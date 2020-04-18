Coronavirus live updates: Trump teases 'light at the end of the tunnel,' states' social distancing restrictions prompt protests

The work week ended with a few glimmers of hope in the nation's battle against coronavirus: The stock market was up, a drug was showing promise for treatment of the virus and politicians across the country were beginning to roll out plans for gradually easing social distancing restrictions.

President Donald Trump said Friday the nation was close to a "light at the end of the tunnel" moment. New cases are "low and steady" on the West Coast as cases and hospitalizations decline in hotspots like New York City and New Orleans, Vice President Mike Pence said.

But the deluge of grim news also shows little sign of slowing. Unprecedented weekly unemployment reports have become the norm, some stimulus payments are stuck in limbo, tensions over some states' social distancing restrictions are prompting protests and virus deaths continue to climb.

The latest fatality figures for the U.S., as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, pushed the total death toll in the country to over 37,000 as of Saturday morning. U.S. and global death totals have been unusually volatile this week, likely in part because of new counting methods for the dead in New York City and newly revised numbers in China.

There are over 706,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 2.25 million worldwide Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day.

Protests erupt over coronavirus restrictions

Rallies cropped up this week across the country with a common message to governors: relax the strict stay-at-home orders deployed to combat the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, in perhaps the largest protest so far, thousands of motorists gridlocked Lansing, Mich. And on Friday, a man protesting the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida prisons was taken into custody after he trapped himself in two concrete-filled barrels outside the Governor's Mansion, police said.

President Donald Trump said Friday some states' restrictions are "too much," and called on supporters to "liberate" states that have experienced protests.

Trump, who announced guidelines for states to start opening their economies, has lurched from slamming Democratic governors, to saying he has developed friendships with them and back to attacking them. In a series of combative tweets Friday, Trump defended his performance on the virus, renewed his criticism of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and attacked his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Health officials have warned against relaxing restrictions too soon, for lack of adequate testing to track where the disease spreads and continue to contain it.

– Joel Shannon, Bart Jansen, John Fritze, David Jackson, Alicia Devine and Jim Rosica

Drug reportedly shows promise treating coronavirus

A Gilead Sciences antiviral drug is reportedly showing promise for treatment of the coronavirus.

Remdesivir is causing "rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week" in patients at a Chicago hospital, medical site STAT reported.

"The entire world has been waiting for results from Gilead’s clinical trials, and positive results would likely lead to fast approvals by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies," STAT reported. "If safe and effective, it could become the first approved treatment against the disease."

Remdesivir is one of numerous drugs under development to treat or cure the coronavirus. Clinical trials are conducted to ensure safety and efficacy, and there's no guarantee the Chicago hospital's results will be replicated elsewhere.