in December will lift travel restrictions on people leaving the region, China's authorities said Tuesday. Hubei's two-month lockdown ends at midnight, although people will only be able to leave the area if they are coronavirus-free and have been given a clean bill of health.
Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital, will remain locked down until April 8.
China has gradually brought its coronavirus outbreak under control by aggressively isolating those infected, forcing millions to stay inside since Jan. 23 and canceling all but emergency travel in and out of Hubei. China’s National Health Commission's said it has seen almost no new cases of the virus in Hubei for more than a week. However, other regions of China saw a doubling of new infections as imported cases of coronavirus have ticked higher in recent days. China on Tuesday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, among which 74 were imported, according to the National Health Commission. China has reported more than 81,000 cases since the outbreak began.
– Kim Hjelmgaard
Asian stocks gain after US Federal Reserve pledges economic support
Asian stock markets gained Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised support to the struggling economy as Congress delayed action on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and South Korea rose nearly 7%, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Australian markets also gained. Traders were encouraged by the Fed's promise to buy as many Treasurys and other assets as needed to keep financial markets functioning.
– Associated Press
Republicans, Democrats fail to reach agreement on coronavirus stimulus bill
An effort in the Senate to move forward with a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package to combat the coronavirus crisis remained stalled over continued disagreements between Republicans and Democrats.
The largely party-line vote (with Republicans for and Democrats against) was 49-46 to end debate and move forward. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure for a final floor vote.
The measure is designed to provide direct payments to most Americans, throw a lifeline to small businesses shuttered across the country and rescue large industries, such as the airlines, battered by the pandemic. But Democrats want more protections for workers from layoffs and loss of health coverage, more money for states to deal with the crisis and more aid for students facing student debt repayment.
– Ledyard King
Southwest Air cuts 1,500 daily flights as bookings hit 'unimaginable low'
Southwest Airlines plans to cancel 1,500 daily flights beginning Friday as the airline and its competitors take increasingly dramatic steps to offset historic declines in travel demand from the coronavirus crisis. The increased flight cuts, up from a planned 1,000 daily flight cancellations announced just days ago and put in place Sunday, were disclosed in a memo to employees Monday. A copy of the memo was obtained by USA TODAY.
They come a day after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told employees in a videotaped message that the airline is in the "fight of our lives'' to protect the company and its operations.
– Dawn Gilbertson
How many cases of coronavirus in US?
Contributing: The Associated Press
